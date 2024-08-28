Clippers' Kawhi Leonard withdraws from Team USA men's basketball team weeks before Paris Olympics (2024)

The United States men's basketball team has undergone a change ahead of the Summer Olympics after the squad announced July 10 that Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has pulled out of the Games.

"Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas,” USA Basketball said in a statement posted on its Instagram page.

“He felt ready to compete. However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it’s in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris.”

Leonard was plagued by injuries this past season, missing multiple games in the regular season and playoffs. He will be replaced on Team USA by the Boston Celtics' Derrick White.

The roster for the United States men’s basketball team at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris was officially revealed April 17 on TODAY.

The men’s team has a decorated history at the Olympics, and this year's squad is seeking to defend the gold medal that Team USA won at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

You could say the U.S. has a stranglehold on the gold: It has won 16 gold medals and has been the top team at each Games dating back to 2004, when Argentina stunned the U.S. in the semifinals en route to claiming the gold medal.

“These guys are up for the challenge. And they know what’s at stake," Team USA managing director Grant Hill told TODAY. "The objective is to win a gold medal."

“No one cares who’s the leading scorer, who has the most minutes," he said. "The goal is to win a gold. They know that. They want that and they’re fired up.”

Which players will be on the men's basketball roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Here’s a look at who will represent the red, white and blue in Paris, along with which team they play for in the NBA.

LeBron James — Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry — Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant — Phoenix Suns

Joel Embiid — Philadelphia 76ers

Anthony Davis — Los Angeles Lakers

Devin Booker — Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards — Minnesota Timberwolves

Jayson Tatum — Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo — Miami Heat

Tyrese Haliburton — Indiana Pacers

Jrue Holiday — Boston Celtics

Derrick White — Boston Celtics

James will be playing in his fourth Olympics. He won a bronze medal in 2004 and gold in 2008 and 2012.

Curry, meanwhile, has enjoyed a decorated career, but this will mark his first appearance in an Olympics.

Durant has the chance to make history when he takes the court in Paris. He’s one of two players, along with Carmelo Anthony, to win three gold medals in men’s basketball, and could be the first to win a fourth.

In an interview with TODAY.com, Hill explained that conversations with players in regards to assembling this Olympic roster began in late 2022.

“I don’t want to say it was easy,” he said with a laugh. “I think the experience was so invaluable for those who’ve been a part of it — so important, so special, so unique — that they wanted to do it again.”

In the case of Curry, a four-time NBA champion and a 10-time All-Star, Hill gave him motivation to sign up.

“I constantly reminded him that he’s done everything but play in the Olympics,” Hill said. “But he’s excited.”

Who will coach the team?

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who has led his team to four NBA titles, will man the sidelines in Paris. He was an assistant on the 2021 team that won gold in Tokyo.

When does the team play?

Here’s a look at the team’s Olympic schedule as it currently stands:

July 28 — Serbia

July 31 — South Sudan

Aug. 3 — Puerto Rico

The basketball landscape has changed dramatically since the days of the original Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics, when Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and other legends routed their competition as the first USA team to feature active NBA players. The talent gap between the U.S. and other countries has narrowed since then, but Hill said this year's squad is ready for the challenge.

“Great teams want to be tested and want to go against the best, and the challenge ahead of us, it won’t be easy, even with all of the talent we have,” he said. “But these guys are competitors, these guys are winners. These guys want to go against the best, the Serbias, the Germanys, Spain, all these countries. I’m leaving some out — France, obviously, was the silver medalist in the ‘21 Olympic Games and is the host for this year’s Olympics.

“So, yes, it’s not going to be easy. It’s a different style of play. … But with all that said and done, our guys are eager and excited. And greatness pulls greatness out of you.”

How can I watch the team's games in the Olympics?

The Olympic matchups will be televised by NBC and streamed on Peaco*ck.