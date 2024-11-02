CNN's Laura Coates' Married Life With Husband Is Thriving — Full Bio (2024)

Celebrities maintaining a low-key profile is not something out of the blue. Many famous personalities keep their personal life away from the media to avoid media scrutiny. However,Laura Coates seems to be the master of all those celebrities.

While the TV personality has been married for years now, she has never talked about her family life. Her relationship status and family details are only known because of the hints she leaves on her social media posts.

Is Laura Coates'Husband Dale Gordon?

Many sites have claimed that Laura Coates'husband isDale Gordon. The reports on her husband's name seem baseless —analyzing the facts that the senior analyst has never mentioned her husband's name in any of her interviews or social media posts from Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Though Coates has hidden her husband's photo and his name,it still could be figured out that she and her partner married in July. They boardedthe "Eurorail train" on their honeymoon and got a bottle of wine as a gift from a stranger.

The CNN journalist revealed the information through an Instagram post on July 31, 2019.

She posted a picture of a note given to her by a waitress in a restaurant. The host then wrote that she got the message the day she went for a family dinner on her anniversary. She also added that a stranger paid her bill as a random act of kindness.

It is not suresince when Coates has been married to her partner, but she is stillin the relationship. In October 2020, she tweeted her husband didn't know what "Sussudio" meant.

My husband just asked me who “Sussudio” is...? Apparently he missed all of the ‘80s soooo...I’ll obviously need to put together a presentation to explain it all. Any suggestions on what else to include? ðŸ˜‚— Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) October 25, 2020

By the looks of it, Coates'married life with her husband is going well, if not aging just like a fine wine.

Has Two Kids From Marriage

Coates and her husbandareparents to two beautiful children:one daughter and one son.

Laura Coates' husband and kids in 2017 (Photo: Laura Coates’s Instagram)

While the age and the name of her son are concealed, it is, thankfully, otherwise for her daughter. Her daughter's name is Sydney, and she was bornin 2014.

As a mom, Coates manages her hectic schedule to give time to her kids. Just take the instance when she dressedthem for the 2020 Halloween.

Coates currently livesin Washington, D.C., with her family.

Daughter's Issue With Skin Color

If your four-year-old daughter tells you she doesn't like the way she looks, what would you do? That's what Coates went through while breaking down in tears as she opened up about her daughter's innocent remarks.

On August 20, 2018, the Sirius XM host was devastatedand couldn't stop weeping on her show as she relived the moment her daughter Sydney told her she despisedher skin color. She shared while sobbing:

It was so devastating to hear my daughter tell me this morning that she just didn’t like the way she looked... It broke my heart.

Before discussing what made Sydney utter those terrible words, Coates talked about her past where she was also bullied for her ethnicity.She said she was panicking with the thought that the same might behold for her little toddler.

Coates told what had happened. Few children at her4-year-old daughter's school had shunned her away from their "princess tent" party because her skin was dark. That had struck the 4-year-old to feel insecure about her skin.

At the end of the video, the CNN correspondent asked her viewers to help her deal with the situation.

If anyone has any suggestions for me about what I can do to make my daughter feel what I know she is — because dropping her off at school this morning almost killed me.

Her Age Is A Mystery

Laura Coates, who celebrates her birthday every year on 11th July, is a nativeof Saint Paul, Minnesota. Despite the revelation of her date of birth, she has not disclosed the actual year of her birthday.

This has created quite a buzz in the industry, but Coates' actual age has remained confined to date.

However, it is known that she is a graduateof Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and the University of Minnesota Law School.

Laura Coates' Bio

Coates' career beganin the private sector; shepracticed law inMinnesota and New York while handling cases ranging from intellectual property litigation and First Amendment issues to Defamation and Media law.

During her early life, the remarkable attorney served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia and as a Trial Attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice.

Her commentaries, writings, opinions, and research appeared in many national channels, including MSNBC, TVOne, The Washington Post, The Boston Herald, and USA Today. She is a Professional Lecturer of Law at the George Washington University Law School.

Coates has long served as a Legal Analyst at CNN.In 2017, she launched the daily eponymous talk show,The Laura Coates Show,on SiriusXM’s UrbanView.

Besides that, sheis a well-recognized author. She has written features and offered research to the popular daily newspaper of the United Statessuch asThe Washington Postand theBoston Herald.

She releasedher first book in January 2016, titled 'You have the Right: A Constitutional Guide to Policing the Police.' It isalegal guide where she removes the legalese and helps ordinary citizens know and understand their 4th, 5th, and 6th Amendment rights.

The book became an instant bestseller inside and across the country because ofits easy language, the rising of visible police brutality, and the 2016 political climate. The people across the country started reading it for their reference to the laws surrounding police engagement.

Coatesearns a lofty salary at CNN and SiriusXM with all her professional endeavors that add to her net worth.As per Glassdoor, a legal analyst at CNN earnsan average annual salary of $51,000.