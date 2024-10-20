‘Colossal’: 50 in custody following two-year long bail bond fraud investigation in Harris County (2024)

HOUSTON – Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers arrested 37 people in Harris County Wednesday morning in a ‘massive operation’ after a two-year long ‘colossal’ bail bond fraud investigation, according to law enforcement personnel with direct knowledge of the case.

The scheme allowed violent criminals who normally wouldn’t have qualified for bonds to get back out on the streets with relative ease

The arrests came following the federal indictment of 53 individuals, law enforcement officials said. They’re accused of wire fraud and conspiracy after the investigation exposed alleged fraud within the bail bond industry involving Harris County suspects tied to several recent high-profile cases.

Of those indicted, 50 are already in custody and three are wanted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office: Tawana Jones, 44, of Houston; Pamela Yoder, 60, of Detroit, Michigan; and Amir Khan, 60, of Pakistan.

Those charged are described by law enforcement as employees of the bail company or individuals who obtained fraudulent bonds. The arrest operation started before sunrise across multiple locations and the suspects were later processed at NRG on Wednesday. Federal agents received help from the Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Marshals, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers. FBI tactical teams from New Orleans and San Antonio were also involved.

The alleged fraud scheme allowed individuals charged in state cases to falsify financial reports related to bail bonds and accused individuals qualified for bonds they normally wouldn’t have, which meant they got released back onto the streets, officials said..

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has confirmed the alleged scheme involved AABLE Bonds, where the FBI executed a search warrant in June 2022.

According to the indictment, employees of AABLE Bonds conspired with others to falsify and obtain falsified co-signer financial reports. This was allegedly done to qualify individuals charged with criminal offenses who would not otherwise qualify for what was necessary to meet the terms of their bond.

“This investigation exposing alleged fraud within the bail bond industry is the first of its kind and the result of a 24-month long FBI Houston-led operation into a colossal bail bond scheme operating out of Harris County,” said FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams in a statement. “By allegedly falsifying financial reports related to bail bonds, the accused individuals secured their release back onto the streets of our community through an illicit revolving door within the bond system.”

“Utilizing the bail bond system in a fraudulent manner to allow the release of criminals is unacceptable. We are proud to have joined with our local, state and federal partners in getting these individuals off the streets,” said Acting Houston Police Chief Larry J. Satterwhite in a statement.

“Our crime analysts proactively launched this investigation to target violent offenders and those that exploit our system. These actions undermine the legal process and pose a threat to public safety. We are committed to working diligently with our partners to root out corruption and ensure that those who engage in such fraudulent activities are held accountable,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement. “Our priority remains the safety and security of Harris County residents, and we will continue to take action against those who seek to be involved in criminal activity.”

In 2022, the CEO Sheba Muharib was questioned about her business practices by the Harris County Bail Bond Board but ultimately her license was renewed. She is now one of the defendants indicted for allegedly affecting persons engaged in the business of insurance.

Investigators started with a focus on a group of violent criminals and an analysis of their jail phone calls, law enforcement officials said, but that uncovered “massive bail bond fraud going on” and the case kept getting bigger, which is when the Harris County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the FBI.

The indictment alleges 11 individuals of the 53 are charged in Harris County with criminal offenses who obtained bonds based on falsified documents.

How did the scheme operate?

According to officials, after an individual got arrested, they’d call an employee at the bonding company from jail and the employee would assess if the defendant could be trusted. The company would then provide them co-signers if they didn’t have any. If they did have co-signers, a lot of times those individuals didn’t have jobs, so the employee at the company would provide false financial documents to the co-signers.

Eventually, co-signers would come in to sign paperwork with false check stubs, officials said, then submit paperwork to the insurance company which backed the company’s surety bonds. Believing those documents to be true, the bonds would be approved, and the defendant would be let out of jail fraudulently on a bond they shouldn’t have obtained because the co-signers didn’t have proper income to back the bond, law enforcement officials said.

Employees of AABLE Bonds, including Mary Brown, 29, and Oscar Wattell, 34, both of Houston, allegedly recruited the straw co-signers.

Sheba Muharib, 58, Missouri City, is charged with allegedly affecting persons engaged in the business of insurance. Muharib allegedly knew Wattell had a criminal felony conviction involving dishonesty while engaging in the business of insurance.

If convicted, each face up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine for the wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges. Muharib could receive up to five years in prison and a $250,000 possible fine upon conviction.

KPRC 2 photojournalist Cesar Martinez captured one of the arrests related to the enforcement action in the 6700 block of Sands Point Drive.

The suspects

Below is a list of all those indicted in connection to the scheme.

