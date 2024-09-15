Columbus Life Insurance Products (2024)

Help Provide Financial Protection for Your Future With Life Insurance
Life insurance is key to a complete financial plan. Whether you need the temporary protection of term, or a more permanent solution like universal life, a Columbus Life insurance professional can help you make the right choice based on where you are in life, how long you will need coverage and whether you want the opportunity to build money inside your life insurance policy — called cash value. Plus, we offer riders that can add value to your policy, providing benefits while you’re alive and estate protection when you die.
Universal Life Insurance
Universal life insurance can offer the best of two worlds — a fixed amount of coverage with a tax-deferred, cash accumulation account based on current interest rates. Indexed universal life, a specific type of universal life insurance, builds cash value inside your policy through indexed interest credits, and can provide protection from downside market index risk through a minimum interest rate guarantee1.
Indexed Explorer Plus® Flexible Premium Universal Life Insurance
Indexed Explorer PlusIndexed Universal Life Insurance can provide life insurance protection for the future and help build cash value to use during your lifetime.
Indexed Explorer NowTMRapidly Issued Universal Life Insurance
Indexed Explorer Now offers life insurance protection and potential long-term cash value accumulation provided through indexed interest crediting with a rapid issue underwriting process that does not require a physical exam.
Voyager Universal Life® Insurance
Voyager Universal Life from Columbus Life includes a lifetime no-lapse guarantee that ensures your life insurance protection, as long as the premiums are paid.
Explorer Plus® Universal Life Insurance
Explorer Plus Universal Life Insurance helps protect those you care about while building potential income for yourself with a no-lapse guarantee option to give you flexibility.
Expedition SIULTM Survivorship Indexed Universal Life Insurance
Expedition SIUL™ provides coverage for two people with cash value accumulation potential, downside protection from market fluctuation and a flexible design that can be customized for wealth transfer and business planning needs.
Indexed Universal Life: When Flexibility and Growth Potential Matter
What features matter most when choosing a life insurance product that’s right for you and your family? If flexible coverage and growth potential are important features to you, consider Columbus Life’s suite of indexed universal life insurance products.
As life changes, so does your need for life insurance protection.
In addition to death benefit protection, a key advantage of an indexed universal life or IUL product, is the flexibility to design and revise your coverage to help meet your needs both today and in the future.
An IUL is a permanent life insurance product designed for long-term cash value accumulation and income potential. Cash values may be accessed on a potentially income tax-free basis during your lifetime.1 With your choice of allocation options, an IUL allows your funds to grow based on the performance of an underlying index.
With multiple loan options available to access your cash value, you could benefit from potentially tax-free income2 — making an IUL an attractive vehicle for meeting intermediate goals such as education funding or long term goals such as planning for retirement.
- Withdrawals of cash value up to cost basis are received free of income tax. Policy loans are not included in income at the time of the loan
- Loans will accrue interest. Cash value may take years to accumulate, unless a large premium is paid up front. Loans and withdrawals may generate an income tax liability, reduce the Account Value and the Death Benefit, and may cause the policy to lapse. Sufficient premium and account value are necessary to cover insurance costs. Index returns do not guarantee that the policy will stay in force. Loans and withdrawals may be subject to additional charges and fees.
We recommend that you contact your tax advisor when making decisions about electing to receive benefits from any accelerated benefit product, as the owner could incur a tax obligation in some cases.
Indexed universal life also provides a competitive balance of maximizing income potential and downside protection through market losses that can help minimize risk of lower returns.
Additionally, life insurance can be much more with the additional protection of living benefits.
All of Columbus Life’s indexed universal life insurance products come with an accelerated death benefit rider allows you to receive an advance portion of the policy’s death benefit, providing you meet one of the qualifying events. Early access to policy benefits could help improve your quality of life and help protect you and your loved ones when financial hardships arise. Connecting life insurance — especially an IUL with living benefits — can be a financially powerful combination for your future.
Ask your financial professional for more information about life insurance from Columbus Life – and discover how our indexed universal life insurance could provide the protection and benefits that matter most to you.
The accelerated death benefit under this rider will be made available on a voluntary basis only. This rider and its benefits are not available in all states and benefits may vary by state. Consult your financial professional for information about your state. Loans and withdrawals may generate an income tax liability, reduce the Account Value and the Death Benefit, and may cause the policy to lapse.
Payment of Accelerated Death Benefits, if not repaid, will reduce the Death Benefit and affect the other policy values. Receipt of Accelerated Benefit payments may adversely affect the recipient’s eligibility for Medicaid or other government benefits or entitlements. They may also be considered taxable by the Internal Revenue Service. You should contact your personal tax advisor for assistance. Columbus Life does not provide tax or legal advice. Please contact your tax or legal advisor regarding your situation. The information provided is for educational purposes only.
Life insurance products are not bank products, are not a deposit, are not insured by the FDIC, nor any other federal entity, have no bank guarantee, and may lose value.
Payment of the benefits of Columbus Life Insurance Company products is backed by the full financial strength of Columbus Life Insurance Company, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Product and rider provisions, availability, definitions and benefits may vary by state. Flexible Premium Adjustable Life Policy with Indexed Options ICC17 CL 88 1708 andICC21 CL 94 2103; Flexible Premium Survivorship Adjustable Life Insurance Policy with Indexed-Linked Interest Options Policy Series ICC19 CL 92 1908; Accelerated Death Benefit Rider CLR-202 1409.
IUL/SIUL is a universal life policy. It has insurance related costs. Premiums paid must produce sufficient cash value to pay insurance charges. Indexed returns do not protect against lapse if premiums and returns do not provide sufficient cash value to cover loan interest and insurance costs.
Columbus Life Insurance Company is licensed in the District of Columbia and all states except New York.
© 2020, 2022, 2023 Columbus Life Insurance Company. All rights reserved.
Term Life Insurance
There may be times when you need financial protection for only a limited time. Term life insurance can provide maximum protection and costs less than a permanent plan of insurance. Term life insurance can also be converted to a more permanent life insurance plan at a later time up to age 70 or when the term ends .
Nautical Term® Life Insurance
Nautical Term Life Insurance provides full life insurance coverage for a specific time period. Policies available with terms of 10, 15, 20 or 30 years.
Rider
The Life Plus Accelerated Death Benefit Rider gives you theflexibility to access part of your policy's death benefit while you'restill living. This money can then be used to help pay medical bills,mortgage and home maintenance costs, or even the trip of a lifetime. For additional important information about disclosures, view the Life Plus Accelerated Death Benefit Rider page below.
Life Plus Accelerated Death Benefit Rider®
The Life Plus Accelerated Death Benefit Rider2 provides an advance of a portion of a death benefit if you are eligible as a result of chronic illness, terminal illness and specified medical conditions.
The Power of Living Benefits
What features matter most when choosing a life insurance product that’s right for you and your family? If the option to access part of your policy benefits while you’re living is important to you, an accelerated death benefit rider may be able to help.
Life insurance already plays an important role in helping to protect your family through the potential of an income tax free death benefit for your beneficiaries.
At Columbus Life, we know that life insurance can even do more to help. That’s why we offer Life Plus, an accelerated death benefit rider that gives policyholders early access to a portion of their death benefit if they’re facing life events such as terminal illness, a chronic illness, or any other medical conditions that can be specified in a rider – like certain heart conditions, a serious stroke, and life-threatening cancers.
As long as you qualify for the coverage, a rider like this is automatically included with your policy at no additional premium cost.
An accelerated death benefit rider can provide the flexibility to take an advance as a lump sum or as periodic payments.
This allows you the freedom to spend it however you choose – because medical bills are not the only burden a serious illness can create.
Some people use the accelerated death benefit advance to pay down bills, others to cover lost income and pay for day-to-day- expenses, while others use it to create lasting memories with those they love.
It’s completely up to you.
Want to learn more about how Columbus Life’s Life Plus accelerated death benefit rider can help protect your family?
Ask your financial professional for more information about life insurance from Columbus Life ¬– and discover how an accelerated death benefit rider can help give you the freedom to use your policy’s living benefits in the ways that matter most to you.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES
1 Index returns do not guarantee that the policy will stay in force.
2 Product provisions, availability, definitions and benefits may vary by state.
3 We recommend that you contact your tax advisor when making decisions about electing to receive benefits from any accelerated benefit product, as the owner may incur a tax obligation.
Payment of the benefits of Columbus Life Insurance Company products is backed by the full financial strength of Columbus Life Insurance Company, Cincinnati, Ohio. Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of the insurer. Earnings and pre-tax payments are subject to ordinary income tax at withdrawal. Withdrawals may be subject to charges. Neither Columbus Life Insurance Company nor its agents, offer tax advice. For specific tax information, consult your attorney or tax advisor. The information provided is for educational purposes only. Interest rates are declared by the insurance company at annual effective rates, taking into account daily compounding of interest.
Columbus Life Insurance Company, Cincinnati, Ohio is a member of Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc.
Flexible Premium Universal Life Insurance Policy series ICC10 CL 87 1006 and ICC19 CL 85 1901, Flexible Premium Adjustable Life Policy with Indexed Options Policy series ICC17 CL 88 1708 and ICC21 CL 94 2103, Flexible Premium Survivorship Adjustable Life Insurance Policy With Indexed-Linked Interest OptionsPolicy series ICC19 CL 92 1908, Term Life Insurance Policy series ICC19 CL 83 1901. Accelerated Death Benefit Rider series CLR-137 1208, CLR-143 1208,CLR-179 1208, CLR-161 1208, CLR-201 1208 and CLR-202 1409. Product and rider provisions, availability, definitions, and benefits may vary by state.
Life insurance policies contain certain exclusions, limitations, reductions of benefits and terms for keeping them in force. Please contact a financial representative for complete details.