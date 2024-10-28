Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (2024)

The map below depicts the most recent cities in the United States where Comcast Xfinity users have reported problems and outages. If you are experiencing problems with Comcast Xfinity, please submit a report below.

The heatmap above shows where the most recent user-submitted and social media reports are geographically clustered. The density of these reports is depicted by the color scale as shown below.

Comcast Xfinity users affected:

2.20 out of 5 129,564 ratings

Comcast is an American telecommunications company that offers cable television, internet, telephone and wireless services to consumer under the Xfinity brand. These offerings are usually available in triple play packages. Comcast Xfinity is the largest cable TV company and largest home Internet service provider in the United States.

Most Affected Locations

Outage reports and issues in the past 15 days originated from:

LocationReports
Chicago, IL519
Houston, TX409
Philadelphia, PA219
Seattle, WA193
Atlanta, GA178
Washington, D.C., DC171
Denver, CO166
Sacramento, CA136
Minneapolis, MN130
Detroit, MI112
San Francisco, CA89
Portland, OR84
Miami, FL82
Indianapolis, IN78
Brooklyn, NY73
Orlando, FL68
Pittsburgh, PA62
Boston, MA60
Oakland, CA53
Charlotte, NC50
Jacksonville, FL44
Tampa, FL43
Baltimore, MD40
Tacoma, WA38
Phoenix, AZ37
Mechanicsburg, PA36
Saint Paul, MN34
New York City, NY34
Reno, NV30
Dallas, TX30

Community Discussion

Comcast Xfinity Issues Reports

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media:

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (11)Sean Cameron (@scriptcomes1st) reported fromTownship of Center, Indiana

    Way to go Comcast/@Xfinity...2.2 seconds left in the Furman/Virginia game and you do a test of the Emergency Broadcast system.

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (12)Saiyan Life (@A1Sauced_Up) reported

    Damn @YouTubeTV another price hike? Might as well go back to Xfinity for all this.

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (13)Phenn (She/Her) (@LairofLore) reported

    Soooo, I figured out why my lights were being borked on stream yesterday, long story shortPhone wasn't on the home wifi, but it looks suspiciously like my modem was doing that creepy xfinity, let us use your router as a hotspot, thing, so getting everything re-locked down.

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (14)Miles McAlpin (@JMilesM) reported

    Is a week day during March Madness the worst possible time that @Xfinity could have an outage in my area?

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (15)Hero (@HeroWoof) reported

    They just ran Google Fiber to my house (finally, **** you xfinity) but while they were here and I was gone they broke the back window on the rodeo and didn't say anything so that's cool.

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (16)Brian Elcock (@brianelcock) reported

    I have been a customer of @Xfinity for more than 10 years. There have been ups and downs with that service over the years, but generally the service has been fantastic and reliable. Cheaper, faster fiber came to my neighborhood so I canceled Xfinity service. Not a good time.

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (17)Chuck (@BeardownETH) reported

    please @Xfinity fix the internet. It's time for March Madness!!!!

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (18)RROSE (@withmeorwhat) reported

    xfinity internet when its good its good but when its bad its the plague geez louise

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (19)Maria Amelia Park 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇬 (@MariaAmeliaPark) reported

    So, guess what? @Xfinity randomly did today what thwy said they were going to do yesterday? Upgrade the lines and create an internet outage. I rescheduled my session for nothing! #changingproviders

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (20)Tony Stark (@MikeL570) reported

    I don’t understand how streaming is ahead of my cable tv box @Xfinity please fix this. And please change your name to xstream. Billion $$$ idea. @XfinityStream @XfinitySupport #marchmadness2023

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (21)rebecca (@rebeccamiehl) reported

    I think Xfinity easily has one of the worst automated systems I’ve ever called into

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (22)Maria Amelia Park 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇬 (@MariaAmeliaPark) reported

    So, guess what? @Xfinity randomly did today what they said they were going to do yesterday. Upgrade the lines and create an internet outage. I rescheduled my session for nothing! #changingproviders

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (23)Nick Street (@NickStreetFNC) reported

    Actually **** Comcast for running an emergency alert test right before the final shot of the Virginia game

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (24)Jason Hooper (@Jaso581) reported

    It's sad that I'd rather just take the $100 dollar charge than deal with xfinity customer service and try and get a refund. Oh what sorry try AGAIN.

  • Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (25)Joe (@LocustAutoX) reported

    Death, taxes, and @Xfinity having a major service outage in my area on the first day of the NCAA tournament. Way to go guys... Glad that the billions you received from the federal government for infrastructure investment went to your investors instead of your services.

