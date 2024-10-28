Comcast Xfinity Outage Map (2024)

The map below depicts the most recent cities in the United States where Comcast Xfinity users have reported problems and outages. If you are experiencing problems with Comcast Xfinity, please submit a report below.

Comcast is an American telecommunications company that offers cable television, internet, telephone and wireless services to consumer under the Xfinity brand. These offerings are usually available in triple play packages. Comcast Xfinity is the largest cable TV company and largest home Internet service provider in the United States.

Location Reports Chicago, IL 519 Houston, TX 409 Philadelphia, PA 219 Seattle, WA 193 Atlanta, GA 178 Washington, D.C., DC 171 Denver, CO 166 Sacramento, CA 136 Minneapolis, MN 130 Detroit, MI 112 San Francisco, CA 89 Portland, OR 84 Miami, FL 82 Indianapolis, IN 78 Brooklyn, NY 73 Orlando, FL 68 Pittsburgh, PA 62 Boston, MA 60 Oakland, CA 53 Charlotte, NC 50 Jacksonville, FL 44 Tampa, FL 43 Baltimore, MD 40 Tacoma, WA 38 Phoenix, AZ 37 Mechanicsburg, PA 36 Saint Paul, MN 34 New York City, NY 34 Reno, NV 30 Dallas, TX 30

Sean Cameron (@scriptcomes1st) reported 4 minutes ago from Township of Center, Indiana Way to go Comcast/@Xfinity...2.2 seconds left in the Furman/Virginia game and you do a test of the Emergency Broadcast system.

Saiyan Life (@A1Sauced_Up) reported 4 minutes ago Damn @YouTubeTV another price hike? Might as well go back to Xfinity for all this.

Phenn (She/Her) (@LairofLore) reported 5 minutes ago Soooo, I figured out why my lights were being borked on stream yesterday, long story shortPhone wasn't on the home wifi, but it looks suspiciously like my modem was doing that creepy xfinity, let us use your router as a hotspot, thing, so getting everything re-locked down.

Miles McAlpin (@JMilesM) reported 7 minutes ago Is a week day during March Madness the worst possible time that @Xfinity could have an outage in my area?

Hero (@HeroWoof) reported 9 minutes ago They just ran Google Fiber to my house (finally, **** you xfinity) but while they were here and I was gone they broke the back window on the rodeo and didn't say anything so that's cool.

Brian Elcock (@brianelcock) reported 12 minutes ago I have been a customer of @Xfinity for more than 10 years. There have been ups and downs with that service over the years, but generally the service has been fantastic and reliable. Cheaper, faster fiber came to my neighborhood so I canceled Xfinity service. Not a good time.

Chuck (@BeardownETH) reported 12 minutes ago please @Xfinity fix the internet. It's time for March Madness!!!!

RROSE (@withmeorwhat) reported 14 minutes ago xfinity internet when its good its good but when its bad its the plague geez louise

Maria Amelia Park 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇬 (@MariaAmeliaPark) reported 17 minutes ago So, guess what? @Xfinity randomly did today what thwy said they were going to do yesterday? Upgrade the lines and create an internet outage. I rescheduled my session for nothing! #changingproviders

Tony Stark (@MikeL570) reported 21 minutes ago I don’t understand how streaming is ahead of my cable tv box @Xfinity please fix this. And please change your name to xstream. Billion $$$ idea. @XfinityStream @XfinitySupport #marchmadness2023

rebecca (@rebeccamiehl) reported 21 minutes ago I think Xfinity easily has one of the worst automated systems I’ve ever called into

Maria Amelia Park 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇬 (@MariaAmeliaPark) reported 27 minutes ago So, guess what? @Xfinity randomly did today what they said they were going to do yesterday. Upgrade the lines and create an internet outage. I rescheduled my session for nothing! #changingproviders

Nick Street (@NickStreetFNC) reported 29 minutes ago Actually **** Comcast for running an emergency alert test right before the final shot of the Virginia game

Jason Hooper (@Jaso581) reported 31 minutes ago It's sad that I'd rather just take the $100 dollar charge than deal with xfinity customer service and try and get a refund. Oh what sorry try AGAIN.

Joe (@LocustAutoX) reported 32 minutes ago Death, taxes, and @Xfinity having a major service outage in my area on the first day of the NCAA tournament. Way to go guys... Glad that the billions you received from the federal government for infrastructure investment went to your investors instead of your services.

