Command Security Corporation Ehub (2024)

eHub is a secure self-service web portal and mobile application for supervisors, employees and customers of building service and security contractors. eHub Employee Self-Service (ESS) allows supervisor users to manage jobs and employees from the field, while employee users can access job-related and personal information. The Customer Self-Service (CSS) portal gives customers the ability to access invoices and job information. Content will vary depending on your security permission and eHub role. For a list of what eHub options are available for each role type see this link.