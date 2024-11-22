Commissioners' Corner (2024)

Home | About Osceola County | Commissioners' Corner
View and download Commissioner District Maps.
Agendas & Meeting Resources
The Osceola Board of County Commissioners’ Board Meetings are held on the first, second and third Monday of each month except for observed holidays. The first and second meeting of the month begins at 1:30 p.m. and the third meeting at 5:30 p.m.
View live board meetings and archives of past meetings here.
Board meetings are held at the Administration Building, 1 Courthouse Square, 4th floor Commission Chambers in Kissimmee. Meeting agendas are available on the Thursday prior to the Monday meeting.
Citizen Advisory Boards and Committees
View current vacancies for County Advisory Boards and Committees.
State of the County Videos
State of Osceola County 2023 - Great Place to Live
Nov 21, 2023
Osceola is a great place to live and the Osceola County Commission goes to great efforts to continually improve our beloved County. Tune in to hear each commissioner speak about what they believe makes Osceola County a great place to live.
Nov 21, 2023
Earlier this year, a transportation summit was held between municipalities, state, and private entities to build a road map that could handle growth. By collaborating with these stakeholders, we’re in the express lane to get these road projects done with $2.5 billion spent on transportation and transit over the next five years. Hear the Osceola County Commission about what the county is doing to make sure our economy is Future Forward when it comes to transportation and infrastructure.
Nov 21, 2023
When it comes to efficient and effective county government, we have so much going on! Hear from our Osceola County Commission about what you can expect over the years to pass.
State of Osceola County 2023 - Diversified Economy
Nov 21, 2023
Additional Videos
Commissioner Choudhry - Committed to my County
Jun 10, 2024
Board of County Commissioners Vice Chair Peggy Choudhry (D1) is dedicated to making #OsceolaCounty a better place for everyone. Watch this video to learn about the positive impact we are making in our community, and why Commissioner Choudhry is #CommittedToMyCounty
May 8, 2024
District 1 Commissioner Peggy Choudhry’s Spring Community Event and Pop-up ice cream social at Indian Wells on April 20, 2024
Connect Osceola – Osceola County Human Resources Department
May 6, 2024
Commissioner Peggy Choudhry introduces the role of Human Resources (HR) in Osceola County government..
Connect Osceola - The Museum of Military History
Apr 9, 2024
