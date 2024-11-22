Commissioners' Corner (2024)

Commissioners

Contact Your Commissioners

District Maps

View and download Commissioner District Maps.

Agendas & Meeting Resources

The Osceola Board of County Commissioners’ Board Meetings are held on the first, second and third Monday of each month except for observed holidays. The first and second meeting of the month begins at 1:30 p.m. and the third meeting at 5:30 p.m.

View live board meetings and archives of past meetings here.

Board meetings are held at the Administration Building, 1 Courthouse Square, 4th floor Commission Chambers in Kissimmee. Meeting agendas are available on the Thursday prior to the Monday meeting.

Citizen Advisory Boards and Committees

View current vacancies for County Advisory Boards and Committees.