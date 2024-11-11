Common Emoji Meanings & Text Abbreviations (2024)

Master your iPhone in one minute a day: Sign up here to get our FREE Tip of the Day delivered right to your inbox.

Now that you've mastered some common internet lingo,learn how to make a meme next!

Emoji definitions can sometimes be tricky to pin down! Sometimes, friends will use an emoji meaning in a specific way, as an inside joke known only to them. And many emojis often have multiple meanings, such as the side eye emoji, which is used to express everything from suspicion to attraction to another person. Your iPhone has several thousand emoji options, so instead of going through each, we've included the most popular (and often confused) emoji meanings.

It's a quick way to tell someone to contact you and set up a meeting in the future.

Often used on social media to make fun or jokingly correct the grammar or opinions of another person.

This is used when someone or something has another name.

These texting acronyms first became popular with the flip-phone keyboards requiring you to punch a button multiple times to select a single letter. While acronyms are less of a time-saver with current iPhone keyboards, the abbreviations below are still widely used. To learn more handy tips and shortcuts on your iPhone, consider signing up for our free Tip of the Day. For now, read on to learn the meaning of popular text message acronyms.

Since their invention, emoji meanings in text messageshave continued to evolve. The use of emojis varies between individuals—some people rarely addemojis to their texts while others use them like modern hieroglyphics!In either case, we'll cover the most common text slang, abbreviations, and popular emojis to help you better decipher the meaning of your text messages. Let's get started!

FAQs

👉👈 — Shy, nervous (usually in the context of flirting)

The 💦 (sweat drop) emoji is often sexually charged, expressing desire or attraction. It can also be used to stand in for plain old water, like when talking about the weather. The 🌊 (wave) emoji is often used to talk about trends, as in a "wave of" something.

This emoji comes in different skin tones. Use both together if you want to show a symbol of a “fist bump” which is used to show solidarity or to say hello. Example: I agree with Tom 100% on that. 🤜 🤛

Emojipedia is here to help



So if you click into Smileys, for example, you'll see sections like Smiling & Affectionate and Sleepy & Unwell. If you click an individual emoji, Emojipedia will give you a brief description of that emoji.

They're goofing around with you. In a flirty message, the 🙃 emoji can carry the same weight as 😏 and 😈. So if they start sending a bunch of 🙃 in a row, they're probably trying to keep things light, playful, and flirty.

Lip Emoji Combinations



The most common combination, 👁👄👁, generally means “it is what it is.” On TikTok and Twitter, it's a typical comment when people think something is bizarre or cringe—like saying “wow” without words.

Emoji: 🥜 Name: Peanuts emoji. Meaning: The peanuts emoji represents actual peanuts and other nuts and is also used metaphorically when someone or something is 'nuts'.

Emoji Icon: 🤣



Emoji Name: Rolling on the Floor Laughing. Emoji Meaning: An emoji depicting extreme laughter, to the point of rolling on the floor.

Emoji: 💧💦 Name: Water/sweat drop emoji. Meaning: The droplet emojis are meant to signify different expressions of liquid whether it be water, sweat or tears. These emojis may also be used as an expression of sadness.

The Raised Fist emoji ✊ depicts a raised right hand clenched into a fist, displayed outwards as if raised into the air. The emoji is commonly used to express solidarity with historically oppressed groups or people and social causes.

Symbol. 🗣️🔥 (Internet slang) Used to indicate that one is shouting or speaking with vehemence; also, used to add emphasis to a statement or opinion.

Emoji Icon: ✊ ✊🏻 ✊🏼 ✊🏽 ✊🏾 ✊🏿 Emoji Name: Raised Fist. Emoji Meaning: A raised fist, often associated with solidarity or protest.

Gratitude. A 🙏 may be added to a thankful message to show appreciation. This symbol of hope says “please” or “thank you” in Japanese culture or “namaste” in Indian cultures. Because of this, 🙏 can be used when expressing everyday gratitude.

1. The 🙌 emoji represents celebration and positive vibes. The 🙌 emoji depicts someone raising their hands high over their head. This gesture is common when you see someone rooting the home team on, or praising someone. In fact, this emoji originally meant “give me ten!” as in two high-fives.

It's used to communicate a range of feelings, including smugness, self-confidence, self-indulgence, mischief, cheeky humor, and general satisfaction. 😏 Smirking Face especially implies, however, flirtation and sexual innuendo.

This two-finger touching(👉👈) emoji, also used as 👉👈 is used on TikTok meaning that you want to tell something to the person you send this emoji to and you are hoping they won't get mad at you. It's almost like you want to bother someone with a request but you are either worried or feeling shy about it.

Emoji Icon: 👉 👉🏻 👉🏼 👉🏽 👉🏾 👉🏿 Emoji Name: Backhand Index Pointing Right. Emoji Meaning: A hand pointing to the right with the back of the hand facing forward indicating a right turn or to draw attention to something in that direction.

A girl might also use “uwu” to convey bashfulness.



Among uwu's many uses, some girls also use it to express shyness or a cute sort of sheepishness. This is often accompanied by the “👉👈” emojis, which convey a pleading or demure meekness.

The (hot face) emoji means that someone is hot temperature-wise or they find someone else very attractive. It can also mean someone's thirsty or stressed out. Use the emoji by itself or pair it with emojis like 🌡️ (thermometer) to show you're hot, 💧 (droplet) if you're thirsty, or 🔥 (fire) if you're flirting.