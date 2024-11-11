Common Texting Abbreviations and Acronyms (2024)

Still not sure your texting skills are up to date? Check out a slideshow that ensures you’re texting what you think you’re texting. You can also read through a longer list of texting slang to make sure you’re not missing any crucial phrases.

An emoji is a picture version of an emoticon. You’re much more likely to see emojis these days than emoticons. Most devices even change an emoticon to its proper emoji. Take a look at your phone's emoji keyboard to see all of the possibilities!

Emoticons are simply combinations of keyboard characters that, when combined, resemble an expressive human face. They can be used as punctuation to a longer message or as stand-alone messages. Tilt your head to the left to see these examples:

It can be hard to convey your message with text alone. Emoticons (or “emotional/emotive icons”) used to be the standard way to send a quick image to establish your written tone. However, emoji keyboards now enable users to select an illustration that gets the point across.

It’s not polite to leave a fellow texter hanging. End the conversation politely with these texting shorthand options. You can choose the best one depending on how long you’ll be gone.

When someone texts you a funny meme or posts a shocking announcement, you can react quickly with the right response. These abbreviations work by themselves or as part of a longer sentence. Check out these examples of responses appropriate for text talk.

Texting and online communication move quickly. By the time you’ve got a reply ready, the moment may have passed. That’s why standalone text abbreviations and acronyms are helpful to keep a fast-moving conversation moving.

If you’re trying to write long sentences quickly, you'll want to consider abbreviations. They can make your message more concise without losing understanding. Take note of this list of common texting abbreviations and their meanings. Each has an example in parentheses that uses correct capitalization and punctuation, but remember that proper grammar can make you sound more formal than needed when texting.

Back in the early days of texting, longer texts were more expensive to send. So early texters developed texting abbreviations and acronyms that made sending messages easier and cheaper. These abbreviations are still common in texting, but they’ve also made their way to social media, message boards, and even conversational slang. Check out a helpful list of online jargon that will help you keep up with the times — and the texts!

"ILY" stands for "I love you." The text slang is used in a more informal way than the full phrase. You can use "ily" while messaging friends, family or other loved ones, such as a significant other. You can also choose to modify the abbreviation.

ROFL means “rolling on the floor laughing,” which is similar to both LOL and LMAO but is often reserved for the funniest of reactions because it's the most drastic of physical reactions to humor. If you're using ROFL, especially in all uppercase letters, it means that you're laughing to yourself heartily.

for the win. used especially to express approval or support.

“C” is often used as a stand-in for “see,” such as “CYT” (“see you tomorrow”) and “CU” (“see you”). Great chat! Gotta study for my final now. CYA.

It is meant to be read as a face. X = the scrunched up brow (including eyebrows, but the whole forehead is furrowed and pinched inward with hilarity). second X = the eyes. Squinched shut with gasping hilarity. D = the big huge GRIN, the smiling mouth of one abandoned to hilarity, and probably - laughing.

The word ntg is used in Acronym, Slang, Internet meaning not too good.

"Frfr" is an internet acronym standing for "for real for real." The phrase is often used to emphasize the sincerity or truthfulness of a statement or claim. It is often used in casual or informal online communication, such as texting or messaging, and is often used to convey the speaker's honesty or authenticity.

rly – Really. rofl – Rolling on the floor laughing.

"IYKYK" stands for "if you know, you know." The abbreviation is used in relation to a statement, image, video or content, alluding to an inside joke or reference for a certain group, such as a fandom.

The use of wwww to represent laughing comes from the Japanese wara (笑), “to laugh.” With the rise of text-messaging and the internet in the 1990s–2000s, Japanese users adapted the kanji 笑 to denote laughter, similar to LOL.

What about kkkk or hhhh? It's a trick question: They mean the same thing. They're all ways to express laughter, as interpreted by different cultures in different languages.

XD stands for LOL or Laugh Out Loud. It is a term mainly used to represent a specific emoticon, where the letter X is identified as eyes and D as a laughing mouth. Sometimes, it is also stylized as the xD.

143 means "I love you." Back in the 90s when pagers were widely used, 143 was a quick way of saying it. Each number of 143 just counts the letters in each word: I (1), Love (4), You (3). But do you know when it first became significant in our digital world?

In fandom, OTP stands for “One True Pairing,” which is your favorite fictional couple. In texting, however, OTP might also stand for “On the phone,” “One time password,” or occasionally “One trick pony.” In general, though, you'll usually use the phrase to gush about your favorite characters and their relationship.

TBC stands for To Be Continued or To Be Confirmed. TBC is an internet slang initialism that is used to show that something is not yet finished or not yet decided.