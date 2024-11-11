Common Texting Abbreviations and Acronyms (2024)

Table of Contents
Abbreviations for Parts of Sentences Standalone Text Abbreviations Response Abbreviations Ending the Conversation Emojis and Emoticons Emoticons Emoji More Texting Resources FAQs References
Common Texting Abbreviations and Acronyms (1)

  • DESCRIPTION

    Teenager texting using abbreviations

  • SOURCE

    Westend61 / Getty Images

Back in the early days of texting, longer texts were more expensive to send. So early texters developed texting abbreviations and acronyms that made sending messages easier and cheaper. These abbreviations are still common in texting, but they’ve also made their way to social media, message boards, and even conversational slang. Check out a helpful list of online jargon that will help you keep up with the times — and the texts!

Abbreviations for Parts of Sentences

If you’re trying to write long sentences quickly, you'll want to consider abbreviations. They can make your message more concise without losing understanding. Take note of this list of common texting abbreviations and their meanings. Each has an example in parentheses that uses correct capitalization and punctuation, but remember that proper grammar can make you sound more formal than needed when texting.

  • @ - at (“C U @ noon.”)
  • 2 - two/too/to (“I work til 2.” “Me 2. Wanna go 2 the pool after?”)
  • 2g2bt - too good to be true (“UR 2g2bt!”)
  • 2moro - tomorrow (“C U 2moro”)
  • 2nite - tonight (“R U coming 2nite?”)
  • 4 - for/four (“Come over around 4. I have a present 4 you.”)
  • 4ever - forever (“Luv u 4ever!”)
  • 8 - ate (“I don’t want pizza, I 8 that last night.”)
  • ?4U - question for you (“?4U. Can I borrow your lawnmower?”)
  • a3 - anytime, anywhere, anyplace (“I can meet a3”)
  • abt - about (“I heard abt your new job!”)
  • adbb - all done, bye bye (“Joe and his gf are adbb.”)
  • afk - away from keyboard (“I’m afk right now.”)
  • asap - as soon as possible (“Please let me know ASAP.”)
  • atm - at the moment (“I’m not sure where Vita is atm.”)
  • b4 - before (“Let’s meet up b4 the concert.”)
  • b/c or bc or bcoz - because (“I can’t come bc I have to babysit.”)
  • bf/gf - boyfriend/girlfriend (“Did Lily break up with her bf?”)
  • bff - best friend forever (“My bff told me about the party.”)
  • bif - before I forget (“Bif – are you coming tomorrow?”)
  • btdt - been there done that (“I don’t want to go to the club. BTDT”)
  • btw - by the way (“Btw, can I borrow the car?”)
  • c - see (“I’ll C U there!”)
  • cm - call me (“Can’t talk now. Cm l8r.”)
  • csl - can't stop laughing (“That video’s so funny, I csl!”)
  • dm - direct message (“DM me the details later.”)
  • dnbl8 - don't be late (“Concert starts at 7, dnbl8!”)
  • g4i - go for it (“There’s a job opening there. You should g4i!”)
  • gab - getting a beer (“Want to hang out and gab?”)
  • gas - got a second? (“Gas? I’ve got a question.”)
  • gr8 - great (“Gr8 news! I got the promotion!”)
  • icymi - in case you missed it (“Icymi, Joan broke up with her husband.”)
  • iirc - if I recall correctly (“The meeting starts at 8 iirc.”)
  • im - instant message (“Im me if you have any questions.”)
  • ima/imma/i'ma - I'm going to (“Ima see Derek tonight.”)
  • imo/imho - in my opinion/in my humble opinion (“Imo, you should wear the red dress tonight.”)
  • iow - in other words (“Iow, Shawn isn’t coming tonight.”)
  • irl - in real life (“We should meet up irl!”)
  • j2lyk - just to let you know (“J2lyk, I can’t make it tonight.”)
  • l8r - later (“The fireworks show isn’t till l8r.”)
  • lmk - let me know (“Lmk if you can bring anything tonight.”)
  • msg - message (“Msg me later if you want more details.”)
  • n - in (“He’s n the garage.”)
  • peeps - people (“Hey peeps! Going out l8r?”)
  • pita - pain in the a** (“Studying for finals is a pita.”)
  • pls or plz - please (“Can I borrow your computer pls?”)
  • ppl - people (“A bunch of ppl were asking about you tonight.”)
  • r - are (“R u ok?”)
  • tom/2mrow - tomorrow (“Want 2 c a movie tom?”)
  • u - you (“Where were u today?”)
  • ur - your/you're (“U left ur camera at my house.”)
  • w8 - wait (“W8 till Bernard gets there b4 opening presents.”)
  • w/ - with (“Do you want a sandwich w/mayo?”)
  • w/o - without (“Don’t leave w/o saying goodbye!”)
  • yf - wife (“I'll ask my yf if we have plans 2nite.”)

Standalone Text Abbreviations

Texting and online communication move quickly. By the time you’ve got a reply ready, the moment may have passed. That’s why standalone text abbreviations and acronyms are helpful to keep a fast-moving conversation moving.

Response Abbreviations

When someone texts you a funny meme or posts a shocking announcement, you can react quickly with the right response. These abbreviations work by themselves or as part of a longer sentence. Check out these examples of responses appropriate for text talk.

  • 10q, tq, or ty- thank you
  • fofl - falling on floor laughing
  • gratz - congratulations
  • h&k - hugs and kisses
  • ily - I love you
  • idc - I don’t care
  • idk - I don't know
  • ftw - for the win (or “this is the best or very good”)
  • j/k or jk - just kidding
  • k - okay
  • lmao - laughing my a** off
  • lol - laughing out loud
  • mtf - more to follow
  • n1 - nice one
  • np/no prob - no problem
  • oic - oh I see
  • omg - oh my gosh/oh my god
  • orly - oh really?
  • prw - parents are watching
  • rotfl/rofl/fotfl - rolling on the floor laughing, falling on the floor laughing
  • sok - it's ok
  • soz or sry - sorry
  • sup - what's up?
  • ta - thanks again
  • thx - thanks
  • tl;dr - too long; didn’t read
  • tmi - too much information
  • toy - thinking of you
  • wtf - what the f***?
  • wru - where are you?
  • xoxo - hugs and kisses

Advertisement

Ending the Conversation

It’s not polite to leave a fellow texter hanging. End the conversation politely with these texting shorthand options. You can choose the best one depending on how long you’ll be gone.

See Also
The Supreme Court says cities can punish people for sleeping in public places

  • cul8r - see you later
  • cwyl - chat with you later
  • cya - see ya
  • b4n - bye for now
  • brb - be right back
  • brt - be right there
  • gnite - good night
  • gtgb - got to go, bye
  • hagd - have a great day
  • g2g/gtg - got to go (“We’ll talk later, gtg.”)
  • sec - wait a second
  • tc - take care
  • ttfn - ta-ta for now
  • ttyl - talk to you later
  • ttyt - talk to you tomorrow
  • syl - see you later
  • t@yl - talk at you later
  • yolo - you only live once

Emojis and Emoticons

It can be hard to convey your message with text alone. Emoticons (or “emotional/emotive icons”) used to be the standard way to send a quick image to establish your written tone. However, emoji keyboards now enable users to select an illustration that gets the point across.

Advertisement

Emoticons

Emoticons are simply combinations of keyboard characters that, when combined, resemble an expressive human face. They can be used as punctuation to a longer message or as stand-alone messages. Tilt your head to the left to see these examples:

  • :) - standard happy face
  • :o) - happy face with a big nose
  • :-) - happy face with a narrow nose
  • :c) - happy face with an upturned nose
  • =) - happy face with cartoonish eyes
  • 8-) - happy face with glasses
  • :/ - displeased or skeptical face
  • <:0) - clown face
  • :( - sad face
  • ^^ - pleased face (or “I agree with the above message”)
  • >:( - angry face
  • :O - surprised face
  • :P - tongue sticking out
  • ;) - winking face
  • (~_^) - another winking face
  • :'( - crying face
  • :* - Kiss

Emoji

An emoji is a picture version of an emoticon. You’re much more likely to see emojis these days than emoticons. Most devices even change an emoticon to its proper emoji. Take a look at your phone's emoji keyboard to see all of the possibilities!

Advertisement

Common Texting Abbreviations and Acronyms (2)

  • DESCRIPTION

    Emojis examples

  • SOURCE

    Omadbek Nabiev / iStock / Getty Images Plus

More Texting Resources

Still not sure your texting skills are up to date? Check out a slideshow that ensures you’re texting what you think you’re texting. You can also read through a longer list of texting slang to make sure you’re not missing any crucial phrases.

Common Texting Abbreviations and Acronyms (2024)

FAQs

Common Texting Abbreviations and Acronyms? ›

New: WRL (What's real life?) Old: OMG (Oh, my God)

Show Me More
What is the most used acronym in texting? ›

The most common texting abbreviations
  • LOL: Laugh out loud.
  • BRB: Be right back.
  • OMG: Oh my God.
  • ASAP: As soon as possible.
  • BTW: By the way.
  • IDK: I don't know.
  • TTYL: Talk to you later.
  • LMK: Let me know.
Mar 29, 2023

Read The Full Story
What does wrl mean in text? ›

New: WRL (What's real life?) Old: OMG (Oh, my God)

Read On
What is the short form for I love you? ›

"ILY" stands for "I love you." The text slang is used in a more informal way than the full phrase. You can use "ily" while messaging friends, family or other loved ones, such as a significant other. You can also choose to modify the abbreviation.

See Details
What is the text acronym for laughing? ›

ROFL means “rolling on the floor laughing,” which is similar to both LOL and LMAO but is often reserved for the funniest of reactions because it's the most drastic of physical reactions to humor. If you're using ROFL, especially in all uppercase letters, it means that you're laughing to yourself heartily.

Read More
What does FTW mean? ›

for the win. used especially to express approval or support.

Show Me More
What does CYT mean in texting? ›

“C” is often used as a stand-in for “see,” such as “CYT” (“see you tomorrow”) and “CU” (“see you”). Great chat! Gotta study for my final now. CYA.

Discover More Details
What does XXD mean in texting? ›

It is meant to be read as a face. X = the scrunched up brow (including eyebrows, but the whole forehead is furrowed and pinched inward with hilarity). second X = the eyes. Squinched shut with gasping hilarity. D = the big huge GRIN, the smiling mouth of one abandoned to hilarity, and probably - laughing.

Learn More Now
What does omdb mean in text? ›

Text message abbreviations and acronyms
AbbreviationMeaning
OMDBOver my dead body
OMFGOh my f****** God
OMGOh my God
OMWOn my way
189 more rows

Read On
What does NTG stand for in texting? ›

The word ntg is used in Acronym, Slang, Internet meaning not too good.

Learn More

What is FRFR in texting? ›

"Frfr" is an internet acronym standing for "for real for real." The phrase is often used to emphasize the sincerity or truthfulness of a statement or claim. It is often used in casual or informal online communication, such as texting or messaging, and is often used to convey the speaker's honesty or authenticity.

Discover More
What does rly mean in text? ›

rly – Really. rofl – Rolling on the floor laughing.

Read The Full Story
What does Iykyk mean? ›

"IYKYK" stands for "if you know, you know." The abbreviation is used in relation to a statement, image, video or content, alluding to an inside joke or reference for a certain group, such as a fandom.

See More
What does WWWW mean in a text? ›

The use of wwww to represent laughing comes from the Japanese wara (笑), “to laugh.” With the rise of text-messaging and the internet in the 1990s–2000s, Japanese users adapted the kanji 笑 to denote laughter, similar to LOL.

Learn More
What does KKKK mean in texting? ›

What about kkkk or hhhh? It's a trick question: They mean the same thing. They're all ways to express laughter, as interpreted by different cultures in different languages.

See Details
What does XD mean in texting? ›

XD stands for LOL or Laugh Out Loud. It is a term mainly used to represent a specific emoticon, where the letter X is identified as eyes and D as a laughing mouth. Sometimes, it is also stylized as the xD.

Find Out More
What does 143 mean? ›

143 means "I love you." Back in the 90s when pagers were widely used, 143 was a quick way of saying it. Each number of 143 just counts the letters in each word: I (1), Love (4), You (3). But do you know when it first became significant in our digital world?

Keep Reading
What does OTP mean in text? ›

In fandom, OTP stands for “One True Pairing,” which is your favorite fictional couple. In texting, however, OTP might also stand for “On the phone,” “One time password,” or occasionally “One trick pony.” In general, though, you'll usually use the phrase to gush about your favorite characters and their relationship.

Tell Me More
What does iykyk mean? ›

"IYKYK" stands for "if you know, you know." The abbreviation is used in relation to a statement, image, video or content, alluding to an inside joke or reference for a certain group, such as a fandom.

Explore More
What does TBC mean in texting? ›

TBC stands for To Be Continued or To Be Confirmed. TBC is an internet slang initialism that is used to show that something is not yet finished or not yet decided.

View More

References

Top Articles
Ashley Store in Killeen, TX
cvs.com/otchs/martinspoint | Martin's Point Healthcare
Furniture Row Harker Heights, TX
Latest Posts
Creators On The Rise: Maddie Goetz Hacks Her Way To Great Eats—And Onto Dunkin' Donuts' Menu - Tubefilter
OpenXR - High-performance access to AR and VR —collectively known as XR— platforms and devices
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Otha Schamberger

Last Updated:

Views: 6012

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Otha Schamberger

Birthday: 1999-08-15

Address: Suite 490 606 Hammes Ferry, Carterhaven, IL 62290

Phone: +8557035444877

Job: Forward IT Agent

Hobby: Fishing, Flying, Jewelry making, Digital arts, Sand art, Parkour, tabletop games

Introduction: My name is Otha Schamberger, I am a vast, good, healthy, cheerful, energetic, gorgeous, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.