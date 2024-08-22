Common Texting Abbreviations and Acronyms (2024)

DESCRIPTION Teenager texting using abbreviations

Back in the early days of texting, longer texts were more expensive to send. So early texters developed texting abbreviations and acronyms that made sending messages easier and cheaper. These abbreviations are still common in texting, but they’ve also made their way to social media, message boards, and even conversational slang. Check out a helpful list of online jargon that will help you keep up with the times — and the texts!

Abbreviations for Parts of Sentences

If you’re trying to write long sentences quickly, you'll want to consider abbreviations. They can make your message more concise without losing understanding. Take note of this list of common texting abbreviations and their meanings. Each has an example in parentheses that uses correct capitalization and punctuation, but remember that proper grammar can make you sound more formal than needed when texting. @ - at (“C U @ noon.”)

- at (“C U @ noon.”) 2 - two/too/to (“I work til 2.” “Me 2. Wanna go 2 the pool after?”)

- two/too/to (“I work til 2.” “Me 2. Wanna go 2 the pool after?”) 2g2bt - too good to be true (“UR 2g2bt!”)

- too good to be true (“UR 2g2bt!”) 2moro - tomorrow (“C U 2moro”)

- tomorrow (“C U 2moro”) 2nite - tonight (“R U coming 2nite?”)

- tonight (“R U coming 2nite?”) 4 - for/four (“Come over around 4. I have a present 4 you.”)

- for/four (“Come over around 4. I have a present 4 you.”) 4ever - forever (“Luv u 4ever!”)

- forever (“Luv u 4ever!”) 8 - ate (“I don’t want pizza, I 8 that last night.”)

- ate (“I don’t want pizza, I 8 that last night.”) ?4U - question for you (“?4U. Can I borrow your lawnmower?”)

- question for you (“?4U. Can I borrow your lawnmower?”) a3 - anytime, anywhere, anyplace (“I can meet a3”)

- anytime, anywhere, anyplace (“I can meet a3”) abt - about (“I heard abt your new job!”)

- about (“I heard abt your new job!”) adbb - all done, bye bye (“Joe and his gf are adbb.”)

- all done, bye bye (“Joe and his gf are adbb.”) afk - away from keyboard (“I’m afk right now.”)

- away from keyboard (“I’m afk right now.”) asap - as soon as possible (“Please let me know ASAP.”)

- as soon as possible (“Please let me know ASAP.”) atm - at the moment (“I’m not sure where Vita is atm.”)

- at the moment (“I’m not sure where Vita is atm.”) b4 - before (“Let’s meet up b4 the concert.”)

- before (“Let’s meet up b4 the concert.”) b/c or bc or bcoz - because (“I can’t come bc I have to babysit.”)

or or - because (“I can’t come bc I have to babysit.”) bf/gf - boyfriend/ girlfriend (“Did Lily break up with her bf?”)

- boyfriend/ (“Did Lily break up with her bf?”) bff - best friend forever (“My bff told me about the party.”)

- (“My bff told me about the party.”) bif - before I forget (“Bif – are you coming tomorrow?”)

- before I forget (“Bif – are you coming tomorrow?”) btdt - been there done that (“I don’t want to go to the club. BTDT”)

- been there done that (“I don’t want to go to the club. BTDT”) btw - by the way (“Btw, can I borrow the car?”)

- (“Btw, can I borrow the car?”) c - see (“I’ll C U there!”)

- see (“I’ll C U there!”) cm - call me (“Can’t talk now. Cm l8r.”)

- call me (“Can’t talk now. Cm l8r.”) csl - can't stop laughing (“That video’s so funny, I csl!”)

- can't stop laughing (“That video’s so funny, I csl!”) dm - direct message (“DM me the details later.”)

- (“DM me the details later.”) dnbl8 - don't be late (“Concert starts at 7, dnbl8!”)

- don't be late (“Concert starts at 7, dnbl8!”) g4i - go for it (“There’s a job opening there. You should g4i!”)

- go for it (“There’s a job opening there. You should g4i!”) gab - getting a beer (“Want to hang out and gab?”)

- getting a beer (“Want to hang out and gab?”) gas - got a second? (“Gas? I’ve got a question.”)

- got a second? (“Gas? I’ve got a question.”) gr8 - great (“Gr8 news! I got the promotion!”)

- great (“Gr8 news! I got the promotion!”) icymi - in case you missed it (“Icymi, Joan broke up with her husband.”)

- in case you missed it (“Icymi, Joan broke up with her husband.”) iirc - if I recall correctly (“The meeting starts at 8 iirc.”)

- if I recall correctly (“The meeting starts at 8 iirc.”) im - instant message (“Im me if you have any questions.”)

- instant message (“Im me if you have any questions.”) ima/imma/i'ma - I'm going to (“Ima see Derek tonight.”)

- I'm going to (“Ima see Derek tonight.”) imo/imho - in my opinion/in my humble opinion (“Imo, you should wear the red dress tonight.”)

- in my opinion/in my humble opinion (“Imo, you should wear the red dress tonight.”) iow - in other words (“Iow, Shawn isn’t coming tonight.”)

- in other words (“Iow, Shawn isn’t coming tonight.”) irl - in real life (“We should meet up irl!”)

- in real life (“We should meet up irl!”) j2lyk - just to let you know (“J2lyk, I can’t make it tonight.”)

- just to let you know (“J2lyk, I can’t make it tonight.”) l8r - later (“The fireworks show isn’t till l8r.”)

- later (“The fireworks show isn’t till l8r.”) lmk - let me know (“Lmk if you can bring anything tonight.”)

- let me know (“Lmk if you can bring anything tonight.”) msg - message (“Msg me later if you want more details.”)

- message (“Msg me later if you want more details.”) n - in (“He’s n the garage.”)

- in (“He’s n the garage.”) peeps - people (“Hey peeps! Going out l8r?”)

- people (“Hey peeps! Going out l8r?”) pita - pain in the a** (“Studying for finals is a pita.”)

- pain in the a** (“Studying for finals is a pita.”) pls or plz - please (“Can I borrow your computer pls?”)

- please (“Can I borrow your computer pls?”) ppl - people (“A bunch of ppl were asking about you tonight.”)

- people (“A bunch of ppl were asking about you tonight.”) r - are (“R u ok?”)

- are (“R u ok?”) tom/2mrow - tomorrow (“Want 2 c a movie tom?”)

- tomorrow (“Want 2 c a movie tom?”) u - you (“Where were u today?”)

- you (“Where were u today?”) ur - your/you're (“U left ur camera at my house.”)

- your/you're (“U left ur camera at my house.”) w8 - wait (“W8 till Bernard gets there b4 opening presents.”)

- wait (“W8 till Bernard gets there b4 opening presents.”) w/ - with (“Do you want a sandwich w/mayo?”)

- with (“Do you want a sandwich w/mayo?”) w/o - without (“Don’t leave w/o saying goodbye!”)

- without (“Don’t leave w/o saying goodbye!”) yf - wife (“I'll ask my yf if we have plans 2nite.”)

Standalone Text Abbreviations

Texting and online communication move quickly. By the time you’ve got a reply ready, the moment may have passed. That’s why standalone text abbreviations and acronyms are helpful to keep a fast-moving conversation moving.

Response Abbreviations

When someone texts you a funny meme or posts a shocking announcement, you can react quickly with the right response. These abbreviations work by themselves or as part of a longer sentence. Check out these examples of responses appropriate for text talk. 10q , tq , or ty - thank you

, , or - thank you fofl - falling on floor laughing

- falling on floor laughing gratz - congratulations

- congratulations h&k - hugs and kisses

- hugs and kisses ily - I love you

- I love you idc - I don’t care

- I don’t care idk - I don't know

- I don't know ftw - for the win (or “this is the best or very good”)

- for the win (or “this is the best or very good”) j/k or jk - just kidding

or - just kidding k - okay

- okay lmao - laughing my a** off

- laughing my a** off lol - laughing out loud

- laughing out loud mtf - more to follow

- more to follow n1 - nice one

- nice one np/no prob - no problem

- no problem oic - oh I see

- oh I see omg - oh my gosh/oh my god

- oh my gosh/oh my god orly - oh really?

- oh really? prw - parents are watching

- parents are watching rotfl/rofl/fotfl - rolling on the floor laughing , falling on the floor laughing

- , falling on the floor laughing sok - it's ok

- it's ok soz or sry - sorry

or - sorry sup - what's up?

- what's up? ta - thanks again

- thanks again thx - thanks

- thanks tl;dr - too long; didn’t read

- tmi - too much information

- too much information toy - thinking of you

- thinking of you wtf - what the f***?

- what the f***? wru - where are you?

- where are you? xoxo - hugs and kisses

Ending the Conversation

It's not polite to leave a fellow texter hanging. End the conversation politely with these texting shorthand options. You can choose the best one depending on how long you'll be gone. cul8r - see you later

- see you later cwyl - chat with you later

- chat with you later cya - see ya

- see ya b4n - bye for now

- bye for now brb - be right back

- be right back brt - be right there

- be right there gnite - good night

- good night gtgb - got to go, bye

- got to go, bye hagd - have a great day

- have a great day g2g/gtg - got to go (“We’ll talk later, gtg.”)

- got to go (“We’ll talk later, gtg.”) sec - wait a second

- wait a second tc - take care

- take care ttfn - ta-ta for now

- ta-ta for now ttyl - talk to you later

- ttyt - talk to you tomorrow

- talk to you tomorrow syl - see you later

- see you later t@yl - talk at you later

- talk at you later yolo - you only live once

Emojis and Emoticons

It can be hard to convey your message with text alone. Emoticons (or “emotional/emotive icons”) used to be the standard way to send a quick image to establish your written tone. However, emoji keyboards now enable users to select an illustration that gets the point across.

Emoticons

Emoticons are simply combinations of keyboard characters that, when combined, resemble an expressive human face. They can be used as punctuation to a longer message or as stand-alone messages. Tilt your head to the left to see these examples: :) - standard happy face

- standard happy face :o) - happy face with a big nose

- happy face with a big nose :-) - happy face with a narrow nose

- happy face with a narrow nose :c) - happy face with an upturned nose

- happy face with an upturned nose =) - happy face with cartoonish eyes

- happy face with cartoonish eyes 8-) - happy face with glasses

- happy face with glasses :/ - displeased or skeptical face

- displeased or skeptical face <:0) - clown face

- clown face :( - sad face

- sad face ^^ - pleased face (or “I agree with the above message”)

- pleased face (or “I agree with the above message”) >:( - angry face

- angry face :O - surprised face

- surprised face :P - tongue sticking out

- tongue sticking out ;) - winking face

- winking face (~_^) - another winking face

- another winking face :'( - crying face

- crying face :* - Kiss

Emoji

An emoji is a picture version of an emoticon. You’re much more likely to see emojis these days than emoticons. Most devices even change an emoticon to its proper emoji. Take a look at your phone's emoji keyboard to see all of the possibilities!

DESCRIPTION Emojis examples

SOURCE Omadbek Nabiev / iStock / Getty Images Plus

