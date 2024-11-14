Compare Flexible Pricing Plan Options (2024)

Your AI-powered productivity partner

Trade busywork for focus time with the help of AI

Every plan includes

Featured add-on

Gemini

Business Starter

The first step in running a professional business

$6 USD

$6

per user / month, 1 year commitment

Or $7.20 per user / month, when billed monthly

Gemini for Workspace now available

Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.

  • 30 GB
    pooled storage per user*
  • Secure custom business email, you@your-company.com
  • 100 participant video meetings
  • Security and management controls, Standard Support

Business Standard

For growing businesses that collaborate and connect often

$12 USD

$12

per user / month, 1 year commitment

Or $14.40 per user / month, when billed monthly

Gemini for Workspace now available

Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.

  • 2 TB
    pooled storage per user*
  • Secure custom business email, you@your-company.com
  • 150 participant video meetings + recording, noise cancellation
  • Security and management controls, Standard Support**

Business Plus

When extra security and compliance is a top priority

$18 USD

$18

per user / month, 1 year commitment

Or $21.60 per user / month, when billed monthly

Gemini for Workspace now available

Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.

  • 5 TB
    pooled storage per user*
  • Secure custom business email, you@your-company.com + eDiscovery, retention
  • 500 participant video meetings + recording, attendance tracking, noise cancellation
  • Enhanced security and management controls, including Vault and advanced endpoint management
  • Standard Support**

Enterprise

Scaled productivity solutions for more than 300 users

Contact sales for pricing

Gemini for Workspace now available

Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.

  • 5 TB
    pooled storage per user, with the ability to request more*
  • Secure custom business email, you@your-company.com + eDiscovery, retention, S/MIME encryption
  • 1000 participant video meetings + recording, attendance tracking, noise cancellation, in-domain live streaming
  • Advanced security, management, and compliance controls, including Vault, DLP, data regions, and enterprise endpoint management
  • Enhanced Support**

Business Starter, Business Standard, and Business Plus plans can be purchased for a maximum of 300 users. There is no minimum or maximum user limit for Enterprise plans.

Google Workspace customers may have access to additional features for a limited promotional period.

  1. Google Workspace provides flexible pooled storage per user that is shared across the organization. Visit our Help Center to learn more about getting additional storage for your organization.
  2. Paid upgrade available from Standard to Enhanced Support, or from Enhanced to Premium Support on Enterprise plans
Compare plans in detail

Productivity & Collaboration

Gmail
Business email

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Custom email for your business

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Phishing and spam protection that blocks more than 99.9% of attacks

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Ad-free email experience

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Meet
Video and voice conferencing

100 people

100 participants

150 people

150 participants

500 people

500 participants

1000 people

1000 participants

Meeting length (maximum)

24 hours

24 hours

24 hours

24 hours

US or international dial-in phone numbers

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Digital whiteboarding

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Noise cancellation

This feature is not supported by this SKUhorizontal_ruleThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Meeting recordings saved to Google Drive

This feature is not supported by this SKUhorizontal_ruleThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Drive
Secure cloud storage

30 GB per user

30 GB / user

2 TB per user

2 TB / user

5 TB per user

5 TB / user

5 TB per user with ability to request more

5 TB / user with ability to request more

Drive for desktop

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Chat
Team messaging

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Turn history on or off by default

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Auto-accept invitations

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Calendar
Shared calendars

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Appointment booking pages

This feature is not supported by this SKUhorizontal_ruleThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Browse and reserve conference rooms

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Docs, Sheets, Slides
Collaborative content creation

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Keep Shared Notes

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Sites website builder

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Forms survey builder

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Interoperability with Office files

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Easier analysis with Smart Fill, Smart Cleanup, and Answers

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

AppSheet
Build apps without code

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Security & Management

2-step verification

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Group-based policy controls

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Advanced Protection Program

This feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdoneThis feature is available for the SKUdone

Endpoint management

Fundamental

Fundamental

Advanced

Enterprise

Top questions about Google Workspace pricing

Add-ons sold separately.

Generative AI

Gemini for Google Workspace

Gemini is an AI-powered assistant that can act as a coach, thought partner, source of inspiration, and productivity booster across all Workspace apps.

Hardware

Google Meet Hardware

Fast, reliable, easy-to-join web meetings and video conferencing services for any size meeting room.

Chrome Enterprise

Unlock the business capabilities of Chrome OS, Chrome Browser, and Chrome devices, freeing IT to power your cloud workforce.

Applications

Voice

An affordable, easy-to-use business telephone solution for organizations of any size.

AppSheet

A no-code app development platform with advanced integrations and secure governance policies.

FAQs

What is the difference between Google flexible and annual? ›

Flexible plans are paid every month while annual plans are paid in full at the point of purchase. If you are sure that you will need Google Workspace for a year or more, this is not a worry for you!

What is Google's flexible plan? ›

With the Flexible Plan, you can add or delete user accounts at any time and your monthly rate goes up or down accordingly. The Flexible Plan is, therefore, ideal for businesses with a variable-size workforce. For example, a vacation resort might add temporary workers during the summer.

How do I choose a different Google Workspace plan? ›

Changing the plan
  1. Navigate to the Google Workspace page in your panel.
  2. Click the Manage Plan button to the right of the domain you want to manage.
  3. Click the plan option you want to use under the Select Google Workspace Plan section.
  4. Click the Change Plan button.
May 14, 2024

What is a G Suite subscription? ›

G Suite Basic edition is a suite of collaborative productivity apps that offers your business professional email, shared calendars, online document editing and storage, video meetings, and much more.

What is the difference between standard and flexible Google cloud? ›

Standard environment uses a custom-designed autoscaling algorithm. Flexible environment uses the Compute Engine Autoscaler. Note that flexible environment does not support all of the autoscaling options that are available to Compute Engine.

Is Google Workspace worth it for one person? ›

If you're working with individual consumers, Workspace works really nicely, as pretty much everyone has a Gmail account, and Gmail accounts integrate pretty seamlessly into Google Services (you can shared files/folders/documents with them, you can invite them via Calendar, etc.).

How much data can you have on Google Fi flexible plan? ›

Flexible plans allow up to 15 GB of full-speed data. Simply Unlimited plans allow up to 35 GB of full-speed data. Unlimited Plus plans allow up to 50 GB of full-speed data.

What is a flexible plan? ›

What is flexible planning? Flexible planning is a project management method that focuses on flexibility, or the ability to react effectively and make changes in accordance to sudden changes or project requirements. A good example of flexibility is if a customer suddenly requests a major change to a project.

Can I use my existing Gmail account for Google Workspace? ›

Can I migrate my existing email to Google Workspace? Yes.

Can different users have different plans on Google Workspace? ›

If you have multiple subscriptions for the same Google service—for example, multiple Google Workspace editions—you can change a user's license option by assigning a license to a different subscription of the service.

Is Google G Suite the same as Google Workspace? ›

Google rebranded G Suite as Google Workspace on October 6, 2020 to meet the needs of its highly distributed (remote/hybrid) users. Google Workspace is a collection of cloud-based productivity and collaboration tools for businesses, institutes and nonprofit organizations.

How to get Google Workspace for free? ›

You can sign up with just your business email, or verify your domain to get more features. You can use a domain you already own, or purchase one during sign-up. Sign up with 10 or fewer users for a free trial.

What replaced G Suite? ›

As we've evolved G Suite into a more integrated experience across our communication and collaboration tools, we've rebranded to Google Workspace to more accurately represent the product vision.

How to get cheap Google Workspace? ›

How Do I Reduce Google Workspace Cost?
  1. Check if You Qualify for a Free Google Workspace Plan. ...
  2. Google Workspace Promo Codes. ...
  3. Clean Up Old Accounts. ...
  4. Change Generic Emails to Free Groups. ...
  5. Subscribe to Google Workspace Through a Google Partner/Reseller. ...
  6. Upgrade Your Google Workspace Plan (Particularly if There's a Special Offer)

Is Google G Suite worth it? ›

TechRadar Verdict. Google Workspace, or G Suite, is an excellent choice for remote organizations and online workflows. It lacks the raw power of Microsoft 365 but more than makes up for it with its team-oriented features.

What is the flexible working policy for Google? ›

And we're offering four “work from anywhere” weeks per year, to give everyone more flexibility, particularly around summer and holiday travel.

How does Google fi flexible work? ›

On the Flexible plan, you prepay for unlimited calls and texts: $20/mo + $10/GB per month for 1 line. $35/mo + $10/GB per month for 2 lines. $50/mo + $10/GB per month for 3 lines.

What is the difference between Google App Engine Flexible and Cloud Run? ›

Cloud Run services in the same project can be deployed to different regions. In App Engine, all services in the project are in the same region. Cloud Run uses the term Revision, instead of Version, to align with the Knative resource model.

Is Google one annual or monthly? ›

If you want to sign up for Google One to get more than the standard free 15GB of service, here's a look at the different storage tiers and prices: 100GB: $2 a month or $20 annually. 200GB: $3 a month or $30 annually. 2TB: $10 a month or $100 annually.

