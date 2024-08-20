Compare Flexible Pricing Plan Options (2024)

AI
Admin console
Contact sales
AI
Your AI-powered productivity partner
Trade busywork for focus time with the help of AI
Learn more
Every plan includes
AppSheet
Featured add-on
New
Business Starter
The first step in running a professional business
$6 USD
$6
per user / month, 1 year commitment Or $7.20 per user / month, when billed monthly
Or $7.20 per user / month, when billed monthly
Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.
Gemini for Workspace now available
Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.
- 30 GB
pooled storage per user*
- Secure custom business email, you@your-company.com
- 100 participant video meetings
- Security and management controls, Standard Support
most popular
Business Standard
For growing businesses that collaborate and connect often
$12 USD
$12
per user / month, 1 year commitment Or $14.40 per user / month, when billed monthly
Or $14.40 per user / month, when billed monthly
Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.
Gemini for Workspace now available
Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.
- 2 TB
pooled storage per user*
- Secure custom business email, you@your-company.com
- 150 participant video meetings + recording, noise cancellation
- Security and management controls, Standard Support**
Business Plus
When extra security and compliance is a top priority
$18 USD
$18
per user / month, 1 year commitment Or $21.60 per user / month, when billed monthly
Or $21.60 per user / month, when billed monthly
Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.
Gemini for Workspace now available
Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.
- 5 TB
pooled storage per user*
- Secure custom business email, you@your-company.com + eDiscovery, retention
- 500 participant video meetings + recording, attendance tracking, noise cancellation
- Enhanced security and management controls, including Vault and advanced endpoint management
- Standard Support**
Enterprise
Scaled productivity solutions for more than 300 users
Contact sales for pricing
Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.
Gemini for Workspace now available
Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.
- 5 TB
pooled storage per user, with the ability to request more*
- Secure custom business email, you@your-company.com + eDiscovery, retention, S/MIME encryption
- 1000 participant video meetings + recording, attendance tracking, noise cancellation, in-domain live streaming
- Advanced security, management, and compliance controls, including Vault, DLP, data regions, and enterprise endpoint management
- Enhanced Support**
most popular Business Standard For growing businesses that collaborate and connect often $12 USD $12 per user / month, 1 year commitment Or $14.40 per user / month, when billed monthly Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.
Gemini for Workspace now available
pooled storage per user*
most popular
Business Standard
For growing businesses that collaborate and connect often
$12 USD
$12
per user / month, 1 year commitment Or $14.40 per user / month, when billed monthly
Or $14.40 per user / month, when billed monthly
Use generative AI to create or modify emails, documents, spreadsheets, and more, directly in Google Workspace. Get started with a 14-day no-cost trial.
Business Starter, Business Standard, and Business Plus plans can be purchased for a maximum of 300 users. There is no minimum or maximum user limit for Enterprise plans.
Google Workspace customers may have access to additional features for a limited promotional period.
- Google Workspace provides flexible pooled storage per user that is shared across the organization. Visit our Help Center to learn more about getting additional storage for your organization.
- Paid upgrade available from Standard to Enhanced Support, or from Enhanced to Premium Support on Enterprise plans
arrow_downward
Business Starter
Business Starter
most popular
Business Standard
Business Standard
Business Plus
Business Plus
Enterprise
Enterprise
Productivity & Collaboration
Gmail
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Custom email for your business
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Phishing and spam protection that blocks more than 99.9% of attacks
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Ad-free email experience
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Meet
100 people
100 participants
150 people
150 participants
500 people
500 participants
1000 people
1000 participants
Meeting length (maximum)
24 hours
24 hours
24 hours
24 hours
US or international dial-in phone numbers
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Digital whiteboarding
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Noise cancellation
|This feature is not supported by this SKUhorizontal_rule
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Meeting recordings saved to Google Drive
|This feature is not supported by this SKUhorizontal_rule
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Drive
30 GB per user
30 GB / user
2 TB per user
2 TB / user
5 TB per user
5 TB / user
5 TB per user with ability to request more
5 TB / user with ability to request more
Drive for desktop
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Chat
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Turn history on or off by default
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Auto-accept invitations
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Calendar
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Appointment booking pages
|This feature is not supported by this SKUhorizontal_rule
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Browse and reserve conference rooms
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Docs, Sheets, Slides
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Keep Shared Notes
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Sites website builder
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Forms survey builder
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Interoperability with Office files
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Easier analysis with Smart Fill, Smart Cleanup, and Answers
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
AppSheet
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Security & Management
2-step verification
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Group-based policy controls
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Advanced Protection Program
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
|This feature is available for the SKUdone
Endpoint management
Fundamental
Fundamental
Advanced
Enterprise
Try Google Workspace for free
See why millions of businesses love and rely on Google Workspace for their business needs.
Top questions about Google Workspace pricing
Add-ons sold separately.
Generative AI
Gemini for Google Workspace
Gemini is an AI-powered assistant that can act as a coach, thought partner, source of inspiration, and productivity booster across all Workspace apps.
Learn more
Hardware
Google Meet Hardware
Fast, reliable, easy-to-join web meetings and video conferencing services for any size meeting room.
Learn more
Chrome Enterprise
Unlock the business capabilities of Chrome OS, Chrome Browser, and Chrome devices, freeing IT to power your cloud workforce.
Applications
Voice
An affordable, easy-to-use business telephone solution for organizations of any size.
Get Google Workspace with VoiceLearn more
AppSheet
A no-code app development platform with advanced integrations and secure governance policies.
Sign up for the Google Workspace newsletter
Please enter a valid email address
Please enter a valid email address
RegionUnited States
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- American Samoa
- Andorra
- Anguilla
- Antarctica
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bermuda
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Bouvet Island
- Brazil
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Cayman Islands
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Christmas Island
- Cocos [Keeling] Islands
- Colombia
- Comoros
- Congo [DRC]
- Congo [Republic]
- Cook Islands
- Costa Rica
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Falkland Islands [Islas Malvinas]
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- French Polynesia
- French Southern Territories
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guadeloupe
- Guam
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Heard Island and McDonald Islands
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Macedonia [FYROM]
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Martinique
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nauru
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- Netherlands Antilles
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Niue
- Norfolk Island
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Palau
- Palestine
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Pitcairn Islands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Réunion
- Romania
- Russia
- Rwanda
- Saint Helena
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Samoa
- San Marino
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Suriname
- Svalbard and Jan Mayen
- Swaziland
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Tokelau
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Tuvalu
- U.S. Outlying Islands
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Vatican City
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Wallis and Futuna
- Western Sahara
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
I understand my personal data will be processed in accordance with Google’s Privacy Policy.
Included applications
- Gmail
- Meet
- Chat
- Calendar
- Drive
- Docs
- Sheets
- Slides
- Forms
- Sites
- Keep
- Apps Script
Security and management
- Admin
- Endpoint
- Vault
- Work Insights
Solutions
- New Business
- Small Business
- Enterprise
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Professional Services
- Technology
- Healthcare
- Government
- Education
- Nonprofits
- Artificial Intelligence
Pricing
- Compare pricing plans
Add-ons
- Gemini for Workspace
- Meet hardware
- Google Voice
- AppSheet
Resources
- Working remotely
- Security
- Customer Stories
- FAQs
- Partners
- Marketplace
- Integrations
- Refer Google Workspace
Learning and support
- Admin Help
- Setup and Deployment Center
- Learning Center for Users
- Forums for Admins
- Google Workspace Dashboard
- What's New in Google Workspace
- Find a Google Workspace Partner
- Join the community of IT Admins
- Press
More from Google
- Google Cloud
- Google Domains
- Chrome Enterprise
- Google Business Solutions
- Google Ads
- Business Messages
- Join User Studies
GoogleAbout GoogleGoogle ProductsPrivacyTerms