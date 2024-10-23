Comparing the Costs of Rail Shipping vs Truck - RSI Logistics (2024)

Companies that transport dry and liquid commodities utilize the modes of truck, rail, barge, ocean and pipeline. Some shippers are fortunate enough to be able to utilize barge, ocean and pipeline that can provide significant cost savings. However, most shippers rely on truck, rail, or a combination of the two. When comparing the costs of rail vs truck, rail offers significant advantages. Multimodal rail and truck shipping allows shippers to take advantage of cost savings even when receivers are not located on rail. Optimizing your shipping strategy to maximize the cost savings of rail transit can significantly reduce your logistics spend. We’ve updated this blog post in 2024 to help you compare the costs of rail shipping vs truck more easily.

Comparing Modes of Transportation

Where pipelines and waterways are available, shipping via these modes can significantly reduce costs. However, these two options are limited by infrastructure and geography. Rail and truck however provide more versatile shipping options, especially when combined in multimodal transport. Comparing costs per ton-mile of each mode, you can see the advantages of each. Though these differences are small at first, cost savings add up quickly over longer distances and volume.

Trucking is the universal mode of transportation; every shipper can load and receive materials by truck. Rail, on the other hand, requires that both the shipper and consignee have the ability to load and unload rail directly. By comparison, the differential in cost between the two modes is $ 0.105 per ton-mile. Reducing truck transit and choosing the optimal rail transload facility will help to maximize cost-savings through rail.

Comparing Truck vs Rail Shipping: Example

To compare the costs of rail vs truck shipping, consider the movement of a bulk commodity from Houston, TX to Cleveland, OH. The truck cost in this example lane is approximately $ 5,159 per load, whereas rail would be $ 6,676 per car. However, when comparing the costs of rail vs truck shipping, you must apply a ratio of 1:4, since one railcar equates to four truck loads.

Comparing the Costs of Rail Shipping vs Truck - RSI Logistics (1)

Utilizing Multi-Modal Shipping

Many shippers understand the savings potential in shipping rail versus truck, but, in many cases, receivers may only be able to receive material by truck. To take advantage of the economies of long-haul rail transportation and the speed and flexibility of local truck delivery, shippers rely on North America’s extensive bulk terminal network.

Many shippers understand the savings potential in shipping rail versus truck, but, in many cases, receivers may only be able to receive material by truck. To take advantage of the economies of long-haul rail transportation and the speed and flexibility of local truck delivery, shippers rely on North America’s extensive bulk terminal network. The cost to combine rail and truck using a bulk transfer terminal is approximately $95.54 per net ton. By comparison, rail direct is $70.27 per net ton, and over-the-road truck is $214.96 per net ton. Using multi-modal rail and truck transit compared to truck alone, you can cut transportation costs by more than half.

Railcar Equipment Costs

In addition to transit costs, it is also important to consider the cost of railcar equipment when using rail or multi-modal transit. This equipment cost adds about $900 per railcar shipment. However, these costs only slightly increase variable costs per net ton. Using multi-modal transit, the cost per net ton increases to $105.01. Compared to over-the-road trucking’s $214.96 per net ton, the savings for multi-modal transport remains significant.

Comparing Additional Costs

When comparing the costs of rail shipping vs truck, it’s also important to consider additional costs that might not be on your balance sheet. For example, the stability of rail networks can give shippers and customers more confidence, and make it easier to make long-term plans. By contrast, driver shortages, gas prices, weather events, and other issues can affect the prices and timelines for truck shipping. It’s also important to consider the environmental costs of each mode. Since railcars can ship a much greater volume of goods, railcars can reduce total carbon emissions substantially. In general, since rail cars and rail yards are monitored 24/7, rail cars are also a safer way to ship goods, and can help to reduce losses to theft or damage.

The easiest or most direct shipping route is not always the most efficient, nor the most cost-effective. You can take advantage of cost-savings via rail shipping even when receivers are not located directly on rail routes. Use multi-modal strategies to reduce shipping costs, and assess your transloading facilities carefully to optimize cost-savings. With this strategy, you can keep your shipments on-time and on-schedule, while dramatically reducing costs. Want to learn more about the differences between rail and truck shipping? Check out our blog on The Advantages of Rail Shipping vs Truck Shipping.

FAQs

Is it cheaper to ship by rail or by truck?

Rail Freight is Competitively Priced

Since trains are more fuel-efficient than trucks, the cost to ship freight via rail is very price competitive. In fact, shipping by rail uses approximately three times less fuel than trucks, saving in fuel surcharges.

Is it cheaper to transport by rail?

Rail is one of the most efficient and cost effective transportation modes, especially when it comes to shipping very large volumes over long distances.

What is the biggest advantage of rail over trucking?

Freight Shipping by Train vs. Truck: Advantages and Disadvantages
  • Railways consume up to 9x less energy per tonne-kilometer traveled than trucks.
  • Trains can be up to 5x more fuel-efficient than trucks.
  • Can carry much more freight at the same time.
  • Cheaper for long-distance.
  • Emit 75% fewer GHG emissions.
Feb 12, 2019

How much does rail shipping cost per ton?

This means the cost of transporting a ton of freight by rail for a 1,000-mile distance climbed from $98 per ton in 2018 to $160 per ton in 2023. Overall, this means that costs may double each 2 to 3 years rather than doubling each 10 to 15 years.

What are the disadvantages of railroad shipping?

That said, shipping by rail comes with its drawbacks, too. To start, there are usually additional costs to ship a container from a railhead to its final destination. And there's always the possibility of delays. This is especially true in cross-border movements that require train operators to change.

What is the cheapest way to transport freight?

In general, the higher the cargo's density, the cheaper the rate. Mode of freight also matters — road and rail tend to be cheapest while air is most expensive. In addition, not all freight brokers have access to the best rates. FreightCenter can help you find the cheapest way to ship freight.

What are the pros and cons of rail freight?

As a result, although rail transport has advantages such as high carrying capacity, economy, reliability and environmental impact, it also has some disadvantages such as limited flexibility, operating costs, necessity of intermodal connections and delivery time.

What are railroad freight rates?

In 2020, the U.S. average freight revenue per ton-mile in Class I rail traffic stood at 4.4 U.S. dollar cents. This was a slight drop compared to 2019, which recorded the highest average freight revenue since 1990, when the average freight revenue per ton-mile was at 2.66 U.S. dollar cents.

What are the disadvantages of railways?

There are risks and disadvantages of transporting your goods by rail including:
  • routes and timetables available can be inflexible, especially in remote regions.
  • rail transport can be more expensive than road transport.
  • mechanical failure or industrial action can disrupt services.

What are the disadvantages of truck transportation?

Disadvantages of Truck Transportation

Trucks are limited in the size and weight of single items they can ship due to trailer restrictions. One of the biggest concerns with truck transportation is environmental concerns. Trucks are one of the least environmentally sustainable ways to ship products.

Which is not an advantage of rail transport?

Disadvantages of rail transport

It is not a cost-effective option for smaller loads and short distances. There is only limited service in rural areas especially in hilly regions of the country.

What is the difference between OTR and rail?

In comparison to OTR, Rail Transport is the most cost-effective solution for transporting heavy items over long distances. Some Advantages of Rail Transport include: This method of transport is fuel efficient. For example, rail can transport 1 ton of freight across more than 470 miles, all off a single gallon of fuel.

Is it cheaper to ship by rail or truck?

COST. If you're hauling goods crosstown or even intrastate, trucking may be the better bargain. It's also a good consideration if your volume doesn't even fill one rail car. However, for longer journeys—especially those over 600 miles—shipping by rail is the far more cost-effective option.

Does Fedex freight use rail?

Freight forwarding is available via air, sea, road, and rail.

How much of US freight is shipped by rail?

Overall: Freight railroads account for roughly 40% of U.S. long-distance freight volume (measured by ton-miles) — more than any other mode of transportation.

What is the most economical way to ship?

The cheapest way to ship a package will depend on factors such as package size and weight, as well as distance and delivery speed. Generally, USPS Ground and Priority Mail are the most affordable shipping options.

Which mode of transport is cheapest?

Railways are the cheapest mode of transport in India because it covers long distance with less fare compared to other modes of transportation.

What is the most efficient way to ship cargo?

Air Freight

Is your shipment time-sensitive? Then air freight may be right for you. This is the best way to move time-sensitive freight intercontinentally as air freight has the fastest transit times. With modern technology, it's easier to track your cargo through highly reliable air freight carriers during transit.

What is the disadvantage of rail transport?

There are risks and disadvantages of transporting your goods by rail including: routes and timetables available can be inflexible, especially in remote regions. rail transport can be more expensive than road transport. mechanical failure or industrial action can disrupt services.

