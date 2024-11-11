Complete Cummins Fault Codes List (Cummins SPN Codes PDF) (2024)

Over the years the SAE has developed a fault code system to help mechanics and DIY mechanics figure out what was wrong with their modern engines. This system is supposed to make repair work a little easier to diagnose and repair. It doesn’t always work out that way.

The different fault codes do have meaning. They are employed to help everyone working on engines find the problem without too much guess work. The more codes you see, the more accurate the location and problem are. The biggest problem is that not all manufacturers use the same code. Cummins is one of them.

To learn more about the Cummins fault codes and how they relate to the SPN and FMI system just continue to read our article. It has those codes and the relation to other networks so you can find the identity of the problem and location faster. It may be a wise idea to print out the tables that follow so you have them on hand when you need them.

Fault Code Systems Definitions

It does not do anyone any good if they do not know what all the different letters mean when they appear on the screen on your dash. All the letters and numbers have a clear meaning which should help you when you are trying to clear those codes and be able to drive again.

1. J1939, J1587, & J1708- This is the system under which most fault codes operate. The first number refers to the hardware like wires, etc while the second and third numbers refer to the non-tangible communication that takes place over the J1939 system. Cummins uses the J1939 system.

2. SA- Source Address- This is the type of computer where the code is coming from:

Engine control module (ECM) = SA 0

After treatment control module (ACM) = SA 61

Body control module (BCM) = SA 33

Antilock braking system (ABS) = SA 11

Transmission control module (TCM) = SA 3

Different manufacturers may use different SA numbers to indicate the same computer

See Also What are SA SPN FMI - Beginners guide to fault codes

3. MID- is also a Source Address and depending on the number following it can lead to the computer triggering the code

4. PID- Parameter Identification

SID- Subsystem Identification

PSID- Proprietary Parameter Identification

PPID- Proprietary Subsystem Identification

In these cases, all OEM companies use the SAE documents that spell out the codes for SID and PID so there is no confusion. For example PID 84 = road speed; SID 146 = EGR valve but ECU specific; PPID 326 - soot level but Volvo and Mack specific.

5. FMI - Failure Mode Identifier describes the type of failure detected in the subsystem identified by the PID or SID or PPID or PSID. This just tells you what is wrong with the component that is not working right.

6. SPN- suspect parameter number identifies the specific component or condition that is triggering the fault code.

After all that, Cummins only uses one code number which relates to the SPN and FMI portion of this code system. You can see that by looking over the tables below. These definitions should help you understand what is going on when you see the fault code illuminated on your screens.

Reference #1

Reference #2

Cummins Tier 4 Fault Codes

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 111 629 12 Red Controller #1 Engine Control Module Critical Internal Failure - Bad intelligent device or component 115 612 2 Red System Diagnostic Code #2 Engine Magnetic Speed/Position Lost Both of TwoSignals - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 122 102 3 Amber Engine Intake Manifold #1 Pressure Intake Manifold 1 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 123 102 4 Amber Engine Intake Manifold #1 Pressure Intake Manifold 1 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 124 102 16 Amber Engine Intake Manifold #1 Pressure Intake Manifold 1 Pressure - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 125 102 18 Amber Engine Intake Manifold #1 Pressure Intake Manifold 1 Pressure - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 131 91 3 Red Accelerator Pedal Position 1 Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 132 91 4 Red Accelerator Pedal Position 1 Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 133 974 3 Red Remote Accelerator Pedal Position Remote Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 134 974 4 Red Remote Accelerator Pedal Position Remote Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 135 100 3 Amber Engine Oil Pressure Engine Oil Rifle Pressure 1 Sensor Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source 141 100 4 Amber Engine Oil Pressure Engine Oil Rifle Pressure 1 Sensor Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source 143 100 18 Amber Engine Oil Pressure Engine Oil Rifle Pressure - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 144 110 3 Amber Engine Coolant Temperature Engine Coolant Temperature 1 Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 145 110 4 Amber Engine Coolant Temperature Engine Coolant Temperature 1 Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 146 110 16 Amber Engine Coolant Temperature Engine Coolant Temperature - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 147 91 1 Red Accelerator Pedal Position 1 Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position 1 Sensor Circuit Frequency - Data valid but below normal operating Range 148 91 0 Red Accelerator Pedal Position 1 Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level 151 110 0 Red Engine Coolant Temperature Engine Coolant Temperature - Data valid but above normaloperational range - Most Severe Level 153 105 3 Amber Engine Intake Manifold 1 Temperature Intake Manifold 1 Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 154 105 4 Amber Engine Intake Manifold 1 Temperature Intake Manifold 1 Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 155 105 0 Red Engine Intake Manifold 1 Temperature Intake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level 187 3510 4 Amber Sensor supply voltage 2 Sensor Supply 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 193 520199 3 Amber Cruise Control Cruise Control (Resistive) Signal Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 194 520199 4 Amber Cruise Control Cruise Control (Resistive) Signal Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 195 111 3 Amber Engine Coolant Level Coolant Level Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, orshorted to high source 196 111 4 Amber Engine Coolant Level Coolant Level Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, orshorted to low source 197 111 18 Amber Engine Coolant Level Coolant Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level 212 175 3 Amber Engine Oil Temperature 1 Engine Oil Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 213 175 4 Amber Engine Oil Temperature 1 Engine Oil Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source 214 175 0 Red Engine Oil Temperature 1 Engine Oil Temperature - Data valid but above normaloperational range - Most Severe Level 121 108 3 Amber Barometric Pressure Barometric Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 122 108 4 Amber Barometric Pressure Barometric Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to low source 227 3510 3 Amber Sensor supply voltage 2 Sensor Supply 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 231 109 3 Amber Engine Coolant Pressure Coolant Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 232 109 4 Amber Engine Coolant Pressure Coolant Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 233 109 18 Amber Engine Coolant Pressure Coolant Pressure - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level 234 190 0 Red Engine Speed Engine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data valid but abovenormal operational range - Most Severe Level 235 111 1 Red Engine Coolant Level Coolant Level - Data valid but below normal operational range - Most Severe Level 237 644 2 Amber Engine External Speed Command Input External Speed Command Input (Multiple Unit Synchronization) - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 238 5511 4 Amber Sensor supply voltage 3 Sensor Supply 3 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 239 5511 3 Amber Sensor supply voltage 3 Sensor Supply 3 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 241 84 2 Amber Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed - Data erratic, intermittent orincorrect 242 84 10 Amber Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed Sensor Circuit tampering has been detected - Abnormal rate of change 245 647 4 Amber Engine Fan Clutch 1 Output Device Driver Fan Control Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 249 171 3 Amber Ambient Air Temperature Ambient Air Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 253 98 1 Red Engine Oil Level Engine Oil Level - Data valid but below normal operational range - Most Severe Level 256 171 4 Amber Ambient Air Temperature Ambient Air Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 261 174 16 Amber Engine Fuel Temperature 1 Engine Fuel Temperature - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 263 174 3 Amber Engine Fuel Temperature 1 Engine Fuel Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source 265 174 4 Amber Engine Fuel Temperature 1 Engine Fuel Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source 266 174 0 Red Engine Fuel Temperature 1 Engine Fuel Temperature - Data valid but above normaloperational range - Most Severe Level 269 1195 2 Red Anti-theft Password Valid Indicator Antitheft Password Valid Indicator - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 271 1347 4 Amber Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly #1 Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 272 1347 3 Amber Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly #2 Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 281 1347 7 Amber Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly #3 Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly 1 - Mechanicalsystem not responding or out of adjustment 285 639 9 Amber J1939 Network #1, Primary VehicleNetwork (previouslySAE J1939 Data Link) SAE J1939 Multiplexing PGN Timeout Error - Abnormal update rate Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 286 639 13 Amber J1939 Network #1, Primary Vehicle Network (previouslySAE J1939 Data Link) SAE J1939 Multiplexing Configuration Error - Out ofCalibration 288 974 19 Red Remote Accelerator Pedal Position SAE J1939 Multiplexing Remote Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor System - Received Network Data In Error 291 625 9 Red Proprietary Datalink Proprietary Datalink Error (OEM/Vehicle Datalink) - Abnormal update rate 292 441 14 Red Auxiliary Temperature 1 Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 1 - SpecialInstructions 293 441 3 Amber Auxiliary Temperature 1 Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 294 441 4 Amber Auxiliary Temperature 1 Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 295 108 2 Amber Barometric Pressure Barometric Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 296 1388 14 Red Auxiliary Pressure #2 Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 2 - SpecialInstructions 297 1388 3 Amber Auxiliary Pressure #2 Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 2 Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source 298 1388 4 Amber Auxiliary Pressure #2 Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 2 Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source 319 251 2 Amber (Blinking) Real Time Clock Real Time Clock - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 322 651 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #01 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 1 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 323 655 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #05 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 5 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 324 653 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #03 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 3 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 325 656 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #06 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 6 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 331 652 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #02 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 2 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 332 654 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #04 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 4 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 334 110 2 Amber Engine Coolant Temperature Engine Coolant Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent orincorrect 338 1267 3 Amber Idle Shutdown Vehicle Accessories Relay Driver Circuit Idle Shutdown Vehicle Accessories Relay Driver Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 339 1267 4 Amber Idle Shutdown Vehicle Accessories Relay Driver Circuit Idle Shutdown Vehicle Accessories Relay Driver Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 343 629 12 Amber Controller #1 Engine Control Module Warning Internal HardwareFailure - Bad intelligent device or component 349 191 16 Amber Transmission Output Shaft Speed Transmission Output Shaft Speed - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 351 3597 12 Amber ECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1 Injector Power Supply - Bad intelligent device or component 352 3509 4 Amber Sensor supply voltage 1 Sensor Supply 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 386 3509 3 Amber Sensor supply voltage 1 Sensor Supply 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 415 100 1 Red Engine Oil Pressure Engine Oil Rifle Pressure - Data valid but below normaloperational range - Most Severe Level 418 97 15 Amber(Blinking) Water In Fuel Indicator Water in Fuel Indicator - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 421 175 16 Amber Engine Oil Temperature 1 Engine Oil Temperature - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 422 111 2 Amber Engine Coolant Level Coolant Level - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 425 175 2 Amber Engine Oil Temperature 1 Engine Oil Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 426 639 2 None J1939 Network #1, Primary Vehicle Network (previouslySAE J1939 Data Link) J1939 Network #1 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 427 639 9 None J1939 Network #1, Primary Vehicle Network (previouslySAE J1939 Data Link) SAE J1939 Datalink - Abnormal update rate 428 97 3 Amber Water In Fuel Indicator Water in Fuel Indicator Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 429 97 4 Amber Water In Fuel Indicator Water in Fuel Indicator Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 431 558 2 Amber Accelerator Pedal 1 Low Idle Switch Accelerator Pedal or Lever Idle Validation Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 432 558 13 Red Accelerator Pedal 1 Low Idle Switch Accelerator Pedal or Lever Idle Validation SwitchCircuit - Out of Calibration 435 100 2 Amber Engine Oil Pressure Engine Oil Rifle Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 436 105 2 Amber Engine Intake Manifold 1 Temperature Intake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 441 168 18 Amber Battery Potential / Power Input 1 Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level 442 168 16 Amber Battery Potential / Power Input 1 Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level 449 157 0 Red Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level 451 157 3 Amber Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 452 157 4 Amber Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 471 98 17 Amber(Blinking) Engine Oil Level Engine Oil Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level 483 1349 3 Amber Engine Injector Metering Rail 2 Pressure Injector Metering Rail 2 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 484 1349 4 Amber Engine Injector Metering Rail 2 Pressure Injector Metering Rail 2 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 487 626 18 Amber Engine Start Enable Device 1 Start Enable Device 1 Canister Empty (Ether Injection) - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range 488 105 16 Amber Engine Intake Manifold Temperature Intake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 489 191 18 Amber Transmission Output Shaft Speed Transmission Output Shaft Speed - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 497 1377 2 Amber Engine Synchronization Switch Multiple Unit Synchronization Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 515 3514 3 Amber Sensor supply voltage 6 Sensor Supply 6 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 516 3514 4 Amber Sensor supply voltage 6 Sensor Supply 6 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 523 611 2 Amber System Diagnostic Code #1 Auxiliary Intermediate (PTO) Speed Switch Validation- Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 527 702 3 Amber Auxiliary I/O #02 Auxiliary Input/Output 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 528 93 2 Amber Engine Net Brake Torque Auxiliary Alternate Torque Validation Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 529 703 3 Amber Auxiliary I/O #03 Auxiliary Input/Output 3 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 535 174 2 Amber Engine Fuel Temperature 1 Engine Fuel Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 546 94 3 Amber Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure Fuel Delivery Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 547 94 4 Amber Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure Fuel Delivery Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 553 157 16 Amber Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 554 157 2 Amber Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 555 101 16 Amber Engine Crankcase Pressure Crankcase Pressure - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level 556 101 0 Red Engine Crankcase Pressure Crankcase Pressure - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level 559 157 18 Amber Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 584 677 3 Amber Engine Starter Motor Relay Starter Relay Driver Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 585 677 4 Amber Engine Starter Motor Relay Starter Relay Driver Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 595 103 16 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Speed Turbocharger 1 Speed - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 599 640 14 Red Engine External Protection Input Auxiliary Commanded Dual Output Shutdown - SpecialInstructions 611 1383 31 None Engine was Shut Down Hot Engine Shut Down Hot - Condition Exists 629 1176 18 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately 649 1378 31 Amber(Blinking) Engine Oil Change Interval Engine Oil Change Interval - Condition Exists 686 103 2 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Speed Turbocharger 1 Speed - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 687 103 18 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Speed Turbocharger 1 Speed - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 688 98 0 Red Engine Oil Level Engine Oil Level - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level 689 190 2 Amber Engine Speed Engine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 691 1172 3 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 692 1172 4 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 693 1172 2 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 697 1136 3 Amber Engine ECU Temperature Engine ECU Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source 698 1136 4 Amber Engine ECU Temperature Engine ECU Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source 699 1136 2 Amber Engine ECU Temperature Engine ECU Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 731 723 7 Amber Engine Speed 2 Engine Speed / Position Camshaft and Crankshaft Misalignment - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 741 1176 3 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 742 1176 4 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 743 1176 2 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 755 157 7 Amber Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 769 597 3 Amber Brake Switch Brake Switch Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 771 597 4 Amber Brake Switch Brake Switch Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 778 723 2 Amber Engine Speed 2 Engine Camshaft Speed / Position Sensor - Data erratic,intermittent or incorrect 784 1590 2 None Adaptive Cruise Control Mode Adaptive Cruise Control Mode - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1117 3597 2 None ECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1 Power Supply Lost With Ignition On - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1139 651 7 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #01 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 1 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 1141 652 7 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #02 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 2 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 1142 653 7 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #03 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 3 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 1143 654 7 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #04 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 4 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 1144 655 7 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #05 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 5 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 1145 656 7 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #06 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 6 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 1228 27 2 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Valve Position EGR Valve Position - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1239 2623 3 Amber Accelerator Pedal #1 Channel 2 Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 1241 2623 4 Amber Accelerator Pedal #1 Channel 2 Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1242 91 2 Red Accelerator Pedal Position 1 Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1256 1563 2 Amber Incompatible Monitor/Controller Control Module Identification Input State Error - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1257 1563 2 Red Incompatible Monitor/Controller Control Module Identification Input State Error - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1358 91 3 Amber Accelerator Pedal Position 1 Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 1359 91 4 Amber Accelerator Pedal Position 1 Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1427 4185 31 Amber Overspeed Shutdown Relay Driver Overspeed Shutdown Relay Driver Diagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists 1428 4186 31 Amber Low Oil Pressure Shutdown Relay Driver Low Oil Pressure (LOP) Shutdown Relay DriverDiagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists 1429 4187 31 Amber High Engine Temperature Shutdown Relay Driver High Engine Temperature (HET) Shutdown Relay Driver Diagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists 1431 4188 31 Amber Pre-Low Oil Pressure Indicator Relay Drive Pre-Low Oil Pressure Warning Relay DriverDiagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists 1432 4223 31 Amber Pre-High Engine Temperature Warning Relay Driver Pre-High Engine Temperature Warning Relay DriverDiagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists 1515 91 19 Red Accelerator Pedal Position 1 SAE J1939 Multiplexed Accelerator Pedal or LeverSensor System - Received Network Data In Error 1539 1387 3 Amber Auxiliary Pressure #1 Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 1548 657 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #7 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 7 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 1549 658 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #8 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 8 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 1551 660 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #10 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 10 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 1552 661 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #11 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 11 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 1553 662 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #12 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 12 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 1554 663 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #13 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 13 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 1555 664 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #14 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 14 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 1556 665 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #15 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 15 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 1557 666 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #16 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 16 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 1621 1387 4 Amber Auxiliary Pressure #1 Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1622 659 5 Amber Engine Injector Cylinder #9 Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 9 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 1654 1323 31 Amber Engine Misfire Cylinder #1 Engine Misfire Cylinder 1 - Condition Exists 1655 1324 31 Amber Engine Misfire Cylinder #2 Engine Misfire Cylinder 2- Condition Exists 1656 1325 31 Amber Engine Misfire Cylinder #3 Engine Misfire Cylinder 3 - Condition Exists 1657 1326 31 Amber Engine Misfire Cylinder #4 Engine Misfire Cylinder 4 - Condition Exists 1658 1327 31 Amber Engine Misfire Cylinder #5 Engine Misfire Cylinder 5 - Condition Exists 1659 1328 31 Amber Engine Misfire Cylinder #6 Engine Misfire Cylinder 6 - Condition Exists 1664 4796 31 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Missing Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Missing - Condition Exists 1668 1761 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1669 1761 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 1673 1761 1 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level - Data valid but below normal operational range -Most Severe Level 1677 3031 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Sensor - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1678 3031 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Sensor - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 1679 3031 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid TankTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1682 3362 31 Amber Dosing Unit Input Lines Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitInput Lines - Condition Exists 1683 3363 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 1684 3363 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1685 3364 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Sensor Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1686 3364 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Sensor Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 1691 5298 18 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Conversion Efficiency Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Conversion Efficiency - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 1694 3226 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1695 3513 3 Amber Sensor supply voltage 5 Sensor Supply 5 - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 1696 3513 4 Amber Sensor supply voltage 5 Sensor Supply 5 - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 1699 1761 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1712 3363 18 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 1713 3363 16 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 1714 3364 13 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Out ofCalibration 1715 3364 11 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - RootCause Not Known 1718 1322 31 Amber Engine Misfire for Multiple Cylinders Engine Misfire for Multiple Cylinders - ConditionExists 1776 2634 3 Amber Power Relay Power Relay Driver Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 1777 2634 4 Amber Power Relay Power Relay Driver Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1843 101 3 Amber Engine Crankcase Pressure Crankcase Pressure Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 1844 101 4 Amber Engine Crankcase Pressure Crankcase Pressure Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1847 110 14 Red Engine Coolant Temperature Engine Coolant Temperature - Special Instructions 1852 97 16 Amber Water In Fuel Indicator Water in Fuel Indicator - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 1861 3217 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Intake O2 Aftertreatment Intake Oxygen Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1866 411 2 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Differential Pressure Exhaust Gas Recirculation Differential Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1867 412 2 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Temperature Exhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature - Data erratic,intermittent or incorrect 1879 3251 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter DifferentialPressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal 1881 3251 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter DifferentialPressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal 1883 3251 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1885 3216 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1887 3226 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1893 2791 9 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 (EGR1) Valve Control

EGR Valve Control Circuit - Abnormal update rate 1894 641 9 Amber Engine Variable Geometry Turbo charger Actuator #1 VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Abnormal update rate 1896 2791 13 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1(EGR1) Valve Control

EGR Valve Controller - Out of Calibration 1898 641 13 Amber Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1 VGT Actuator Controller - Out of Calibration

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 1921 3251 16 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range 1922 3251 0 Red Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure - Data valid but above normal Operating Range 1923 3482 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable Actuator Aftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 1924 3482 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable Actuator Aftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1925 3482 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable Actuator Aftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1926 3480 2 Amber Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1927 3480 3 Amber Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 1928 3480 4 Amber Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1932 3556 2 Amber Aftertreatment Hydrocarbon Doser Aftertreatment Doser - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1938 3597 18 Amber ECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1 ECU Power Output Supply Voltage 1 - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Leve 1939 3597 3 Amber ECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1 ECU Power Output Supply Voltage 1 - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 1941 3597 4 Amber ECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1 ECU Power Output Supply Voltage 1 - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 1942 101 2 Amber Engine Crankcase Pressure Crankcase Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 1943 3555 17 None Ambient Air Density Ambient Air Density - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level 1961 2791 15 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1(EGR1) Valve Control EGR Valve Control Circuit Over Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 1962 641 15 Amber Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1 VGT Actuator Driver Over Temperature (Calculated) - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 1963 3482 7 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable Actuator Aftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 1964 3556 7 Amber Aftertreatment Hydrocarbon Doser Aftertreatment Doser - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 1974 101 15 Amber(Blinking) Engine Crankcase Pressure Crankcase Pressure - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level 1976 641 15 None Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1 VGT Actuator Driver Over Temperature (Calculated) - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 1977 3556 5 Amber Aftertreatment Hydrocarbon Doser Aftertreatment Doser Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit. 1981 3936 15 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter System Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter System - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Level 1992 190 16 Red Engine Speed Engine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 1993 4795 31 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Missing Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Missing - Condition Exists 2182 1072 3 Amber Engine (Compression) Brake Output #1 Engine Brake Actuator Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 2183 1072 4 Amber Engine (Compression) Brake Output #1 Engine Brake Actuator Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2185 3512 3 Amber Sensor supply voltage 4 Sensor Supply 4 Circuit - Voltage above normal, orshorted to high source 2186 3512 4 Amber Sensor supply voltage 4 Sensor Supply 4 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2198 641 11 Amber Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1 VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Root Cause Not Known 2215 94 18 Amber Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure Fuel Pump Delivery Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 2249 157 1 Amber Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data valid but below normal operational range - Most Severe Level 2261 94 15 Amber(Blinking) Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure Fuel Pump Delivery Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 2262 94 17 Amber(Blinking) Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure Fuel Pump Delivery Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 2263 1800 16 Amber Battery 1 Temperature Battery Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 2264 1800 18 Amber Battery 1 Temperature Battery Temperature - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level 2265 1075 3 Amber Engine Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 2266 1075 4 Amber Engine Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2272 27 4 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Valve Position EGR Valve Position Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2273 411 3 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Differential Pressure Exhaust Gas Recirculation Differential Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 2274 411 4 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Differential Pressure Exhaust Gas Recirculation Differential Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2288 103 15 None Engine Turbocharger 1 Speed Turbocharger 1 Speed - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 2311 633 31 Amber Engine Fuel Actuator 1 Control Command Electronic Fuel Injection Control Valve Circuit - Condition Exists 2321 190 2 None Engine Speed Engine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 2322 723 2 None Engine Speed 2 Engine Camshaft Speed / Position Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 2346 2789 15 None Engine Turbocharger 1 Calculated Turbine Intake Temperature Turbocharger Turbine Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe 2347 2629 15 None Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Outlet Temperature Turbocharger Compressor Outlet Temperature (Calculated) - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range 2349 2791 5 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 (EGR1) Valve Control EGR Valve Control Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 2353 2791 6 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 (EGR1) Valve Control EGR Valve Control Circuit - Current above normal or grounded circuit 2357 2791 7 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 (EGR1) Valve Control EGR Valve Control Circuit - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 2363 1073 4 Amber Engine (Compression) Brake Output #2 Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2365 1112 4 Amber Engine (Compression) Brake Output #3 Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 3 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 2367 1073 3 Amber Engine (Compression) Brake Output #2 Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal or shorted to high source 2368 1112 3 Amber Engine (Compression) Brake Output #3 Engine Brake Actuator Driver 3 Circuit - Voltage above normal, shorted to high source 2372 95 16 Amber Engine Fuel Filter Differential Pressure Fuel Filter Differential Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 2373 1209 3 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Pressure 1 Exhaust Gas Pressure Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 2374 1209 4 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Pressure 1 Exhaust Gas Pressure Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2375 412 3 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Temperature Exhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 2376 412 4 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Temperature Exhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2377 647 3 Amber Engine Fan Clutch 1 Output Device Driver Fan Control Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 2387 641 7 Amber Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1 VGT Actuator Driver Circuit (Motor) - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 2398 171 2 Amber Ambient Air Temperature Ambient Air Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 2448 111 17 Amber(Blinking) Engine Coolant Level Coolant Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level 2449 641 13 Red Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1 VGT Actuator Controller - Out of Calibration 2451 2789 16 None Engine Turbocharger 1 Calculated Turbine Intake Temperature Turbocharger Turbine Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 2468 190 16 Amber Engine Speed Engine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 2554 1209 2 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Pressure 1 Exhaust Gas Pressure 1 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 2555 729 3 Amber Engine Intake Air Heater Driver #1 Engine Intake Air Heater 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 2556 729 4 Amber Engine Intake Air Heater Driver #1 Engine Intake Air Heater 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2557 697 3 Amber Auxiliary PWM Driver #1 Auxiliary PWM Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 2558 697 4 Amber Auxiliary PWM Driver #1 Auxiliary PWM Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2571 2630 3 Amber Engine Charge Air Cooler 1 OutletTemperature Engine Charge Air Cooler Outlet Temperature - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 2572 2630 4 Amber Engine Charge Air Cooler 1 OutletTemperature Engine Charge Air Cooler Outlet Temperature - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2634 641 12 Red Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1 VGT Actuator Controller - Bad intelligent device or component 2635 641 31 Red Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1 VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Condition Exists 2636 641 9 Red Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1 VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Abnormal update rate 2637 5018 11 None Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst FacePlugged - Root Cause Not Known 2638 5298 17 one --AmberQSF3 Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Conversion Efficiency Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Conversion Efficiency - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 2639 3251 15 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure - Data valid but above normal Operating Range

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 2646 110 31 Amber Engine Coolant Temperature Engine Coolant Temperature - Condition Exists 2659 110 31 None Engine Coolant Temperature Engine Coolant Temperature - Condition Exists 2661 629 31 Red Controller #1 At Least One Unacknowledged Most Severe Fault - Condition Exists 2662 629 31 Amber Controller #1 At Least One Unacknowledged Moderately SevereFault - Condition Exists 2683 3227 9 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet O2 Aftertreatment Outlet Oxygen Sensor Circuit - Abnormal update rate 2699 520320 7 Amber Crankcase Depression Valve Crankcase Depression Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 2721 599 2 Amber Cruise Control Set Switch Cruise Control Set Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 2732 4097 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Drain Actuator Aftertreatment Fuel Drain Valve Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 2733 4097 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Drain Actuator Aftertreatment Fuel Drain Valve Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2738 626 3 Amber Engine Start Enable Device 1 Start Enable Device 1 Circuit (Ether Injection) - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 2739 626 4 Amber Engine Start Enable Device 1 Start Enable Device 1Circuit (Ether Injection) - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2741 3482 13 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable Actuator Aftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve Swapped - Out ofCalibration 2742 3249 17 None Aftertreatment 1 Exhaust Gas Temperature 2 Aftertreatment Exhaust Gas Temperature 2 - Data Valid ButBelow Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 2743 3249 18 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Exhaust Gas Temperature 2 Aftertreatment Exhaust Gas Temperature 2 - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 2754 81 16 Amber Engine Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Pressure Engine Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 2755 520332 3 Amber Cruise Control Cruise Control (Resistive) #2 Signal Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 2756 520332 4 Amber Cruise Control Cruise Control (Resistive) #2 Signal Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 2764 1209 16 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Pressure 1 Exhaust Gas Pressure 1 - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 2765 2797 13 None Engine Injector Group 1 Engine Injector Bank 1 Barcodes - Out of Calibration 2771 3226 9 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Abnormal update rate 2777 3703 31 Amber(Blinking) Diesel Particulate Filter Active Regeneration InhibitedDue to Inhibit Switch Particulate Trap Active Regeneration Inhibited Due toInhibit Switch - Condition Exists 2778 3481 16 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Rate Aftertreatment Fuel Rate - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 2789 110 18 Amber Engine Coolant Temperature Engine Coolant Temperature - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 2878 4097 7 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Drain Actuator Aftertreatment Fuel Drain Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 2881 3480 17 Amber Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure Sensor - Data Valid ButBelow Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 2961 412 15 None Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1Temperature Exhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 2962 412 16 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1Temperature Exhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 2963 110 15 None Engine Coolant Temperature Engine Coolant Temperature - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Least Severe Level

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 2964 105 15 None Engine Intake Manifold #1 Temperature Intake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data Valid ButAbove Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 2973 102 2 Amber Engine Intake Manifold #1 Pressure Intake Manifold 1 Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 2976 3361 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 2998 1632 14 Amber Engine Torque Limit Feature Engine Torque Limit Feature - Special Instructions 3133 3610 3 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3134 3610 4 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3135 3610 2 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter OutletPressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3136 5019 3 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Outlet Pressure Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation Outlet PressureSensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3137 5019 4 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Outlet Pressure Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation Outlet PressureSensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3138 5019 2 Amber Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Outlet Pressure Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation Outlet Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3139 3667 3 Amber Engine Air Shutoff Status Engine Air Shutoff Circuit - Voltage above normal, orshorted to high source 3141 3667 4 Amber Engine Air Shutoff Status Engine Air Shutoff Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3142 4360 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3143 4360 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3144 4360 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3146 4363 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3147 4363 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3148 4363 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3151 4794 31 Amber Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst System Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst System Missing - Condition Exists 3152 4809 3 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel OxidationCatalyst Intake Temperature Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal 3153 4809 4 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystIntake Temperature Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal 3154 4809 2 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystIntake Temperature Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3155 4810 3 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst OutletTemperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 3156 4810 4 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal 3157 4810 2 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3158 4793 31 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystMissing - Condition Exists 3162 4810 0 Red Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature - Data valid but above normal operating Range –Most Severe level 3164 4360 15 None Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe 3165 4363 0 Red Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe 3166 4809 13 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Sensor Swapped - Out of Calibration 3167 3556 18 Amber Aftertreatment Hydrocarbon Doser Aftertreatment Doser - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level 3169 4810 16 Red Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range 3186 1623 9 Amber Tachograph output shaft speed Tachograph Output Shaft Speed - Abnormal update rate 3213 1623 19 Amber Tachograph output shaft speed Tachograph Output Shaft Speed - Received NetworkData In Error 3222 520435 12 Amber Glow Plug Module Glow Plug Module - Bad intelligent device or component 3223 3490 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Purge Air Actuator Aftertreatment Purge Air Actuator Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3224 3490 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Purge Air Actuator Aftertreatment Purge Air Actuator Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3225 3490 7 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Purge Air Actuator Aftertreatment Purge Air Actuator - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 3228 3216 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3229 4360 0 Red Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level 3231 4360 16 Red Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 3232 3216 9 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Abnormal update rate 3235 4363 16 Red Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 3237 4340 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 State Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3238 4340 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 State Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3239 4342 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 State Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3241 4342 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 State Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3242 3363 7 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 3243 3060 18 Amber Engine Cooling System Monitor Engine Cooling System Monitor - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 3245 3936 7 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter System Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter System - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 3247 4809 16 Red Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range 3249 4810 15 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range 3251 4765 16 Red Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range 3253 3242 16 Red Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range 3254 3242 15 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Temperature -Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range 3255 3246 16 Red Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Temperature -Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range 3256 3246 15 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Temperature -Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range 3258 4340 5 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 State Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 3261 4342 5 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 State Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 3298 1194 13 Red Anti-theft Encryption Seed Present Indicator Anti-theft Encryption Seed - Out of Calibration 3311 3242 0 Red Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter IntakeTemperature - Data valid but above normal operation 3312 3246 0 Red Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter OutletTemperature - Data valid but above normal operation 3313 4765 4 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3314 4765 3 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3315 4765 2 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3316 3242 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 3317 3242 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3318 3242 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter IntakeTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3319 3246 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3321 3246 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3322 3246 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter OutletTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3325 4765 13 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature Swapped - Out of Calibration 3326 91 9 Red Accelerator Pedal Position 1 SAE J1939 Multiplexed Accelerator Pedal or LeverSensor System - Abnormal update rate 3328 191 9 Amber Transmission Output Shaft Speed Transmission Output Shaft Speed - Abnormal update rate 3329 1231 2 None J1939 Network #2 J1939 Network #2 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3331 1235 2 None J1939 Network #3 J1939 Network #3 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3337 5395 16 Amber Engine Idle Fuel Quantity Engine Idle Fuel Quantity - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 3338 5395 18 Amber Engine Idle Fuel Quantity Engine Idle Fuel Quantity - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 3341 107 16 Amber Engine Air Filter 1 Differential Pressure Engine Air Filter Differential Pressure - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 3348 1176 1 Red Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - Data valid butbelow normal operational range - Most Severe Level 3361 102 10 Amber Engine Intake Manifold #1 Pressure Intake Manifold 1 Pressure - Abnormal rate of change 3366 111 18 None Engine Coolant Level Coolant Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level 3367 4490 9 Amber Specific Humidity Specific Humidity Sensor - Abnormal update rate 3368 4490 19 Amber Specific Humidity Specific Humidity Sensor - Received Network Data InError 3369 1172 9 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake TemperatureSensor - Abnormal update rate 3371 1172 19 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake TemperatureSensor - Received Network Data In Error 3372 1176 9 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - Abnormal update rate 3373 1176 19 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - ReceivedNetwork Data In Error 3374 1818 31 None ROP Brake Control active Roll Over Protection Brake Control Active - ConditionExists 3375 5397 31 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Regeneration too Frequent Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Regeneration too Frequent - Condition Exists

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 3376 5319 31 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Incomplete Regeneration Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter IncompleteRegeneration - Condition Exists 3377 5396 31 Amber Engine Crankcase Ventilation HoseDisconnected Engine Crankcase Ventilation Hose Disconnected - Condition Exists 3385 105 18 Amber Engine Intake Manifold 1 Temperature Intake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level 3396 3750 31 Amber Diesel Particulate Filter 1 Conditions Not Met for ActiveRegeneration Diesel Particulate Filter 1 Conditions Not Met forActive Regeneration - Condition Exists 3418 191 19 Amber Transmission Output Shaft Speed Transmission Output Shaft Speed - ReceivedNetwork Data In Error 3419 5125 3 Amber Sensor supply voltage 7 Sensor Supply 7 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3421 5125 4 Amber Sensor supply voltage 7 Sensor Supply 7 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3422 4344 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 State Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3423 4344 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 State Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3425 4344 5 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 State Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 3478 2630 2 Amber Engine Charge Air Cooler 1 OutletTemperature Engine Charge Air Cooler Outlet Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3488 563 9 Amber Anti-Lock Braking (ABS) Active Anti-Lock Braking (ABS) Controller - Abnormal update rate 3494 1081 7 Amber Engine Wait to Start Lamp Engine Wait to Start Lamp - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 3497 1761 17 Amber(Blinking) Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 3498 1761 18 Amber(Blinking) Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 3525 84 19 Amber Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed - Received NetworkData In Error 3526 84 9 Amber Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed - Abnormal update rate 3527 558 19 Red Accelerator Pedal 1 Low Idle Switch Accelerator Pedal or Lever Idle Validation Switch - ReceivedNetwork Data In Error 3528 558 9 Red Accelerator Pedal 1 Low Idle Switch Accelerator Pedal or Lever Idle Validation Switch - Abnormal update rate 3531 171 9 Amber Ambient Air Temperature Ambient Air Temperature - Abnormal update rate 3532 171 19 Amber Ambient Air Temperature Ambient Air Temperature - Received Network Data InError 3535 1213 9 Amber Malfunction Indicator Lamp Malfunction Indicator Lamp - Abnormal update rate 3543 4094 31 Amber NOx limits exceeded due to Insufficient Diesel ExhaustFluid Quality NOx limits exceeded due to Insufficient ReagentQuality - Condition Exists 3545 3226 10 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Abnormal rate of change 3547 4096 31 Amber NOx limits exceeded due to Empty Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Empty - Condition Exists 3555 1081 9 Amber Engine Wait to Start Lamp Engine Wait to Start Lamp - Abnormal update rate 3556 1081 19 Amber Engine Wait to Start Lamp Engine Wait to Start Lamp - Received Network DataIn Error

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 3558 3361 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3559 3361 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3562 5491 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3563 5491 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3567 5394 5 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve - Current below normal or open circuit 3568 5394 7 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 3571 4334 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute Pressure Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Pressure Sensor -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3572 4334 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute Pressure Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Pressure Sensor -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3574 4334 18 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute Pressure Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Pressure Sensor - DataValid But Below Normal Operating Range 3575 4334 16 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute Pressure Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Pressure Sensor - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range 3577 4376 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3578 4376 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust FluidReturn Valve Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3582 4364 18 Amber Aftertreatment 1 SCR Conversion Efficiency Aftertreatment SCR Catalyst Conversion Efficiency - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 3583 5031 10 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Gas NOx Sensor Heater Ratio Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Heater - Abnormal rate of change 3596 4334 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute Pressure Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid PressureSensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3613 111 9 Amber Engine Coolant Level Coolant Level Sensor - Abnormal Update Rate 3614 111 19 Amber SAE J1939 Multiplexing PGN Timeout Coolant Level Sensor - Received Network Data inError 3616 2633 7 None Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT) 1Nozzle Position Engine VGT Nozzle Position - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 3633 5484 3 Amber Engine Fan Clutch 2 Output Device Driver Engine Fan Clutch 2 Control Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3634 5484 4 Amber Engine Fan Clutch 2 Output Device Driver Engine Fan Clutch 2 Control Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3641 748 9 Amber Transmission Output Retarder Transmission Output Retarder - Abnormal update rate 3649 5024 10 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Intake Gas NOx Sensor Heater Ratio Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor Heater - Abnormal rate of change 3681 3228 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Gas Sensor Power Status Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Power Supply - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3682 3218 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Intake Gas Sensor Power Status Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor Power Supply - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3683 1127 7 Amber Engine Turbocharger 1 Boost Pressure Engine Turbocharger 1 Boost Pressure - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 3694 4184 4 Amber Gain Adjust Potentiometer Circuit Gain Adjust Potentiometer Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 3695 4182 4 Amber Generator Output Frequency AdjustPotentiometer Circuit Generator Output Frequency Adjust Potentiometer Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3696 4183 4 Amber Droop Adjust Potentiometer Circuit Droop Adjust Potentiometer Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3697 630 12 Red Engine Control Module Calibration Memory Engine Control Module Calibration Memory - Bad intelligent device or component 3712 5246 0 Red Aftertreatment SCR Operator Inducement Severity Aftertreatment SCR Operator Inducement - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe level 3713 5491 7 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 3714 1569 31 Amber Engine Protection Torque Derate Engine Protection Torque Derate - Condition Exists 3715 188 16 Amber Engine Speed At Idle, Point 1 (Engine Configuration) Engine Speed At Idle - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level 3716 188 18 Amber Engine Speed At Idle, Point 1 (Engine Configuration Engine Speed At Idle - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level 3717 3226 13 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Out ofCalibration 3718 3216 13 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx - Out of Calibration 3724 168 17 Amber Battery Potential / Power Input 1 Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level 3725 3216 10 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Abnormal rate of change 3727 5571 7 None High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 3733 862 3 Amber Crankcase breather Heater Circuit Crankcase Breather Filter Heater Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3734 862 4 Amber Crankcase breather Heater Circuit Crankcase Breather Filter Heater Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3735 2884 9 None Engine Auxiliary Governor Switch Engine Auxiliary Governor Switch - Abnormal update rate 3737 1675 31 None Engine Starter Mode Engine Starter Mode Overcrank Protection - Condition Exists 3741 5571 0 Amber High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Data valid but above normal operational range 3748 3216 20 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High 3749 3226 20 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High 3751 4792 7 None Aftertreatment SCR Catalyst System Aftertreatment SCR Catalyst System - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 3753 3713 31 None Diesel Particulate Filter Active Regeneration Inhibited Due toSystem Timeout Diesel Particulate Filter Active Regeneration Inhibited Due to System Timeout - Condition Exists 3755 5394 2 None Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3765 442 3 Amber Auxiliary Temperature 2 Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 3766 442 4 Amber Auxiliary Temperature 2 Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 3838 2978 9 Amber Estimated Engine Parasitic Losses -Percent Torque Estimated Engine Parasitic Losses - Percent Torque - Abnormal update rate 3839 596 7 Amber Cruise Control Enable Switch Cruise Control Enable Switch - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 3841 596 2 Amber Cruise Control Enable Switch Cruise Control Enable Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3842 596 13 Amber Cruise Control Enable Switch Cruise Control Enable Switch - Out of Calibration 3843 5603 9 None Cruise Control Disable Command Cruise Control Disable Command - Abnormal update rate

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 3844 5605 31 None Cruise Control Pause Command Cruise Control Pause Command - Condition Exists 3845 5603 31 None Cruise Control Disable Command Cruise Control Disable Command - Condition Exists 3866 3364 1 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data valid butbelow normal operational range - Most Severe Level 3867 3364 18 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank1 Quality Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderate Severe Level 3868 3364 9 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Abnormal update rate 3876 3364 7 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Sensor - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 3877 3364 12 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Sensor - Bad intelligent device or component 3878 3364 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 3917 104 18 Amber Engine Turbocharger Lube Oil Pressure 1 Engine Turbocharger Lube Oil Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 3931 1109 0 Red Engine Protection System Approaching Shutdown Engine Protection System Approaching Shutdown - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most 3988 3265 9 Amber Aftertreatment 2 Outlet NOx Aftertreatment 2 Outlet NOx - Abnormal Update Rate 4143 5741 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor - Voltage AboveNormal, or Shorted to High Source 4144 5741 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 4145 3255 9 Amber Aftertreatment 2 Intake NOx Aftertreatment 2 Intake NOx Sensor - Abnormal update rate 4151 5742 9 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter TemperatureSensor Module - Abnormal update rate 4152 5743 9 Amber Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReduction Temperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Selective Catalytic ReductionTemperature Sensor Module - Abnormal update rate 4153 5747 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater - VoltageAbove Normal, or Shorted to High Source 4154 5747 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 4155 5746 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Relay Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Relay -Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to high source 4156 5746 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Relay Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Relay -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 4157 4376 7 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve - Mechanicalsystem not responding or out of adjust 4158 5742 12 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter TemperatureSensor Module - Bad intelligent device or component 4159 5743 12 Amber Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReductionTemperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction TemperatureSensor Module - Bad intelligent device or component 4161 5742 3 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to high source 4162 5742 4 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 4163 5742 16 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module- Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range 4164 5743 3 Amber Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReduction Temperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to high source 4165 5743 4 Amber Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReduction Temperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage below normal, or Shorted to low source 4166 5743 16 Amber Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReductionTemperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction TemperatureSensor Module - Data Valid But Above Normal 4168 5745 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitHeater - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High 4169 5745 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 4171 5745 18 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater - DataValid But Below Normal Operating Range 4174 4337 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature Sensor Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature Sensor - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source 4175 4337 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature Sensor Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature Sensor - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 4213 3695 2 Amber Aftertreatment Regeneration Inhibit Switch Aftertreatment Regeneration Inhibit Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 4215 563 31 None Anti-Lock Braking (ABS) Active Anti-Lock Braking (ABS) Active - Condition Exists 4233 3515 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 4234 3515 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 4235 3521 31 Red Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Property Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Property - Condition Exists 4242 3515 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 4243 3515 10 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Abnormal Rate of Change 4244 4337 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid DosingTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 4245 5798 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit HeaterTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 4249 4337 10 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid DosingTemperature - Abnormal Rate of Change 4251 5798 10 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitHeater Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitHeater Temperature - Abnormal Rate of Change 4252 1081 31 Amber Engine Wait to Start Lamp Engine Wait to Start Lamp - Condition Exists 4253 5797 12 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module - Bad intelligent device

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 4254 5797 3 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage Above Normal, or shorted to high source 4255 5797 4 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 4256 5797 16 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range – Moderately Severe Level 4258 5797 11 Amber Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module - Root Cause Not Known 4259 5742 11 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter TemperatureSensor Module - Root Cause Not Know 4261 5743 11 Amber Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReductionTemperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction TemperatureSensor Module - Root Cause Not Known 4262 5571 3 Amber High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source 4263 5571 4 Amber High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 4265 5571 11 Amber High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure ReliefValve - Root Cause Not Known 4277 3364 10 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Abnormal Rate of Change 4284 5793 9 Amber Desired Engine Fueling State Desired Engine Fueling State - Abnormal UpdateRate 4286 520595 3 Amber Closed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure Sensor Closed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure Sensor -Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source 4287 520595 4 Amber Closed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure Sensor Closed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure Sensor -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 4288 520595 2 Amber Closed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure Closed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 4293 5097 3 Amber Engine Brake Active Lamp Data Engine Brake Active Lamp - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source 4294 5097 4 Amber Engine Brake Active Lamp Data Engine Brake Active Lamp - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 4437 1668 2 None J1939 Network #4 - Data erratic J1939 Network #4 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 4449 5747 10 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater - Abnormal rate of change 4451 5741 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 4452 520668 31 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Closed Loop Operation Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Closed LoopOperation - Condition Exists 4484 3667 7 Red Engine Air Shutoff Engine Air Shutoff - Mechanical System NotResponding or Out of Adjustment 4485 5838 31 Amber EGR Valve Malfunction EGR Valve Malfunction - Condition Exists 4486 5839 31 Amber Diesel Exhaust Fluid ConsumptionMalfunction Diesel Exhaust Fluid Consumption Malfunction - Condition Exists 4487 5840 31 Amber Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Malfunction Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Malfunction - ConditionExists 4488 5841 31 Amber Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Malfunction Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Malfunction - ConditionExist 4489 5842 31 Amber SCR Monitoring System Malfunction SCR Monitoring System Malfunction - ConditionExists

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 4517 237 13 Amber Vehicle Identification Number Vehicle Identification Number - Out of Calibration 4526 521 2 Amber Brake Pedal Position Brake Pedal Position - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 4533 4766 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature Sensor Circuit Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 4534 4766 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature Sensor Circuit Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 4568 3482 16 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable Actuator Aftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve - Data Valid ButAbove Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe 4572 3031 9 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid TankTemperature - Abnormal Update Rate 4573 3826 18 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Average Consumption Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Average Consumption -Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range 4584 3936 14 Red Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter System Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter System - Special Instructions 4585 4792 14 Red Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst System Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst System - SpecialInstructions 4586 4339 31 Amber Aftertreatment 1 SCR Feedback Control Status Aftertreatment 1 SCR Feedback Control Status - Condition Exists 4615 94 0 Red Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure - Data Valid but Above Normal Operational Range - Most Severe Level 4658 4331 18 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Actual Dosing Quantity Aftertreatment SCR Actual Dosing Reagent Quantity - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Mo 4677 1761 9 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level SAE J1939 Multiplexing PGN Timeout Error - Abnormal update rate 4679 1761 5 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 4682 3031 5 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureSensor Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 4688 6301 3 Amber Water in Fuel Indicator 2 Sensor Circuit Water in Fuel Indicator 2 Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 4689 6301 4 Amber Water in Fuel Indicator 2 Sensor Circuit Water in Fuel Indicator 2 Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 4691 5585 18 Amber Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Cranking Pressure Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Cranking Pressure - Data ValidBut Below Normal Operating Range - Mo 4713 5357 31 Amber Engine Fuel Injection Quantity Error for Multiple Cylinders Engine Fuel Injection Quantity Error for MultipleCylinders - Condition Exists 4721 237 31 Amber Vehicle Identification Number Vehicle Identification Number - Condition Exists 4722 237 2 Amber Vehicle Identification Number Vehicle Identification Number - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 4724 702 5 Amber Auxiliary I/O #02 Auxiliary Input/Output 2 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 4725 702 6 Amber Auxiliary I/O #02 Auxiliary Input/Output 2 Circuit - Current above normal or grounded circuit 4726 1239 16 Amber Engine Fuel Leakage 1 Engine Fuel Leakage - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level 4727 157 15 Amber Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data Valid ButAbove Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 4731 3031 13 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid TankTemperature Sensor - Out of Calibration

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 4732 1761 13 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Out of Calibration 4734 701 14 Red Auxiliary I/O #01 Auxiliary Input/Output 1 - Special Instructions 4736 3031 6 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Sensor Circuit - Current above normal or grounded circuit 4737 3031 11 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid TankTemperature - Root Cause Not Known 4738 1761 6 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Sensor Circuit- Current above normal or grounded circuit 4739 1761 11 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Root Cause Not Known 4743 3515 5 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Sensor Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 4744 3515 6 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Sensor Circuit - Current above normal or grounded 4745 3515 11 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 - Root Cause Not Known 4752 520716 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve 1 Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve 1Heater - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to HighSource 4753 520716 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve 1 Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve 1Heater - Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to LowSource 4768 3521 11 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Property Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Property - RootCause Not Known 4769 1761 10 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Abnormal Rate of Change 4789 1639 0 Amber Fan Speed Fan Speed - Data Valid but Above NormalOperational Range - Most Severe Level 4791 1639 1 Amber Fan Speed Fan Speed - Data Valid but Below NormalOperational Range - Most Severe Level 4841 6653 16 Amber Cold Start Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Cold Start Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderate Severe Level 4842 3364 15 None Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 4863 5245 31 Amber Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReduction Operator Inducement Active Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Low LevelIndicator 4867 5571 31 Amber High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure ReliefValve - Condition Exists 4936 5380 11 Amber Engine Fuel Valve 1 Engine Fuel Valve 1 - Root Cause Not Known 4937 5380 13 Amber Engine Fuel Valve 1 Engine Fuel Valve 1 - Out of Calibration 4951 6655 3 Amber ECU Power Lamp Maintain ECU Power Lamp - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source 4952 6655 4 Amber ECU Power Lamp Maintain ECU Power Lamp - Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to Low Source 4953 3353 3 Amber Alternator 1 Status Alternator 1 Status - Voltage Above Normal, orShorted to High Source 4954 3353 4 Amber Alternator 1 Status Alternator 1 Status - Voltage Below Normal, orShorted to Low Source

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description J1939 SPN Description 4956 6713 13 Red Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator Software - Out of Calibration 4957 6713 31 Red Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator Software - Condition Exists 5133 2006 9 Amber Source Address 6 Source Address 6 - Abnormal Update Rate 5167 111 17 Amber Engine Coolant Level Coolant Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level 5177 6713 9 Amber VGT Actuator Driver Circuit VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Abnormal update rate 5183 6799 3 Amber Engine Fan Blade Pitch Fan Blade Pitch Position Sensor Circuit - VoltageAbove Normal, or Shorted to High Source 5184 6799 4 Amber Engine Fan Blade Pitch Fan Blade Pitch Position Sensor Circuit - VoltageBelow Normal, or Shorted to Low Source 5185 6799 7 Amber Engine Fan Blade Pitch Fan Blade Pitch - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 5193 1632 31 Amber Engine Torque Limit Feature Engine Torque Limit Feature - Condition Exists 5215 520791 2 Amber Engine Boost Curve Selection Engine Boost Curve Selection - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 5221 3667 2 Red Engine Air Shutoff Status Engine Air Shutoff Status - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 5247 4360 16 Amber Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 5248 1623 13 Amber Tachograph Output Shaft Speed Tachograph Output Shaft Speed - Out of Calibration 5271 649 3 Amber Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control Circuit Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control Circuit -Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source 5272 649 4 Amber Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control Circuit Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control Circuit -Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to Low Source 5273 649 5 Amber Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control Circuit Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator ControlCircuit - Current Below Normal or Open Circuit 5274 5625 2 Amber Engine Exhaust Back Pressure RegulatorPosition Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position - Data Erratic, Intermittent or Incorrect 5275 5625 3 Amber Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position Sensor Circuit Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position SensorCircuit - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source 5276 5625 4 Amber Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position Sensor Circuit Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position Sensor Circuit - Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to Low Source 5277 5626 13 Amber Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator - Out ofCalibration 5278 6802 31 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing SystemFrozen - Condition Exists 5291 520808 31 Amber Engine Emergency Shutdown Switch Actived Engine Emergency Shutdown Switch Actived - Condition Exists 5292 520809 31 Amber Excessive Time Since Last Engine Air Shutoff Maintenance Test Excessive Time Since Last Engine Air ShutoffMaintenance Test - Condition Exists 5386 4766 2 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature - Data Erratic, Intermittent, or Incorrect 5387 4766 0 Red Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Most Severe Level 5388 4766 16 Red Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 5389 4766 15 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 5391 6882 9 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor Module Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature SensorModule - Abnormal Update Rate 5392 6882 12 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor Module Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature SensorModule - Bad Intelligent Device or Component 5393 6882 3 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module - Voltage Above Normal or Shorted to High Source 5394 6882 4 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor Module Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module - Voltage Below Normal or Shorted to Low Source 5395 6882 11 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor Module Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature SensorModule - Root Cause Not Known 5396 6882 16 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor Module Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature SensorModule - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 5576 107 15 Amber Engine Air Filter 1 Differential Pressure Engine Air Filter Differential Pressure - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 5585 5571 15 Amber High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level 5617 524286 31 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst System Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst System- Special Instruction 5631 6928 31 None SCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to System Timeout SCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to SystemTimeout - Condition Exists 5632 6918 31 Maintenane SCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to Inhibit Switch SCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to Inhibit Switch - Condition Exists 5653 6881 9 Amber SCR Operator Inducement Override Switch SCR Operator Inducement Override Switch - Abnormal Update Rate 5654 6881 13 Amber SCR Operator Inducement Override Switch SCR Operator Inducement Override Switch - Out ofCalibration 5866 520953 3 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Relay Feedback- Voltage Above Normal or Shorted to High Source 5867 520953 4 Amber Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Relay Feedback- Voltage Below Normal or Shorted to Low Source 5938 3750 14 Amber Diesel Particulate Filter 1 Conditions Not Met for ActiveRegeneration Diesel Particulate Filter 1 Conditions Not Met forActive Regeneration – Condition Exists 5939 520968 9 Amber Machine Constrained Operation- Abnormal Update Rate. No Communication or an invalid data transfer rate has beendetected on the J1939 data link between the ECM and the machine electronic control unit. 5941 520968 19 None Machine Constrained Operation- Received Network Data in Error. The received J1939 datalink message was not valid. 6256 168 15 None Battery Potential / Power Input 1 Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level 6257 168 17 None Battery Potential / Power Input 1 Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level 6258 1075 3 None Engine Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6259 1075 4 None Engine Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 6263 647 3 None Engine Fan Clutch 1 Output Device Driver Fan Control Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6264 647 4 None Engine Fan Clutch 1 Output Device Driver Fan Control Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6265 3936 7 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter System Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter System - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 6336 862 3 None Crankcase breather Heater Circuit Crankcase Breather Filter Heater Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6337 862 4 None Crankcase breather Heater Circuit Crankcase Breather Filter Heater Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6418 1072 3 None Engine (Compression) Brake Output #1 Engine Brake Actuator Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6419 1072 4 None Engine (Compression) Brake Output #1 Engine Brake Actuator Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6421 1073 3 None Engine (Compression) Brake Output #2 Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6422 1073 4 None Engine (Compression) Brake Output #2 Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6456 5484 3 None Engine Fan Clutch 2 Output Device Driver Engine Fan Clutch 2 Control Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6457 5484 4 None Engine Fan Clutch 2 Output Device Driver Engine Fan Clutch 2 Control Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6458 3216 20 None Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High 6459 3216 21 None Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High 6462 3226 20 None Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High 6463 3226 21 None Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High 6464 3226 2 None Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data Erratic, Intermittant, or Incorrect 6467 1639 15 None Fan Speed Fan Speed - Data Valid but Above NormalOperational Range - Least Severe Level 6468 1639 17 None Fan Speed Fan Speed - Data Valid but Below NormalOperational Range - Most Severe Level 6469 1639 2 None Fan Speed Fan Speed – Data Erratic, Intermittent, or Incorrect 6471 6799 3 None Engine Fan Blade Pitch Fan Blade Pitch Position Sensor Circuit - VoltageAbove Normal, or Shorted to High Source 6472 6799 4 None Engine Fan Blade Pitch Fan Blade Pitch Position Sensor Circuit - VoltageBelow Normal, or Shorted to Low Source 6473 6799 2 None Engine Fan Blade Pitch Fan Blade Pitch – Data Erratic, Intermittent, orIncorrect 6475 3363 7 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 6476 3363 18 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 6477 5491 3 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6478 5491 4 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6479 3363 3 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6481 3363 4 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 6482 4340 5 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 State Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 6483 4342 5 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 State Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 6484 4344 5 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 State Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit 6493 3464 3 None Electronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit Electronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit- Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6494 3464 4 None Electronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit Electronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit- Voltage above normal, or shorted to low source 6496 3464 5 None Electronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit Electronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit- Current Below Normal or Open Circuit 6497 51 3 None Engine Intake Throttle Actuator Position Sensor Circuit Engine Intake Throttle Actuator Position Sensor Circuit- Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6498 51 4 None Engine Intake Throttle Actuator Position Sensor Circuit Engine Intake Throttle Actuator Position Sensor Circuit- Voltage above normal, or shorted to low source 6499 3597 17 None ECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1 ECU Power Output Supply Voltage 1 - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 6511 6655 3 None ECU Power Lamp Maintain ECU Power Lamp - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source 6512 6655 4 None ECU Power Lamp Maintain ECU Power Lamp - Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to Low Source 6513 5745 17 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust FluidDosing Unit Heater Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range 6517 4364 17 None Aftertreatment 1 SCR Conversion Efficiency Aftertreatment SCR Catalyst Conversion Efficiency - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 6521 3226 4 None Aftertreatment Outlet NOx Sensor Circuits Aftertreatment Outlet NOx Sensor Circuit- Voltage below normal or shorted to low source 6522 111 3 None Engine Coolant Level Coolant Level Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6523 111 4 None Engine Coolant Level Coolant Level Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6524 175 3 None Engine Oil Temperature 1 Engine Oil Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6525 175 4 None Engine Oil Temperature 1 Engine Oil Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6526 1761 13 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Out of Calibration 6527 4376 7 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust FluidReturn Valve Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjust 6529 5746 3 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust FluidDosing Unit Heater Relay Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Relay -Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to high source 6531 4340 3 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 State Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6532 4340 4 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 State Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6533 4342 3 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 State Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 6534 4342 4 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 State Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6535 4344 3 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 State Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6536 4344 4 Amber Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 State Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6537 5491 7 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 6539 4765 2 None Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 6551 3610 3 None Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6552 3610 4 None Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6553 3610 2 None Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter OutletPressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 6555 2791 7 None Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1(EGR1) Valve Control EGR Valve Control Circuit - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment 6556 729 3 None Engine Intake Air Heater Driver #1 Engine Intake Air Heater 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6557 729 4 None Engine Intake Air Heater Driver #1 Engine Intake Air Heater 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6559 3031 4 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Sensor - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6562 1761 11 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Root Cause Not Known 6563 976 2 None PTO Governor State Auxiliary Intermediate (PTO) Speed Switch Validation- Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 6565 3226 10 None Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Abnormal rate of change 6568 3695 2 None Aftertreatment Regeneration Inhibit Switch Aftertreatment Regeneration Inhibit Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 6569 4363 3 None Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source 6571 4363 4 None Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source 6581 5031 10 None Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Gas NOx Sensor Heater Ratio Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Heater - Abnormal rate of change 6582 3228 2 None Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Gas Sensor Power Status Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Power Supply - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect 6583 441 14 Amber Auxiliary Temperature 1 Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 1 - SpecialInstructions 6584 1388 14 Amber Auxiliary Pressure #2 Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 2 - SpecialInstructions 6596 3713 31 Amber Diesel Particulate Filter ActiveRegeneration Inhibited Due toSystem Timeout Diesel Particulate Filter Active Regeneration Inhibited Due to System Timeout - Condition Exists

Fault Code J1939 SPN J1939 FMI Lamp J1939 SPN Description Cummins Description 6597 6928 31 Amber SCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to System Timeout SCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to SystemTimeout - Condition Exists 6619 3515 10 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 - Abnormal Rate of Change 6621 3216 10 None Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Abnormal rate of change 6634 7848 14 Amber Aftertreatment 1 SCR System Conditions Not Met forActive Cleaning Aftertreatment 1 SCR System Conditions Not Met for Active Cleaning - Special Instructions 6726 4796 31 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Missing Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Missing - Condition Exists 6752 3364 18 None Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level 9491 524286 31 Amber Reserved for temporary use - Condition Exists 9999 524286 31 Amber Reserved for temporary use - Condition Exists

Reference #3

Some Final Words

Working on engines is not like it was in the early to late 20th century. Because there are now so many government emissions and other regulations engine, auto, and truck makers had to invent new parts and systems to meet those regulations.

The problem is not the many fault codes to monitor what is wrong with your motor. The real problem is that these newly invented parts cost far too much. Sometimes it is just better to buy an old clunker to save a lot of money or buy the extended warranties to protect yourselves.