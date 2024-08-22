Complete Cummins Fault Codes List (Cummins SPN Codes PDF) (2024)

Table of Contents
Fault Code Systems Definitions Cummins Tier 4 Fault Codes Some Final Words Leave a Comment: References

Complete Cummins Fault Codes List (Cummins SPN Codes PDF) (1)

  • March 29, 2023/
  • RV Engines/
  • ByJames V.

Over the years the SAE has developed a fault code system to help mechanics and DIY mechanics figure out what was wrong with their modern engines. This system is supposed to make repair work a little easier to diagnose and repair. It doesn’t always work out that way.

The different fault codes do have meaning. They are employed to help everyone working on engines find the problem without too much guess work. The more codes you see, the more accurate the location and problem are. The biggest problem is that not all manufacturers use the same code. Cummins is one of them.

To learn more about the Cummins fault codes and how they relate to the SPN and FMI system just continue to read our article. It has those codes and the relation to other networks so you can find the identity of the problem and location faster. It may be a wise idea to print out the tables that follow so you have them on hand when you need them.

See Also
Die ultimative SPN FMI Code Liste für Volvo: Alles was Sie wissen müssenJ1939 Diagnostics - Part 1 - Embedded FlakesWhat are SA SPN FMI - Beginners guide to fault codesTruck SAE Codes Such as J1939, J1708, SPN, FMI, & MID Explained


Fault Code Systems Definitions

Complete Cummins Fault Codes List (Cummins SPN Codes PDF) (2)

It does not do anyone any good if they do not know what all the different letters mean when they appear on the screen on your dash. All the letters and numbers have a clear meaning which should help you when you are trying to clear those codes and be able to drive again.

1. J1939, J1587, & J1708- This is the system under which most fault codes operate. The first number refers to the hardware like wires, etc while the second and third numbers refer to the non-tangible communication that takes place over the J1939 system. Cummins uses the J1939 system.

2. SA- Source Address- This is the type of computer where the code is coming from:

Engine control module (ECM) = SA 0

After treatment control module (ACM) = SA 61

Body control module (BCM) = SA 33

Antilock braking system (ABS) = SA 11

Transmission control module (TCM) = SA 3

Different manufacturers may use different SA numbers to indicate the same computer

See Also
Volvo's SPN FMI Code List: The Ultimate Reference for Troubleshooting

3. MID- is also a Source Address and depending on the number following it can lead to the computer triggering the code

4. PID- Parameter Identification

SID- Subsystem Identification

PSID- Proprietary Parameter Identification

PPID- Proprietary Subsystem Identification

In these cases, all OEM companies use the SAE documents that spell out the codes for SID and PID so there is no confusion. For example PID 84 = road speed; SID 146 = EGR valve but ECU specific; PPID 326 - soot level but Volvo and Mack specific.

5. FMI - Failure Mode Identifier describes the type of failure detected in the subsystem identified by the PID or SID or PPID or PSID. This just tells you what is wrong with the component that is not working right.

6. SPN- suspect parameter number identifies the specific component or condition that is triggering the fault code.

After all that, Cummins only uses one code number which relates to the SPN and FMI portion of this code system. You can see that by looking over the tables below. These definitions should help you understand what is going on when you see the fault code illuminated on your screens.

Reference #1

Reference #2


Cummins Tier 4 Fault Codes

Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
11162912RedController #1Engine Control Module Critical Internal Failure - Bad intelligent device or component
1156122RedSystem Diagnostic Code #2Engine Magnetic Speed/Position Lost Both of TwoSignals - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
1221023AmberEngine Intake Manifold #1 PressureIntake Manifold 1 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
1231024AmberEngine Intake Manifold #1 PressureIntake Manifold 1 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
12410216AmberEngine Intake Manifold #1 PressureIntake Manifold 1 Pressure - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
12510218AmberEngine Intake Manifold #1 PressureIntake Manifold 1 Pressure - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
131913RedAccelerator Pedal Position 1Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
132914RedAccelerator Pedal Position 1Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
1339743RedRemote Accelerator Pedal PositionRemote Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
1349744RedRemote Accelerator Pedal PositionRemote Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
1351003AmberEngine Oil PressureEngine Oil Rifle Pressure 1 Sensor Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source
1411004AmberEngine Oil PressureEngine Oil Rifle Pressure 1 Sensor Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source
14310018AmberEngine Oil PressureEngine Oil Rifle Pressure - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
1441103AmberEngine Coolant TemperatureEngine Coolant Temperature 1 Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
1451104AmberEngine Coolant TemperatureEngine Coolant Temperature 1 Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
14611016AmberEngine Coolant TemperatureEngine Coolant Temperature - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
147911RedAccelerator Pedal Position 1Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position 1 Sensor Circuit Frequency - Data valid but below normal operating Range
148910RedAccelerator Pedal Position 1Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level
1511100RedEngine Coolant TemperatureEngine Coolant Temperature - Data valid but above normaloperational range - Most Severe Level
1531053AmberEngine Intake Manifold 1 TemperatureIntake Manifold 1 Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
1541054AmberEngine Intake Manifold 1 TemperatureIntake Manifold 1 Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
1551050RedEngine Intake Manifold 1 TemperatureIntake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level
18735104AmberSensor supply voltage 2Sensor Supply 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
1935201993AmberCruise ControlCruise Control (Resistive) Signal Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
1945201994AmberCruise ControlCruise Control (Resistive) Signal Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
1951113AmberEngine Coolant LevelCoolant Level Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, orshorted to high source
1961114AmberEngine Coolant LevelCoolant Level Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, orshorted to low source
19711118AmberEngine Coolant LevelCoolant Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
2121753AmberEngine Oil Temperature 1Engine Oil Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
2131754AmberEngine Oil Temperature 1Engine Oil Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source
2141750RedEngine Oil Temperature 1Engine Oil Temperature - Data valid but above normaloperational range - Most Severe Level
1211083AmberBarometric PressureBarometric Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
1221084AmberBarometric PressureBarometric Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to low source
22735103AmberSensor supply voltage 2Sensor Supply 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
2311093AmberEngine Coolant PressureCoolant Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
2321094AmberEngine Coolant PressureCoolant Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
23310918AmberEngine Coolant PressureCoolant Pressure - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
2341900RedEngine SpeedEngine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data valid but abovenormal operational range - Most Severe Level
2351111RedEngine Coolant LevelCoolant Level - Data valid but below normal operational range - Most Severe Level
2376442AmberEngine External Speed Command InputExternal Speed Command Input (Multiple Unit Synchronization) - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
23855114AmberSensor supply voltage 3Sensor Supply 3 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
23955113AmberSensor supply voltage 3Sensor Supply 3 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
241842AmberWheel-Based Vehicle SpeedWheel-Based Vehicle Speed - Data erratic, intermittent orincorrect
2428410AmberWheel-Based Vehicle SpeedWheel-Based Vehicle Speed Sensor Circuit tampering has been detected - Abnormal rate of change
2456474AmberEngine Fan Clutch 1 Output Device DriverFan Control Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
2491713AmberAmbient Air TemperatureAmbient Air Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
253981RedEngine Oil LevelEngine Oil Level - Data valid but below normal operational range - Most Severe Level
2561714AmberAmbient Air TemperatureAmbient Air Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
26117416AmberEngine Fuel Temperature 1Engine Fuel Temperature - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
2631743AmberEngine Fuel Temperature 1Engine Fuel Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source
2651744AmberEngine Fuel Temperature 1Engine Fuel Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source
2661740RedEngine Fuel Temperature 1Engine Fuel Temperature - Data valid but above normaloperational range - Most Severe Level
26911952RedAnti-theft Password Valid IndicatorAntitheft Password Valid Indicator - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
27113474AmberEngine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly #1Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
27213473AmberEngine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly #2Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
28113477AmberEngine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly #3Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly 1 - Mechanicalsystem not responding or out of adjustment
2856399AmberJ1939 Network #1, Primary VehicleNetwork (previouslySAE J1939 Data Link)SAE J1939 Multiplexing PGN Timeout Error - Abnormal update rate
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
28663913AmberJ1939 Network #1, Primary Vehicle Network (previouslySAE J1939 Data Link)SAE J1939 Multiplexing Configuration Error - Out ofCalibration
28897419RedRemote Accelerator Pedal PositionSAE J1939 Multiplexing Remote Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor System - Received Network Data In Error
2916259RedProprietary DatalinkProprietary Datalink Error (OEM/Vehicle Datalink) - Abnormal update rate
29244114RedAuxiliary Temperature 1Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 1 - SpecialInstructions
2934413AmberAuxiliary Temperature 1Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
2944414AmberAuxiliary Temperature 1Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
2951082AmberBarometric PressureBarometric Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
296138814RedAuxiliary Pressure #2Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 2 - SpecialInstructions
29713883AmberAuxiliary Pressure #2Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 2 Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source
29813884AmberAuxiliary Pressure #2Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 2 Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source
3192512Amber (Blinking)Real Time ClockReal Time Clock - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
3226515AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #01Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 1 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
3236555AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #05Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 5 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
3246535AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #03Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 3 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
3256565AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #06Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 6 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
3316525AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #02Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 2 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
3326545AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #04Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 4 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
3341102AmberEngine Coolant TemperatureEngine Coolant Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent orincorrect
33812673AmberIdle Shutdown Vehicle Accessories Relay Driver CircuitIdle Shutdown Vehicle Accessories Relay Driver Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
33912674AmberIdle Shutdown Vehicle Accessories Relay Driver CircuitIdle Shutdown Vehicle Accessories Relay Driver Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
34362912AmberController #1Engine Control Module Warning Internal HardwareFailure - Bad intelligent device or component
34919116AmberTransmission Output Shaft SpeedTransmission Output Shaft Speed - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
351359712AmberECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1Injector Power Supply - Bad intelligent device or component
35235094AmberSensor supply voltage 1Sensor Supply 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
38635093AmberSensor supply voltage 1Sensor Supply 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
4151001RedEngine Oil PressureEngine Oil Rifle Pressure - Data valid but below normaloperational range - Most Severe Level
4189715Amber(Blinking)Water In Fuel IndicatorWater in Fuel Indicator - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
42117516AmberEngine Oil Temperature 1Engine Oil Temperature - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
4221112AmberEngine Coolant LevelCoolant Level - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
4251752AmberEngine Oil Temperature 1Engine Oil Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
4266392NoneJ1939 Network #1, Primary Vehicle Network (previouslySAE J1939 Data Link)J1939 Network #1 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
4276399NoneJ1939 Network #1, Primary Vehicle Network (previouslySAE J1939 Data Link)SAE J1939 Datalink - Abnormal update rate
428973AmberWater In Fuel IndicatorWater in Fuel Indicator Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
429974AmberWater In Fuel IndicatorWater in Fuel Indicator Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
4315582AmberAccelerator Pedal 1 Low Idle SwitchAccelerator Pedal or Lever Idle Validation Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
43255813RedAccelerator Pedal 1 Low Idle SwitchAccelerator Pedal or Lever Idle Validation SwitchCircuit - Out of Calibration
4351002AmberEngine Oil PressureEngine Oil Rifle Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
4361052AmberEngine Intake Manifold 1 TemperatureIntake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
44116818AmberBattery Potential / Power Input 1Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
44216816AmberBattery Potential / Power Input 1Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
4491570RedEngine Injector Metering Rail 1 PressureInjector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level
4511573AmberEngine Injector Metering Rail 1 PressureInjector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
4521574AmberEngine Injector Metering Rail 1 PressureInjector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
4719817Amber(Blinking)Engine Oil LevelEngine Oil Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
48313493AmberEngine Injector Metering Rail 2 PressureInjector Metering Rail 2 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
48413494AmberEngine Injector Metering Rail 2 PressureInjector Metering Rail 2 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
48762618AmberEngine Start Enable Device 1Start Enable Device 1 Canister Empty (Ether Injection) - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range
48810516AmberEngine Intake Manifold TemperatureIntake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
48919118AmberTransmission Output Shaft SpeedTransmission Output Shaft Speed - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
49713772AmberEngine Synchronization SwitchMultiple Unit Synchronization Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
51535143AmberSensor supply voltage 6Sensor Supply 6 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
51635144AmberSensor supply voltage 6Sensor Supply 6 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
5236112AmberSystem Diagnostic Code #1Auxiliary Intermediate (PTO) Speed Switch Validation- Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
5277023AmberAuxiliary I/O #02Auxiliary Input/Output 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
528932AmberEngine Net Brake TorqueAuxiliary Alternate Torque Validation Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
5297033AmberAuxiliary I/O #03Auxiliary Input/Output 3 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
5351742AmberEngine Fuel Temperature 1Engine Fuel Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect

Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
546943AmberEngine Fuel Delivery PressureFuel Delivery Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
547944AmberEngine Fuel Delivery PressureFuel Delivery Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
55315716AmberEngine Injector Metering Rail 1 PressureInjector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
5541572AmberEngine Injector Metering Rail 1 PressureInjector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
55510116AmberEngine Crankcase PressureCrankcase Pressure - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
5561010RedEngine Crankcase PressureCrankcase Pressure - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level
55915718AmberEngine Injector Metering Rail 1 PressureInjector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
5846773AmberEngine Starter Motor RelayStarter Relay Driver Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
5856774AmberEngine Starter Motor RelayStarter Relay Driver Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
59510316AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 SpeedTurbocharger 1 Speed - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
59964014RedEngine External Protection InputAuxiliary Commanded Dual Output Shutdown - SpecialInstructions
611138331NoneEngine was Shut Down HotEngine Shut Down Hot - Condition Exists
629117618AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake PressureTurbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately
649137831Amber(Blinking)Engine Oil Change IntervalEngine Oil Change Interval - Condition Exists
6861032AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 SpeedTurbocharger 1 Speed - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
68710318AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 SpeedTurbocharger 1 Speed - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
688980RedEngine Oil LevelEngine Oil Level - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level
6891902AmberEngine SpeedEngine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
69111723AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake TemperatureTurbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
69211724AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake TemperatureTurbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
69311722AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake TemperatureTurbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
69711363AmberEngine ECU TemperatureEngine ECU Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source
69811364AmberEngine ECU TemperatureEngine ECU Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source
69911362AmberEngine ECU TemperatureEngine ECU Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
7317237AmberEngine Speed 2Engine Speed / Position Camshaft and Crankshaft Misalignment - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
74111763AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake PressureTurbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
74211764AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake PressureTurbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
74311762AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake PressureTurbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
7551577AmberEngine Injector Metering Rail 1 PressureInjector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
7695973AmberBrake SwitchBrake Switch Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
7715974AmberBrake SwitchBrake Switch Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
7787232AmberEngine Speed 2Engine Camshaft Speed / Position Sensor - Data erratic,intermittent or incorrect
78415902NoneAdaptive Cruise Control ModeAdaptive Cruise Control Mode - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
111735972NoneECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1Power Supply Lost With Ignition On - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
11396517AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #01Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 1 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
11416527AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #02Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 2 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
11426537AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #03Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 3 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
11436547AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #04Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 4 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
11446557AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #05Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 5 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
11456567AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #06Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 6 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
1228272AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Valve PositionEGR Valve Position - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
123926233AmberAccelerator Pedal #1 Channel 2Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
124126234AmberAccelerator Pedal #1 Channel 2Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
1242912RedAccelerator Pedal Position 1Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
125615632AmberIncompatible Monitor/ControllerControl Module Identification Input State Error - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
125715632RedIncompatible Monitor/ControllerControl Module Identification Input State Error - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
1358913AmberAccelerator Pedal Position 1Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
1359914AmberAccelerator Pedal Position 1Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
1427418531AmberOverspeed Shutdown Relay DriverOverspeed Shutdown Relay Driver Diagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists
1428418631AmberLow Oil Pressure Shutdown Relay DriverLow Oil Pressure (LOP) Shutdown Relay DriverDiagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists
1429418731AmberHigh Engine Temperature Shutdown Relay DriverHigh Engine Temperature (HET) Shutdown Relay Driver Diagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists
1431418831AmberPre-Low Oil Pressure Indicator Relay DrivePre-Low Oil Pressure Warning Relay DriverDiagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists
1432422331AmberPre-High Engine Temperature Warning Relay DriverPre-High Engine Temperature Warning Relay DriverDiagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists
15159119RedAccelerator Pedal Position 1SAE J1939 Multiplexed Accelerator Pedal or LeverSensor System - Received Network Data In Error
153913873AmberAuxiliary Pressure #1Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
15486575AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #7Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 7 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
15496585AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #8Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 8 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
15516605AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #10Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 10 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
15526615AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #11Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 11 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
15536625AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #12Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 12 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
15546635AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #13Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 13 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
15556645AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #14Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 14 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
15566655AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #15Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 15 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
15576665AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #16Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 16 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
162113874AmberAuxiliary Pressure #1Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
16226595AmberEngine Injector Cylinder #9Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 9 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
1654132331AmberEngine Misfire Cylinder #1Engine Misfire Cylinder 1 - Condition Exists
1655132431AmberEngine Misfire Cylinder #2Engine Misfire Cylinder 2- Condition Exists
1656132531AmberEngine Misfire Cylinder #3Engine Misfire Cylinder 3 - Condition Exists
1657132631AmberEngine Misfire Cylinder #4Engine Misfire Cylinder 4 - Condition Exists
1658132731AmberEngine Misfire Cylinder #5Engine Misfire Cylinder 5 - Condition Exists
1659132831AmberEngine Misfire Cylinder #6Engine Misfire Cylinder 6 - Condition Exists
1664479631AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst MissingAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Missing - Condition Exists
166817614AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
166917613AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
167317611AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level - Data valid but below normal operational range -Most Severe Level
167730314AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Sensor - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
167830313AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Sensor - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
167930312AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid TankTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
1682336231AmberDosing Unit Input LinesAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitInput Lines - Condition Exists
168333633AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
168433634AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
168533644AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 QualityAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Sensor Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
168633643AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 QualityAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Sensor Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
1691529818AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Conversion EfficiencyAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Conversion Efficiency - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
169432262AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOxAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
169535133AmberSensor supply voltage 5Sensor Supply 5 - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
169635134AmberSensor supply voltage 5Sensor Supply 5 - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
169917612AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
1712336318AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
1713336316AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
1714336413AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 QualityAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Out ofCalibration
1715336411AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 QualityAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - RootCause Not Known
1718132231AmberEngine Misfire for Multiple CylindersEngine Misfire for Multiple Cylinders - ConditionExists
177626343AmberPower RelayPower Relay Driver Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
177726344AmberPower RelayPower Relay Driver Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
18431013AmberEngine Crankcase PressureCrankcase Pressure Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
18441014AmberEngine Crankcase PressureCrankcase Pressure Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
184711014RedEngine Coolant TemperatureEngine Coolant Temperature - Special Instructions
18529716AmberWater In Fuel IndicatorWater in Fuel Indicator - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
186132172AmberAftertreatment 1 Intake O2Aftertreatment Intake Oxygen Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
18664112AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Differential PressureExhaust Gas Recirculation Differential Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
18674122AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 TemperatureExhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature - Data erratic,intermittent or incorrect
187932513AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential PressureAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter DifferentialPressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal
188132514AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential PressureAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter DifferentialPressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal
188332512AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential PressureAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
188532164AmberAftertreatment 1 Intake NOxAftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
188732264AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOxAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
189327919AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 (EGR1) Valve Control
EGR Valve Control Circuit - Abnormal update rate
18946419AmberEngine Variable Geometry Turbo charger Actuator #1VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Abnormal update rate
1896279113AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1(EGR1) Valve Control
EGR Valve Controller - Out of Calibration
189864113AmberEngine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1VGT Actuator Controller - Out of Calibration
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
1921325116AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential PressureAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
192232510RedAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential PressureAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure - Data valid but above normal Operating Range
192334823AmberAftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable ActuatorAftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
192434824AmberAftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable ActuatorAftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
192534822AmberAftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable ActuatorAftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
192634802AmberAftertreatment Fuel PressureAftertreatment Fuel Pressure Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
192734803AmberAftertreatment Fuel PressureAftertreatment Fuel Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
192834804AmberAftertreatment Fuel PressureAftertreatment Fuel Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
193235562AmberAftertreatment Hydrocarbon DoserAftertreatment Doser - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
1938359718AmberECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1ECU Power Output Supply Voltage 1 - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Leve
193935973AmberECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1ECU Power Output Supply Voltage 1 - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
194135974AmberECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1ECU Power Output Supply Voltage 1 - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
19421012AmberEngine Crankcase PressureCrankcase Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
1943355517NoneAmbient Air DensityAmbient Air Density - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
1961279115AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1(EGR1) Valve ControlEGR Valve Control Circuit Over Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
196264115AmberEngine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1VGT Actuator Driver Over Temperature (Calculated) - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
196334827AmberAftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable ActuatorAftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
196435567AmberAftertreatment Hydrocarbon DoserAftertreatment Doser - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
197410115Amber(Blinking)Engine Crankcase PressureCrankcase Pressure - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
197664115NoneEngine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1VGT Actuator Driver Over Temperature (Calculated) - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
197735565AmberAftertreatment Hydrocarbon DoserAftertreatment Doser Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit.
1981393615AmberAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter SystemAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter System - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Level
199219016RedEngine SpeedEngine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
1993479531AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter MissingAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Missing - Condition Exists
218210723AmberEngine (Compression) Brake Output #1Engine Brake Actuator Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
218310724AmberEngine (Compression) Brake Output #1Engine Brake Actuator Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
218535123AmberSensor supply voltage 4Sensor Supply 4 Circuit - Voltage above normal, orshorted to high source
218635124AmberSensor supply voltage 4Sensor Supply 4 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
219864111AmberEngine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Root Cause Not Known
22159418AmberEngine Fuel Delivery PressureFuel Pump Delivery Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
22491571AmberEngine Injector Metering Rail 1 PressureInjector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data valid but below normal operational range - Most Severe Level
22619415Amber(Blinking)Engine Fuel Delivery PressureFuel Pump Delivery Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
22629417Amber(Blinking)Engine Fuel Delivery PressureFuel Pump Delivery Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
2263180016AmberBattery 1 TemperatureBattery Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
2264180018AmberBattery 1 TemperatureBattery Temperature - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
226510753AmberEngine Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel SupplyElectric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
226610754AmberEngine Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel SupplyElectric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
2272274AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Valve PositionEGR Valve Position Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
22734113AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Differential PressureExhaust Gas Recirculation Differential Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
22744114AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Differential PressureExhaust Gas Recirculation Differential Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
228810315NoneEngine Turbocharger 1 SpeedTurbocharger 1 Speed - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
231163331AmberEngine Fuel Actuator 1 Control CommandElectronic Fuel Injection Control Valve Circuit - Condition Exists
23211902NoneEngine SpeedEngine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
23227232NoneEngine Speed 2Engine Camshaft Speed / Position Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
2346278915NoneEngine Turbocharger 1 Calculated Turbine Intake TemperatureTurbocharger Turbine Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe
2347262915NoneEngine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Outlet TemperatureTurbocharger Compressor Outlet Temperature (Calculated) - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
234927915AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 (EGR1) Valve ControlEGR Valve Control Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
235327916AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 (EGR1) Valve ControlEGR Valve Control Circuit - Current above normal or grounded circuit
235727917AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 (EGR1) Valve ControlEGR Valve Control Circuit - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
236310734AmberEngine (Compression) Brake Output #2Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
236511124AmberEngine (Compression) Brake Output #3Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 3 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
236710733AmberEngine (Compression) Brake Output #2Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal or shorted to high source
236811123AmberEngine (Compression) Brake Output #3Engine Brake Actuator Driver 3 Circuit - Voltage above normal, shorted to high source
23729516AmberEngine Fuel Filter Differential PressureFuel Filter Differential Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
237312093AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Pressure 1Exhaust Gas Pressure Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
237412094AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Pressure 1Exhaust Gas Pressure Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
23754123AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 TemperatureExhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
23764124AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 TemperatureExhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
23776473AmberEngine Fan Clutch 1 Output Device DriverFan Control Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
23876417AmberEngine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1VGT Actuator Driver Circuit (Motor) - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
23981712AmberAmbient Air TemperatureAmbient Air Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
244811117Amber(Blinking)Engine Coolant LevelCoolant Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
244964113RedEngine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1VGT Actuator Controller - Out of Calibration
2451278916NoneEngine Turbocharger 1 Calculated Turbine Intake TemperatureTurbocharger Turbine Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
246819016AmberEngine SpeedEngine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
255412092AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Pressure 1Exhaust Gas Pressure 1 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
25557293AmberEngine Intake Air Heater Driver #1Engine Intake Air Heater 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
25567294AmberEngine Intake Air Heater Driver #1Engine Intake Air Heater 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
25576973AmberAuxiliary PWM Driver #1Auxiliary PWM Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
25586974AmberAuxiliary PWM Driver #1Auxiliary PWM Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
257126303AmberEngine Charge Air Cooler 1 OutletTemperatureEngine Charge Air Cooler Outlet Temperature - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
257226304AmberEngine Charge Air Cooler 1 OutletTemperatureEngine Charge Air Cooler Outlet Temperature - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
263464112RedEngine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1VGT Actuator Controller - Bad intelligent device or component
263564131RedEngine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Condition Exists
26366419RedEngine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Abnormal update rate
2637501811NoneAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation CatalystAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst FacePlugged - Root Cause Not Known
2638529817one --AmberQSF3Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Conversion EfficiencyAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Conversion Efficiency - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
2639325115NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential PressureAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure - Data valid but above normal Operating Range
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
264611031AmberEngine Coolant TemperatureEngine Coolant Temperature - Condition Exists
265911031NoneEngine Coolant TemperatureEngine Coolant Temperature - Condition Exists
266162931RedController #1At Least One Unacknowledged Most Severe Fault - Condition Exists
266262931AmberController #1At Least One Unacknowledged Moderately SevereFault - Condition Exists
268332279AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet O2Aftertreatment Outlet Oxygen Sensor Circuit - Abnormal update rate
26995203207AmberCrankcase Depression ValveCrankcase Depression Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
27215992AmberCruise Control Set SwitchCruise Control Set Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
273240973AmberAftertreatment 1 Fuel Drain ActuatorAftertreatment Fuel Drain Valve Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
273340974AmberAftertreatment 1 Fuel Drain ActuatorAftertreatment Fuel Drain Valve Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
27386263AmberEngine Start Enable Device 1Start Enable Device 1 Circuit (Ether Injection) - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
27396264AmberEngine Start Enable Device 1Start Enable Device 1Circuit (Ether Injection) - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
2741348213AmberAftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable ActuatorAftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve Swapped - Out ofCalibration
2742324917NoneAftertreatment 1 Exhaust Gas Temperature 2Aftertreatment Exhaust Gas Temperature 2 - Data Valid ButBelow Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
2743324918AmberAftertreatment 1 Exhaust Gas Temperature 2Aftertreatment Exhaust Gas Temperature 2 - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
27548116AmberEngine Diesel Particulate Filter Intake PressureEngine Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
27555203323AmberCruise ControlCruise Control (Resistive) #2 Signal Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
27565203324AmberCruise ControlCruise Control (Resistive) #2 Signal Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
2764120916AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Pressure 1Exhaust Gas Pressure 1 - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
2765279713NoneEngine Injector Group 1Engine Injector Bank 1 Barcodes - Out of Calibration
277132269AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOxAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Abnormal update rate
2777370331Amber(Blinking)Diesel Particulate Filter Active Regeneration InhibitedDue to Inhibit SwitchParticulate Trap Active Regeneration Inhibited Due toInhibit Switch - Condition Exists
2778348116AmberAftertreatment 1 Fuel RateAftertreatment Fuel Rate - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
278911018AmberEngine Coolant TemperatureEngine Coolant Temperature - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
287840977AmberAftertreatment 1 Fuel Drain ActuatorAftertreatment Fuel Drain Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
2881348017AmberAftertreatment Fuel PressureAftertreatment Fuel Pressure Sensor - Data Valid ButBelow Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
296141215NoneEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1TemperatureExhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
296241216AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1TemperatureExhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
296311015NoneEngine Coolant TemperatureEngine Coolant Temperature - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
296410515NoneEngine Intake Manifold #1 TemperatureIntake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data Valid ButAbove Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
29731022AmberEngine Intake Manifold #1 PressureIntake Manifold 1 Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
297633612AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
2998163214AmberEngine Torque Limit FeatureEngine Torque Limit Feature - Special Instructions
313336103AmberAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet PressureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
313436104AmberAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet PressureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
313536102AmberAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet PressureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter OutletPressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
313650193AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Outlet PressureEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation Outlet PressureSensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
313750194AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Outlet PressureEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation Outlet PressureSensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
313850192AmberEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Outlet PressureEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation Outlet Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
313936673AmberEngine Air Shutoff StatusEngine Air Shutoff Circuit - Voltage above normal, orshorted to high source
314136674AmberEngine Air Shutoff StatusEngine Air Shutoff Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
314243603AmberAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
314343604AmberAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
314443602AmberAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
314643633AmberAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
314743634AmberAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
314843632AmberAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
3151479431AmberAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst SystemAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst System Missing - Condition Exists
315248093AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel OxidationCatalyst Intake TemperatureAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal
315348094AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystIntake TemperatureAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal
315448092AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystIntake TemperatureAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
315548103AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet TemperatureAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst OutletTemperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
315648104AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet TemperatureAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal
315748102AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet TemperatureAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
3158479331AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystMissing - Condition Exists
316248100RedAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet TemperatureAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature - Data valid but above normal operating Range –Most Severe level
3164436015NoneAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe
316543630RedAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe
3166480913AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake TemperatureAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Sensor Swapped - Out of Calibration
3167355618AmberAftertreatment Hydrocarbon DoserAftertreatment Doser - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
3169481016RedAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet TemperatureAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
318616239AmberTachograph output shaft speedTachograph Output Shaft Speed - Abnormal update rate
3213162319AmberTachograph output shaft speedTachograph Output Shaft Speed - Received NetworkData In Error
322252043512AmberGlow Plug ModuleGlow Plug Module - Bad intelligent device or component
322334904AmberAftertreatment 1 Purge Air ActuatorAftertreatment Purge Air Actuator Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
322434903AmberAftertreatment 1 Purge Air ActuatorAftertreatment Purge Air Actuator Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
322534907AmberAftertreatment 1 Purge Air ActuatorAftertreatment Purge Air Actuator - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
322832162AmberAftertreatment 1 Intake NOxAftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
322943600RedAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level
3231436016RedAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
323232169AmberAftertreatment 1 Intake NOxAftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Abnormal update rate
3235436316RedAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
323743403AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 StateAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
323843404AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 StateAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
323943423AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 StateAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
324143424AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 StateAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
324233637AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
3243306018AmberEngine Cooling System MonitorEngine Cooling System Monitor - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
324539367AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter SystemAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter System - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
3247480916RedAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake TemperatureAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
3249481015AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet TemperatureAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
3251476516RedAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
3253324216RedAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
3254324215AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Temperature -Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
3255324616RedAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Temperature -Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
3256324615AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Temperature -Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
325843405AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 StateAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
326143425AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 StateAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
3298119413RedAnti-theft Encryption Seed Present IndicatorAnti-theft Encryption Seed - Out of Calibration
331132420RedAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter IntakeTemperature - Data valid but above normal operation
331232460RedAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter OutletTemperature - Data valid but above normal operation
331347654AmberAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
331447653AmberAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
331547652AmberAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
331632424AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
331732423AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
331832422AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter IntakeTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
331932463AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
332132464AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
332232462AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter OutletTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
3325476513AmberAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature Swapped - Out of Calibration
3326919RedAccelerator Pedal Position 1SAE J1939 Multiplexed Accelerator Pedal or LeverSensor System - Abnormal update rate
33281919AmberTransmission Output Shaft SpeedTransmission Output Shaft Speed - Abnormal update rate
332912312NoneJ1939 Network #2J1939 Network #2 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
333112352NoneJ1939 Network #3J1939 Network #3 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
3337539516AmberEngine Idle Fuel QuantityEngine Idle Fuel Quantity - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
3338539518AmberEngine Idle Fuel QuantityEngine Idle Fuel Quantity - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
334110716AmberEngine Air Filter 1 Differential PressureEngine Air Filter Differential Pressure - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
334811761RedEngine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake PressureTurbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - Data valid butbelow normal operational range - Most Severe Level
336110210AmberEngine Intake Manifold #1 PressureIntake Manifold 1 Pressure - Abnormal rate of change
336611118NoneEngine Coolant LevelCoolant Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
336744909AmberSpecific HumiditySpecific Humidity Sensor - Abnormal update rate
3368449019AmberSpecific HumiditySpecific Humidity Sensor - Received Network Data InError
336911729AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake TemperatureTurbocharger 1 Compressor Intake TemperatureSensor - Abnormal update rate
3371117219AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake TemperatureTurbocharger 1 Compressor Intake TemperatureSensor - Received Network Data In Error
337211769AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake PressureTurbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - Abnormal update rate
3373117619AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake PressureTurbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - ReceivedNetwork Data In Error
3374181831NoneROP Brake Control activeRoll Over Protection Brake Control Active - ConditionExists
3375539731AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Regeneration too FrequentAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Regeneration too Frequent - Condition Exists
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
3376531931AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Incomplete RegenerationAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter IncompleteRegeneration - Condition Exists
3377539631AmberEngine Crankcase Ventilation HoseDisconnectedEngine Crankcase Ventilation Hose Disconnected - Condition Exists
338510518AmberEngine Intake Manifold 1 TemperatureIntake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
3396375031AmberDiesel Particulate Filter 1 Conditions Not Met for ActiveRegenerationDiesel Particulate Filter 1 Conditions Not Met forActive Regeneration - Condition Exists
341819119AmberTransmission Output Shaft SpeedTransmission Output Shaft Speed - ReceivedNetwork Data In Error
341951253AmberSensor supply voltage 7Sensor Supply 7 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
342151254AmberSensor supply voltage 7Sensor Supply 7 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
342243443AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 StateAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
342343444AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 StateAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
342543445AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 StateAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
347826302AmberEngine Charge Air Cooler 1 OutletTemperatureEngine Charge Air Cooler Outlet Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
34885639AmberAnti-Lock Braking (ABS) ActiveAnti-Lock Braking (ABS) Controller - Abnormal update rate
349410817AmberEngine Wait to Start LampEngine Wait to Start Lamp - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
3497176117Amber(Blinking)Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
3498176118Amber(Blinking)Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
35258419AmberWheel-Based Vehicle SpeedWheel-Based Vehicle Speed - Received NetworkData In Error
3526849AmberWheel-Based Vehicle SpeedWheel-Based Vehicle Speed - Abnormal update rate
352755819RedAccelerator Pedal 1 Low Idle SwitchAccelerator Pedal or Lever Idle Validation Switch - ReceivedNetwork Data In Error
35285589RedAccelerator Pedal 1 Low Idle SwitchAccelerator Pedal or Lever Idle Validation Switch - Abnormal update rate
35311719AmberAmbient Air TemperatureAmbient Air Temperature - Abnormal update rate
353217119AmberAmbient Air TemperatureAmbient Air Temperature - Received Network Data InError
353512139AmberMalfunction Indicator LampMalfunction Indicator Lamp - Abnormal update rate
3543409431AmberNOx limits exceeded due to Insufficient Diesel ExhaustFluid QualityNOx limits exceeded due to Insufficient ReagentQuality - Condition Exists
3545322610AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOxAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Abnormal rate of change
3547409631AmberNOx limits exceeded due to Empty Diesel Exhaust Fluid TankAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Empty - Condition Exists
355510819AmberEngine Wait to Start LampEngine Wait to Start Lamp - Abnormal update rate
3556108119AmberEngine Wait to Start LampEngine Wait to Start Lamp - Received Network DataIn Error
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
355833613AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
355933614AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
356254913AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater RelayAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
356354914AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater RelayAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
356753945AmberAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing ValveAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve - Current below normal or open circuit
356853947AmberAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing ValveAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
357143343AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute PressureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Pressure Sensor -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
357243344AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute PressureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Pressure Sensor -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
3574433418AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute PressureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Pressure Sensor - DataValid But Below Normal Operating Range
3575433416AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute PressureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Pressure Sensor - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
357743763AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return ValveAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
357843764AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust FluidReturn ValveAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
3582436418AmberAftertreatment 1 SCR Conversion EfficiencyAftertreatment SCR Catalyst Conversion Efficiency - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
3583503110AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet Gas NOx Sensor Heater RatioAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Heater - Abnormal rate of change
359643342AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute PressureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid PressureSensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
36131119AmberEngine Coolant LevelCoolant Level Sensor - Abnormal Update Rate
361411119AmberSAE J1939 Multiplexing PGN TimeoutCoolant Level Sensor - Received Network Data inError
361626337NoneEngine Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT) 1Nozzle PositionEngine VGT Nozzle Position - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
363354843AmberEngine Fan Clutch 2 Output Device DriverEngine Fan Clutch 2 Control Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
363454844AmberEngine Fan Clutch 2 Output Device DriverEngine Fan Clutch 2 Control Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
36417489AmberTransmission Output RetarderTransmission Output Retarder - Abnormal update rate
3649502410AmberAftertreatment 1 Intake Gas NOx Sensor Heater RatioAftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor Heater - Abnormal rate of change
368132282AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet Gas Sensor Power StatusAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Power Supply - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
368232182AmberAftertreatment 1 Intake Gas Sensor Power StatusAftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor Power Supply - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
368311277AmberEngine Turbocharger 1 Boost PressureEngine Turbocharger 1 Boost Pressure - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
369441844AmberGain Adjust Potentiometer CircuitGain Adjust Potentiometer Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
369541824AmberGenerator Output Frequency AdjustPotentiometer CircuitGenerator Output Frequency Adjust Potentiometer Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
369641834AmberDroop Adjust Potentiometer CircuitDroop Adjust Potentiometer Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
369763012RedEngine Control Module Calibration MemoryEngine Control Module Calibration Memory - Bad intelligent device or component
371252460RedAftertreatment SCR Operator Inducement SeverityAftertreatment SCR Operator Inducement - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe level
371354917AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater RelayAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
3714156931AmberEngine Protection Torque DerateEngine Protection Torque Derate - Condition Exists
371518816AmberEngine Speed At Idle, Point 1 (Engine Configuration)Engine Speed At Idle - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
371618818AmberEngine Speed At Idle, Point 1 (Engine ConfigurationEngine Speed At Idle - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
3717322613AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOxAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Out ofCalibration
3718321613AmberAftertreatment 1 Intake NOxAftertreatment 1 Intake NOx - Out of Calibration
372416817AmberBattery Potential / Power Input 1Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
3725321610AmberAftertreatment 1 Intake NOxAftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Abnormal rate of change
372755717NoneHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief ValveHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
37338623AmberCrankcase breather Heater CircuitCrankcase Breather Filter Heater Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
37348624AmberCrankcase breather Heater CircuitCrankcase Breather Filter Heater Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
373528849NoneEngine Auxiliary Governor SwitchEngine Auxiliary Governor Switch - Abnormal update rate
3737167531NoneEngine Starter ModeEngine Starter Mode Overcrank Protection - Condition Exists
374155710AmberHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief ValveHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Data valid but above normal operational range
3748321620AmberAftertreatment 1 Intake NOxAftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High
3749322620AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOxAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High
375147927NoneAftertreatment SCR Catalyst SystemAftertreatment SCR Catalyst System - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
3753371331NoneDiesel Particulate Filter Active Regeneration Inhibited Due toSystem TimeoutDiesel Particulate Filter Active Regeneration Inhibited Due to System Timeout - Condition Exists
375553942NoneAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing ValveAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
37654423AmberAuxiliary Temperature 2Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
37664424AmberAuxiliary Temperature 2Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
383829789AmberEstimated Engine Parasitic Losses -Percent TorqueEstimated Engine Parasitic Losses - Percent Torque - Abnormal update rate
38395967AmberCruise Control Enable SwitchCruise Control Enable Switch - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
38415962AmberCruise Control Enable SwitchCruise Control Enable Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
384259613AmberCruise Control Enable SwitchCruise Control Enable Switch - Out of Calibration
384356039NoneCruise Control Disable CommandCruise Control Disable Command - Abnormal update rate
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
3844560531NoneCruise Control Pause CommandCruise Control Pause Command - Condition Exists
3845560331NoneCruise Control Disable CommandCruise Control Disable Command - Condition Exists
386633641AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 QualityAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data valid butbelow normal operational range - Most Severe Level
3867336418AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank1 QualityAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderate Severe Level
386833649AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 QualityAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Abnormal update rate
387633647AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 QualityAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Sensor - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
3877336412AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 QualityAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Sensor - Bad intelligent device or component
387833642AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 QualityAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
391710418AmberEngine Turbocharger Lube Oil Pressure 1Engine Turbocharger Lube Oil Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
393111090RedEngine Protection System Approaching ShutdownEngine Protection System Approaching Shutdown - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most
398832659AmberAftertreatment 2 Outlet NOxAftertreatment 2 Outlet NOx - Abnormal Update Rate
414357413AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot SensorAftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor - Voltage AboveNormal, or Shorted to High Source
414457414AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot SensorAftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
414532559AmberAftertreatment 2 Intake NOxAftertreatment 2 Intake NOx Sensor - Abnormal update rate
415157429AmberAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter TemperatureSensor Module - Abnormal update rate
415257439AmberAftertreatment Selective CatalyticReduction Temperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Selective Catalytic ReductionTemperature Sensor Module - Abnormal update rate
415357473AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor HeaterAftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater - VoltageAbove Normal, or Shorted to High Source
415457474AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor HeaterAftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
415557463AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater RelayAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Relay -Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to high source
415657464AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater RelayAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Relay -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
415743767AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return ValveAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve - Mechanicalsystem not responding or out of adjust
4158574212AmberAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter TemperatureSensor Module - Bad intelligent device or component
4159574312AmberAftertreatment Selective CatalyticReductionTemperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction TemperatureSensor Module - Bad intelligent device or component
416157423AmberAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to high source
416257424AmberAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
4163574216AmberAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module- Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
416457433AmberAftertreatment Selective CatalyticReduction Temperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to high source
416557434AmberAftertreatment Selective CatalyticReduction Temperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage below normal, or Shorted to low source
4166574316AmberAftertreatment Selective CatalyticReductionTemperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction TemperatureSensor Module - Data Valid But Above Normal
416857453AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitHeater - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High
416957454AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
4171574518AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater - DataValid But Below Normal Operating Range
417443373AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature SensorAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature Sensor - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
417543374AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature SensorAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature Sensor - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
421336952AmberAftertreatment Regeneration Inhibit SwitchAftertreatment Regeneration Inhibit Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
421556331NoneAnti-Lock Braking (ABS) ActiveAnti-Lock Braking (ABS) Active - Condition Exists
423335153AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
423435154AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
4235352131RedAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid PropertyAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Property - Condition Exists
424235152AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
4243351510AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Abnormal Rate of Change
424443372AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid DosingTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
424557982AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit HeaterTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
4249433710AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid DosingTemperature - Abnormal Rate of Change
4251579810AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitHeater TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitHeater Temperature - Abnormal Rate of Change
4252108131AmberEngine Wait to Start LampEngine Wait to Start Lamp - Condition Exists
4253579712AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module - Bad intelligent device
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
425457973AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage Above Normal, or shorted to high source
425557974AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
4256579716AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range – Moderately Severe Level
4258579711AmberAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module - Root Cause Not Known
4259574211AmberAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter TemperatureSensor Module - Root Cause Not Know
4261574311AmberAftertreatment Selective CatalyticReductionTemperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction TemperatureSensor Module - Root Cause Not Known
426255713AmberHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief ValveHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
426355714AmberHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief ValveHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
4265557111AmberHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief ValveHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure ReliefValve - Root Cause Not Known
4277336410AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 QualityAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Abnormal Rate of Change
428457939AmberDesired Engine Fueling StateDesired Engine Fueling State - Abnormal UpdateRate
42865205953AmberClosed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure SensorClosed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure Sensor -Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
42875205954AmberClosed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure SensorClosed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure Sensor -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
42885205952AmberClosed Crankcase Ventilation System PressureClosed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
429350973AmberEngine Brake Active Lamp DataEngine Brake Active Lamp - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
429450974AmberEngine Brake Active Lamp DataEngine Brake Active Lamp - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
443716682NoneJ1939 Network #4 - Data erraticJ1939 Network #4 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
4449574710AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor HeaterAftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater - Abnormal rate of change
445157412AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet SootAftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
445252066831AmberAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Closed Loop OperationAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Closed LoopOperation - Condition Exists
448436677RedEngine Air ShutoffEngine Air Shutoff - Mechanical System NotResponding or Out of Adjustment
4485583831AmberEGR Valve MalfunctionEGR Valve Malfunction - Condition Exists
4486583931AmberDiesel Exhaust Fluid ConsumptionMalfunctionDiesel Exhaust Fluid Consumption Malfunction - Condition Exists
4487584031AmberDiesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing MalfunctionDiesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Malfunction - ConditionExists
4488584131AmberDiesel Exhaust Fluid Quality MalfunctionDiesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Malfunction - ConditionExist
4489584231AmberSCR Monitoring System MalfunctionSCR Monitoring System Malfunction - ConditionExists
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
451723713AmberVehicle Identification NumberVehicle Identification Number - Out of Calibration
45265212AmberBrake Pedal PositionBrake Pedal Position - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
453347663AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature Sensor CircuitAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
453447664AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature Sensor CircuitAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
4568348216AmberAftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable ActuatorAftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve - Data Valid ButAbove Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe
457230319AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid TankTemperature - Abnormal Update Rate
4573382618AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Average ConsumptionAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Average Consumption -Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range
4584393614RedAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter SystemAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter System - Special Instructions
4585479214RedAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst SystemAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst System - SpecialInstructions
4586433931AmberAftertreatment 1 SCR Feedback Control StatusAftertreatment 1 SCR Feedback Control Status - Condition Exists
4615940RedEngine Fuel Delivery PressureEngine Fuel Delivery Pressure - Data Valid but Above Normal Operational Range - Most Severe Level
4658433118AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Actual Dosing QuantityAftertreatment SCR Actual Dosing Reagent Quantity - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Mo
467717619AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSAE J1939 Multiplexing PGN Timeout Error - Abnormal update rate
467917615AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
468230315AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureSensor Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
468863013AmberWater in Fuel Indicator 2 Sensor CircuitWater in Fuel Indicator 2 Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
468963014AmberWater in Fuel Indicator 2 Sensor CircuitWater in Fuel Indicator 2 Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
4691558518AmberEngine Injector Metering Rail 1 Cranking PressureEngine Injector Metering Rail 1 Cranking Pressure - Data ValidBut Below Normal Operating Range - Mo
4713535731AmberEngine Fuel Injection Quantity Error for Multiple CylindersEngine Fuel Injection Quantity Error for MultipleCylinders - Condition Exists
472123731AmberVehicle Identification NumberVehicle Identification Number - Condition Exists
47222372AmberVehicle Identification NumberVehicle Identification Number - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
47247025AmberAuxiliary I/O #02Auxiliary Input/Output 2 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
47257026AmberAuxiliary I/O #02Auxiliary Input/Output 2 Circuit - Current above normal or grounded circuit
4726123916AmberEngine Fuel Leakage 1Engine Fuel Leakage - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
472715715AmberEngine Injector Metering Rail 1 PressureInjector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data Valid ButAbove Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
4731303113AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid TankTemperature Sensor - Out of Calibration
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
4732176113AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Out of Calibration
473470114RedAuxiliary I/O #01Auxiliary Input/Output 1 - Special Instructions
473630316AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Sensor Circuit - Current above normal or grounded circuit
4737303111AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid TankTemperature - Root Cause Not Known
473817616AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Sensor Circuit- Current above normal or grounded circuit
4739176111AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Root Cause Not Known
474335155AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Sensor Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
474435156AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Sensor Circuit - Current above normal or grounded
4745351511AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 - Root Cause Not Known
47525207163AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve 1 HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve 1Heater - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to HighSource
47535207164AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve 1 HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve 1Heater - Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to LowSource
4768352111AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid PropertyAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Property - RootCause Not Known
4769176110AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Abnormal Rate of Change
478916390AmberFan SpeedFan Speed - Data Valid but Above NormalOperational Range - Most Severe Level
479116391AmberFan SpeedFan Speed - Data Valid but Below NormalOperational Range - Most Severe Level
4841665316AmberCold Start Injector Metering Rail 1 PressureCold Start Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderate Severe Level
4842336415NoneAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid QualityAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
4863524531AmberAftertreatment Selective CatalyticReduction Operator Inducement ActiveAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Low LevelIndicator
4867557131AmberHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief ValveHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure ReliefValve - Condition Exists
4936538011AmberEngine Fuel Valve 1Engine Fuel Valve 1 - Root Cause Not Known
4937538013AmberEngine Fuel Valve 1Engine Fuel Valve 1 - Out of Calibration
495166553AmberECU Power LampMaintain ECU Power Lamp - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
495266554AmberECU Power LampMaintain ECU Power Lamp - Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to Low Source
495333533AmberAlternator 1 StatusAlternator 1 Status - Voltage Above Normal, orShorted to High Source
495433534AmberAlternator 1 StatusAlternator 1 Status - Voltage Below Normal, orShorted to Low Source
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionJ1939 SPN Description
4956671313RedVariable Geometry Turbocharger ActuatorVariable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator Software - Out of Calibration
4957671331RedVariable Geometry Turbocharger ActuatorVariable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator Software - Condition Exists
513320069AmberSource Address 6Source Address 6 - Abnormal Update Rate
516711117AmberEngine Coolant LevelCoolant Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
517767139AmberVGT Actuator Driver CircuitVGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Abnormal update rate
518367993AmberEngine Fan Blade PitchFan Blade Pitch Position Sensor Circuit - VoltageAbove Normal, or Shorted to High Source
518467994AmberEngine Fan Blade PitchFan Blade Pitch Position Sensor Circuit - VoltageBelow Normal, or Shorted to Low Source
518567997AmberEngine Fan Blade PitchFan Blade Pitch - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
5193163231AmberEngine Torque Limit FeatureEngine Torque Limit Feature - Condition Exists
52155207912AmberEngine Boost Curve SelectionEngine Boost Curve Selection - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
522136672RedEngine Air Shutoff StatusEngine Air Shutoff Status - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
5247436016AmberAftertreatment 1 SCR Intake TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
5248162313AmberTachograph Output Shaft SpeedTachograph Output Shaft Speed - Out of Calibration
52716493AmberEngine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control CircuitEngine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control Circuit -Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
52726494AmberEngine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control CircuitEngine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control Circuit -Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to Low Source
52736495AmberEngine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control CircuitEngine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator ControlCircuit - Current Below Normal or Open Circuit
527456252AmberEngine Exhaust Back Pressure RegulatorPositionEngine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position - Data Erratic, Intermittent or Incorrect
527556253AmberEngine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position Sensor CircuitEngine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position SensorCircuit - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
527656254AmberEngine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position Sensor CircuitEngine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position Sensor Circuit - Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to Low Source
5277562613AmberEngine Exhaust Back Pressure RegulatorEngine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator - Out ofCalibration
5278680231AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing SystemFrozen - Condition Exists
529152080831AmberEngine Emergency Shutdown Switch ActivedEngine Emergency Shutdown Switch Actived - Condition Exists
529252080931AmberExcessive Time Since Last Engine Air Shutoff Maintenance TestExcessive Time Since Last Engine Air ShutoffMaintenance Test - Condition Exists
538647662AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature - Data Erratic, Intermittent, or Incorrect
538747660RedAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Most Severe Level
5388476616RedAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
5389476615AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
539168829AmberAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor ModuleAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature SensorModule - Abnormal Update Rate
5392688212AmberAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor ModuleAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature SensorModule - Bad Intelligent Device or Component
539368823AmberAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor ModuleAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module - Voltage Above Normal or Shorted to High Source
539468824AmberAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor ModuleAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module - Voltage Below Normal or Shorted to Low Source
5395688211AmberAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor ModuleAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature SensorModule - Root Cause Not Known
5396688216AmberAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor ModuleAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature SensorModule - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
557610715AmberEngine Air Filter 1 Differential PressureEngine Air Filter Differential Pressure - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
5585557115AmberHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief ValveHigh Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
561752428631AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst SystemAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst System- Special Instruction
5631692831NoneSCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to System TimeoutSCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to SystemTimeout - Condition Exists
5632691831MaintenaneSCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to Inhibit SwitchSCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to Inhibit Switch - Condition Exists
565368819AmberSCR Operator Inducement Override SwitchSCR Operator Inducement Override Switch - Abnormal Update Rate
5654688113AmberSCR Operator Inducement Override SwitchSCR Operator Inducement Override Switch - Out ofCalibration
58665209533AmberAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Relay Feedback- Voltage Above Normal or Shorted to High Source
58675209534AmberAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Relay Feedback- Voltage Below Normal or Shorted to Low Source
5938375014AmberDiesel Particulate Filter 1 Conditions Not Met for ActiveRegenerationDiesel Particulate Filter 1 Conditions Not Met forActive Regeneration – Condition Exists
59395209689AmberMachine Constrained Operation- Abnormal Update Rate. No Communication or an invalid data transfer rate has beendetected on the J1939 data link between the ECM and the machine electronic control unit.
594152096819NoneMachine Constrained Operation- Received Network Data in Error. The received J1939 datalink message was not valid.
625616815NoneBattery Potential / Power Input 1Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
625716817NoneBattery Potential / Power Input 1Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
625810753NoneEngine Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel SupplyElectric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
625910754NoneEngine Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel SupplyElectric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
62636473NoneEngine Fan Clutch 1 Output Device DriverFan Control Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
62646474NoneEngine Fan Clutch 1 Output Device DriverFan Control Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
626539367NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter SystemAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter System - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
63368623NoneCrankcase breather Heater CircuitCrankcase Breather Filter Heater Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
63378624NoneCrankcase breather Heater CircuitCrankcase Breather Filter Heater Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
641810723NoneEngine (Compression) Brake Output #1Engine Brake Actuator Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
641910724NoneEngine (Compression) Brake Output #1Engine Brake Actuator Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
642110733NoneEngine (Compression) Brake Output #2Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
642210734NoneEngine (Compression) Brake Output #2Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
645654843NoneEngine Fan Clutch 2 Output Device DriverEngine Fan Clutch 2 Control Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
645754844NoneEngine Fan Clutch 2 Output Device DriverEngine Fan Clutch 2 Control Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
6458321620NoneAftertreatment 1 Intake NOxAftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High
6459321621NoneAftertreatment 1 Intake NOxAftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High
6462322620NoneAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOxAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High
6463322621NoneAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOxAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High
646432262NoneAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOxAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data Erratic, Intermittant, or Incorrect
6467163915NoneFan SpeedFan Speed - Data Valid but Above NormalOperational Range - Least Severe Level
6468163917NoneFan SpeedFan Speed - Data Valid but Below NormalOperational Range - Most Severe Level
646916392NoneFan SpeedFan Speed – Data Erratic, Intermittent, or Incorrect
647167993NoneEngine Fan Blade PitchFan Blade Pitch Position Sensor Circuit - VoltageAbove Normal, or Shorted to High Source
647267994NoneEngine Fan Blade PitchFan Blade Pitch Position Sensor Circuit - VoltageBelow Normal, or Shorted to Low Source
647367992NoneEngine Fan Blade PitchFan Blade Pitch – Data Erratic, Intermittent, orIncorrect
647533637NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
6476336318NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
647754913NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater RelayAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
647854914NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater RelayAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
647933633NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
648133634NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
648243405NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 StateAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
648343425NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 StateAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
648443445NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 StateAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
649334643NoneElectronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver CircuitElectronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit- Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
649434644NoneElectronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver CircuitElectronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit- Voltage above normal, or shorted to low source
649634645NoneElectronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver CircuitElectronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit- Current Below Normal or Open Circuit
6497513NoneEngine Intake Throttle Actuator Position Sensor CircuitEngine Intake Throttle Actuator Position Sensor Circuit- Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
6498514NoneEngine Intake Throttle Actuator Position Sensor CircuitEngine Intake Throttle Actuator Position Sensor Circuit- Voltage above normal, or shorted to low source
6499359717NoneECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1ECU Power Output Supply Voltage 1 - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
651166553NoneECU Power LampMaintain ECU Power Lamp - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
651266554NoneECU Power LampMaintain ECU Power Lamp - Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to Low Source
6513574517NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust FluidDosing Unit HeaterAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range
6517436417NoneAftertreatment 1 SCR Conversion EfficiencyAftertreatment SCR Catalyst Conversion Efficiency - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
652132264NoneAftertreatment Outlet NOx Sensor CircuitsAftertreatment Outlet NOx Sensor Circuit- Voltage below normal or shorted to low source
65221113NoneEngine Coolant LevelCoolant Level Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
65231114NoneEngine Coolant LevelCoolant Level Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
65241753NoneEngine Oil Temperature 1Engine Oil Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
65251754NoneEngine Oil Temperature 1Engine Oil Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
6526176113NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Out of Calibration
652743767NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust FluidReturn ValveAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjust
652957463NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust FluidDosing Unit Heater RelayAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Relay -Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to high source
653143403NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 StateAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
653243404NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 StateAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
653343423NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 StateAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
653443424NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 StateAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
653543443AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 StateAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
653643444AmberAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 StateAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
653754917NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater RelayAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
653947652NoneAftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
655136103NoneAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet PressureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
655236104NoneAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet PressureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
655336102NoneAftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet PressureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter OutletPressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
655527917NoneEngine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1(EGR1) Valve ControlEGR Valve Control Circuit - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
65567293NoneEngine Intake Air Heater Driver #1Engine Intake Air Heater 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
65577294NoneEngine Intake Air Heater Driver #1Engine Intake Air Heater 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
655930314NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Sensor - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
6562176111NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Root Cause Not Known
65639762NonePTO Governor StateAuxiliary Intermediate (PTO) Speed Switch Validation- Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
6565322610NoneAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOxAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Abnormal rate of change
656836952NoneAftertreatment Regeneration Inhibit SwitchAftertreatment Regeneration Inhibit Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
656943633NoneAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
657143634NoneAftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas TemperatureAftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
6581503110NoneAftertreatment 1 Outlet Gas NOx Sensor Heater RatioAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Heater - Abnormal rate of change
658232282NoneAftertreatment 1 Outlet Gas Sensor Power StatusAftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Power Supply - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
658344114AmberAuxiliary Temperature 1Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 1 - SpecialInstructions
6584138814AmberAuxiliary Pressure #2Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 2 - SpecialInstructions
6596371331AmberDiesel Particulate Filter ActiveRegeneration Inhibited Due toSystem TimeoutDiesel Particulate Filter Active Regeneration Inhibited Due to System Timeout - Condition Exists
Fault CodeJ1939 SPNJ1939 FMILampJ1939 SPN DescriptionCummins Description
6597692831AmberSCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to System TimeoutSCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to SystemTimeout - Condition Exists
6619351510NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 - Abnormal Rate of Change
6621321610NoneAftertreatment 1 Intake NOxAftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Abnormal rate of change
6634784814AmberAftertreatment 1 SCR System Conditions Not Met forActive CleaningAftertreatment 1 SCR System Conditions Not Met for Active Cleaning - Special Instructions
6726479631NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst MissingAftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Missing - Condition Exists
6752336418NoneAftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 QualityAftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
949152428631AmberReserved for temporary use - Condition Exists
999952428631AmberReserved for temporary use - Condition Exists

Reference #3


Some Final Words

Working on engines is not like it was in the early to late 20th century. Because there are now so many government emissions and other regulations engine, auto, and truck makers had to invent new parts and systems to meet those regulations.

The problem is not the many fault codes to monitor what is wrong with your motor. The real problem is that these newly invented parts cost far too much. Sometimes it is just better to buy an old clunker to save a lot of money or buy the extended warranties to protect yourselves.

Related Posts

05 Dec, 2023Ford 460 vs 454 Chevy: Which Is Better? (MPG, Towing, Torque)04 Dec, 2023Cat 3208 Injection Pump Diagram, Problems, and Removal Guide04 Dec, 20233208 CAT Engine Problems (Won’t Start, Fuel, Injection Pump)

Leave a Comment:

Complete Cummins Fault Codes List (Cummins SPN Codes PDF) (2024)

References

Top Articles
Termin und Flüge buchen | Indoor Skydiving Bottrop & Viernheim
Mit 220 Sachen durch den Windkanal: meine ersten Indoor Skydiving Erfahrungen in Bottrop
Minecraft Creator Dream Finally Does Public Face Reveal
Anonymous YouTuber Dream Announced That He Will Finally Reveal His Face
wichita furniture - by owner - craigslist
Craigslist Warrenton Virginia
1041 Third St, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931 - MLS 224067541 - Coldwell Banker
Fort Myers Beach FL Real Estate - Fort Myers Beach FL Homes For Sale | Zillow
Western Union Mexico Rate
Motel On 95Th And Racine
lincoln cars & trucks "ford transmission" - craigslist
Bovenkant 5 Creative Applications for UV Laser Engravers in Small Businesses - ComMarker
Latest Posts
How to get 2024 Penn State football game tickets: Schedule, latest prices, more
Der komplette Leitfaden für Indoor Skydiving | Manawa
Article information

Author: Prof. Nancy Dach

Last Updated:

Views: 6376

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Prof. Nancy Dach

Birthday: 1993-08-23

Address: 569 Waelchi Ports, South Blainebury, LA 11589

Phone: +9958996486049

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Web surfing, Scuba diving, Mountaineering, Writing, Sailing, Dance, Blacksmithing

Introduction: My name is Prof. Nancy Dach, I am a lively, joyous, courageous, lovely, tender, charming, open person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.