Complete Cummins Fault Codes List (Cummins SPN Codes PDF) (2024)

- March 29, 2023/
- RV Engines/
- ByJames V.
Over the years the SAE has developed a fault code system to help mechanics and DIY mechanics figure out what was wrong with their modern engines. This system is supposed to make repair work a little easier to diagnose and repair. It doesn’t always work out that way.
The different fault codes do have meaning. They are employed to help everyone working on engines find the problem without too much guess work. The more codes you see, the more accurate the location and problem are. The biggest problem is that not all manufacturers use the same code. Cummins is one of them.
To learn more about the Cummins fault codes and how they relate to the SPN and FMI system just continue to read our article. It has those codes and the relation to other networks so you can find the identity of the problem and location faster. It may be a wise idea to print out the tables that follow so you have them on hand when you need them.
Fault Code Systems Definitions
It does not do anyone any good if they do not know what all the different letters mean when they appear on the screen on your dash. All the letters and numbers have a clear meaning which should help you when you are trying to clear those codes and be able to drive again.
1. J1939, J1587, & J1708- This is the system under which most fault codes operate. The first number refers to the hardware like wires, etc while the second and third numbers refer to the non-tangible communication that takes place over the J1939 system. Cummins uses the J1939 system.
2. SA- Source Address- This is the type of computer where the code is coming from:
Engine control module (ECM) = SA 0
After treatment control module (ACM) = SA 61
Body control module (BCM) = SA 33
Antilock braking system (ABS) = SA 11
Transmission control module (TCM) = SA 3
Different manufacturers may use different SA numbers to indicate the same computer
3. MID- is also a Source Address and depending on the number following it can lead to the computer triggering the code
4. PID- Parameter Identification
SID- Subsystem Identification
PSID- Proprietary Parameter Identification
PPID- Proprietary Subsystem Identification
In these cases, all OEM companies use the SAE documents that spell out the codes for SID and PID so there is no confusion. For example PID 84 = road speed; SID 146 = EGR valve but ECU specific; PPID 326 - soot level but Volvo and Mack specific.
5. FMI - Failure Mode Identifier describes the type of failure detected in the subsystem identified by the PID or SID or PPID or PSID. This just tells you what is wrong with the component that is not working right.
6. SPN- suspect parameter number identifies the specific component or condition that is triggering the fault code.
After all that, Cummins only uses one code number which relates to the SPN and FMI portion of this code system. You can see that by looking over the tables below. These definitions should help you understand what is going on when you see the fault code illuminated on your screens.
Cummins Tier 4 Fault Codes
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|111
|629
|12
|Red
|Controller #1
|Engine Control Module Critical Internal Failure - Bad intelligent device or component
|115
|612
|2
|Red
|System Diagnostic Code #2
|Engine Magnetic Speed/Position Lost Both of TwoSignals - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|122
|102
|3
|Amber
|Engine Intake Manifold #1 Pressure
|Intake Manifold 1 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|123
|102
|4
|Amber
|Engine Intake Manifold #1 Pressure
|Intake Manifold 1 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|124
|102
|16
|Amber
|Engine Intake Manifold #1 Pressure
|Intake Manifold 1 Pressure - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|125
|102
|18
|Amber
|Engine Intake Manifold #1 Pressure
|Intake Manifold 1 Pressure - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|131
|91
|3
|Red
|Accelerator Pedal Position 1
|Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|132
|91
|4
|Red
|Accelerator Pedal Position 1
|Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|133
|974
|3
|Red
|Remote Accelerator Pedal Position
|Remote Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|134
|974
|4
|Red
|Remote Accelerator Pedal Position
|Remote Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|135
|100
|3
|Amber
|Engine Oil Pressure
|Engine Oil Rifle Pressure 1 Sensor Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source
|141
|100
|4
|Amber
|Engine Oil Pressure
|Engine Oil Rifle Pressure 1 Sensor Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source
|143
|100
|18
|Amber
|Engine Oil Pressure
|Engine Oil Rifle Pressure - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|144
|110
|3
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Temperature
|Engine Coolant Temperature 1 Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|145
|110
|4
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Temperature
|Engine Coolant Temperature 1 Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|146
|110
|16
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Temperature
|Engine Coolant Temperature - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|147
|91
|1
|Red
|Accelerator Pedal Position 1
|Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position 1 Sensor Circuit Frequency - Data valid but below normal operating Range
|148
|91
|0
|Red
|Accelerator Pedal Position 1
|Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level
|151
|110
|0
|Red
|Engine Coolant Temperature
|Engine Coolant Temperature - Data valid but above normaloperational range - Most Severe Level
|153
|105
|3
|Amber
|Engine Intake Manifold 1 Temperature
|Intake Manifold 1 Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|154
|105
|4
|Amber
|Engine Intake Manifold 1 Temperature
|Intake Manifold 1 Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|155
|105
|0
|Red
|Engine Intake Manifold 1 Temperature
|Intake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level
|187
|3510
|4
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 2
|Sensor Supply 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|193
|520199
|3
|Amber
|Cruise Control
|Cruise Control (Resistive) Signal Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|194
|520199
|4
|Amber
|Cruise Control
|Cruise Control (Resistive) Signal Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|195
|111
|3
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Level
|Coolant Level Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, orshorted to high source
|196
|111
|4
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Level
|Coolant Level Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, orshorted to low source
|197
|111
|18
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Level
|Coolant Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|212
|175
|3
|Amber
|Engine Oil Temperature 1
|Engine Oil Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source
|213
|175
|4
|Amber
|Engine Oil Temperature 1
|Engine Oil Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source
|214
|175
|0
|Red
|Engine Oil Temperature 1
|Engine Oil Temperature - Data valid but above normaloperational range - Most Severe Level
|121
|108
|3
|Amber
|Barometric Pressure
|Barometric Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|122
|108
|4
|Amber
|Barometric Pressure
|Barometric Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to low source
|227
|3510
|3
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 2
|Sensor Supply 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|231
|109
|3
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Pressure
|Coolant Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|232
|109
|4
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Pressure
|Coolant Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|233
|109
|18
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Pressure
|Coolant Pressure - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|234
|190
|0
|Red
|Engine Speed
|Engine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data valid but abovenormal operational range - Most Severe Level
|235
|111
|1
|Red
|Engine Coolant Level
|Coolant Level - Data valid but below normal operational range - Most Severe Level
|237
|644
|2
|Amber
|Engine External Speed Command Input
|External Speed Command Input (Multiple Unit Synchronization) - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|238
|5511
|4
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 3
|Sensor Supply 3 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|239
|5511
|3
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 3
|Sensor Supply 3 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|241
|84
|2
|Amber
|Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed
|Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed - Data erratic, intermittent orincorrect
|242
|84
|10
|Amber
|Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed
|Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed Sensor Circuit tampering has been detected - Abnormal rate of change
|245
|647
|4
|Amber
|Engine Fan Clutch 1 Output Device Driver
|Fan Control Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|249
|171
|3
|Amber
|Ambient Air Temperature
|Ambient Air Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|253
|98
|1
|Red
|Engine Oil Level
|Engine Oil Level - Data valid but below normal operational range - Most Severe Level
|256
|171
|4
|Amber
|Ambient Air Temperature
|Ambient Air Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|261
|174
|16
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Temperature 1
|Engine Fuel Temperature - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|263
|174
|3
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Temperature 1
|Engine Fuel Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source
|265
|174
|4
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Temperature 1
|Engine Fuel Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source
|266
|174
|0
|Red
|Engine Fuel Temperature 1
|Engine Fuel Temperature - Data valid but above normaloperational range - Most Severe Level
|269
|1195
|2
|Red
|Anti-theft Password Valid Indicator
|Antitheft Password Valid Indicator - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|271
|1347
|4
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly #1
|Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|272
|1347
|3
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly #2
|Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|281
|1347
|7
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly #3
|Engine Fuel Pump Pressurizing Assembly 1 - Mechanicalsystem not responding or out of adjustment
|285
|639
|9
|Amber
|J1939 Network #1, Primary VehicleNetwork (previouslySAE J1939 Data Link)
|SAE J1939 Multiplexing PGN Timeout Error - Abnormal update rate
|286
|639
|13
|Amber
|J1939 Network #1, Primary Vehicle Network (previouslySAE J1939 Data Link)
|SAE J1939 Multiplexing Configuration Error - Out ofCalibration
|288
|974
|19
|Red
|Remote Accelerator Pedal Position
|SAE J1939 Multiplexing Remote Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor System - Received Network Data In Error
|291
|625
|9
|Red
|Proprietary Datalink
|Proprietary Datalink Error (OEM/Vehicle Datalink) - Abnormal update rate
|292
|441
|14
|Red
|Auxiliary Temperature 1
|Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 1 - SpecialInstructions
|293
|441
|3
|Amber
|Auxiliary Temperature 1
|Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|294
|441
|4
|Amber
|Auxiliary Temperature 1
|Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|295
|108
|2
|Amber
|Barometric Pressure
|Barometric Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|296
|1388
|14
|Red
|Auxiliary Pressure #2
|Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 2 - SpecialInstructions
|297
|1388
|3
|Amber
|Auxiliary Pressure #2
|Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 2 Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source
|298
|1388
|4
|Amber
|Auxiliary Pressure #2
|Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 2 Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source
|319
|251
|2
|Amber (Blinking)
|Real Time Clock
|Real Time Clock - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|322
|651
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #01
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 1 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|323
|655
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #05
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 5 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|324
|653
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #03
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 3 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|325
|656
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #06
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 6 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|331
|652
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #02
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 2 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|332
|654
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #04
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 4 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|334
|110
|2
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Temperature
|Engine Coolant Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent orincorrect
|338
|1267
|3
|Amber
|Idle Shutdown Vehicle Accessories Relay Driver Circuit
|Idle Shutdown Vehicle Accessories Relay Driver Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|339
|1267
|4
|Amber
|Idle Shutdown Vehicle Accessories Relay Driver Circuit
|Idle Shutdown Vehicle Accessories Relay Driver Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|343
|629
|12
|Amber
|Controller #1
|Engine Control Module Warning Internal HardwareFailure - Bad intelligent device or component
|349
|191
|16
|Amber
|Transmission Output Shaft Speed
|Transmission Output Shaft Speed - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|351
|3597
|12
|Amber
|ECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1
|Injector Power Supply - Bad intelligent device or component
|352
|3509
|4
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 1
|Sensor Supply 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|386
|3509
|3
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 1
|Sensor Supply 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|415
|100
|1
|Red
|Engine Oil Pressure
|Engine Oil Rifle Pressure - Data valid but below normaloperational range - Most Severe Level
|418
|97
|15
|Amber(Blinking)
|Water In Fuel Indicator
|Water in Fuel Indicator - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|421
|175
|16
|Amber
|Engine Oil Temperature 1
|Engine Oil Temperature - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|422
|111
|2
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Level
|Coolant Level - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|425
|175
|2
|Amber
|Engine Oil Temperature 1
|Engine Oil Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|426
|639
|2
|None
|J1939 Network #1, Primary Vehicle Network (previouslySAE J1939 Data Link)
|J1939 Network #1 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|427
|639
|9
|None
|J1939 Network #1, Primary Vehicle Network (previouslySAE J1939 Data Link)
|SAE J1939 Datalink - Abnormal update rate
|428
|97
|3
|Amber
|Water In Fuel Indicator
|Water in Fuel Indicator Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|429
|97
|4
|Amber
|Water In Fuel Indicator
|Water in Fuel Indicator Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|431
|558
|2
|Amber
|Accelerator Pedal 1 Low Idle Switch
|Accelerator Pedal or Lever Idle Validation Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|432
|558
|13
|Red
|Accelerator Pedal 1 Low Idle Switch
|Accelerator Pedal or Lever Idle Validation SwitchCircuit - Out of Calibration
|435
|100
|2
|Amber
|Engine Oil Pressure
|Engine Oil Rifle Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|436
|105
|2
|Amber
|Engine Intake Manifold 1 Temperature
|Intake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|441
|168
|18
|Amber
|Battery Potential / Power Input 1
|Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|442
|168
|16
|Amber
|Battery Potential / Power Input 1
|Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|449
|157
|0
|Red
|Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure
|Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level
|451
|157
|3
|Amber
|Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure
|Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|452
|157
|4
|Amber
|Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure
|Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|471
|98
|17
|Amber(Blinking)
|Engine Oil Level
|Engine Oil Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
|483
|1349
|3
|Amber
|Engine Injector Metering Rail 2 Pressure
|Injector Metering Rail 2 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|484
|1349
|4
|Amber
|Engine Injector Metering Rail 2 Pressure
|Injector Metering Rail 2 Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|487
|626
|18
|Amber
|Engine Start Enable Device 1
|Start Enable Device 1 Canister Empty (Ether Injection) - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range
|488
|105
|16
|Amber
|Engine Intake Manifold Temperature
|Intake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|489
|191
|18
|Amber
|Transmission Output Shaft Speed
|Transmission Output Shaft Speed - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|497
|1377
|2
|Amber
|Engine Synchronization Switch
|Multiple Unit Synchronization Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|515
|3514
|3
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 6
|Sensor Supply 6 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|516
|3514
|4
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 6
|Sensor Supply 6 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|523
|611
|2
|Amber
|System Diagnostic Code #1
|Auxiliary Intermediate (PTO) Speed Switch Validation- Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|527
|702
|3
|Amber
|Auxiliary I/O #02
|Auxiliary Input/Output 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|528
|93
|2
|Amber
|Engine Net Brake Torque
|Auxiliary Alternate Torque Validation Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|529
|703
|3
|Amber
|Auxiliary I/O #03
|Auxiliary Input/Output 3 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|535
|174
|2
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Temperature 1
|Engine Fuel Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|546
|94
|3
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure
|Fuel Delivery Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|547
|94
|4
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure
|Fuel Delivery Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|553
|157
|16
|Amber
|Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure
|Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|554
|157
|2
|Amber
|Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure
|Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|555
|101
|16
|Amber
|Engine Crankcase Pressure
|Crankcase Pressure - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|556
|101
|0
|Red
|Engine Crankcase Pressure
|Crankcase Pressure - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level
|559
|157
|18
|Amber
|Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure
|Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|584
|677
|3
|Amber
|Engine Starter Motor Relay
|Starter Relay Driver Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|585
|677
|4
|Amber
|Engine Starter Motor Relay
|Starter Relay Driver Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|595
|103
|16
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Speed
|Turbocharger 1 Speed - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|599
|640
|14
|Red
|Engine External Protection Input
|Auxiliary Commanded Dual Output Shutdown - SpecialInstructions
|611
|1383
|31
|None
|Engine was Shut Down Hot
|Engine Shut Down Hot - Condition Exists
|629
|1176
|18
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure
|Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately
|649
|1378
|31
|Amber(Blinking)
|Engine Oil Change Interval
|Engine Oil Change Interval - Condition Exists
|686
|103
|2
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Speed
|Turbocharger 1 Speed - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|687
|103
|18
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Speed
|Turbocharger 1 Speed - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|688
|98
|0
|Red
|Engine Oil Level
|Engine Oil Level - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level
|689
|190
|2
|Amber
|Engine Speed
|Engine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|691
|1172
|3
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature
|Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|692
|1172
|4
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature
|Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|693
|1172
|2
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature
|Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|697
|1136
|3
|Amber
|Engine ECU Temperature
|Engine ECU Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage abovenormal, or shorted to high source
|698
|1136
|4
|Amber
|Engine ECU Temperature
|Engine ECU Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage belownormal, or shorted to low source
|699
|1136
|2
|Amber
|Engine ECU Temperature
|Engine ECU Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|731
|723
|7
|Amber
|Engine Speed 2
|Engine Speed / Position Camshaft and Crankshaft Misalignment - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|741
|1176
|3
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure
|Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|742
|1176
|4
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure
|Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|743
|1176
|2
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure
|Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|755
|157
|7
|Amber
|Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure
|Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|769
|597
|3
|Amber
|Brake Switch
|Brake Switch Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|771
|597
|4
|Amber
|Brake Switch
|Brake Switch Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|778
|723
|2
|Amber
|Engine Speed 2
|Engine Camshaft Speed / Position Sensor - Data erratic,intermittent or incorrect
|784
|1590
|2
|None
|Adaptive Cruise Control Mode
|Adaptive Cruise Control Mode - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1117
|3597
|2
|None
|ECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1
|Power Supply Lost With Ignition On - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1139
|651
|7
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #01
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 1 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|1141
|652
|7
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #02
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 2 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|1142
|653
|7
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #03
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 3 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|1143
|654
|7
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #04
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 4 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|1144
|655
|7
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #05
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 5 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|1145
|656
|7
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #06
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 6 - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|1228
|27
|2
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Valve Position
|EGR Valve Position - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1239
|2623
|3
|Amber
|Accelerator Pedal #1 Channel 2
|Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|1241
|2623
|4
|Amber
|Accelerator Pedal #1 Channel 2
|Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1242
|91
|2
|Red
|Accelerator Pedal Position 1
|Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1256
|1563
|2
|Amber
|Incompatible Monitor/Controller
|Control Module Identification Input State Error - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1257
|1563
|2
|Red
|Incompatible Monitor/Controller
|Control Module Identification Input State Error - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1358
|91
|3
|Amber
|Accelerator Pedal Position 1
|Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|1359
|91
|4
|Amber
|Accelerator Pedal Position 1
|Accelerator Pedal or Lever Position Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1427
|4185
|31
|Amber
|Overspeed Shutdown Relay Driver
|Overspeed Shutdown Relay Driver Diagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists
|1428
|4186
|31
|Amber
|Low Oil Pressure Shutdown Relay Driver
|Low Oil Pressure (LOP) Shutdown Relay DriverDiagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists
|1429
|4187
|31
|Amber
|High Engine Temperature Shutdown Relay Driver
|High Engine Temperature (HET) Shutdown Relay Driver Diagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists
|1431
|4188
|31
|Amber
|Pre-Low Oil Pressure Indicator Relay Drive
|Pre-Low Oil Pressure Warning Relay DriverDiagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists
|1432
|4223
|31
|Amber
|Pre-High Engine Temperature Warning Relay Driver
|Pre-High Engine Temperature Warning Relay DriverDiagnostic has detected an error - Condition Exists
|1515
|91
|19
|Red
|Accelerator Pedal Position 1
|SAE J1939 Multiplexed Accelerator Pedal or LeverSensor System - Received Network Data In Error
|1539
|1387
|3
|Amber
|Auxiliary Pressure #1
|Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|1548
|657
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #7
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 7 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|1549
|658
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #8
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 8 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|1551
|660
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #10
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 10 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|1552
|661
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #11
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 11 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|1553
|662
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #12
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 12 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|1554
|663
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #13
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 13 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|1555
|664
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #14
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 14 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|1556
|665
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #15
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 15 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|1557
|666
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #16
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 16 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|1621
|1387
|4
|Amber
|Auxiliary Pressure #1
|Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1622
|659
|5
|Amber
|Engine Injector Cylinder #9
|Injector Solenoid Driver Cylinder 9 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|1654
|1323
|31
|Amber
|Engine Misfire Cylinder #1
|Engine Misfire Cylinder 1 - Condition Exists
|1655
|1324
|31
|Amber
|Engine Misfire Cylinder #2
|Engine Misfire Cylinder 2- Condition Exists
|1656
|1325
|31
|Amber
|Engine Misfire Cylinder #3
|Engine Misfire Cylinder 3 - Condition Exists
|1657
|1326
|31
|Amber
|Engine Misfire Cylinder #4
|Engine Misfire Cylinder 4 - Condition Exists
|1658
|1327
|31
|Amber
|Engine Misfire Cylinder #5
|Engine Misfire Cylinder 5 - Condition Exists
|1659
|1328
|31
|Amber
|Engine Misfire Cylinder #6
|Engine Misfire Cylinder 6 - Condition Exists
|1664
|4796
|31
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Missing
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Missing - Condition Exists
|1668
|1761
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1669
|1761
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|1673
|1761
|1
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level - Data valid but below normal operational range -Most Severe Level
|1677
|3031
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Sensor - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1678
|3031
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Sensor - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|1679
|3031
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid TankTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1682
|3362
|31
|Amber
|Dosing Unit Input Lines
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitInput Lines - Condition Exists
|1683
|3363
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|1684
|3363
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1685
|3364
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Sensor Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1686
|3364
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Sensor Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|1691
|5298
|18
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Conversion Efficiency
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Conversion Efficiency - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|1694
|3226
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1695
|3513
|3
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 5
|Sensor Supply 5 - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|1696
|3513
|4
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 5
|Sensor Supply 5 - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1699
|1761
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1712
|3363
|18
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|1713
|3363
|16
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|1714
|3364
|13
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Out ofCalibration
|1715
|3364
|11
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - RootCause Not Known
|1718
|1322
|31
|Amber
|Engine Misfire for Multiple Cylinders
|Engine Misfire for Multiple Cylinders - ConditionExists
|1776
|2634
|3
|Amber
|Power Relay
|Power Relay Driver Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|1777
|2634
|4
|Amber
|Power Relay
|Power Relay Driver Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1843
|101
|3
|Amber
|Engine Crankcase Pressure
|Crankcase Pressure Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|1844
|101
|4
|Amber
|Engine Crankcase Pressure
|Crankcase Pressure Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1847
|110
|14
|Red
|Engine Coolant Temperature
|Engine Coolant Temperature - Special Instructions
|1852
|97
|16
|Amber
|Water In Fuel Indicator
|Water in Fuel Indicator - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|1861
|3217
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake O2
|Aftertreatment Intake Oxygen Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1866
|411
|2
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Differential Pressure
|Exhaust Gas Recirculation Differential Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1867
|412
|2
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Temperature
|Exhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature - Data erratic,intermittent or incorrect
|1879
|3251
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter DifferentialPressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal
|1881
|3251
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter DifferentialPressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal
|1883
|3251
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1885
|3216
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1887
|3226
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1893
|2791
|9
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 (EGR1) Valve Control
EGR Valve Control Circuit - Abnormal update rate
|1894
|641
|9
|Amber
|Engine Variable Geometry Turbo charger Actuator #1
|VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Abnormal update rate
|1896
|2791
|13
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1(EGR1) Valve Control
EGR Valve Controller - Out of Calibration
|1898
|641
|13
|Amber
|Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1
|VGT Actuator Controller - Out of Calibration
|1921
|3251
|16
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
|1922
|3251
|0
|Red
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure - Data valid but above normal Operating Range
|1923
|3482
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable Actuator
|Aftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|1924
|3482
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable Actuator
|Aftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1925
|3482
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable Actuator
|Aftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1926
|3480
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure
|Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1927
|3480
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure
|Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|1928
|3480
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure
|Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1932
|3556
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Hydrocarbon Doser
|Aftertreatment Doser - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1938
|3597
|18
|Amber
|ECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1
|ECU Power Output Supply Voltage 1 - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Leve
|1939
|3597
|3
|Amber
|ECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1
|ECU Power Output Supply Voltage 1 - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|1941
|3597
|4
|Amber
|ECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1
|ECU Power Output Supply Voltage 1 - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|1942
|101
|2
|Amber
|Engine Crankcase Pressure
|Crankcase Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|1943
|3555
|17
|None
|Ambient Air Density
|Ambient Air Density - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
|1961
|2791
|15
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1(EGR1) Valve Control
|EGR Valve Control Circuit Over Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|1962
|641
|15
|Amber
|Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1
|VGT Actuator Driver Over Temperature (Calculated) - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|1963
|3482
|7
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable Actuator
|Aftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|1964
|3556
|7
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Hydrocarbon Doser
|Aftertreatment Doser - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|1974
|101
|15
|Amber(Blinking)
|Engine Crankcase Pressure
|Crankcase Pressure - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
|1976
|641
|15
|None
|Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1
|VGT Actuator Driver Over Temperature (Calculated) - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|1977
|3556
|5
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Hydrocarbon Doser
|Aftertreatment Doser Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit.
|1981
|3936
|15
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter System
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter System - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Level
|1992
|190
|16
|Red
|Engine Speed
|Engine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|1993
|4795
|31
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Missing
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Missing - Condition Exists
|2182
|1072
|3
|Amber
|Engine (Compression) Brake Output #1
|Engine Brake Actuator Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|2183
|1072
|4
|Amber
|Engine (Compression) Brake Output #1
|Engine Brake Actuator Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2185
|3512
|3
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 4
|Sensor Supply 4 Circuit - Voltage above normal, orshorted to high source
|2186
|3512
|4
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 4
|Sensor Supply 4 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2198
|641
|11
|Amber
|Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1
|VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Root Cause Not Known
|2215
|94
|18
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure
|Fuel Pump Delivery Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|2249
|157
|1
|Amber
|Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure
|Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data valid but below normal operational range - Most Severe Level
|2261
|94
|15
|Amber(Blinking)
|Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure
|Fuel Pump Delivery Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|2262
|94
|17
|Amber(Blinking)
|Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure
|Fuel Pump Delivery Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|2263
|1800
|16
|Amber
|Battery 1 Temperature
|Battery Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|2264
|1800
|18
|Amber
|Battery 1 Temperature
|Battery Temperature - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|2265
|1075
|3
|Amber
|Engine Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply
|Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|2266
|1075
|4
|Amber
|Engine Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply
|Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2272
|27
|4
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Valve Position
|EGR Valve Position Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2273
|411
|3
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Differential Pressure
|Exhaust Gas Recirculation Differential Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|2274
|411
|4
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Differential Pressure
|Exhaust Gas Recirculation Differential Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2288
|103
|15
|None
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Speed
|Turbocharger 1 Speed - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|2311
|633
|31
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Actuator 1 Control Command
|Electronic Fuel Injection Control Valve Circuit - Condition Exists
|2321
|190
|2
|None
|Engine Speed
|Engine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|2322
|723
|2
|None
|Engine Speed 2
|Engine Camshaft Speed / Position Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|2346
|2789
|15
|None
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Calculated Turbine Intake Temperature
|Turbocharger Turbine Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe
|2347
|2629
|15
|None
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Outlet Temperature
|Turbocharger Compressor Outlet Temperature (Calculated) - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
|2349
|2791
|5
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 (EGR1) Valve Control
|EGR Valve Control Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|2353
|2791
|6
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 (EGR1) Valve Control
|EGR Valve Control Circuit - Current above normal or grounded circuit
|2357
|2791
|7
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 (EGR1) Valve Control
|EGR Valve Control Circuit - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|2363
|1073
|4
|Amber
|Engine (Compression) Brake Output #2
|Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2365
|1112
|4
|Amber
|Engine (Compression) Brake Output #3
|Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 3 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2367
|1073
|3
|Amber
|Engine (Compression) Brake Output #2
|Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal or shorted to high source
|2368
|1112
|3
|Amber
|Engine (Compression) Brake Output #3
|Engine Brake Actuator Driver 3 Circuit - Voltage above normal, shorted to high source
|2372
|95
|16
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Filter Differential Pressure
|Fuel Filter Differential Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|2373
|1209
|3
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Pressure 1
|Exhaust Gas Pressure Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|2374
|1209
|4
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Pressure 1
|Exhaust Gas Pressure Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2375
|412
|3
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Temperature
|Exhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|2376
|412
|4
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Temperature
|Exhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2377
|647
|3
|Amber
|Engine Fan Clutch 1 Output Device Driver
|Fan Control Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|2387
|641
|7
|Amber
|Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1
|VGT Actuator Driver Circuit (Motor) - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|2398
|171
|2
|Amber
|Ambient Air Temperature
|Ambient Air Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|2448
|111
|17
|Amber(Blinking)
|Engine Coolant Level
|Coolant Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
|2449
|641
|13
|Red
|Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1
|VGT Actuator Controller - Out of Calibration
|2451
|2789
|16
|None
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Calculated Turbine Intake Temperature
|Turbocharger Turbine Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|2468
|190
|16
|Amber
|Engine Speed
|Engine Crankshaft Speed/Position - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|2554
|1209
|2
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Pressure 1
|Exhaust Gas Pressure 1 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|2555
|729
|3
|Amber
|Engine Intake Air Heater Driver #1
|Engine Intake Air Heater 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|2556
|729
|4
|Amber
|Engine Intake Air Heater Driver #1
|Engine Intake Air Heater 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2557
|697
|3
|Amber
|Auxiliary PWM Driver #1
|Auxiliary PWM Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|2558
|697
|4
|Amber
|Auxiliary PWM Driver #1
|Auxiliary PWM Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2571
|2630
|3
|Amber
|Engine Charge Air Cooler 1 OutletTemperature
|Engine Charge Air Cooler Outlet Temperature - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|2572
|2630
|4
|Amber
|Engine Charge Air Cooler 1 OutletTemperature
|Engine Charge Air Cooler Outlet Temperature - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2634
|641
|12
|Red
|Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1
|VGT Actuator Controller - Bad intelligent device or component
|2635
|641
|31
|Red
|Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1
|VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Condition Exists
|2636
|641
|9
|Red
|Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator #1
|VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Abnormal update rate
|2637
|5018
|11
|None
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst FacePlugged - Root Cause Not Known
|2638
|5298
|17
|one --AmberQSF3
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Conversion Efficiency
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Conversion Efficiency - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|2639
|3251
|15
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure - Data valid but above normal Operating Range
|2646
|110
|31
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Temperature
|Engine Coolant Temperature - Condition Exists
|2659
|110
|31
|None
|Engine Coolant Temperature
|Engine Coolant Temperature - Condition Exists
|2661
|629
|31
|Red
|Controller #1
|At Least One Unacknowledged Most Severe Fault - Condition Exists
|2662
|629
|31
|Amber
|Controller #1
|At Least One Unacknowledged Moderately SevereFault - Condition Exists
|2683
|3227
|9
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet O2
|Aftertreatment Outlet Oxygen Sensor Circuit - Abnormal update rate
|2699
|520320
|7
|Amber
|Crankcase Depression Valve
|Crankcase Depression Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|2721
|599
|2
|Amber
|Cruise Control Set Switch
|Cruise Control Set Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|2732
|4097
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Drain Actuator
|Aftertreatment Fuel Drain Valve Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|2733
|4097
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Drain Actuator
|Aftertreatment Fuel Drain Valve Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2738
|626
|3
|Amber
|Engine Start Enable Device 1
|Start Enable Device 1 Circuit (Ether Injection) - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|2739
|626
|4
|Amber
|Engine Start Enable Device 1
|Start Enable Device 1Circuit (Ether Injection) - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2741
|3482
|13
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable Actuator
|Aftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve Swapped - Out ofCalibration
|2742
|3249
|17
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Exhaust Gas Temperature 2
|Aftertreatment Exhaust Gas Temperature 2 - Data Valid ButBelow Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|2743
|3249
|18
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Exhaust Gas Temperature 2
|Aftertreatment Exhaust Gas Temperature 2 - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|2754
|81
|16
|Amber
|Engine Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Pressure
|Engine Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|2755
|520332
|3
|Amber
|Cruise Control
|Cruise Control (Resistive) #2 Signal Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|2756
|520332
|4
|Amber
|Cruise Control
|Cruise Control (Resistive) #2 Signal Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|2764
|1209
|16
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Pressure 1
|Exhaust Gas Pressure 1 - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|2765
|2797
|13
|None
|Engine Injector Group 1
|Engine Injector Bank 1 Barcodes - Out of Calibration
|2771
|3226
|9
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Abnormal update rate
|2777
|3703
|31
|Amber(Blinking)
|Diesel Particulate Filter Active Regeneration InhibitedDue to Inhibit Switch
|Particulate Trap Active Regeneration Inhibited Due toInhibit Switch - Condition Exists
|2778
|3481
|16
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Rate
|Aftertreatment Fuel Rate - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|2789
|110
|18
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Temperature
|Engine Coolant Temperature - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|2878
|4097
|7
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Drain Actuator
|Aftertreatment Fuel Drain Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|2881
|3480
|17
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure
|Aftertreatment Fuel Pressure Sensor - Data Valid ButBelow Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|2961
|412
|15
|None
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1Temperature
|Exhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|2962
|412
|16
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1Temperature
|Exhaust Gas Recirculation Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|2963
|110
|15
|None
|Engine Coolant Temperature
|Engine Coolant Temperature - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|2964
|105
|15
|None
|Engine Intake Manifold #1 Temperature
|Intake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data Valid ButAbove Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|2973
|102
|2
|Amber
|Engine Intake Manifold #1 Pressure
|Intake Manifold 1 Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|2976
|3361
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|2998
|1632
|14
|Amber
|Engine Torque Limit Feature
|Engine Torque Limit Feature - Special Instructions
|3133
|3610
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3134
|3610
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3135
|3610
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter OutletPressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3136
|5019
|3
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Outlet Pressure
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation Outlet PressureSensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3137
|5019
|4
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Outlet Pressure
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation Outlet PressureSensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3138
|5019
|2
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1 Outlet Pressure
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation Outlet Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3139
|3667
|3
|Amber
|Engine Air Shutoff Status
|Engine Air Shutoff Circuit - Voltage above normal, orshorted to high source
|3141
|3667
|4
|Amber
|Engine Air Shutoff Status
|Engine Air Shutoff Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3142
|4360
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3143
|4360
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3144
|4360
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3146
|4363
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3147
|4363
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3148
|4363
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3151
|4794
|31
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst System
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst System Missing - Condition Exists
|3152
|4809
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel OxidationCatalyst Intake Temperature
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal
|3153
|4809
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystIntake Temperature
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal
|3154
|4809
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystIntake Temperature
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3155
|4810
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst OutletTemperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal
|3156
|4810
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal
|3157
|4810
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3158
|4793
|31
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystMissing - Condition Exists
|3162
|4810
|0
|Red
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature - Data valid but above normal operating Range –Most Severe level
|3164
|4360
|15
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe
|3165
|4363
|0
|Red
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe
|3166
|4809
|13
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Sensor Swapped - Out of Calibration
|3167
|3556
|18
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Hydrocarbon Doser
|Aftertreatment Doser - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|3169
|4810
|16
|Red
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
|3186
|1623
|9
|Amber
|Tachograph output shaft speed
|Tachograph Output Shaft Speed - Abnormal update rate
|3213
|1623
|19
|Amber
|Tachograph output shaft speed
|Tachograph Output Shaft Speed - Received NetworkData In Error
|3222
|520435
|12
|Amber
|Glow Plug Module
|Glow Plug Module - Bad intelligent device or component
|3223
|3490
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Purge Air Actuator
|Aftertreatment Purge Air Actuator Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3224
|3490
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Purge Air Actuator
|Aftertreatment Purge Air Actuator Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3225
|3490
|7
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Purge Air Actuator
|Aftertreatment Purge Air Actuator - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|3228
|3216
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3229
|4360
|0
|Red
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe Level
|3231
|4360
|16
|Red
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Intake Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|3232
|3216
|9
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Abnormal update rate
|3235
|4363
|16
|Red
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|3237
|4340
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 State
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3238
|4340
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 State
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3239
|4342
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 State
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3241
|4342
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 State
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3242
|3363
|7
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|3243
|3060
|18
|Amber
|Engine Cooling System Monitor
|Engine Cooling System Monitor - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|3245
|3936
|7
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter System
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter System - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|3247
|4809
|16
|Red
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
|3249
|4810
|15
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
|3251
|4765
|16
|Red
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
|3253
|3242
|16
|Red
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
|3254
|3242
|15
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Temperature -Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
|3255
|3246
|16
|Red
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Temperature -Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
|3256
|3246
|15
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Temperature -Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
|3258
|4340
|5
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 State
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|3261
|4342
|5
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 State
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|3298
|1194
|13
|Red
|Anti-theft Encryption Seed Present Indicator
|Anti-theft Encryption Seed - Out of Calibration
|3311
|3242
|0
|Red
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter IntakeTemperature - Data valid but above normal operation
|3312
|3246
|0
|Red
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter OutletTemperature - Data valid but above normal operation
|3313
|4765
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3314
|4765
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3315
|4765
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3316
|3242
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|3317
|3242
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3318
|3242
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Intake Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter IntakeTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3319
|3246
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3321
|3246
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3322
|3246
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter OutletTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3325
|4765
|13
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature Swapped - Out of Calibration
|3326
|91
|9
|Red
|Accelerator Pedal Position 1
|SAE J1939 Multiplexed Accelerator Pedal or LeverSensor System - Abnormal update rate
|3328
|191
|9
|Amber
|Transmission Output Shaft Speed
|Transmission Output Shaft Speed - Abnormal update rate
|3329
|1231
|2
|None
|J1939 Network #2
|J1939 Network #2 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3331
|1235
|2
|None
|J1939 Network #3
|J1939 Network #3 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3337
|5395
|16
|Amber
|Engine Idle Fuel Quantity
|Engine Idle Fuel Quantity - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|3338
|5395
|18
|Amber
|Engine Idle Fuel Quantity
|Engine Idle Fuel Quantity - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|3341
|107
|16
|Amber
|Engine Air Filter 1 Differential Pressure
|Engine Air Filter Differential Pressure - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|3348
|1176
|1
|Red
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure
|Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - Data valid butbelow normal operational range - Most Severe Level
|3361
|102
|10
|Amber
|Engine Intake Manifold #1 Pressure
|Intake Manifold 1 Pressure - Abnormal rate of change
|3366
|111
|18
|None
|Engine Coolant Level
|Coolant Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|3367
|4490
|9
|Amber
|Specific Humidity
|Specific Humidity Sensor - Abnormal update rate
|3368
|4490
|19
|Amber
|Specific Humidity
|Specific Humidity Sensor - Received Network Data InError
|3369
|1172
|9
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature
|Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake TemperatureSensor - Abnormal update rate
|3371
|1172
|19
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Temperature
|Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake TemperatureSensor - Received Network Data In Error
|3372
|1176
|9
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure
|Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - Abnormal update rate
|3373
|1176
|19
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure
|Turbocharger 1 Compressor Intake Pressure - ReceivedNetwork Data In Error
|3374
|1818
|31
|None
|ROP Brake Control active
|Roll Over Protection Brake Control Active - ConditionExists
|3375
|5397
|31
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Regeneration too Frequent
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Regeneration too Frequent - Condition Exists
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|3376
|5319
|31
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Incomplete Regeneration
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter IncompleteRegeneration - Condition Exists
|3377
|5396
|31
|Amber
|Engine Crankcase Ventilation HoseDisconnected
|Engine Crankcase Ventilation Hose Disconnected - Condition Exists
|3385
|105
|18
|Amber
|Engine Intake Manifold 1 Temperature
|Intake Manifold 1 Temperature - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|3396
|3750
|31
|Amber
|Diesel Particulate Filter 1 Conditions Not Met for ActiveRegeneration
|Diesel Particulate Filter 1 Conditions Not Met forActive Regeneration - Condition Exists
|3418
|191
|19
|Amber
|Transmission Output Shaft Speed
|Transmission Output Shaft Speed - ReceivedNetwork Data In Error
|3419
|5125
|3
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 7
|Sensor Supply 7 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3421
|5125
|4
|Amber
|Sensor supply voltage 7
|Sensor Supply 7 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3422
|4344
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 State
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3423
|4344
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 State
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3425
|4344
|5
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 State
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|3478
|2630
|2
|Amber
|Engine Charge Air Cooler 1 OutletTemperature
|Engine Charge Air Cooler Outlet Temperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3488
|563
|9
|Amber
|Anti-Lock Braking (ABS) Active
|Anti-Lock Braking (ABS) Controller - Abnormal update rate
|3494
|1081
|7
|Amber
|Engine Wait to Start Lamp
|Engine Wait to Start Lamp - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|3497
|1761
|17
|Amber(Blinking)
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|3498
|1761
|18
|Amber(Blinking)
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|3525
|84
|19
|Amber
|Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed
|Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed - Received NetworkData In Error
|3526
|84
|9
|Amber
|Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed
|Wheel-Based Vehicle Speed - Abnormal update rate
|3527
|558
|19
|Red
|Accelerator Pedal 1 Low Idle Switch
|Accelerator Pedal or Lever Idle Validation Switch - ReceivedNetwork Data In Error
|3528
|558
|9
|Red
|Accelerator Pedal 1 Low Idle Switch
|Accelerator Pedal or Lever Idle Validation Switch - Abnormal update rate
|3531
|171
|9
|Amber
|Ambient Air Temperature
|Ambient Air Temperature - Abnormal update rate
|3532
|171
|19
|Amber
|Ambient Air Temperature
|Ambient Air Temperature - Received Network Data InError
|3535
|1213
|9
|Amber
|Malfunction Indicator Lamp
|Malfunction Indicator Lamp - Abnormal update rate
|3543
|4094
|31
|Amber
|NOx limits exceeded due to Insufficient Diesel ExhaustFluid Quality
|NOx limits exceeded due to Insufficient ReagentQuality - Condition Exists
|3545
|3226
|10
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Abnormal rate of change
|3547
|4096
|31
|Amber
|NOx limits exceeded due to Empty Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Empty - Condition Exists
|3555
|1081
|9
|Amber
|Engine Wait to Start Lamp
|Engine Wait to Start Lamp - Abnormal update rate
|3556
|1081
|19
|Amber
|Engine Wait to Start Lamp
|Engine Wait to Start Lamp - Received Network DataIn Error
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|3558
|3361
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3559
|3361
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3562
|5491
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3563
|5491
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3567
|5394
|5
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve - Current below normal or open circuit
|3568
|5394
|7
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|3571
|4334
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute Pressure
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Pressure Sensor -Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3572
|4334
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute Pressure
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Pressure Sensor -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3574
|4334
|18
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute Pressure
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Pressure Sensor - DataValid But Below Normal Operating Range
|3575
|4334
|16
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute Pressure
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Pressure Sensor - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
|3577
|4376
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3578
|4376
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust FluidReturn Valve
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3582
|4364
|18
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Conversion Efficiency
|Aftertreatment SCR Catalyst Conversion Efficiency - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|3583
|5031
|10
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Gas NOx Sensor Heater Ratio
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Heater - Abnormal rate of change
|3596
|4334
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Doser Absolute Pressure
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid PressureSensor - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3613
|111
|9
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Level
|Coolant Level Sensor - Abnormal Update Rate
|3614
|111
|19
|Amber
|SAE J1939 Multiplexing PGN Timeout
|Coolant Level Sensor - Received Network Data inError
|3616
|2633
|7
|None
|Engine Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT) 1Nozzle Position
|Engine VGT Nozzle Position - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|3633
|5484
|3
|Amber
|Engine Fan Clutch 2 Output Device Driver
|Engine Fan Clutch 2 Control Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3634
|5484
|4
|Amber
|Engine Fan Clutch 2 Output Device Driver
|Engine Fan Clutch 2 Control Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3641
|748
|9
|Amber
|Transmission Output Retarder
|Transmission Output Retarder - Abnormal update rate
|3649
|5024
|10
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake Gas NOx Sensor Heater Ratio
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor Heater - Abnormal rate of change
|3681
|3228
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Gas Sensor Power Status
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Power Supply - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3682
|3218
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake Gas Sensor Power Status
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor Power Supply - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3683
|1127
|7
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Boost Pressure
|Engine Turbocharger 1 Boost Pressure - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|3694
|4184
|4
|Amber
|Gain Adjust Potentiometer Circuit
|Gain Adjust Potentiometer Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|3695
|4182
|4
|Amber
|Generator Output Frequency AdjustPotentiometer Circuit
|Generator Output Frequency Adjust Potentiometer Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3696
|4183
|4
|Amber
|Droop Adjust Potentiometer Circuit
|Droop Adjust Potentiometer Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3697
|630
|12
|Red
|Engine Control Module Calibration Memory
|Engine Control Module Calibration Memory - Bad intelligent device or component
|3712
|5246
|0
|Red
|Aftertreatment SCR Operator Inducement Severity
|Aftertreatment SCR Operator Inducement - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most Severe level
|3713
|5491
|7
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|3714
|1569
|31
|Amber
|Engine Protection Torque Derate
|Engine Protection Torque Derate - Condition Exists
|3715
|188
|16
|Amber
|Engine Speed At Idle, Point 1 (Engine Configuration)
|Engine Speed At Idle - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|3716
|188
|18
|Amber
|Engine Speed At Idle, Point 1 (Engine Configuration
|Engine Speed At Idle - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|3717
|3226
|13
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Out ofCalibration
|3718
|3216
|13
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx - Out of Calibration
|3724
|168
|17
|Amber
|Battery Potential / Power Input 1
|Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
|3725
|3216
|10
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Abnormal rate of change
|3727
|5571
|7
|None
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|3733
|862
|3
|Amber
|Crankcase breather Heater Circuit
|Crankcase Breather Filter Heater Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3734
|862
|4
|Amber
|Crankcase breather Heater Circuit
|Crankcase Breather Filter Heater Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3735
|2884
|9
|None
|Engine Auxiliary Governor Switch
|Engine Auxiliary Governor Switch - Abnormal update rate
|3737
|1675
|31
|None
|Engine Starter Mode
|Engine Starter Mode Overcrank Protection - Condition Exists
|3741
|5571
|0
|Amber
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Data valid but above normal operational range
|3748
|3216
|20
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High
|3749
|3226
|20
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High
|3751
|4792
|7
|None
|Aftertreatment SCR Catalyst System
|Aftertreatment SCR Catalyst System - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|3753
|3713
|31
|None
|Diesel Particulate Filter Active Regeneration Inhibited Due toSystem Timeout
|Diesel Particulate Filter Active Regeneration Inhibited Due to System Timeout - Condition Exists
|3755
|5394
|2
|None
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3765
|442
|3
|Amber
|Auxiliary Temperature 2
|Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|3766
|442
|4
|Amber
|Auxiliary Temperature 2
|Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|3838
|2978
|9
|Amber
|Estimated Engine Parasitic Losses -Percent Torque
|Estimated Engine Parasitic Losses - Percent Torque - Abnormal update rate
|3839
|596
|7
|Amber
|Cruise Control Enable Switch
|Cruise Control Enable Switch - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|3841
|596
|2
|Amber
|Cruise Control Enable Switch
|Cruise Control Enable Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3842
|596
|13
|Amber
|Cruise Control Enable Switch
|Cruise Control Enable Switch - Out of Calibration
|3843
|5603
|9
|None
|Cruise Control Disable Command
|Cruise Control Disable Command - Abnormal update rate
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|3844
|5605
|31
|None
|Cruise Control Pause Command
|Cruise Control Pause Command - Condition Exists
|3845
|5603
|31
|None
|Cruise Control Disable Command
|Cruise Control Disable Command - Condition Exists
|3866
|3364
|1
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data valid butbelow normal operational range - Most Severe Level
|3867
|3364
|18
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank1 Quality
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderate Severe Level
|3868
|3364
|9
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Abnormal update rate
|3876
|3364
|7
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Sensor - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|3877
|3364
|12
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Sensor - Bad intelligent device or component
|3878
|3364
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|3917
|104
|18
|Amber
|Engine Turbocharger Lube Oil Pressure 1
|Engine Turbocharger Lube Oil Pressure - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|3931
|1109
|0
|Red
|Engine Protection System Approaching Shutdown
|Engine Protection System Approaching Shutdown - Data valid but above normal operational range - Most
|3988
|3265
|9
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 2 Outlet NOx
|Aftertreatment 2 Outlet NOx - Abnormal Update Rate
|4143
|5741
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor - Voltage AboveNormal, or Shorted to High Source
|4144
|5741
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|4145
|3255
|9
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 2 Intake NOx
|Aftertreatment 2 Intake NOx Sensor - Abnormal update rate
|4151
|5742
|9
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter TemperatureSensor Module - Abnormal update rate
|4152
|5743
|9
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReduction Temperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Selective Catalytic ReductionTemperature Sensor Module - Abnormal update rate
|4153
|5747
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater - VoltageAbove Normal, or Shorted to High Source
|4154
|5747
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|4155
|5746
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Relay
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Relay -Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to high source
|4156
|5746
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Relay
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Relay -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|4157
|4376
|7
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve - Mechanicalsystem not responding or out of adjust
|4158
|5742
|12
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter TemperatureSensor Module - Bad intelligent device or component
|4159
|5743
|12
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReductionTemperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction TemperatureSensor Module - Bad intelligent device or component
|4161
|5742
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to high source
|4162
|5742
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|4163
|5742
|16
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module- Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range
|4164
|5743
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReduction Temperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to high source
|4165
|5743
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReduction Temperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage below normal, or Shorted to low source
|4166
|5743
|16
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReductionTemperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction TemperatureSensor Module - Data Valid But Above Normal
|4168
|5745
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitHeater - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High
|4169
|5745
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|4171
|5745
|18
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater - DataValid But Below Normal Operating Range
|4174
|4337
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature Sensor
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature Sensor - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
|4175
|4337
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature Sensor
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature Sensor - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|4213
|3695
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Regeneration Inhibit Switch
|Aftertreatment Regeneration Inhibit Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|4215
|563
|31
|None
|Anti-Lock Braking (ABS) Active
|Anti-Lock Braking (ABS) Active - Condition Exists
|4233
|3515
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|4234
|3515
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|4235
|3521
|31
|Red
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Property
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Property - Condition Exists
|4242
|3515
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|4243
|3515
|10
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Abnormal Rate of Change
|4244
|4337
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid DosingTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|4245
|5798
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit HeaterTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|4249
|4337
|10
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid DosingTemperature - Abnormal Rate of Change
|4251
|5798
|10
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitHeater Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing UnitHeater Temperature - Abnormal Rate of Change
|4252
|1081
|31
|Amber
|Engine Wait to Start Lamp
|Engine Wait to Start Lamp - Condition Exists
|4253
|5797
|12
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module - Bad intelligent device
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|4254
|5797
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage Above Normal, or shorted to high source
|4255
|5797
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|4256
|5797
|16
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range – Moderately Severe Level
|4258
|5797
|11
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Warm Up Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module - Root Cause Not Known
|4259
|5742
|11
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Temperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter TemperatureSensor Module - Root Cause Not Know
|4261
|5743
|11
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReductionTemperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Selective Catalytic Reduction TemperatureSensor Module - Root Cause Not Known
|4262
|5571
|3
|Amber
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
|4263
|5571
|4
|Amber
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|4265
|5571
|11
|Amber
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure ReliefValve - Root Cause Not Known
|4277
|3364
|10
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Abnormal Rate of Change
|4284
|5793
|9
|Amber
|Desired Engine Fueling State
|Desired Engine Fueling State - Abnormal UpdateRate
|4286
|520595
|3
|Amber
|Closed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure Sensor
|Closed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure Sensor -Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
|4287
|520595
|4
|Amber
|Closed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure Sensor
|Closed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure Sensor -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|4288
|520595
|2
|Amber
|Closed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure
|Closed Crankcase Ventilation System Pressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|4293
|5097
|3
|Amber
|Engine Brake Active Lamp Data
|Engine Brake Active Lamp - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
|4294
|5097
|4
|Amber
|Engine Brake Active Lamp Data
|Engine Brake Active Lamp - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|4437
|1668
|2
|None
|J1939 Network #4 - Data erratic
|J1939 Network #4 - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|4449
|5747
|10
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot Sensor Heater - Abnormal rate of change
|4451
|5741
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Soot - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|4452
|520668
|31
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Closed Loop Operation
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Closed LoopOperation - Condition Exists
|4484
|3667
|7
|Red
|Engine Air Shutoff
|Engine Air Shutoff - Mechanical System NotResponding or Out of Adjustment
|4485
|5838
|31
|Amber
|EGR Valve Malfunction
|EGR Valve Malfunction - Condition Exists
|4486
|5839
|31
|Amber
|Diesel Exhaust Fluid ConsumptionMalfunction
|Diesel Exhaust Fluid Consumption Malfunction - Condition Exists
|4487
|5840
|31
|Amber
|Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Malfunction
|Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Malfunction - ConditionExists
|4488
|5841
|31
|Amber
|Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Malfunction
|Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality Malfunction - ConditionExist
|4489
|5842
|31
|Amber
|SCR Monitoring System Malfunction
|SCR Monitoring System Malfunction - ConditionExists
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|4517
|237
|13
|Amber
|Vehicle Identification Number
|Vehicle Identification Number - Out of Calibration
|4526
|521
|2
|Amber
|Brake Pedal Position
|Brake Pedal Position - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|4533
|4766
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature Sensor Circuit
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|4534
|4766
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature Sensor Circuit
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|4568
|3482
|16
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Fuel Enable Actuator
|Aftertreatment Fuel Shutoff Valve - Data Valid ButAbove Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe
|4572
|3031
|9
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid TankTemperature - Abnormal Update Rate
|4573
|3826
|18
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Average Consumption
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Average Consumption -Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range
|4584
|3936
|14
|Red
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter System
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter System - Special Instructions
|4585
|4792
|14
|Red
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst System
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst System - SpecialInstructions
|4586
|4339
|31
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Feedback Control Status
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Feedback Control Status - Condition Exists
|4615
|94
|0
|Red
|Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure
|Engine Fuel Delivery Pressure - Data Valid but Above Normal Operational Range - Most Severe Level
|4658
|4331
|18
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Actual Dosing Quantity
|Aftertreatment SCR Actual Dosing Reagent Quantity - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Mo
|4677
|1761
|9
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level
|SAE J1939 Multiplexing PGN Timeout Error - Abnormal update rate
|4679
|1761
|5
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|4682
|3031
|5
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank TemperatureSensor Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|4688
|6301
|3
|Amber
|Water in Fuel Indicator 2 Sensor Circuit
|Water in Fuel Indicator 2 Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|4689
|6301
|4
|Amber
|Water in Fuel Indicator 2 Sensor Circuit
|Water in Fuel Indicator 2 Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|4691
|5585
|18
|Amber
|Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Cranking Pressure
|Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Cranking Pressure - Data ValidBut Below Normal Operating Range - Mo
|4713
|5357
|31
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Injection Quantity Error for Multiple Cylinders
|Engine Fuel Injection Quantity Error for MultipleCylinders - Condition Exists
|4721
|237
|31
|Amber
|Vehicle Identification Number
|Vehicle Identification Number - Condition Exists
|4722
|237
|2
|Amber
|Vehicle Identification Number
|Vehicle Identification Number - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|4724
|702
|5
|Amber
|Auxiliary I/O #02
|Auxiliary Input/Output 2 Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|4725
|702
|6
|Amber
|Auxiliary I/O #02
|Auxiliary Input/Output 2 Circuit - Current above normal or grounded circuit
|4726
|1239
|16
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Leakage 1
|Engine Fuel Leakage - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|4727
|157
|15
|Amber
|Engine Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure
|Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data Valid ButAbove Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|4731
|3031
|13
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid TankTemperature Sensor - Out of Calibration
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|4732
|1761
|13
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Out of Calibration
|4734
|701
|14
|Red
|Auxiliary I/O #01
|Auxiliary Input/Output 1 - Special Instructions
|4736
|3031
|6
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Sensor Circuit - Current above normal or grounded circuit
|4737
|3031
|11
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid TankTemperature - Root Cause Not Known
|4738
|1761
|6
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level Sensor Circuit- Current above normal or grounded circuit
|4739
|1761
|11
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Root Cause Not Known
|4743
|3515
|5
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Sensor Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|4744
|3515
|6
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2Sensor Circuit - Current above normal or grounded
|4745
|3515
|11
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 - Root Cause Not Known
|4752
|520716
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve 1 Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve 1Heater - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to HighSource
|4753
|520716
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve 1 Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Valve 1Heater - Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to LowSource
|4768
|3521
|11
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Property
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Property - RootCause Not Known
|4769
|1761
|10
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Abnormal Rate of Change
|4789
|1639
|0
|Amber
|Fan Speed
|Fan Speed - Data Valid but Above NormalOperational Range - Most Severe Level
|4791
|1639
|1
|Amber
|Fan Speed
|Fan Speed - Data Valid but Below NormalOperational Range - Most Severe Level
|4841
|6653
|16
|Amber
|Cold Start Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure
|Cold Start Injector Metering Rail 1 Pressure - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderate Severe Level
|4842
|3364
|15
|None
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|4863
|5245
|31
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Selective CatalyticReduction Operator Inducement Active
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Low LevelIndicator
|4867
|5571
|31
|Amber
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure ReliefValve - Condition Exists
|4936
|5380
|11
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Valve 1
|Engine Fuel Valve 1 - Root Cause Not Known
|4937
|5380
|13
|Amber
|Engine Fuel Valve 1
|Engine Fuel Valve 1 - Out of Calibration
|4951
|6655
|3
|Amber
|ECU Power Lamp
|Maintain ECU Power Lamp - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
|4952
|6655
|4
|Amber
|ECU Power Lamp
|Maintain ECU Power Lamp - Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to Low Source
|4953
|3353
|3
|Amber
|Alternator 1 Status
|Alternator 1 Status - Voltage Above Normal, orShorted to High Source
|4954
|3353
|4
|Amber
|Alternator 1 Status
|Alternator 1 Status - Voltage Below Normal, orShorted to Low Source
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|J1939 SPN Description
|4956
|6713
|13
|Red
|Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator
|Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator Software - Out of Calibration
|4957
|6713
|31
|Red
|Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator
|Variable Geometry Turbocharger Actuator Software - Condition Exists
|5133
|2006
|9
|Amber
|Source Address 6
|Source Address 6 - Abnormal Update Rate
|5167
|111
|17
|Amber
|Engine Coolant Level
|Coolant Level - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
|5177
|6713
|9
|Amber
|VGT Actuator Driver Circuit
|VGT Actuator Driver Circuit - Abnormal update rate
|5183
|6799
|3
|Amber
|Engine Fan Blade Pitch
|Fan Blade Pitch Position Sensor Circuit - VoltageAbove Normal, or Shorted to High Source
|5184
|6799
|4
|Amber
|Engine Fan Blade Pitch
|Fan Blade Pitch Position Sensor Circuit - VoltageBelow Normal, or Shorted to Low Source
|5185
|6799
|7
|Amber
|Engine Fan Blade Pitch
|Fan Blade Pitch - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|5193
|1632
|31
|Amber
|Engine Torque Limit Feature
|Engine Torque Limit Feature - Condition Exists
|5215
|520791
|2
|Amber
|Engine Boost Curve Selection
|Engine Boost Curve Selection - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|5221
|3667
|2
|Red
|Engine Air Shutoff Status
|Engine Air Shutoff Status - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|5247
|4360
|16
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Intake Temperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|5248
|1623
|13
|Amber
|Tachograph Output Shaft Speed
|Tachograph Output Shaft Speed - Out of Calibration
|5271
|649
|3
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control Circuit
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control Circuit -Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
|5272
|649
|4
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control Circuit
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control Circuit -Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to Low Source
|5273
|649
|5
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Control Circuit
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator ControlCircuit - Current Below Normal or Open Circuit
|5274
|5625
|2
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure RegulatorPosition
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position - Data Erratic, Intermittent or Incorrect
|5275
|5625
|3
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position Sensor Circuit
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position SensorCircuit - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
|5276
|5625
|4
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position Sensor Circuit
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator Position Sensor Circuit - Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to Low Source
|5277
|5626
|13
|Amber
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator
|Engine Exhaust Back Pressure Regulator - Out ofCalibration
|5278
|6802
|31
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing SystemFrozen - Condition Exists
|5291
|520808
|31
|Amber
|Engine Emergency Shutdown Switch Actived
|Engine Emergency Shutdown Switch Actived - Condition Exists
|5292
|520809
|31
|Amber
|Excessive Time Since Last Engine Air Shutoff Maintenance Test
|Excessive Time Since Last Engine Air ShutoffMaintenance Test - Condition Exists
|5386
|4766
|2
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature - Data Erratic, Intermittent, or Incorrect
|5387
|4766
|0
|Red
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Most Severe Level
|5388
|4766
|16
|Red
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|5389
|4766
|15
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Outlet GasTemperature - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|5391
|6882
|9
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor Module
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature SensorModule - Abnormal Update Rate
|5392
|6882
|12
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor Module
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature SensorModule - Bad Intelligent Device or Component
|5393
|6882
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature Sensor Module
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module - Voltage Above Normal or Shorted to High Source
|5394
|6882
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor Module
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation CatalystTemperature Sensor Module - Voltage Below Normal or Shorted to Low Source
|5395
|6882
|11
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor Module
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature SensorModule - Root Cause Not Known
|5396
|6882
|16
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst TemperatureSensor Module
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Temperature SensorModule - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|5576
|107
|15
|Amber
|Engine Air Filter 1 Differential Pressure
|Engine Air Filter Differential Pressure - Data Valid But AboveNormal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|5585
|5571
|15
|Amber
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve
|High Pressure Common Rail Fuel Pressure Relief Valve - Data Valid But Above Normal Operating Range - Least Severe Level
|5617
|524286
|31
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst System
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst System- Special Instruction
|5631
|6928
|31
|None
|SCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to System Timeout
|SCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to SystemTimeout - Condition Exists
|5632
|6918
|31
|Maintenane
|SCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to Inhibit Switch
|SCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to Inhibit Switch - Condition Exists
|5653
|6881
|9
|Amber
|SCR Operator Inducement Override Switch
|SCR Operator Inducement Override Switch - Abnormal Update Rate
|5654
|6881
|13
|Amber
|SCR Operator Inducement Override Switch
|SCR Operator Inducement Override Switch - Out ofCalibration
|5866
|520953
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Relay Feedback- Voltage Above Normal or Shorted to High Source
|5867
|520953
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Relay Feedback- Voltage Below Normal or Shorted to Low Source
|5938
|3750
|14
|Amber
|Diesel Particulate Filter 1 Conditions Not Met for ActiveRegeneration
|Diesel Particulate Filter 1 Conditions Not Met forActive Regeneration – Condition Exists
|5939
|520968
|9
|Amber
|Machine Constrained Operation- Abnormal Update Rate. No Communication or an invalid data transfer rate has beendetected on the J1939 data link between the ECM and the machine electronic control unit.
|5941
|520968
|19
|None
|Machine Constrained Operation- Received Network Data in Error. The received J1939 datalink message was not valid.
|6256
|168
|15
|None
|Battery Potential / Power Input 1
|Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Above NormalOperating Range - Least Severe Level
|6257
|168
|17
|None
|Battery Potential / Power Input 1
|Battery 1 Voltage - Data Valid But Below NormalOperating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|6258
|1075
|3
|None
|Engine Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply
|Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6259
|1075
|4
|None
|Engine Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply
|Electric Lift Pump for Engine Fuel Supply Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|6263
|647
|3
|None
|Engine Fan Clutch 1 Output Device Driver
|Fan Control Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6264
|647
|4
|None
|Engine Fan Clutch 1 Output Device Driver
|Fan Control Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6265
|3936
|7
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter System
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter System - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|6336
|862
|3
|None
|Crankcase breather Heater Circuit
|Crankcase Breather Filter Heater Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6337
|862
|4
|None
|Crankcase breather Heater Circuit
|Crankcase Breather Filter Heater Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6418
|1072
|3
|None
|Engine (Compression) Brake Output #1
|Engine Brake Actuator Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6419
|1072
|4
|None
|Engine (Compression) Brake Output #1
|Engine Brake Actuator Driver 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6421
|1073
|3
|None
|Engine (Compression) Brake Output #2
|Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 2 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6422
|1073
|4
|None
|Engine (Compression) Brake Output #2
|Engine Brake Actuator Driver Output 2 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6456
|5484
|3
|None
|Engine Fan Clutch 2 Output Device Driver
|Engine Fan Clutch 2 Control Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6457
|5484
|4
|None
|Engine Fan Clutch 2 Output Device Driver
|Engine Fan Clutch 2 Control Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6458
|3216
|20
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High
|6459
|3216
|21
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High
|6462
|3226
|20
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High
|6463
|3226
|21
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data notRational - Drifted High
|6464
|3226
|2
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Data Erratic, Intermittant, or Incorrect
|6467
|1639
|15
|None
|Fan Speed
|Fan Speed - Data Valid but Above NormalOperational Range - Least Severe Level
|6468
|1639
|17
|None
|Fan Speed
|Fan Speed - Data Valid but Below NormalOperational Range - Most Severe Level
|6469
|1639
|2
|None
|Fan Speed
|Fan Speed – Data Erratic, Intermittent, or Incorrect
|6471
|6799
|3
|None
|Engine Fan Blade Pitch
|Fan Blade Pitch Position Sensor Circuit - VoltageAbove Normal, or Shorted to High Source
|6472
|6799
|4
|None
|Engine Fan Blade Pitch
|Fan Blade Pitch Position Sensor Circuit - VoltageBelow Normal, or Shorted to Low Source
|6473
|6799
|2
|None
|Engine Fan Blade Pitch
|Fan Blade Pitch – Data Erratic, Intermittent, orIncorrect
|6475
|3363
|7
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|6476
|3363
|18
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|6477
|5491
|3
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6478
|5491
|4
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6479
|3363
|3
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6481
|3363
|4
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Heater - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|6482
|4340
|5
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 State
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|6483
|4342
|5
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 State
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|6484
|4344
|5
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 State
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Current below normal or open circuit
|6493
|3464
|3
|None
|Electronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit
|Electronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit- Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6494
|3464
|4
|None
|Electronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit
|Electronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit- Voltage above normal, or shorted to low source
|6496
|3464
|5
|None
|Electronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit
|Electronic Throttle Control Actuator Driver Circuit- Current Below Normal or Open Circuit
|6497
|51
|3
|None
|Engine Intake Throttle Actuator Position Sensor Circuit
|Engine Intake Throttle Actuator Position Sensor Circuit- Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6498
|51
|4
|None
|Engine Intake Throttle Actuator Position Sensor Circuit
|Engine Intake Throttle Actuator Position Sensor Circuit- Voltage above normal, or shorted to low source
|6499
|3597
|17
|None
|ECU Power Output Supply Voltage #1
|ECU Power Output Supply Voltage 1 - Data Valid But BelowNormal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|6511
|6655
|3
|None
|ECU Power Lamp
|Maintain ECU Power Lamp - Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to High Source
|6512
|6655
|4
|None
|ECU Power Lamp
|Maintain ECU Power Lamp - Voltage Below Normal, or Shorted to Low Source
|6513
|5745
|17
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust FluidDosing Unit Heater
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range
|6517
|4364
|17
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Conversion Efficiency
|Aftertreatment SCR Catalyst Conversion Efficiency - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|6521
|3226
|4
|None
|Aftertreatment Outlet NOx Sensor Circuits
|Aftertreatment Outlet NOx Sensor Circuit- Voltage below normal or shorted to low source
|6522
|111
|3
|None
|Engine Coolant Level
|Coolant Level Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6523
|111
|4
|None
|Engine Coolant Level
|Coolant Level Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6524
|175
|3
|None
|Engine Oil Temperature 1
|Engine Oil Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6525
|175
|4
|None
|Engine Oil Temperature 1
|Engine Oil Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6526
|1761
|13
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Out of Calibration
|6527
|4376
|7
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust FluidReturn Valve
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Return Valve - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjust
|6529
|5746
|3
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust FluidDosing Unit Heater Relay
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Dosing Unit Heater Relay -Voltage Above Normal, or Shorted to high source
|6531
|4340
|3
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 State
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6532
|4340
|4
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1 State
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 1Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6533
|4342
|3
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 State
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|6534
|4342
|4
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2 State
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 2Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6535
|4344
|3
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 State
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6536
|4344
|4
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3 State
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater 3Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6537
|5491
|7
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Line Heater Relay - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|6539
|4765
|2
|None
|Aftertreatment Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Intake Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst IntakeTemperature - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|6551
|3610
|3
|None
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6552
|3610
|4
|None
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure Sensor Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6553
|3610
|2
|None
|Aftertreatment Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Pressure
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter OutletPressure - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|6555
|2791
|7
|None
|Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation 1(EGR1) Valve Control
|EGR Valve Control Circuit - Mechanical system not responding or out of adjustment
|6556
|729
|3
|None
|Engine Intake Air Heater Driver #1
|Engine Intake Air Heater 1 Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6557
|729
|4
|None
|Engine Intake Air Heater Driver #1
|Engine Intake Air Heater 1 Circuit - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6559
|3031
|4
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Temperature Sensor - Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6562
|1761
|11
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank Level
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank LevelSensor - Root Cause Not Known
|6563
|976
|2
|None
|PTO Governor State
|Auxiliary Intermediate (PTO) Speed Switch Validation- Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|6565
|3226
|10
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor - Abnormal rate of change
|6568
|3695
|2
|None
|Aftertreatment Regeneration Inhibit Switch
|Aftertreatment Regeneration Inhibit Switch - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|6569
|4363
|3
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit - Voltage above normal, or shorted to high source
|6571
|4363
|4
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Catalyst Outlet Gas Temperature
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR Outlet Temperature Sensor Circuit -Voltage below normal, or shorted to low source
|6581
|5031
|10
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Gas NOx Sensor Heater Ratio
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Heater - Abnormal rate of change
|6582
|3228
|2
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet Gas Sensor Power Status
|Aftertreatment 1 Outlet NOx Sensor Power Supply - Data erratic, intermittent or incorrect
|6583
|441
|14
|Amber
|Auxiliary Temperature 1
|Auxiliary Temperature Sensor Input 1 - SpecialInstructions
|6584
|1388
|14
|Amber
|Auxiliary Pressure #2
|Auxiliary Pressure Sensor Input 2 - SpecialInstructions
|6596
|3713
|31
|Amber
|Diesel Particulate Filter ActiveRegeneration Inhibited Due toSystem Timeout
|Diesel Particulate Filter Active Regeneration Inhibited Due to System Timeout - Condition Exists
|Fault Code
|J1939 SPN
|J1939 FMI
|Lamp
|J1939 SPN Description
|Cummins Description
|6597
|6928
|31
|Amber
|SCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to System Timeout
|SCR System Cleaning Inhibited Due to SystemTimeout - Condition Exists
|6619
|3515
|10
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Temperature 2 - Abnormal Rate of Change
|6621
|3216
|10
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx
|Aftertreatment 1 Intake NOx Sensor - Abnormal rate of change
|6634
|7848
|14
|Amber
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR System Conditions Not Met forActive Cleaning
|Aftertreatment 1 SCR System Conditions Not Met for Active Cleaning - Special Instructions
|6726
|4796
|31
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Missing
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst Missing - Condition Exists
|6752
|3364
|18
|None
|Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank 1 Quality
|Aftertreatment Diesel Exhaust Fluid Quality - Data Valid But Below Normal Operating Range - Moderately Severe Level
|9491
|524286
|31
|Amber
|Reserved for temporary use - Condition Exists
|9999
|524286
|31
|Amber
|Reserved for temporary use - Condition Exists
Some Final Words
Working on engines is not like it was in the early to late 20th century. Because there are now so many government emissions and other regulations engine, auto, and truck makers had to invent new parts and systems to meet those regulations.
The problem is not the many fault codes to monitor what is wrong with your motor. The real problem is that these newly invented parts cost far too much. Sometimes it is just better to buy an old clunker to save a lot of money or buy the extended warranties to protect yourselves.