Complete Guide to EMF Protection: How to Shield Yourself [2024] (2024)

Are you concerned about protection from the potential health effects of increasing electromagnetic fields (EMF) in our homes and environment?

With the proliferation of wireless devices like cell phones, WiFi routers, smart meters and Bluetooth gadgets, we are surrounded by more EMF radiation than ever before.

While the science is still emerging on the long-term impacts, many are seeking ways to practice EMF protection as a precaution.

In this post, we’ll cover everything you need to know about EMF – what it is, where it comes from, the potential risks, and most importantly, what you can do to shield yourself and minimize your exposure.

What is EMF?

EMF stands for electromagnetic field.

EMFs are invisible areas of energy produced by electricity.

They can come from both natural and man-made sources.

Some examples of natural EMFs include:

The Earth’s magnetic field

Electrical charges from thunderstorms

Infrared from the sun

However, it’s the exponential increase in man-made EMFs that has prompted rising concerns about possible health effects.

Some common artificial EMF sources include:

Cell phones and cell towers

WiFi and Bluetooth

Computers and laptops

Appliances like microwaves and smart TVs

Power lines

The frequency and strength of the EMF varies depending on the source.

“You cannot avoid electromagnetic radiation or electromagnetic fields because the Earth itself produces or is a source of EMFs. And so EMFs are a natural occurrence. The problem is in particular, over the last decades, our EMF exposure from manmade sources has dramatically increased.” Michael Kummer

Generally, the higher the frequency and closer the proximity to the source, the higher the potential for biological effects.

Health Effects of EMF Exposure

While there are differing views among scientists and health organizations about the degree of risk, studies have suggested that EMFs, especially in high amounts, could potentially cause symptoms and health issues such as:

Headaches and migraines

Sleep disturbances and insomnia

Fatigue

Difficulty concentrating and memory problems

Dizziness

Skin tingling or burning

Ringing in the ears

Digestive issues

Cardiac symptoms like heart palpitations

Fertility and reproductive issues

Those who experience symptoms correlated with EMF exposure are considered to have EMF sensitivity or electro-hypersensitivity.

Children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems may be more susceptible.

EMF Protection Basics

If you want to be proactive in minimizing your EMF exposure, here are the top things you can do:

Increase your distance from EMF sources

EMF exposure decreases significantly with distance.

Keeping your distance from EMF-emitting devices is an effective way to reduce exposure.

For example, when using your cell phone, use the speaker mode or air tube headphones to increase the distance between the device and your head.

Limit use of EMF-emitting devices

Reducing your overall use of wireless devices is another key strategy.

The average person is exposed to EMFs for over 10 hours a day from various sources like smartphones, laptops, Wi-Fi routers, and microwaves.

By consciously limiting your use of these devices, especially for extended periods, you can significantly cut down on your cumulative EMF exposure.

Turn off WiFi router at night

Since you don’t need Wi-Fi while sleeping, turning off your router at night is a simple way to reduce your EMF exposure.

Using a mechanical outlet timer can make this process automatic and effortless.

Avoid using microwaves

Microwaves are a significant source of EMF radiation and they can emit EMFs that extend far beyond the appliance itself.

If possible, switch to using an oven or toaster oven to heat your food.

Ground yourself often

Directly connecting your body to the Earth’s surface can help neutralize the positive charge and voltage induced by EMFs.

Walking barefoot outside or using indoor grounding mats and sheets are ways to ground yourself and potentially mitigate the effects of EMF exposure.

EMF Protection Products

For those wanting to take extra precautions, there are a variety of EMF protection products on the market designed to shield or neutralize EMFs.

Before we dive in, here’s a table ranking the EMF protections that seem to be most effective.

Rank Product Rationale 1 EMF radiation detectors/meters – Help identify EMF sources and hot spots for targeted exposure reduction

– Effectiveness in detecting EMF is well-established 2 Airtube headphones – Reduce EMF exposure near the brain by using a hollow tube to deliver sound

– Concept grounded in sound principles of physics, but more research needed to quantify effectiveness 3 EMF protection paint and curtains – Use conductive materials to create a shielding effect against external EMF sources

– Effectiveness may depend on proper application and grounding; independent testing data should be sought 4 Dirty electricity filters – Aim to reduce high-frequency voltage transients on electrical wiring that may contribute to EMF exposure

– More research needed to establish effectiveness in reducing EMF exposure and related health effects 5 EMF protection clothing and accessories – Claim to use shielding materials like silver fibers to block EMF radiation

– Effectiveness can vary; independent testing results should be looked for to verify claims 6 EMF protection cell phone cases – May offer some shielding on the covered side of the phone, but overall reduction in EMF exposure may be limited 7 EMF protection pendants and bracelets – Often use materials like shungite or other metals and crystals claimed to have EMF-blocking properties

– Scientific evidence of effectiveness is limited; benefits often based on anecdotal reports 8 EMF protection phone stickers – Inexpensive and easy-to-use stickers marketed as EMF harmonizers for phones and other devices

– Tested stickers did not show a significant reduction in EMF exposure, casting doubt on their effectiveness

Here are some of the top options that we have uncovered.

EMF Protection Clothing and Accessories

Special clothing and accessories can help block EMF radiation from reaching your body.

EMF protection clothing

Some clothing items claim to block EMF radiation using silver fibers or other shielding materials.

However, the effectiveness of these products can vary.

EMF protection pendant

Pendants made from materials like copper and shungite are often marketed as EMF protection tools.

While some users report positive effects, scientific evidence of their effectiveness is limited.

EMF protection bracelet

Similar to pendants, bracelets made with purported shielding metals and crystals are available.

Again, their effectiveness is often anecdotal, and more research is needed.

EMF protection blanket

Blankets and sheets lined with EMF-blocking materials are another option for creating a low-EMF sleep environment.

EMF Protection for Cell Phones

EMF protection cell phone case

Phone cases with built-in radiation shielding are designed to block EMF emissions from the back of the phone.

The shielding effect may be limited to the side of the phone with the case, and the overall reduction in exposure may be minimal.

EMF protection phone sticker

While EMF protection stickers are inexpensive and easy to use, their effectiveness is questionable.

Our tested stickers did not show a significant reduction in EMF exposure, but several reviewers found that they saw improvements from the product.

Airtube headphones

Air tube headphones use a hollow tube to deliver sound from the phone to the ears, reducing the amount of electrical current and EMF exposure near the brain.

While they may offer some reduction in exposure compared to traditional wired or wireless headphones, more research is needed to quantify their effectiveness.

EMF Protection for the Home

EMF Protection Paint

EMF protection paints typically contain carbon or metal particles designed to create a shielding effect.

While they may offer some reduction in EMF penetration from outside sources, their effectiveness can depend on proper application and grounding.

EMF Protection Curtains

Curtains lined with EMF-blocking materials like silver can be used to shield windows and reduce EMF exposure from outside sources.

As with other shielding products, look for independent testing data to verify their effectiveness.

Dirty electricity filters

Dirty electricity filters are designed to reduce high-frequency voltage transients on electrical wiring.

While some users report positive effects, more research is needed to establish their effectiveness in reducing EMF exposure and related health effects.

EMF radiation detectors/meters

EMF meters can be useful tools for identifying sources of EMF in your environment.

These devices can help you locate high-EMF areas and take steps to reduce your exposure.

Ultimately, the most effective ways to reduce your EMF exposure are to create distance from EMF sources, limit your use of EMF-emitting devices, and make simple changes like turning off your Wi-Fi router at night.

While EMF protection products may offer some benefits, their effectiveness can vary, and it’s important to approach them with a critical eye and prioritize evidence-based solutions.

Do EMF Protection Stickers Work?

There are many adhesive stickers and chips on the market claiming to harmonize or neutralize EMF radiation from devices.

These have become especially popular for cell phones.

While some users feel symptom relief using these products, the scientific testing so far is limited and suggests minimal protective effect.

More studies are needed, but you may get more bang for your buck with other solutions.

Measuring EMF in Your Environment

To get a handle on your EMF exposure, it’s helpful to measure the levels in your living and working environments.

You can do this with an EMF meter, which is a handheld device that detects electromagnetic fields.

When choosing a meter, look for one that measures both low-frequency and high-frequency fields, as well as one that tests for both electric and magnetic fields.

To conduct a home EMF inspection, systematically test each room, as well as the exterior perimeter.

Take readings near electrical appliances, wiring, and smart meters.

Measure the radio frequency fields from cell phones, WiFi, and Bluetooth in the areas where you spend the most time.

Keep a log of the readings along with time, location, and any symptoms you experience.

While there is no universally agreed upon “safe” level of EMF exposure, many building biologists recommend aiming for readings below 1.0 mG for magnetic fields and 1.5 V/m for electric fields.

If your readings are high, identify the main sources and create an action plan to remediate, such as moving furniture away from high EMF zones, turning off wireless devices when not in use, and investing in EMF shielding solutions.

EMF Protection While Traveling

Reducing your EMF exposure shouldn’t stop when you travel.

Planes, trains, and hotels can be high EMF environments, but with a little planning, you can give your body a break even when away from home.

When booking lodging, opt for a room away from electric panels, elevators, and WiFi routers.

Consider bringing a small EMF meter to test your room and request a change if levels are high.

If traveling by car, plan stops to get out and ground your body by standing barefoot on grass or sand.

Protect your devices with laptop shields, phone cases, and portable stickers to minimize your personal exposure in planes, buses, and hotels.

A small EMF-blocking blanket can be used as a lap desk, pillow shield, or seat cover.

To optimize your resilience to EMF and travel stress, support your body with an anti-inflammatory diet, quality sleep, earthing, and mindfulness techniques.

The 5G Rollout and EMF

5G is the 5th generation mobile network currently being deployed by cellular carriers worldwide.

5G uses higher frequency millimeter waves than previous networks in order to transmit more data faster.

However, these higher frequency waves don’t travel as far, requiring many more small cell towers to provide coverage.

The increase in 5G infrastructure means a greater density of EMF exposure for the public.

While regulations are still evolving, many experts are concerned that current safety standards do not adequately account for the unique properties of millimeter waves and their interaction with human biology.

While the telecom industry insists 5G is safe, independent researchers have expressed concerns over potential effects like skin and eye damage, immune system suppression, and even antibiotic resistance.

Some cities and countries have taken a precautionary approach by halting 5G rollout until more safety studies are conducted.

Creating Low-EMF Spaces for Children

Children are uniquely vulnerable to the effects of EMF because of their developing bodies, rapid cellular growth, and thinner skulls.

Children’s bedrooms should be a primary focus, as EMF can affect sleep and recovery. Ensure the room is free of electronic devices like tablets, gaming consoles, and toys with WiFi or Bluetooth.

Transition to hardwired gaming and internet systems when possible.

During the day, designate some electronic-free spaces and times for imaginative and outdoor play. Wooden toys, books, art supplies, and time in nature are not only EMF-free, but also foster healthy development.

Parents can further minimize children’s EMF exposure with protective mats under mattresses and desks, router cages and shut-off timers, and hardwired baby monitors and phones.

FAQ

What is EMF?

EMF stands for electromagnetic field. It refers to the invisible fields of energy produced by electrically charged objects, both natural and man-made.

What does EMF do to your body?

High levels of EMF exposure have been correlated in studies with symptoms like headaches, sleep issues, fatigue, “brain fog,” skin tingling, heart palpitations and more. More research is needed on long-term health effects.

What does EMF do to your brain?

Some studies suggest EMF exposure can alter brain wave activity, affect neurotransmitters, and cause oxidative stress. Symptoms like headaches, insomnia and difficulty concentrating have been reported.

What devices put off EMF?

Common devices that emit EMF include cell phones and towers, WiFi routers, Bluetooth devices, computers, tablets, smart meters, microwave ovens, and power lines.

How much EMF does an iPhone emit?

iPhones can emit anywhere from 2-4 milliGauss (mG) of EMF, depending on the model and distance. The closer the phone to the body, the higher the exposure.

What are the symptoms of EMF sickness?

Reported symptoms of EMF sensitivity include headaches, fatigue, sleep problems, difficulty concentrating, memory issues, dizziness, skin rashes, vision/hearing disruptions, and digestive issues.

What causes EMF in a house?

EMF in a house can come from wiring, smart meters, appliances, WiFi routers, cell phones and other wireless devices, and nearby power lines or cell towers.

How can you protect your home from EMF?

You can reduce EMF in your home by limiting wireless device use, turning off WiFi at night, using wired connections when possible, unplugging appliances when not in use, and investing in EMF protection products like shielding paint, window films, and furniture.

How can I be safe from EMF?

To be safer from EMF, reduce your use of EMF-emitting devices, keep devices away from your body, turn off WiFi routers at night, limit time in high EMF areas, and consider protection products for your devices and home.

How do you shield a room from EMF?

You can shield a room from EMF by painting the walls and ceiling with EMF-blocking paint, using EMF protection curtains on windows, and arranging furniture and decor made with EMF-blocking materials.

How do I block EMF on my router?

You can block some EMF from your router by placing it in a special router cage, turning it off at night, switching to wired Ethernet connections when possible, and relocating it away from high-traffic areas of the home.

Do EMF protection stickers work?

The efficacy of EMF protection stickers is controversial. While some users report symptom relief, most independent studies have not substantiated claims of EMF neutralization. More research is needed.