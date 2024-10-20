Compressed Air Receivers (2024)

Table of Contents
Sizing the Air Receiver Example - Sizing an Air Receiver Air Receiver Capacity FAQs References

An air receiver is essential to every compressed air system to act as a buffer and a storage medium between the compressor and the consumption system. There are in principal two different air receivers in a compressed air system:

  • PRIMARY receiver - located near the compressor, after the after-cooler but before filtration and drying equipment
  • SECONDARY receivers - located close to points of larger intermittent air consumption

Compressed Air Receivers (1)

The maximum capacity of the compressor in a well designed systems always exceed the maximum mean air consumption of the system (maximum mean air consumption is the mean air consumption over some reasonable time).

Since the maximum capacity of an air compressor also always exceed the minimum air consumption in the system - the compressor must modulate its capacity during normal work, often by using primitive strategies as on/off modulating or more advanced strategies as frequency drives and inverters. Primitive modulating strategies cause more pressure variations in compressed air systems than more advanced strategies.

In addition, the air consumption vary due to the process supported. In shorter periods the demand for compressed air may even exceed the maximum capacity of the compressor. In fact, it is common in well designed systems not to design the compressor for the maximum peek loads.

Air receivers in compressed air systems serves the important purposes of

  • equalizing the pressure variation from the start/stop and modulating sequence of the compressor
  • storage of air volume equalizing the variation in consumption and demand from the system

In addition the receiver serve the purpose of

  • collecting condensate and water in the air after the compressor

Sizing the Air Receiver

The air receiver must in general be sized according

  • the variation in the consumption demand
  • the compressor size and the modulation strategy

In general it is possible to calculate the maximum consumption in the system by summarizing the demand of each consumer. The summarized consumption must be multiplied with a

  • usage factor ranging 0.1 - 1

depending on the system. In practice it is common that the manufacturer use standardized receivers for specific compressor models based on their know-how.

For calculating the receiver, note that it is necessary with a pressure band for the receiver to be effective. If the consumption process requires 100 psig (6.9 bar) and the compressor is set to 100 psig , there is no storage and no buffer. Any increased demand will make a pressure drop below 100 psig until the compressor responds by increasing the air volume compressed.

If the compressors operates at 110 psig the difference between 110 psig and 100 psig accounts for the air stored in the receiver. If the demand increases, the pressure can drop 10 psig before the minimum requirement is met. Pressure and flow controllers can be used after the receiver for stabilizing downstream pressure to 100 psig and flattening demand peaks. Note that in a compressed air system the pipe work also makes the purpose of a buffered volume.

There is no generally accepted method of sizing air receivers but a commonly used formula is based on the mass balance

C p a t = V (p1 - p2) (1)

that can be transformed to

t = V (p1 - p2) / C p a (1b)

where

V = volume of the receiver tank (cu ft)

t = time for the receiver to go from upper to lower pressure limits (min)

C = free air needed (scfm)

p a = atmosphere pressure (14.7 psia)

p1 = maximum tank pressure (psia)

p2= minimum tank pressure (psia)

Example - Sizing an Air Receiver

For an air compressor system with mean air consumption 1000 cfm , maximum tank pressure 110 psi , minimum tank pressure 100 psi and 5 sec time for the receiver to go from upper to lower pressure - the volume of the receiver tank can be calculated by modifying (1) to

V = t C p a / (p1 - p2)

= (5 sec) (1/60 min/sec) (1000 cfm) (14.7 psi) / ((110 psi) - (100 psi))

= 122 ft3

It is also common to size receivers

  • to 1 gallon for each ACFM (Actual Cubic Feet per Minute), or
  • 4 gallons per compressor hp (horse power)

Compressed Air Receivers (2)

Compressed Air Receivers (3)

Note! Receivers of unsound or questionable constructions may be very dangerous.

Compressed Air Receivers (4)

Air Receiver Capacity

Compressed Air Receivers
Tank Size
(inches) 		Tank Size
(gallons) 		Air Receiver Capacity (cubic feet)
Gauge Pressure on Tank (psig)
0100150200
12 x 24101.3111519
14 x 36202.7213039
16 x 36304.0314559
20 x 48608.06290117
20 x 63801183120156
24 x 6812016125180234
30 x 8424032250360467
  • 1 ft3 = 0.02832 m3
  • 1 inch = 25.4 mm
  • 1 psig = 6.9 kPa = 0.069 bar
  • 1 Gallon (U.S.) = 3.785x10-3 m3 = 3.785 dm3 (liter) = 231 in3
FAQs

What is a compressed air receiver? ›

Air receivers, commonly referred to as vessels or tanks are used to store compressed air before it enters into the piping system and or equipment. In simpler terms, air receivers act as a buffer mechanism between the compressor and the fluctuating pressure caused by the changing demand.

What are the different types of air receivers? ›

Types of Air Receivers

Within these broad categories of compressed air systems are further categories such as high pressure, reciprocating, portable, and electric. Air receivers also feature a variety of types, including wet and dry receivers that can be either vertical or horizontal.

How to size an air receiver for a compressor? ›

Size: An air receiver tank should be sized between 6–10 times the flow rate of the system. For example, compressors with a rating of 25 scfm at 100 psi should have a tank that is size at a minimum of 150 cubic feet.

What are the two purposes of the air receiver? ›

Compressed air requirements can vary by factors such as process, time of day or shift pattern, or unusual demand. An air receiver provides storage to meet short-term peak air demands that the compressor cannot meet alone. An air receiver helps ensure a predictable supply of compressed air even when demand varies.

Why use an air receiver? ›

An air receiver, sometimes referred to as a compressed air tank, is an integral part of any compressed air system. The main purpose of this is to act as temporary storage to accommodate the peaks of demand from your system and to optimize the running efficiency of your plant.

Is air receiver safe? ›

An air receiver tank failure is extremely hazardous. The high internal pressures inside the tank can cause it to rupture with explosive force if the integrity of the tank is compromised.

What is the difference between wet and dry air receivers? ›

Moreover, wet air receivers also help in stabilising pressure fluctuations, a key factor in maintaining the efficacy of the compressed air system. Dry air receivers, on the other hand, are placed after the air dryer in the compressed air system.

What is the standard size of an air receiver? ›

Standard sizes range from 12 to 5,000 gallons, with pressure ratings from full vacuum to over 3000 PSI.

What is the rule of thumb for compressed air storage? ›

Calculating Compressed Air Storage Requirements

A good rule of thumb for most applications is to have three to five gallons of air storage capacity per air compressor CFM output.

What are the two types of receiver? ›

56.2.2 Definition of a receiver

The most common types of receiver are administrative receiver (see paragraph 56.2. 3), fixed charge receiver (see paragraph 56.2.

How do air receivers control moisture build up? ›

Increase efficiency of the dryer

Air from the compressor is very hot, and therefore moisture-laden. As the air passes through the air receiver, it cools – cool air holds less moisture than hot air, so excess moisture condenses and falls out of the air as a liquid.

Why drain water from compressed air tanks? ›

It is recommended that you drain your tank daily, whether it is manually or automatically. Water build up in your tank can cause the bottom of your tank to rust forcing you to invest in a new tank. If you find yourself forget about draining your tank, you should look into purchasing an electronic drain valve.

What is the purpose of compressed air systems? ›

Compressed air is used as an energy source and as active air

As an energy source compressed air is often used to power pneumatic machinery such as drills, hammers, wrenches and grinders.

What is the purpose of a wet air receiver? ›

Wet air receivers store untreated compressed air and install between the compressor and the air dryer. Wet air receivers help improve the dryer's performance by removing moisture before it enters the system.

Is an air receiver a pressure vessel? ›

An air receiver is a type of pressure vessel. It is a tank that stores compressed air for large demands in excess of compressor capacity. It is important to keep the air receiver in a safe working condition.

What is a receiver used for HVAC? ›

A liquid receiver HVAC system is an efficient way to maintain temperature in a controlled environment. It works by collecting heated air and converting it into a liquid form, which is then pumped to the evaporator to extract the heat.

References

