Conan Exiles Pet Food Guide: For the Love of Pets - Conan Fanatics (2024)

Table of Contents Raising vs Leveling Pet Food in Conan Exiles

Aardwolf Scavenger Top 5 Aardwolf Cub Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Antediluvian Elephant Top 5 Antelidivuan Elephant Calf Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Bear Top 5 Bear Cub Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Boar Top 5 Boar Shoat Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Camel Basic Favorites

Crested Lacerta Top 5 Crested Lacerta Hatchling Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Crocodile Top 5 Crocodile Hatchling Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Elephant Top 5 Elephant Calf Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Fawn Basic Favorites

Horse Basic Favorites

Wolf Top 5 Frostwolf Cub Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Gorilla Top 5 Gorilla Infant Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Island Lynx Top 5 Island Lynx Cub Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Jaguar Top 5 Jaguar Cub Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Jungleclaw Top 5 Jungleclaw Cub Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Komodo Top 5 Komodo Hatchling Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Lion Top 5 Lion Cub Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Sand Reaper

Top 5 Locust Spawn Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Mountain Lion Top 5 Mountain Lion Cub Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Ostrich Basic Favorites

Panther Top 5 Panther Cub Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Rocknose Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Rhino Top 5 Rhino Calf Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Sabretooth Top 5 Sabretooth Kitten Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Salamander Top 5 Salamander Hatchling Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Scorpion Top 5 Scorpion Hatchling Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Shaleback Top 5 Shaleback Hatchling Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Shoebill Basic Favorites

Spider Top 4 Spiderling Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Hyena Top 5 Striped/Spotted Hyena Whelp Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Tiger Top 5 Tiger Cub Foods (Chance of Greater) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

Turtle Top 5 Turtle Hatchling Foods (Chance of Regular, not Small) Basic Favorites Greater Favorites

FAQs Question: Will Pets Die If You Don't Feed Them?Question: Will Pets Die If You Don't Feed Them? Question: Is There a Universal Pet Food in Conan Exiles? Question: How Do You Feed Pets in Conan Exiles?

A Conan Exiles pet food guide will save you from an expensive PetSmart consultation. Here at Conan Fanatics, we offer free consultations without commission-based recommendations.

I love the pets in Conan Exiles, but I love pets in all games. One of the first things I learned is that grown pets do not need to be fed in Conan Exiles. It’s all a choice because they will survive with or without it.

There also isn’t exclusive pet food, such as kibble; they can eat the same food you can. However, some are much better for certain pets than other pets. So having a list is extremely useful.

Raising vs Leveling Pet Food in Conan Exiles

In Conan Exiles, there are two scenarios when you feed your pet. One is necessary, and the other is optional. I want to go over the difference between the two before we get started to avoid confusion.

I think it makes complete sense that you don’t need to feed adult animals when they live outside because they will definitely find their own food. But if you want to control how their stats increase upon leveling, feed them specific foods.

The Greater variants often have different food preferences, or at least each food may not increase the same stats. But the highest chance a food can have of increasing a certain stat is 14%, which is the chance of the foods I mention below.

Aardwolf Scavenger

The Aardwolf Scavenger is practically the same pet as a hyena. The difference is that you can only get the Aardwolf on Isle of Siptah. Plus, the Greater Aardwolf has the highest base armor of any pet in the game.

Top 5 Aardwolf Cub Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Perfect Cut of Meat – 25%

– 25% Shadepsiced Fatty Meat – 20%

– 20% Exquisite Meat – 20%

– 20% Raw Pork – 15%

– 15% Shadespiced Raw Tough Meat – 14%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Raw Pork

– Raw Pork For Vitality – Feral Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Raw Pork

– Raw Pork For Vitality – Feral Flesh

Antediluvian Elephant

The Antediluvian Elephant is the Isle of Siptah elephant. It’s much better than the base Exiled Lands elephant, with triple the stats in most cases when comparing the Greater versions.

Top 5 Antelidivuan Elephant Calf Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Bark – 14%

– 14% Shadepsiced Desert Berries – 13%

– 13% Shadepsiced Vines – 12%

– 12% Shadepsiced Highland Berries – 11%

– 11% Shadespiced Plant Fiber – 11%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Seeds

– Seeds For Agility – Highland Berries

– Highland Berries For Vitality – Plant Fiber

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Seeds

– Seeds For Agility – Highland Berries

– Highland Berries For Vitality – Plant Fiber

Bear

The bear is considered the best pet in Conan Exiles. The Greater Bear has the highest stats of any pet in the game, yet it doesn’t compromise on its other stats. It’s also one of the only pets with a known chance of increasing Grit via food.

Top 5 Bear Cub Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadepsiced Hone y – 30%

y – 30% Honey – 20%

20% Shadepsiced Succulent Fish – 20%

– 20% Shadespiced Highland Berries – 17%

– 17% Shadespiced Fish – 15%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Unappetizing Fish

– Unappetizing Fish For Agility – Highland Berries

– Highland Berries For Vitality – Savory Fish or Exotic Fish

– Savory Fish or Exotic Fish For Grit – Desert Berries

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Unappetizing Fish

– Unappetizing Fish For Agility – Desert Berries

– Desert Berries For Vitality – Savory Fish

Boar

Boars are reliable early-game pets that can still serve you well as tanks late-game. They have insanely high health and are easy to find. You can also take the wild parents for a great source of pork. I said what I said.

Top 5 Boar Shoat Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadepsiced Puffer Mushrooms – 30%

– 30% Shadepsiced Amanita Mushrooms – 20%

– 20% Puffball Mushrooms – 20%

– 20% Shadespiced Desert Berries – 16%

– 16% Shadepsiced Highland Berries – 13%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Plant Fiber

– Plant Fiber For Agility – Vines

– Vines For Vitality – Desert Berries

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Plant Fiber

– Plant Fiber For Agility – Highland Berries

– Highland Berries For Vitality – Desert Berries

Camel

Camels are a unique pet because not only can you buy one from a vendor, but they can also carry as much as an elephant (30 slots.) That said, they’re not very good and don’t even have a greater version.

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Puffball Mushroom

– Puffball Mushroom For Agility – Highland Berries

– Highland Berries For Vitality – Desert Berries or Vines

Crested Lacerta

The Crested Lacerta is an Isle of Siptah exclusive that is modeled after a type of lizard. However, this one is much larger than a real lacerta and looks similar to the Komodo from the game.

Top 5 Crested Lacerta Hatchling Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Perfect Cut of Meat – 25%

– 25% Exquisite Meat – 20%

– 20% Shadespiced Raw Tough Meat – 20%

– 20% Exotic Flesh – 15%

– 15% Shadepsiced Raw Succulent Meat – 14%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Raw Pork

– Raw Pork For Agility – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Vitality – Feral Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Raw Pork

– Raw Pork For Agility – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Vitality – Feral Flesh

Crocodile

The Crocodile is one of the best early to mid-game pets in Conan Exiles. If you feed it right, it will be a valuable follower with you until the end. The best part is that they are easy to find scattered near most water sources.

Top 5 Crocodile Hatchling Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Perfect Cut of Meat – 30%

– 30% Shadespiced Raw Tough Meat – 25%

– 25% Shadespiced Raw Succulent Meat – 20%

– 20% Exquisite Meat – 20%

– 20% Exotic Meat – 15%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Raw Pork

– Raw Pork For Agility – Human Flesh

– Human Flesh For Vitality – Abysmal Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Raw Pork

– Raw Pork For Agility – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Vitality – Feral Flesh

Elephant

Elephant Calf can turn into a regular elephant, a Greater Elephant, or a Mammoth. Mammoths are by far the best, and you have the same chance of getting them as a Greater Elephant.

Top 5 Elephant Calf Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Desert Berries – 12%

– 12% Shadepsiced Vines – 11%

11% Shadespiced Bark – 12%

– 12% Shadespiced Plant Fiber – 10%

– 10% Shadespiced Highland Berries – 10%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Seeds

– Seeds For Agility – Highland Berries

– Highland Berries For Vitality – Plant Fiber

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Seeds

– Seeds For Agility – Highland Berries

– Highland Berries For Vitality – Plant Fiber

Fawn

Fawns do not have Greater versions. They only grow into Gazelle. The Gazelle has low health and damage, but it does have 20 inventory slots, which is its only saving grace on the Exiled Lands.

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Puffball Mushroom

– Puffball Mushroom For Agility – Highland Berries

– Highland Berries For Vitality – Desert Berries or Vines

Horse

There is no greater horse. There are four types of horses, each with the same stats and a different look. There’s a 25% chance that you will get each of them, and they all like the same foods.

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Grey-flower Lupine

– Grey-flower Lupine For Agility – Bark

– Bark For Vitality – Vines

Wolf

Wolves are one of the easiest Greaters to get. With the right food, there’s a 50/50 chance of getting a greater version, which is insane. Even with just Human Flesh, you can have great chances. However, Greater Wolves do not have significantly better stats than the basic version. In fact, their health is even lower.

Top 5 Frostwolf Cub Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadepsiced Fatty Meat – 50%

– 50% Shadespiced Human Flesh – 45%

– 45% Shadepsiced Raw Stringy Meat – 40%

– 40% Raw Pork – 40%

– 40% Human Flesh – 35%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Raw Pork

– Raw Pork For Vitality – Feral Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Raw Pork

– Raw Pork For Vitality – Feral Flesh

Gorilla

Gorillas are mediocre pets. They are well-rounded but nowhere near top tier. However, this is okay because you can get them from Gorilla Infants or by bringing a Heart of the Hero to Hanuman’s Grotto.

Top 5 Gorilla Infant Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Succulent Fish – 20%

– 20% Shadepsiced Highland Berries – 17%

– 17% Shadespiced Fish – 15%

– 15% Shadespiced Desert Berries – 13%

– 13% Shadepsiced Oily Fish – 11%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Puffball Mushrooms

– Puffball Mushrooms For Agility – Seeds

– Seeds For Vitality – Desert Berries

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Puffball Mushroom

– Puffball Mushroom For Agility – Seeds

– Seeds For Vitality – Desert Berries

Island Lynx

The Island Lynx is my favorite Siptah-exclusive pet. Not only is it an absolute beast, but it also has really great stats. The HP and HP bonus alone is enough to make it a go-to follower.

Top 5 Island Lynx Cub Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Raw Tough Meat – 25%

– 25% Shadespiced Perfect Cut of Meat – 20%

– 20% Exotic Flesh – 20%

20% Exquisite Meat – 15%

15% Shadespiced Fatty Meat – 14%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Jaguar

The Jaguar is a lesser big cat in my opinion, but it is still a cool concept. Baby Jaguar from Go, Diego, Go always comes to mind when I think of jaguars, so I can’t get enough of the Jaguar Cubs in this game.

Top 5 Jaguar Cub Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Perfect Cut of Meat – 30%

– 30% Shadespiced Raw Tough Meat – 25%

25% Shadespiced Raw Succulent Meat – 20%

– 20% Exotic Flesh – 15%

– 15% Shadespiced Raw Stringy Meat – 15%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Jungleclaw

The Jungleclaw is another big cat on Isle of Siptah, and it has similar stats to the Lynx even though it looks like a tiger from Exiled Lands. Almost all of the Isle of Siptah versions are better, which I’m unsure how I feel about.

Top 5 Jungleclaw Cub Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Raw Tough Meat – 25%

– 25% Shadespiced Perfect Cut of Meat – 20%

20% Exotic Flesh – 20%

– 20% Exquisite Meat – 15%

– 15% Shadespiced Fatty Meat – 14%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Komodo

The Komodo is a rare komodo dragon pet. They spawn in the jungle, and although Komodos are easy to find, their hatchlings are another story. I have never seen on personally in the wild.

Top 5 Komodo Hatchling Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Perfect Cut of Meat – 30%

– 30% Shadespiced Raw Tough Meat – 25%

25% Shadespiced Raw Succulent Meat – 20%

– 20% Exquisite Meat – 20%

20% Shadespiced Human Flesh – 17%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Raw Pork

– Raw Pork For Agility – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Vitality – Feral Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Raw Pork

– Raw Pork For Agility – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Vitality – Feral Flesh

Lion

Lions are one of the “worst” big cats in the game. This doesn’t mean they are bad, but the other big cats are so much better. With Lynx and Sabretooth pets taking down villages, lions really fall flat.

Top 5 Lion Cub Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Raw Tough Meat – 25%

– 25% Exotic Flesh – 20%

– 20% Shadespiced Perfect Cut of Meat – 20%

– 20% Exquisite Meat – 15%

– 15% Shadespiced Fatty Meat – 14%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Sand Reaper

You can pick up a Sand Reaper Egg from Ignatius in Flotsam or pick them up from Parasites in places like the Sunken City. If you get yourself a queen, you won’t regret it because they can pack a punch.

Top 5 Locust Spawn Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Human Flesh – 14%

– 14% Shadespiced Corrupted Flesh – 14%

– 14% Shadespiced Rotten Meat – 14%

– 14% Human Flesh – 10%

– 10% Abysmal Flesh – 10%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Exquisite Meat

– Exquisite Meat For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

– Savoury Flesh For Grit – Exotic Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Exquisite Meat

– Exquisite Meat For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Mountain Lion

Mountain Lions are the Isle of Siptah lion. Unlike other Isle of Siptah pets, Mountain Lions have the same stats that Lions do. So all that is different is their location and their appearance. I think they look cool but prefer the classic Lion.

Top 5 Mountain Lion Cub Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Raw Tough Meat – 25%

– 25% Shadespiced Perfect Cut of Meat – 20%

– 20% Exotic Flesh – 20%

20% Exquisite Meat – 15%

15% Shadespiced Fatty Meat – 14%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Ostrich

There isn’t exactly a greater version of the Ostrich, but there are three variants. They are similar but with slightly different stats and coloring. You can passively get feathers from any of them, which is their primary purpose.

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Unappetizing Fish

– Unappetizing Fish For Agility – Fat Grub

– Fat Grub For Vitality – Handful of Insects

– Handful of Insects For Grit – Savory Fish

Panther

Those who ask why Conan Exiles needs all of the big cats they possibly can have, don’t have the same connection to them that I do. I think all survival games should have all of the big cats, and the panther is almost always my favorite.

Top 5 Panther Cub Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Raw Tough Meat – 25%

– 25% Exotic Flesh – 20%

– 20% Shadespiced Perfect Cut of Meat – 20%

20% Exquisite Meat – 15%

– 15% Shadespiced Fatty Meat – 15%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Rocknose

Raising a Pebblenose is one of the most interesting pets to raise because it has four variants, all very different. The Greater is the best defender while the Gold and Silver are both good money farming options.

Best Chance for Each Type

Greater Rocknose – Shadespiced Iron Ore (26%)

– Shadespiced Iron Ore (26%) Gold-vein – Shadespiced Gold Dust (26%)

– Shadespiced Gold Dust (26%) Silver-vein – Shadespiced Silver Dust (26%)

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Stone

– Stone For Agility – Silverstone

– Silverstone For Vitality – Goldstone or Ironstone

– Goldstone or Ironstone For Grit – Crystal

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Stone

– Stone For Agility – Crystal

– Crystal For Vitality – Ironstone

Rhino

The Rhino has four variants – regular, black, white, and greater. The Greater Rhino is very good and one of the tankiest pets in the game. But the second best is the regular version, leaving the other two in the dust. However, all three of the rhinos aside from the Greater Rhino, can be mounted.

Top 5 Rhino Calf Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Bark – 15%

– 15% Bark – 10%

– 10% Shadespiced Desert Berries – 10%

– 10% Shadespiced Plant Fiber – 10%

– 10% Shadespiced Highland Berries – 6%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Seeds

– Seeds For Agility – Vines

– Vines For Vitality – Desert Berries or Plant Fiber

– Desert Berries or Plant Fiber For Grit – Highland Berries

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Seeds

– Seeds For Agility – Highland Berries

– Highland Berries For Vitality – Plant Fiber

Sabretooth

Another reference to yet another Diego, the Sabretooth is one of the best pets in Conan Exiles. The damage that this thing can deal at max level rivals most enemies in the game; and that’s without feeding it the right food.

Top 5 Sabretooth Kitten Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Fatty Meat – 30%

– 30% Shadespiced Raw Tough Meat – 25%

– 25% Shadespiced Human Flesh – 20%

– 20% Raw Pork – 20%

20% Exotic Flesh – 15%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Salamander

Salamanders have little purpose in Conan Exiles. Their stats are decent but not great, and they don’t offer any utility. But I know multiple people who love these reptiles who should definitely be amphibians.

Top 5 Salamander Hatchling Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Perfect Cut of Meat – 30%

– 30% Shadespiced Raw Tough Meat – 25%

25% Shadespiced Raw Succulent Meat – 20%

– 20% Exquisite Meat – 20%

– 20% Shadespiced Human Flesh – 17%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Raw Pork

– Raw Pork For Agility – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Vitality – Feral Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Raw Pork

– Raw Pork For Agility – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Vitality – Feral Flesh

Scorpion

Scorpions are the only pet with a definite tier system with the variants. A is the worst, D is the best; the others are in-between. Variant D is considered the “greater” Scorpion Queen.

Top 5 Scorpion Hatchling Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Demon Blood – 25%

– 25% Demon Blood – 20%

– 20% Shadespiced Corrupted Flesh – 15%

– 15% Shadespiced Corrupted Flesh – 10%

– 10% Abysmal Flesh – 10%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Handful of Insects

– Handful of Insects For Agility – Fat Grub

– Fat Grub For Vitality – Putrid Meat

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Handful of Insects

– Handful of Insects For Agility – Fat Grub

– Fat Grub For Vitality – Putrid Meat

Shaleback

Shalebacks are one of the lowest-tier yet easy-to-find pets in Conan Exiles. There are five variants on the Exiled Lands and nine total variants when you count the Isle of Siptah ones. The only time I’ve gotten Shalebcaks is when I happened upon them early game.

Top 5 Shaleback Hatchling Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Succulent Shellfish – 14%

– 14% Shadespiced Shellfish – 14%

– 14% Shadespiced Desert Berries – 14%

– 14% Exotic Shellfish – 10%

– 10% Savory Shellfish – 10%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Plant Fiber

– Plant Fiber For Agility – Unappetizing Shellfish

– Unappetizing Shellfish For Vitality – Desert Berries or Savory Shellfish

– Desert Berries or Savory Shellfish For Grit – Vines

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Plant Fiber

– Plant Fiber For Agility – Vines

– Vines For Vitality – Desert Berries

Shoebill

The Shoebill comes in three different colors, and there isn’t exactly a greater variant because none of them are useful in combat. You can use them to make feathers, though, just like the ostrich.

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Unappetizing Fish

– Unappetizing Fish For Agility – Fat Grub

– Fat Grub For Vitality – Desert Berries or Handful of Insects

Spider

There are five types of spiders you can get from a Spiderling in Conan Exiles. However, only one of them is what I would considered worth it – the Corrupted Spider, the greater equivalent. Spiderlings can be purchased from Owen the Beautiful at Flotsam.

Top 4 Spiderling Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Demon Blood – 20%

20% Demon Blood – 11%

– 11% Shadepsiced Corrupted Flesh – 10%

– 10% Abysmal Flesh – 10%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Handful of Insects

– Handful of Insects For Agility – Fat Grub

– Fat Grub For Vitality – Putrid Meat

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Handful of Insects

– Handful of Insects For Agility – Fat Grub

– Fat Grub For Vitality – Putrid Meat

Hyena

Hyenas are best in packs in most games, and Conan Exiles is no exception. I’d never choose them for followers, but a slew of them guarding the base is effective and terrifying for invaders.

Top 5 Striped/Spotted Hyena Whelp Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Raw Stringy Meat – 30%

– 30% Shadespiced Raw Succulent Meat – 25%

– 25% Feral Flesh – 20%

– 20% Shadespiced Perfect Cut of Meat – 20%

– 20% Savoury Flesh – 15%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Exotic Flesh

– Exotic Flesh For Vitality – Human Flesh or Exquisite Meat

– Human Flesh or Exquisite Meat For Grit – Raw Pork

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Exotic Flesh

– Exotic Flesh For Vitality– Human Flesh or Exquisite Meat

Tiger

Tigers are one of my favorite creatures because they can turn into White Tigers, which I find astonishing. These White Tigers live in the jungle rather than the snow, which is a phenomenon, even in real life.

Top 5 Tiger Cub Foods (Chance of Greater)

Shadespiced Raw Tough Meat – 30%

– 30% Shadespiced Perfect Cut of Meat – 25%

– 25% Shadespiced Fatty Meat – 20%

20% Exotic Flesh – 20%

– 20% Exquisite Meat – 15%

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Abysmal Flesh

– Abysmal Flesh For Agility – Feral Flesh

– Feral Flesh For Vitality – Savoury Flesh

Turtle

Turtles (Isle of Siptah only) come in three sizes – small, regular, and giant. Their stats and needs don’t chance, but you do have a little control over which size they become. So if you want a small turtle, don’t use the foods below.

Top 5 Turtle Hatchling Foods (Chance of Regular, not Small)

Desert Berries – 30% (20% Giant)

30% (20% Giant) Exotic Shellfish – 30% (20% Giant)

– 30% (20% Giant) Savory Shellfish – 25% (20% Giant)

25% (20% Giant) Unappetizing Shellfish – 20% (15% Giant)

– 20% (15% Giant) Highland Berries – 20% (10% Giant)

Basic Favorites

For Strength – Plant Fiber

– Plant Fiber For Agility – Vines

– Vines For Vitality – Desert Berries

Greater Favorites

For Strength – Plant Fiber

– Plant Fiber For Agility – Vines

– Vines For Vitality – Desert Berries

FAQs

Question: Will Pets Die If You Don't Feed Them?
Answer: Not when they are adults. They do expire to a carcass if you don't feed them when they are babies. But you have a long time to get them raised most of the time. The exception is the eggs which can hatch, and the animals can die in the Compost Heap

Question: Is There a Universal Pet Food in Conan Exiles?
Answer: No. All of the Shadespiced foods are good, but each pet prefers different ones. One of the best raw foods to keep around for pets is Raw Pork, as it works at any stage of the pet's life.

Question: How Do You Feed Pets in Conan Exiles?
Answer: To feed pets during raising, place food in their inventory in the Animal Pen or Compost Heap. For adult pets, place food in their inventory when they are followers or in feeding boxes when they guard your base.

Blue Buffalo or Purina Pro Plan?

Sometimes, as long as you pick a food from the preferred list, it will pay off. Getting a greater version of your pet is something you should strive toward and make sure you have the right foods for.

But after they are raised, at least 86% it is left up to chance. So there’s little you can do about which stats get increased. So use what you have that is on their list and leave the rest up to the Funcom gods.

