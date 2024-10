Conan Exiles: Tipps und Tricks im Einsteiger-Guide (2024)

FAQs

Search for DefaultGame.



Search for bWaitForMoviesToComplete=True. Replace the “true” with “false” to disable any intro cinematics in Conan Exiles.

Establishing your first base in Conan Exiles is challenging but rewarding. Take your time exploring locations, gathering resources, and gradually expanding your base. Before you know it, you'll have a thriving outpost in the Exiled Lands to call home! Keep at it, exile, and good luck building your base camp.

Purges lvl 1 to 7 are quite easy, you just have to take care with the camp, defensive archer are tough, if the purge camp spawn close to base they will kill our thralls, another factor are the purge camp guards with spears, they are one skull mini bosses and they are 6, they will attack if you get to close to the camp ...

Conan Exiles Tip 6: Build a House



One of the most important things to get early on is a house. It doesn't have to be pretty, or even big. You just need somewhere to hide and store your items.

As for starter base.. noob river near the sentinels is an island across from where the guy is next to the bonfire I always start there it's a nice spot and the only issue really is shalebacks if you venture too close.

In single-player, you need to go to the esc menu and hit "settings" go to "server" and invoke admin rights by clicking "make me admin" once you do that resume your regular game. Now hit the ` aka tilde to open the command console then type "StartPlayerPurge" and hit enter and viola...you started a purge.

Wave Time - This is the length of time before the purge automatically progresses to the next wave. By default, this is set to 600 (5 minutes).

The Purge is a PvE mechanic in Conan Exiles. It was completely revamped with the Age of War - Chapter 2 update in September, 2023.

Placing too many buildings around a Treasure Coffer can stop the siege camp from appearing, thus cancelling the purge.

When focusing on the main objectives, Conan Exiles is about 37½ Hours in length. If you're a gamer that strives to see all aspects of the game, you are likely to spend around 119 Hours to obtain 100% completion.