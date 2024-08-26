Conan Exiles: Ultimate 100% EEWA Guide from Scratch (2024)

The EEWA is a mod that expands the user experience and lengthens the end of the game. This guide is for the Exiled Lands map (not Siptah).

The guide is divided into five parts:

Introduction

How to use the Altar of Hanuman, the Chaosmouth Altar and the Conjuration Pillar. New dungeons that will help you advance from level 60, new NPCs, items and keys.

Each menu tab explained here, its operation and details.

The new blacksmith benches, how to unlock EEWA weapons, armor, magic, auras and how to enchant legendaries.

The Bounties, Events, Outpost, Challenges, Ranking and Courage System…

A list of the official guides, basic mod information, tips and my other Conan Exiles guides.

What to do until you reach level 60?

There’s quite a bit of EEWA content that doesn’t require high level:

🔹 Try to find the Waypoints so that you have them unlocked and can move more easily (more info in the “Waypoints” section of the guide).

🔹 Do the first quests for the NPC Arcos the Wanderer, who’s under one of The Sentinels statues. He’ll give you materials and equipment in exchange for easy materials. Also do the quests of Nunu the Cannibal and Braga the Cimmerian (more info in the “✏️ Quests” sections).

🔹 Advance in the Ranking System, since it normally only requires that you kill NPCs, some Elites, stun them… (more info in “Ranking System”).

🔹 Increase your Courage stacks to deal more damage and thus defeat stronger enemies (more info in “Courage”).

🔹 Explore the base game’s caves and dungeons.

Gather as all artefacts as you can, as they’ll be useful when you start with the EEWA content. There are six artefacts: the Heart of the Sands, the Star of the Champion, the Diadem of the Giant-kings, the Mask of the Witch Queen, the Tears of Two Races and the Shining Trapezohedron.

The Heart of the Sands (or Scourgestone) is divided into three fragments, distributed between Gallaman’s Tomb (desert), the Captain’s Quarters (east of the jungle) and The Passage (northwest of the jungle). To join them you must go to the Sandswept Ruins. There talk to the NPC Petruso the Sandstorm Maniac.

The Star of the Champion will be dropped by the Undead Dragon in The Arena.

The Diadem of the Giant-kings will be dropped by The King Beneath in The Barrow King’s cave, near the Mounds of the Dead, in the Highlands. You’ll need to carry a Demon Blood in your Inventory to enter.

The Mask of the Witch Queen will be dropped by The Witch Queen of the Palace of the Witch Queen, in the center of the Forgotten City of Xel-ha, in the jungle.

The Tears of Two Races will be dropped by the warrior The Kinscourge, in the Black Keep, in the snowy mountains of the north.

The Shining Trapezohedron will be dropped by the serpentmen of Valusia The Degenerate at The Well of Skelos, in the center of the volcano.

Map legend:

Artefacts

A1. A2. A3. Heart of the Sands Pieces. A4. Union of the Pieces.

B. Star of the Champion.

C. Diadem of the Giant-kings.

D. Mask of the Witch Queen.

E. Tears of Two Races.

F. Shining Trapezohedron.

Altars

1. Chaosmouth Altar.

2. Altar of Hanuman.

3. Conjuration Pillar.

What to do after reaching level 60?

When you reach level 60, you can get the new EEWA weapon sets and complete some quests that will give you a lot of experience. To achieve this, this would be the process to follow:

(See the locations of these places on the map above)

0. Get the necessary materials

You’ll need to obtain the six Artifacts or three Corrupted Keystone Shards. To get these shards, check the “🟣 Corrupt Portals” guide section below.

1. Chaosmouth Altar

Go to the Chaosmouth, it’s south of New Asagarth (climbing the Acheronian wall). The Chaosmouth Altar is part of the Acheronian ruins of the wall. Insert either the six Artifacts or the three Corrupted Keystone Shards into it. A Keystone will immediately be created. DO NOT CONSUME IT, because the game will end.

2. Altar of Hanuman

Go to this altar, which is south of The Passage. You won’t be able to access it without having the Eyes of Hanuman in your Inventory (you will get them from the Hanuman Devotees around it and from the Gray Apes in the jungle). Furthermore, it needs “fuel” to function; its fuel is Blood Sacrifice. To obtain it you must knock out some NPCs and take them with your restraints to the statue. While still holding them, interact with the altar and they’ll turn into Blood Sacrifice.

Once you’ve the Eyes of Hanuman and the Blood Sacrifice, you must enter the Keystone, one of the Artefacts that I’m going to indicate to you and you must also activate the altar (hit the button play in the altar interface):

If you introduce the Tear of Two Races, you’ll create the Corrupted Kingscourge Soul.

If you introduce the Mask of the Witch Queen, you’ll create the Corrupted Witch Queen Soul.

If you introduce the Diadem of the Giant-kings, you’ll create the Corrupted Priestking Soul.

Finally, if you introduce the three souls above (without The Keystone), you’ll create the United Soul.

Approximately three Bloods Sacrifice will be consumed for each soul created.

3. Conjuration Pillar

With one of the corrupted souls, go to the Conjuration Room. It’s beneath The Unnamed City and is entered through a grotto in the northwest part of the city. To enter, you’ll need to carry an Acheronian Sigil Key in your Inventory, which falls into the loot of magical monsters (Bounties) and EEWA dungeon monsters.

Enter the room and you will see the Conjuration Pillar in the center.

Depending on the soul you put into it, you’ll summon a different enemy that will unlock certain weapons:

Soul you introduce Boss it summons Arsenal that unlocks Corrupted Kingscourge Soul Kingscourge Condemned Arsenal Corrupted Witch Queen Soul Witch Queen Imperial Lemurian Arsenal Corrupted Priestking Soul The King Beneath Varvaryan Arsenal United Soul Son of the Devourer

(eat his Heart of Oblivion) Oblivion Arsenal Corrupted Champion Soul Ultra Champion Bloodbreaker Crystal

(for the Bloodbreaker Armor) Corrupted Grey Elder Soul Grey Elder Aura knowledge

To find out how the rest of the weapons are unlocked, go to the “🗡 Weapon Set” and “🗡 Weapons” sections of the guide.

To purchase the Corrupted Champion Soul and the Corrupted Grey Elder Soul, check the “⭕️ NPCs I (traders only)” section for the Petrified Tree.