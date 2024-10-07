Congratulations messages: What to write in a congratulations card | Hallmark Ideas & Inspiration (2024)

A race run, a dream job landed, a new home, a big promotion, a little victory…It’s one of life’s great joys to see someone you know accomplish what they’ve been hoping for and working toward. Sending a congratulations card with a warm handwritten message is a perfect way to honor that person and recognize their achievement.

In this guide, you’ll find inspiration and personal-message tips for a variety of congrats occasions and recipients. We’ve organized our ideas by what they say and how they say it. Feel free to read the whole guide, or jump straight to the ideas that work best for you and the person you’re congratulating.

Oh, and if you’re looking for something a little more specific, we also have tips and ideas unique to Wedding Congratulations, Baby Congratulations, and Graduation Congratulations.