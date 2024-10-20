Contact TeeOff | Customer Service/Support 2024 - JustUseApp (2024)

Published by TeeOff Media LLC on 2023-12-12

About: Featuring millions of golf tee times and DEALS you won’t find anywhere else!
TeeOff makes it easier for you to find your next tee time, save with exclusive
offers at your favorite golf courses, and get rewarded for playing golf with
your buddies.Plus, TeeOff offers all golfers NO BOOKING FEES – every golf
course, every tee time.


How to Contact TeeOff Customer Service/Support

TeeOff Contact Information

Listed below are our top recommendations on how to get in contact with TeeOff. We make eduacted guesses on the direct pages on their website to visit to get help with issues/problems like using their site/app, billings, pricing, usage, integrations and other issues. You can try any of the methods below to contact TeeOff. Discover which options are the fastest to get your customer service issues resolved..
The following contact options are available: Pricing Information, Support, General Help, and Press Information/New Coverage (to guage reputation).

NOTE: If the links below doesn't work for you, Please go directly to the Homepage of TeeOff Media LLC

100% Contact Match

Developer: TeeOff.com

E-Mail: [emailprotected]


More Matches

TeeOff in the News!


Social Support and Contacts

TeeOff on Facebook!
TeeOff on Twitter!
TeeOff on LinkedIn!

Privacy & Terms:

https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy?intake=golf

https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy/notrtoo?intake=golf

https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy/california-consumer-privacy-act?intake=golf

Reported Issues: 4 Comments

4.8 out of 5

By Duk-Hyun Kang

2 years ago

My access to your site has been denied. Error 1020

By TMarcacci

Back to the Old App ... PLEASE

Updated my TeeOff app today (no choice) and was exceedingly disappointed in how much they have conformed to their GolfNow parent app, which was light years behind them. Now all of the problems of the GolfNow app are present in TeeOff; e.g., lost positioning (i.e., returning to list always brings you back to Top of list, rather than your prior position on the list), commercial ad screens introduced in the midst of booking, and password problems on mobile app (forced to call TeeOff and then had to use computer instead), just to name a few complexities now shared by both apps.Ease of use has been greatly diminished in this TeeOff update, making it much more time consuming to do “what if” scenarios to compare different course net rates for a given day.If I could return to the earlier Version ... I would in a heartbeat. I have given the lowest rating of one star, but I would actually rate it zero, but to do so might mistakenly be concluded as not having been rated.BTW: in a cursory look, it appears that TeeOff tee prices have all gone up, looking very, very similar to GolfNow rates. Surprise!!!TeeOff: PLEASE reconsider going back to the past Version/structure that positively differentiated you from GolfNow.Should TeeOff management wish to discuss my above observations/review, please do not hesitate to contact me directly.Tom Marcacci



By These...

Ridiculous Policy

I’ve been using Tee Off and Golfnow apps for some time now and I’ve never had a problem with them until recently. I booked a tee time at a course, but changed my mind and immediately cancelled, due to conflict of time. I then proceeded to book another course that had a better tee time, on the same day. I then find out I can’t receive a refund, due to it being a “DEAL” at the course and can only be refunded if the course is closed. I’ll take it as a lesson learned, delete the apps from my phone and will book my tee times with the Devil himself, as oppose to Tee Off, or GolfNow.



By Diana golfs

Misleading extra fees at golf course…beware!!

We booked with Tee Off for the King and the Bear in St Augustine. I had to prepay a portion of the significant greens fees and was given a specific amount I had to pay at the course upon arrival. When I arrived the golf course charged me hidden “resort fees” that were not disclosed when I booked with round. I am very disappointed and am not certain I would ever use this app again. To add insult to injury the course was in bad shape. Oh well…you live you learn I guess.




Why should I report an Issue with TeeOff?

  1. Pulling issues faced by users like you is a good way to draw attention of TeeOff to your problem using the strength of crowds. We have over 1,000,000 users and companies will listen to us.
  2. We have developed a system that will try to get in touch with a company once an issue is reported and with lots of issues reported, companies will definitely listen.
  3. Importantly, customers can learn from other customers in case the issue is a common problem that has been solved before.
  4. If you are a TeeOff customer and are running into a problem, Justuseapp might not be the fastest and most effective way for you to solve the problem but at least you can warn others off using TeeOff.

