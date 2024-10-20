Contact TeeOff | Customer Service/Support 2024 - JustUseApp (2024)

Published by TeeOff Media LLC on 2023-12-12
About: Featuring millions of golf tee times and DEALS you won’t find anywhere else!
TeeOff makes it easier for you to find your next tee time, save with exclusive
offers at your favorite golf courses, and get rewarded for playing golf with
your buddies.Plus, TeeOff offers all golfers NO BOOKING FEES – every golf
course, every tee time.
Developer: TeeOff.com
E-Mail: [emailprotected]
Website: Visit TeeOff Website
Reported Issues: 4 Comments
4.8 out of 5
By Duk-Hyun Kang
2 years ago
My access to your site has been denied. Error 1020
By TMarcacci
Back to the Old App ... PLEASE
Updated my TeeOff app today (no choice) and was exceedingly disappointed in how much they have conformed to their GolfNow parent app, which was light years behind them. Now all of the problems of the GolfNow app are present in TeeOff; e.g., lost positioning (i.e., returning to list always brings you back to Top of list, rather than your prior position on the list), commercial ad screens introduced in the midst of booking, and password problems on mobile app (forced to call TeeOff and then had to use computer instead), just to name a few complexities now shared by both apps.Ease of use has been greatly diminished in this TeeOff update, making it much more time consuming to do “what if” scenarios to compare different course net rates for a given day.If I could return to the earlier Version ... I would in a heartbeat. I have given the lowest rating of one star, but I would actually rate it zero, but to do so might mistakenly be concluded as not having been rated.BTW: in a cursory look, it appears that TeeOff tee prices have all gone up, looking very, very similar to GolfNow rates. Surprise!!!TeeOff: PLEASE reconsider going back to the past Version/structure that positively differentiated you from GolfNow.Should TeeOff management wish to discuss my above observations/review, please do not hesitate to contact me directly.Tom Marcacci
By These...
Ridiculous Policy
I’ve been using Tee Off and Golfnow apps for some time now and I’ve never had a problem with them until recently. I booked a tee time at a course, but changed my mind and immediately cancelled, due to conflict of time. I then proceeded to book another course that had a better tee time, on the same day. I then find out I can’t receive a refund, due to it being a “DEAL” at the course and can only be refunded if the course is closed. I’ll take it as a lesson learned, delete the apps from my phone and will book my tee times with the Devil himself, as oppose to Tee Off, or GolfNow.
By Diana golfs
Misleading extra fees at golf course…beware!!
We booked with Tee Off for the King and the Bear in St Augustine. I had to prepay a portion of the significant greens fees and was given a specific amount I had to pay at the course upon arrival. When I arrived the golf course charged me hidden “resort fees” that were not disclosed when I booked with round. I am very disappointed and am not certain I would ever use this app again. To add insult to injury the course was in bad shape. Oh well…you live you learn I guess.
