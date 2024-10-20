Contact TeeOff | Customer Service/Support 2024 - JustUseApp (2024)

By TMarcacci

Updated my TeeOff app today (no choice) and was exceedingly disappointed in how much they have conformed to their GolfNow parent app, which was light years behind them. Now all of the problems of the GolfNow app are present in TeeOff; e.g., lost positioning (i.e., returning to list always brings you back to Top of list, rather than your prior position on the list), commercial ad screens introduced in the midst of booking, and password problems on mobile app (forced to call TeeOff and then had to use computer instead), just to name a few complexities now shared by both apps.Ease of use has been greatly diminished in this TeeOff update, making it much more time consuming to do “what if” scenarios to compare different course net rates for a given day.If I could return to the earlier Version ... I would in a heartbeat. I have given the lowest rating of one star, but I would actually rate it zero, but to do so might mistakenly be concluded as not having been rated.BTW: in a cursory look, it appears that TeeOff tee prices have all gone up, looking very, very similar to GolfNow rates. Surprise!!!TeeOff: PLEASE reconsider going back to the past Version/structure that positively differentiated you from GolfNow.Should TeeOff management wish to discuss my above observations/review, please do not hesitate to contact me directly.Tom Marcacci