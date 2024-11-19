CONTOUR NEXT blood glucose meter (2024)

*The product reviews displayed on this website are solely the opinions of the individual customers who have submitted them. These reviews do not reflect the opinions, positions, or endorsements of Ascensia Diabetes Care. Furthermore, all copyrights to these reviews are owned by the respective seller websites from which they are collected.

*Valid for up to 12 uses through 12/31/2023. ELIGIBLE PRIVATELY INSURED PATIENTS pay the first $15 and can save up to $105 of remaining copay based upon prescription quantity and insurance coverage. CASH PATIENTS pay the first $15 and can save up to $66 on 100 count test strips. Excludes 15, 35 and 70 count over the counter test strips. PATIENTS are responsible for any remaining balance after discount is applied. Patients pay all applicable taxes and fees. RESTRICTIONS: Offer not valid for prescriptions reimbursed under Medicaid, Medicare drug benefit plan, Tricare or other federal or state health programs (i.e. medical assistance programs). If patient is eligible for drug benefits under any such program, offer not valid. Cash Discount Cards and other non-insurance plans are not valid as primary under this offer. Visit ContourChoice.com for additional details and Restrictions. Patient: BY USING THIS CARD, YOU UNDERSTAND AND AGREE TO COMPLY WITH THE RESTRICTIONS. YOU ALSO CERTIFY THAT YOU WILL COMPLY WITH ANY TERMS OF YOUR HEALTH INSURANCE CONTRACT REQUIRING THAT YOUR PAYOR BE NOTIFIED OF THE EXISTENCE AND/OR VALUE OF THIS OFFER. Void where prohibited by law. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Ascensia Diabetes Care reserves the right to cancel or change this offer at any time and without notice. For Questions call 1-855-226-3931.

The information brought to you by Ascensia Diabetes Care US Inc. provides general information. It is not intended to be used as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment and should not replace the advice of your Healthcare Provider.

1. Ascensia Diabetes Care. Data on File. Second Chance Sampling Research Topline Report, (May 2015). A 15-minute online study was conducted among people with diabetes (PWDs) and diabetes nurse educators (DNEs) in the US, UK and DE. PWDs and Pharmacists were the target in Canada. Hall & Partners.