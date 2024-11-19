CONTOUR NEXT blood glucose meter (2024)

CONTOUR®NEXT
Easy and accurate to help you do more
Why Choose
CONTOUR®NEXT?
Ready to use out of the box
No Coding® technology means one less step in the testing process and eliminates errors due to user miscoding
With Second-Chance® Sampling technology, you can save money with less wasted strips1
Easy to follow with simple, on-screen messages that can be set to English, Spanish and 12 additional languages
Pair Your Meter with CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips
Save every month on
CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips*
GET CONTOUR® CHOICE CARD >
Purchase your
CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips
over-the-counter
BUY NOW >
FAQs:
Your CONTOUR®NEXT meter is specifically designed to work with CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips. Our blood glucose test strips are designed with advanced technology to provide highly accurate results in seconds when used with a CONTOUR®NEXT meter.1 For best results, always use CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips with any of our CONTOUR®NEXT meters to get optimal performance and accurate readings. To ensure you are purchasing authentic products, please visit our ‘Where to Buy’ CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips web page to see a full list of authorized retailers: https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/homedelivery/.
1Reference: Bernstein. et al. (2013). A new test strip technology platform for self-monitoring - Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, 1386-1399. https://doi.org/10.1177/193229681300700531.
Your CONTOUR®NEXT meter does not require manual calibration before use. With Ascensia Diabetes Care's unique No Coding® technology, all our CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips have a calibration electrode integrated into the actual test strip which automatically calibrates the meter upon insertion.
You do not need a prescription to buy the CONTOUR®NEXT meter. Our CONTOUR®NEXT meter is available for purchase over the counter from your preferred retailer at:
- Online stores such as Amazon and Walmart
- Local pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid.
- Supermarkets and big-box stores such as Kroger and Target
To ensure you are purchasing authentic products, please visit our ‘Where to Buy’ web page to see a full list of authorized retailers: https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/homedelivery/.
Featured Customer Reviews*
A amazing bundle for the cost. Arrived on time and is working as expected and needed. I’m so glad this bundle was available on Amazon, it was a great price. I had to go out of town and waited for it to arrive, it arrived early and was in good condition. Set up was easy and it works great!
Amazon Customer
Love this machine works great very accurate and easy to use if your numbers are to high this one will tell you as others don't go higher that 300. I give it 5 Stars.
Robert
Kit is small and very easy to use. Small amount of supplies are included. Best and most accurate monitoring system I've used to date.
Brenda
Related Products
MICROLET® Lancets
BUY NOW >
CONTOUR®NEXT GEN
LEARN MORE >
CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips
LEARN MORE >
Contact Us
Email: support@ContourNext.com
Phone: 1-800-348-8100 available
from 8:00 AM -12:00 AM EDT
Monday to Sunday.
Resources
CONTOUR®NEXT User Guide
–English
–Spanish
How-To Videos
FAQs
CONTOUR®NEXT Meter Comparison Chart
*The product reviews displayed on this website are solely the opinions of the individual customers who have submitted them. These reviews do not reflect the opinions, positions, or endorsements of Ascensia Diabetes Care. Furthermore, all copyrights to these reviews are owned by the respective seller websites from which they are collected.
*Valid for up to 12 uses through 12/31/2023. ELIGIBLE PRIVATELY INSURED PATIENTS pay the first $15 and can save up to $105 of remaining copay based upon prescription quantity and insurance coverage. CASH PATIENTS pay the first $15 and can save up to $66 on 100 count test strips. Excludes 15, 35 and 70 count over the counter test strips. PATIENTS are responsible for any remaining balance after discount is applied. Patients pay all applicable taxes and fees. RESTRICTIONS: Offer not valid for prescriptions reimbursed under Medicaid, Medicare drug benefit plan, Tricare or other federal or state health programs (i.e. medical assistance programs). If patient is eligible for drug benefits under any such program, offer not valid. Cash Discount Cards and other non-insurance plans are not valid as primary under this offer. Visit ContourChoice.com for additional details and Restrictions. Patient: BY USING THIS CARD, YOU UNDERSTAND AND AGREE TO COMPLY WITH THE RESTRICTIONS. YOU ALSO CERTIFY THAT YOU WILL COMPLY WITH ANY TERMS OF YOUR HEALTH INSURANCE CONTRACT REQUIRING THAT YOUR PAYOR BE NOTIFIED OF THE EXISTENCE AND/OR VALUE OF THIS OFFER. Void where prohibited by law. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Ascensia Diabetes Care reserves the right to cancel or change this offer at any time and without notice. For Questions call 1-855-226-3931.
The information brought to you by Ascensia Diabetes Care US Inc. provides general information. It is not intended to be used as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment and should not replace the advice of your Healthcare Provider.
1. Ascensia Diabetes Care. Data on File. Second Chance Sampling Research Topline Report, (May 2015). A 15-minute online study was conducted among people with diabetes (PWDs) and diabetes nurse educators (DNEs) in the US, UK and DE. PWDs and Pharmacists were the target in Canada. Hall & Partners.
Contact
Ascensia Diabetes Care
5 Wood Hollow Road
Parsippany
NJ 07054
United States
1-800-348-8100 (CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring)
1-844-736-7348 (Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring)
Legal
- About Us
- Contact Us
- Press
- Ascensia Conditions of Use
- Ascensia Privacy Statement
- Consumer Health Privacy Policy
- Eversense EULA
- Eversense Privacy Policy
- Eversense Legal and Warranty
- Eversense Patents
- Distributors
- Report a compliance incident
©2024 Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG. All rights reserved.
©2024 Senseonics, Inc. All rights reserved
Ascensia Diabetes Care
5 Wood Hollow Road
Parsippany
NJ 07054
United States
1-800-348-8100 (CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring)
1-844-736-7348 (Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring)
- About Us
- Contact Us
- Press
- Ascensia Conditions of Use
- Ascensia Privacy Statement
- Consumer Health Privacy Policy
- Eversense EULA
- Eversense Privacy Policy
- Eversense Legal and Warranty
- Eversense Patents
- Distributors
- Report a compliance incident
©2024 Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG. All rights reserved.
©2024 Senseonics, Inc. All rights reserved