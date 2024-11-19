CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (2024)

CONTOUR®NEXT EZ
Easy-to-use. Proven accuracy.1

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (1)

Why Choose
CONTOUR®NEXT EZ?

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (2)

Easy-to-read display with simple test strip insertion to check your blood glucose level

No Coding® technology means one less step in the testing process and eliminates errors due to user miscoding

With Second-Chance® Sampling technology, you can save money with fewer wasted strips2

Identify trouble spots with personalized HI/LO target range and your blood glucose test results summary

Pair Your Meter with CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips

Save every month on
CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips*

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (3)

Purchase your
CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips
over-the-counter

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (4)

FAQs:

What test strips are compatible with my CONTOUR®NEXT EZ meter?

Your CONTOUR®NEXT EZ meter is specifically designed to work with CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips. Our blood glucose test strips are designed with advanced technology to provide highly accurate results in seconds when used with a CONTOUR®NEXT EZ meter.1 For best results, always use CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips with any of our CONTOUR®NEXT meters to get optimal performance and accurate readings. To ensure you are purchasing authentic products, please visit our ‘Where to Buy’ CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips web page to see a full list of authorized retailers: https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/homedelivery/.

1Reference: Bernstein. et al. (2013). A new test strip technology platform for self-monitoring - Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, 1386-1399. https://doi.org/10.1177/193229681300700531.

Can my CONTOUR®NEXT EZ meter be paired with an app?

No, the CONTOUR®NEXT EZ meter does not have Bluetooth® technology that would allow pairing with an app. If you are looking for a CONTOUR® connected meter, please explore our CONTOUR®NEXT GEN and CONTOUR®NEXT ONE meter options that are Bluetooth® enabled.

What size battery do I need for my CONTOUR®NEXT EZ meter?

Your CONTOUR®NEXT EZ meter operates on two (2) 3-volt (DL2032 or CR2032) coin cell, lithium batteries.

Featured Customer Reviews*

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (5)CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (6)CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (7)CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (8)CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (9)

I got this because the blood strips are less expensive - but have read in more than one place that they are very accurate - in use, it does not need much blood to make it work - works for me.

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (10)Walter

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (11)CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (12)CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (13)CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (14)CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (15)

I got anew Contour Rx from my Doctor. I had the Rx filled only to find the strips wouldnt work with my meter. I ordered Contour Next Meter from Walmart. Used it today, and I am happy with the meter.

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (16)Jean

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (17)CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (18)CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (19)CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (20)CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (21)

Love this product I will purchase this again.

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (22)StMonkey13

Resources

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (26)CONTOUR®NEXT EZ User Guide

English

Spanish

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (27)CONTOUR®NEXT EZ Quick Reference Guide

English

Spanish

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (28)How-To Videos

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (29)FAQs

CONTOUR NEXT EZ blood glucose meter. (30)CONTOUR®NEXT Meter Comparison Chart

*The product reviews displayed on this website are solely the opinions of the individual customers who have submitted them. These reviews do not reflect the opinions, positions, or endorsements of Ascensia Diabetes Care. Furthermore, all copyrights to these reviews are owned by the respective seller websites from which they are collected.

*Valid for up to 12 uses through 12/31/2023. ELIGIBLE PRIVATELY INSURED PATIENTS pay the first $15 and can save up to $105 of remaining copay based upon prescription quantity and insurance coverage. CASH PATIENTS pay the first $15 and can save up to $66 on 100 count test strips. Excludes 15, 35 and 70 count over the counter test strips. PATIENTS are responsible for any remaining balance after discount is applied. Patients pay all applicable taxes and fees. RESTRICTIONS: Offer not valid for prescriptions reimbursed under Medicaid, Medicare drug benefit plan, Tricare or other federal or state health programs (i.e. medical assistance programs). If patient is eligible for drug benefits under any such program, offer not valid. Cash Discount Cards and other non-insurance plans are not valid as primary under this offer. Visit ContourChoice.com for additional details and Restrictions. Patient: BY USING THIS CARD, YOU UNDERSTAND AND AGREE TO COMPLY WITH THE RESTRICTIONS. YOU ALSO CERTIFY THAT YOU WILL COMPLY WITH ANY TERMS OF YOUR HEALTH INSURANCE CONTRACT REQUIRING THAT YOUR PAYOR BE NOTIFIED OF THE EXISTENCE AND/OR VALUE OF THIS OFFER. Void where prohibited by law. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Ascensia Diabetes Care reserves the right to cancel or change this offer at any time and without notice. For Questions call 1-855-226-3931.

The information brought to you by Ascensia Diabetes Care US Inc. provides general information. It is not intended to be used as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment and should not replace the advice of your
Healthcare Provider.

1. Bernstein. New test strip technol platform for SMBG. J Diabetes Sci Technol. 2013.

2. Ascensia Diabetes Care. Data on File. Second Chance Sampling Research Topline Report, (May 2015). A 15-minute online study was conducted among people with diabetes (PWDs) and diabetes nurse educators (DNEs) in the US, UK and DE. PWDs and Pharmacists were the target in Canada. Hall & Partners.

