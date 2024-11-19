CONTOUR®NEXT ONE | Ascensia Diabetes Care (2024)

CONTOUR®NEXT ONE
Highly accurate results in seconds1

Why choose
CONTOUR®NEXT ONE?

Easy to use* with remarkably accurate results in seconds1

SmartlightTM provides a simple understanding of your blood glucose levels2

With Second-Chance® Sampling technology, you can save money with fewer wasted strips3

Download and connect to our free CONTOUR®DIABETESApp** for an easy way to see and share your blood glucose results

Check to see if your smartphone’s operating system is compatible

FAQs:

How do I set up my CONTOUR®NEXT ONE meter?

There are two ways you can set up your CONTOUR®NEXT ONE meter: on the meter itself, or by using the CONTOUR®DIABETES app provided by Ascensia Diabetes Care. For instructions on initial setup from the meter itself, please refer to the User Guide included with your meter. To set up your meter using the app, download the CONTOUR®DIABETES app on your smartphone or mobile device, open the app, tap ‘Get started,’ and follow the instructions. This will configure both the meter and the app simultaneously.

What is the smartLIGHT™ feature and what do the colors mean?

The smartLIGHT™ feature on the CONTOUR®NEXT ONE meter gives you instant feedback on your blood glucose results.1 It immediately identifies your blood sugar levels as above, below, or within the target range to help you make informed decisions about your diabetes care. This feature can be switched off if you prefer not to use it.

Green = within target

Amber = above target

Red = below target

1Reference: CONTOUR®NEXT ONE BGMS User Guide, Rev. 10/23.

What is Second-Chance® Sampling?

Second-Chance® Sampling is another useful feature of the CONTOUR®NEXT ONE meter.1 If your initial blood sample is insufficient to take a blood glucose reading, Second-Chance® Sampling allows you to apply more blood to the same test strip instead of using a new one. This can help you:

  • Avoid having to prick your finger again2
  • Waste fewer test strips (and lancets)2

1Reference: CONTOUR®NEXT ONE BGMS User Guide Rev 10/23.

2Reference: Richardson JM et al. Clinical Relevance of Reapplication of Blood Samples During Blood Glucose Testing. Poster presented at the 20th Annual Diabetes Technology Meeting (DTM).

Featured Customer Reviews*

It really is the perfect size. I use a CGM but you still need to have a manual one to check. Its size is fantastic. Easy to pack and take along Like I said perfect.

CONTOUR®NEXT ONE | Ascensia Diabetes Care (14)Walmart Customer

Have had to use Trumetrix in the past due to coverage by Medicaid, but recently tried this out. Super fast draw, coupled with Contour's ease! No strikes, so a win-win!

CONTOUR®NEXT ONE | Ascensia Diabetes Care (20)Heather

It's small, easy to use & accurate. I'm very happy with it!

CONTOUR®NEXT ONE | Ascensia Diabetes Care (26)Sherry 1960

*The product reviews displayed on this website are solely the opinions of the individual customers who have submitted them. These reviews do not reflect the opinions, positions, or endorsements of Ascensia Diabetes Care. Furthermore, all copyrights to these reviews are owned by the respective seller websites from which they are collected.

*Before use please see the CONTOUR®NEXT ONE user guide for full instructions

**On a compatible Android or iOS device. For a list of compatible devices, please visit compatibility.contourone.com

1. Christiansen, M. P. (2017). A New, Wireless-enabled Blood Glucose Monitoring System That Links to a Smart Mobile Device: Accuracy and User Performance Evaluation. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, 11(3), 567-573. DOI: 10.1177/1932296817691301.

2. Smartson online survey, Sweden 2017. 352 respondents: People with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, over 18 years old, who tested at least 4–7 times a day. Participants received free meter and tests strips. Survey funded by Ascensia Diabetes Care (Pg. 4).

3. Ascensia Diabetes Care. Data on File. Second Chance Sampling Research Topline Report, (May 2015). A 15-minute online study was conducted among people with diabetes (PWDs) and diabetes nurse educators (DNEs) in the US, UK and DE. PWDs and Pharmacists were the target in Canada. Hall & Partners.

