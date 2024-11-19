CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips | Ascensia Diabetes Care (2024)

CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips
Product Benefits
#1 branded over-the-counter test strips1
Highly accurate results in seconds when used with a CONTOUR®NEXT meter2
With Second-Chance® Sampling, you can save money with fewer wasted strips3
Purchasing OTC may be more affordable than many insurance co-pays
FSA/HSA eligible and doctor recommended
FAQs:
Using CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips is simple. Follow these 5 easy steps:
- Wash and dry your hands well before and after handling the test strips.
- Insert a CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strip into your meter's test strip port.
- Use our MICROLET®NEXT lancing device or an alternative to get a tiny drop of blood from your fingertip.
- Gently touch the test strip to the blood drop until the meter beeps.
- Your blood glucose result will display on the screen in just a few seconds.
For more detailed instructions, please refer to the Insert under the Resources section at the bottom of this page or watch our easy-to-follow How-To Videos on the website.
You can buy CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips over the counter from your preferred retailer:
- Online stores such as Amazon and Walmart
- Local pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid
- Supermarkets and big-box stores such as Kroger and Target
To ensure you are purchasing authentic products, please visit our ‘Where to Buy’ CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips web page to see a full list of authorized retailers: https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/homedelivery/.
CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips are designed with advanced technology to provide highly accurate results in seconds when used with a CONTOUR®NEXT meter.1 They meet or exceed industry standards, delivering readings that are within ±10% of lab measurements. This means you can trust the readings to manage your diabetes effectively. For more detailed information on accuracy and performance, please refer to the Insert under the Resources section at the bottom of this page.
1Reference: Christiansen, M. P. (2017). A New, Wireless-enabled Blood Glucose Monitoring System That Links to a Smart Mobile Device: Accuracy and User Performance Evaluation. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, 11(3), 567-573. DOI: 10.1177/1932296817691301.
Featured Customer Reviews*
These strips are accurate. I checked it with the ones I have from the Pharmacy and the ones I just got from Amazon.. Only 4 pts difference which is nothing...The strips are also much less than the Pharmacy ones... I am very satisfied.
Babsy
These r wonderful 👍..sooooo much easier than the other type it just sucks the blood right up and in 5 second a reading .no more trying to tilt your finger the right way to the strip to get the blood on.
Emily
Contour Next is a Very reliable glucose monitor and strips are also reliable in terms of whether the reading is correct--I've compared it to the blood tests I've had at the doctor's by using Contour Next just before going into the office for the blood test.
Annie
Pair your CONTOUR®NEXT Test Strips with one of our blood glucose meters:
CONTOUR®NEXT GEN
Learn More >
CONTOUR®NEXT ONE
Learn More >
CONTOUR®NEXT EZ
Learn More >
Contact Us
Email: support@ContourNext.com
Phone: 1-800-348-8100 available
from 8:00 AM -12:00 AM EDT
Monday to Sunday.
*The product reviews displayed on this website are solely the opinions of the individual customers who have submitted them. These reviews do not reflect the opinions, positions, or endorsements of Ascensia Diabetes Care. Furthermore, all copyrights to these reviews are owned by the respective seller websites from which they are collected.
1. Ascensia Diabetes Care. Data on File. OTC brand volume (June 2024), IRI Cash Data CYTD accessed August 2024.
2. Christiansen, M. P. (2017). A New, Wireless-enabled Blood Glucose Monitoring System That Links to a Smart Mobile Device: Accuracy and User Performance Evaluation. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, 11(3), 567-573. DOI: 10.1177/1932296817691301.
3. Ascensia Diabetes Care. Data on File. Second Chance Sampling Research Topline Report, (May 2015). A 15-minute online study was conducted among people with diabetes (PWDs) and diabetes nurse educators (DNEs) in the US, UK and DE. PWDs and Pharmacists were the target in Canada. Hall & Partners.
The information is brought to you by Ascensia Diabetes Care US Inc. Provides general information and is not a guarantee of coverage or payment (partial or full), and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Actual benefits are determined by each plan administrator in accordance with its respective policy and procedures.
©2021 Ascensia Diabetes Care US Inc. All rights reserved.
Ascensia, the Ascensia Diabetes Care logo, Contour, No Coding, the No Coding logo, Sip-In Sampling, Second-Chance, the Second-Chance logo and Microlet are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Ascensia Diabetes Care.
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Ascensia Diabetes Care is under license.
Ascensia Diabetes Care, 5 Wood Hollow Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054 United States 1-800-348-8100
