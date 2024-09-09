Convert Binary to Text! (2024)

Table of Contents
Rate this converter How to use the Binary Translator? Converter features Why Use a Binary Translator to Convert Binary Code to Text? How Do I Manually Convert Binary Code to Text? Binary to Text: short Video Tutorial The Powers of 2 The first three digits indicate the Case Each letter is eight digits in binary What is ASCII, and Why is it Important? What is Binary, and Why is it Important? Questions and Answers about Binary to Text Conversion Binary to ASCII table FAQs References

This Binary Translator lets you convert Binary Code to Text quickly and easily.

How to use the Binary Translator?

Time needed:1 minute

Start converting strings of binary text into legible English by following these four easy steps:

  1. Enter the Binary Code

    Type in (or paste) the binary code into the first field.

  2. Press the Translate button

    Press the Translate button to get the binary code immediately converted to plain text.

  3. Review the Output

    Plain text will appear in the second field.

  4. Copy or Save the Text

    Optionally, you can just as easily copy the output text or click the “Save” button to download a .txt file of the English text.

You can also go in reverse by translating any text into binary code with this text to binarycode converter.

Converter features

🔟 Binary Input length:Unlimited
⚡ Speed of Conversion:Instant!
➡️ Plain Text Output:Display, Copy, Save
🎯 Conversion Accuracy:100%
🔍 Binary to ASCII table:Included
📋 Binary to Text Conversion Tutorial:Available (Video + Text)

Read on to find more helpful information on the history of binary data to text conversions, how to Convert Binary to Text manually, and a fascinating video on making all the 1s and 0s less daunting to parse.

Why Use a Binary Translator to Convert Binary Code to Text?

Binary code is not commonly used to present information directly to people. While computers use binary digits to store, sort, and transmit data, they also translate all these 0s and 1s into other formats that are easier to understand.

There are several possible reasons you might want to use a binary translator. Even if you already know how to manually convert between binary code and different forms of text, it takes time. Quickly copying and pasting binary strings into a binary to text converter takes seconds, and your results are displayed just as fast.

Binary is used as a very basic cipher to hide information, and this tool can help you decode it instantly. No matter where on the internet the text appears, you can effortlessly copy and paste the string into the first text box to translate it.

You might have to convert binary data as an assignment or solve a puzzle in a game where everything is expressed in binary data. Nerdy people out there, us included, love learning about the inner-workings of root computer language. The more tools you have to help you learn, the better.

To summarize it, the main reasons to use a binary translator over the manual conversion process are speed and convenience, however, learning how to manipulate and convert binary code yourself can be quite educational and useful.

Knowing how to convert binary to text is a pretty cool geek skill to add to your arsenal, too.

How Do I Manually Convert Binary Code to Text?

Binary system might look complicated: 0100100001101001 – how are we supposed to read that without a binary decoder?

Binary to Text: short Video Tutorial

Video credit

Once you get the hang of things, binary code isn’t so hard to translate, but it takes some getting used to. You are about to learn how to convert binary to English using ASCII character encoding.

Each string of 0s and 1s represents a decimal code on the ASCII characters table that translates to a letter. One letter represented in binary is eight digits, or bits long.For our purposes, once you have learned how to read in binary, things become as easy as counting to 26 (the number of letters in the English alphabet).

The Powers of 2

To begin with, you’ll need to use powers of 2 to construct the decimal. That might not sound intuitive at first but bear with the process. Start by writing out the binary figure. For this example, let’s use 01000011.

To visualize this easily, let’s write the binary figure, and above it, place powers of 2 above each digit.

Start from 20 on the right side, and work left. This means 2 to the power 1 will be next, then 2 to the power of 2, and so on until you reach 2 to the power of 7.

Convert Binary to Text! (1)

Each power of 2 that corresponds to a 1 in the binary figure is kept and added together. From the right, you’ll take the first, second, and seventh powers and add them together, because there are only three ones in the binary figure 0100011, in those positions.

The sum of 20, 21, and 26 equals 67 (1+2+64). This basic conversion lets us know the decimal output of that binary figure.

The first three digits indicate the Case

When using a binary to English translator, the first three binary digits indicate if the letter is uppercase or lowercase.

Convert Binary to Text! (2)

If you add together just 20 and 21, you’ll get 3. Since the third letter of the alphabet is C, we know that this binary figure represents the letter C.

For any binary figure, starting with 010 means the letter will be uppercase, and starting with 011 means the letter is lowercase.

Convert Binary to Text! (3)

Putting all that simple math together, you can translate binary manually. Just like we found out that 0100011 is capital C, you can convert other letters into English.

It’s as simple as that when you have all the decimal codes in front of you. A is equal to 1, B to 2, and so on until you hit Z at 26.

Each letter is eight digits in binary

When you are dealing with longer binary sequences, remember to separate each string by eight digits (bits). Each letter consists of only eight numbers.

You can use forward slashes to mark them out when you want to manually make any conversions. A binary code translator can help break up the bytes into more readable context.

For example, the binary figure 0100100001101001 becomes 01001000/01101001.

Convert Binary to Text! (4)

We need to find decimal values of these two strings separately.

Let’s start with 01001000.Remember, we won’t assign powers of 2 for the first three digits, because we don’t need those to find our decimal for text purposes. We only need to know that 010 will indicate our first letter is uppercase.

The decimal output for the first string is 8. What’s the eighth letter in the alphabet? It’s H.

Now, let’s decode the second string.Our first three digits are 011, so we know it will be lowercase. Just find the decimal output for the remaining five digits.

Convert Binary to Text! (5)

If you got 9, you got it right. 9 corresponds to i. We know it’s a lowercase i. Put them together, and we have “Hi”.

Hi! Now you know how to convert binary code to text. You can practice with the binary translator, now that you know the basics.

What is ASCII, and Why is it Important?

ASCII stands for American Standard Code for Information Interchange. It’s a text encoding system that was developed in the 1960s by the American Standards Association. ASCII was created as a way for computers to display, transmit and take text as input more efficiently.

The basic ASCII table uses only numbers and letters from the English alphabet, cutting out a lot of possible information that a computer would otherwise have to interpret or translate. Extended ASCII codes are used to represent letters from foreign alphabets and other symbols.

When you type the letters of the alphabet on your keyboard, your computer converts them into binary numbers that it can understand. While this conversion would be annoying for humans to make every single time, computers can process things at lightning-fast speeds and are built to use data in this fashion.

What is Binary, and Why is it Important?

The modern binary system is a base-2 numeral system, a method of mathematical expression capable of communicating everything a computer would need to know using only two symbols: 0 (zero) and 1 (one).

Binary has a long history spanning many centuries, however Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz gets the credit for inventing the basic modern binary system in 1689, using it as an expression of philosophy, religious beliefs, and mathematics. It enhances the existing numeral system through smart simplification.

These foundations would inspire engineers in the early 20th century that created the first computers. Researchers continue to innovate on the binary number system programmers use to make software, but the basis of bits and binary remains relevant to machines today.

Thanks to the simplicity of binary language, computers can almost instantly read and translate the 0s and 1s into data to store and trasmit, and into computer instructions to execute.

Understanding binary code is useful if you have an interest in computer science, digital electronics, engineering, or just want to learn about a fundamental aspect of modern computing. If you interface with hardware at all, the concepts of Boolean logic and binary are indispensable.

Questions and Answers about Binary to Text Conversion

👉 How do you use the Binary Translator?

The Binary Translator at ConvertBinary.com is really easy to use.

Just follow these steps: enter (or paste) the binary code in the first field, then press the Translate button.

The binary translation to a plain text string will immediately appear below the convert button.

✏️ How do you convert Binary to Text?

In order to convert binary to text, you have two options: you can either use an online translator (like the one provided for free by ConvertBinary.com), or you can do it manually.

If you want to learn how to convert binary code to text manually, you can read this guide, or watch the associated tutorial.

⚙️ How does the Binary Translator works?

That’s very simple: first, it converts each binary number to decimal, provided that the binary number has 8 digits (that’s because ASCII uses 8 bits to represent a character).

Then, it references the ASCII characters table to determine the character that corresponds to that numeric ASCII code.

Finally, it simply prints the corresponding character.

👓 Is There an Easier Way to Read Binary?

If you ever need to read binary as letters of the Latin ASCII alphabet without access to a digital converter, it would help to have access to a table of each letter. You can go through the manual decoding processes as long as you have learned how to read binary figures, but sometimes just having a list makes things faster.

📘 Does the Binary Converter Work with Other Languages?

The Binary Translator works in decoding data into ASCII, which is expressed using English characters. While the numbers are not connected to any language on their own, while using ASCII, you can only convert binary into letters of the English alphabet.

This tool cannot allow you to translate English into any other language.

📄 Can I convert Text to Binary Code?

Of course! You can encode any plain text to binary code, using the Text to Binary Converter at ConvertBinary.com.

❓ What does the binary code 01100001 mean?

01100001 stands for the lowercase letter “a” in ASCII, as you can verify with the binary translator.

You can find tables of all the letters of the alphabet in binary code at ConvertBinary.com.

🖥️ Why Do Modern Computers Still Use Binary Code?

When computers were first developed, it was easier to work around code that only consisted of 0s and 1s. The architecture of their processors and logic gates and switches makes it so that even the most complicated data is still broken down into binary.

You can also read a more detailed explanation of why computers use binary code.

🗣 Can I Talk to People in Binary?

While speaking in person, it’d be quite difficult to try and talk in just 1s and 0s. If you want to send somewhat coded messages to friends over the internet, it’d be easy to convert back and forth from binary to English.

Using binary figures will only get easier for you as you see the patterns more often as well. You can even start telling binary jokes to one another.

Binary to ASCII table

BinaryDecimalASCII CharacterHex
00NUL0
11SOH1
102STX2
113ETX3
1004EOT4
1015ENQ5
1106ACK6
1117BEL7
10008BS8
10019HT9
101010LF0A
101111VT0B
110012FF0C
110113CR0D
111014SO0E
111115SI0F
1000016DLE10
1000117DC111
1001018DC212
1001119DC313
1010020DC414
1010121NAK15
1011022SYN16
1011123ETB17
1100024CAN18
1100125EM19
1101026SUB1A
1101127ESC1B
1110028FS1C
1110129GS1D
1111030RS1E
1111131US1F
10000032Space20
10000133!21
1000103422
10001135#23
10010036$24
10010137%25
10011038&26
1001113927
10100040(28
10100141)29
10101042*2A
10101143+2B
10110044,2C
101101452D
10111046.2E
10111147/2F
11000048030
11000149131
11001050232
11001151333
11010052434
11010153535
11011054636
11011155737
11100056838
11100157939
11101058:3A
11101159;3B
11110060<3C
11110161=3D
11111062>3E
11111163?3F
100000064@40
100000165A41
100001066B42
100001167C43
100010068D44
100010169E45
100011070F46
100011171G47
100100072H48
100100173I49
100101074J4A
100101175K4B
100110076L4C
100110177M4D
100111078N4E
100111179O4F
101000080P50
101000181Q51
101001082R52
101001183S53
101010084T54
101010185U55
101011086V56
101011187W57
101100088X58
101100189Y59
101101090Z5A
101101191[5B
101110092\5C
101110193]5D
101111094^5E
101111195_5F
110000096`60
110000197a61
110001098b62
110001199c63
1100100100d64
1100101101e65
1100110102f66
1100111103g67
1101000104h68
1101001105i69
1101010106j6A
1101011107k6B
1101100108l6C
1101101109m6D
1101110110n6E
1101111111o6F
1110000112p70
1110001113q71
1110010114r72
1110011115s73
1110100116t74
1110101117u75
1110110118v76
1110111119w77
1111000120x78
1111001121y79
1111010122z7A
1111011123{7B
1111100124|7C
1111101125}7D
1111110126~7E
1111111127DEL7F
Convert Binary to Text! (2024)

FAQs

How to convert from binary to text? ›

To change binary code into text, which is what humans can read, you have two ways. First, convert the binary numbers into decimal or hexadecimal. Then, you find what letters or symbols they stand for using a chart called ASCII. Or you can simply use an online tool that does all the work for you.

See More
What does 01001000 01100101 01101100 01101100 01101111 00100001 mean? ›

01001000 01100101 01101100 01101100 01101111 00100001

Those ones and zeros might not look like anything to you, but in binary code the numbers are actually saying “Hello!

Get More Info Here
What is the number 10101110 mean? ›

10101110 = (1 × 2 7 ) + (0 × 2 6 ) + (1 × 2 5 ) + (0 × 2 4 ) + (1 × 2 3 ) + (1 × 2 2 ) + (1 × 2 1 ) + (0 × 2 0 ) = 128 + 0 + 32 + 0 + 8 + 4 + 2 + 0. = 174. Therefore, binary number 10101110 = 174 decimal number.

Know More
What is 011001 in binary? ›

So, the number 25 in the 6-bit binary is 011001, which is correct.

Learn More Now
How does a computer convert binary to text? ›

Converting binary numbers into text characters

Binary numbers can be translated into text characters using American Standard Code for Information Interchange (ASCII) codes to store information in the computer's RAM or CPU. ASCII-capable applications, like word processors, can read text information from the RAM or CPU.

See More
How to convert a binary file into a text file? ›

Here are some ways to convert a binary file to text:
  1. Use the nfacmd.sh command: Use the command /infacmd.sh ConvertLogFile -in /unix path/wf_name. ...
  2. Use an online converter: Use a free online converter like Duplichecker.com or SEOMagnifier to convert binary to text.
Feb 8, 2024

Find Out More
What is the binary code for I love you? ›

01001001 00100000 01101100 01101111 01110110 01100101 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 is binary code for "I love you".

Read More
How do you say the F word in binary code? ›

You need to factor in the usage of lowercase letters as well:
  1. a: 01100001.
  2. b: 01100010.
  3. c: 01100011.
  4. d: 01100100.
  5. e: 01100101.
  6. f: 01100110.
  7. g: 01100111.
  8. h: 01101000.
Jun 13, 2023

Tell Me More
How to say hello in binary code? ›

What is hello in binary? Therefore, HELLO in binary is written as 01001000 01000101 01001100 01001100 01001111.

Keep Reading
What is the answer to the integers 49966 and 52231 when divided by a three digit? ›

Therefore, the possible values of n are: 151, 453, 755. Good luck!

See More

What is 110100 to number? ›

32 + 16 + 0 + 4 + 0 + 0 = 52. This is the decimal equivalent of the binary number 110100.

Discover More Details
What is 10110011 in numbers? ›

Add up what we have: 128+32 +16+2+1 = 179. Therefore, 10110011 equals 179 in decimal.

Read On
What is XXD in binary? ›

XXD is a command-line program that may be used to manage, convert, and display binary files on Unix and Unix-like operating systems. Making a hexadecimal dump from a typical input file is its primary goal.

Discover More Details
How do you convert your name into binary code? ›

So here are the rules for writing a name:
  1. Space is 00100000.
  2. Capital letters start with 010.
  3. Lowercase letters start with 011.
  4. The remaining 5 digits of the letter is the letter's position in the alphabet: A is 1, B is 2, etc. ( But in binary, so A is 00001, B is 00010, etc.)
Aug 20, 2018

Continue Reading
How to convert 11111 to base 10? ›

The basic solution is 16+8+4+2+1=31. However if you add 1 to 11111 you get 100000 and so another way of looking at it (and one that all software engineers dealing with binary will mentally perform for any sequences of all 1s) is that the answer is 32-1=31.

Get More Info Here
What does 10101 mean in binary? ›

What does 10101 mean in binary? In binary, 10101 converts to 21 in decimal. This can be written in expanded notation as the following equation: 1 x 2^4 + 0 x 2^3 + 1 x 2^2 + 0 x 2^1 + 1 x 2^0 = 16 + 0 + 4 + 0 + 1 = 21.

Know More
What does 011 1111 011 011 mean? ›

On the closed captions, the code is grouped with commas: “Why don't you just 011, 1111, 011, 011” which translates to “Why don't you just F off” — a derogatory slang term. Angela is wearing cat-shaped earrings in the scene where she is complaining that her cat is still dead.

View Details
How to convert binary data to string? ›

Method #1:

The binary data is divided into sets of 7 bits because this set of binary as input, returns the corresponding decimal value which is ASCII code of the character of a string. This ASCII code is then converted to string using chr() function.

View More

References

