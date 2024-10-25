Convert feet to meters (2024)

Foot

Definition: A foot (symbol: ft) is a unit of length in the imperial and US customary systems of measurement. A foot was defined as exactly 0.3048 meters in 1959. One foot contains 12 inches, and one yard is comprised of three feet.

History/origin: Prior to standardization of units of measurement, and the definition of the foot currently in use, the measurement of the foot was used in many different systems including the Greek, Roman, English, Chinese, and French systems, varying in length between each. The various lengths were due to parts of the human body historically being used as a basis for units of length (such as the cubit, hand, span, digit, and many others, sometimes referred to as anthropic units). This resulted in the measurement of a foot varying between 250 mm and 335 mm in the past compared to the current definition of 304.8 mm. While the United States is one of the few, if not only, countries in which the foot is still widely used, many countries used their own version of the foot prior to metrication, as evidenced by a fairly large list of obsolete feet measurements.

Current use: The foot is primarily used in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom for many everyday applications. In the US, feet and inches are commonly used to measure height, shorter distances, field length (sometimes in the form of yards), etc. Feet are also commonly used to measure altitude (aviation) as well as elevation (such as that of a mountain). The international foot corresponds to human feet with shoe size 13 (UK), 14 (US male), 15.5 (US female), or 46 (EU).

Meter

Definition: A meter, or metre (symbol: m), is the base unit of length and distance in the International System of Units (SI). The meter is defined as the distance traveled by light in 1/299 792 458 of a second. This definition was slightly modified in 2019 to reflect changes in the definition of the second.

History/origin: Originally, in 1793, the meter was defined as one ten-millionth of the distance from the equator to the North Pole. This changed in 1889, when the International prototype metre was established as the length of a prototype meter bar (made of an alloy of 90% platinum and 10% iridium) measured at the melting point of ice. In 1960, the meter was again redefined, this time in terms of a certain number of wavelengths of a certain emission line of krypton-86. The current definition of the meter is effectively the same as the definition that was adopted in 1983, with slight modifications due to the change in definition of the second.

Current use: Being the SI unit of length, the meter is used worldwide in many applications such as measuring distance, height, length, width, etc. The United States is one notable exception in that it largely uses US customary units such as yards, inches, feet, and miles instead of meters in everyday use.

Foot to Meter Conversion Table

Foot [ft]Meter [m]
0.01 ft0.003048 m
0.1 ft0.03048 m
1 ft0.3048 m
2 ft0.6096 m
3 ft0.9144 m
5 ft1.524 m
10 ft3.048 m
20 ft6.096 m
50 ft15.24 m
100 ft30.48 m
1000 ft304.8 m

How to Convert Foot to Meter

1 ft = 0.3048 m
1 m = 3.280839895 ft

Example: convert 15 ft to m:
15 ft = 15 × 0.3048 m = 4.572 m

FAQs

What is the exact value of feet to meters? ›

1 Feet = 0.3048 Meter.

What is the code to convert meters to feet? ›

Multiply any meter measurement by 3.28 to convert to feet.

If you want, you can try to do the multiplication on your own and see if you get the right answer: 1 meter x 3.28 = 3.28 feet. 5 meters x 3.28 = 16.4 feet. 2.7 meters x 3.28 = 8.856 feet.

How do you convert area from feet to meters? ›

One square foot is equal to 0.09290304 square meters. Hence, to convert the area from square foot (sq. ft) to square meters (sq. m), multiply the number of square foot by 0.09290304.

How do you convert meters to feet equation? ›

Meter to Feet Conversion

One meter is approximately equal to 3.28084 feet. To convert meters to feet, multiply the given meter value by 3.28084 feet. For example, 5 meters to feet is converted as follows: We know that, to convert 5 meters to feet, multiply 5 by 3.28084.

What is the rule of thumb for feet to meters? ›

So, in a pinch, all you'd need to remember is: 1 meter is about 3.3 feet. Multiply the number of meters by 3.3 to get an approximate answer.

How do you memorize meters? ›

You can remember the order of the prefixes by using the following sentence: Good Morning King Henry Died By Drinking Chocolate Milk. Since the multiples and divisions of the base units are all factors of ten, you just need to move the decimal to convert from one to another.

Which conversion factor would you use to convert from meters to feet? ›

The exact conversion factor is actually 3.28084 feet per meter. However, for most practical purposes, using a conversion factor of 3.28 is accurate enough. To convert a length in meters to feet, simply multiply the length in meters by the conversion factor of 3.28.

How do you convert 6 feet into meters? ›

To convert feet to meters, you can use the conversion factor: 1 foot = 0.3048 meters. Therefore, 6 feet is approximately equal to 1.8288 meters.

How to solve feet to meter? ›

1 foot to meter conversion is given by 1 foot = 0.3048 m. One foot is equal to 0.3048 meters, making the meter a larger unit. To convert feet to meters, you multiply the length in feet by the conversion factor 0.3048.

How to measure a meter with your feet? ›

There is approximately 3 feet to a meter 3.28 ft. This is how I do it. I wear 10 1/2 size shoes, the length of my foot is almost 12 inches (say 11 inches). If I take 3 good steps I will have measured about 1 yard or 1 metre.

What is the formula for meters to feet? ›

Meter to Feet Conversion

One meter is approximately equal to 3.28084 feet. To convert meters to feet, multiply the given meter value by 3.28084 feet. For example, 5 meters to feet is converted as follows: We know that, to convert 5 meters to feet, multiply 5 by 3.28084.

How did you convert 3 feet into meters? ›

Feet to meters conversion table
Feet (ft)Meters (m)
1 ft0.3048 m
2 ft0.6096 m
3 ft0.9144 m
4 ft1.2192 m
17 more rows

