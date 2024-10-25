Convert feet to meters (2024)

Home / Length Conversion / Convert feet to meters

Please provide values below to convert foot [ft] to meter [m], or vice versa.

Foot

Definition: A foot (symbol: ft) is a unit of length in the imperial and US customary systems of measurement. A foot was defined as exactly 0.3048 meters in 1959. One foot contains 12 inches, and one yard is comprised of three feet.

History/origin: Prior to standardization of units of measurement, and the definition of the foot currently in use, the measurement of the foot was used in many different systems including the Greek, Roman, English, Chinese, and French systems, varying in length between each. The various lengths were due to parts of the human body historically being used as a basis for units of length (such as the cubit, hand, span, digit, and many others, sometimes referred to as anthropic units). This resulted in the measurement of a foot varying between 250 mm and 335 mm in the past compared to the current definition of 304.8 mm. While the United States is one of the few, if not only, countries in which the foot is still widely used, many countries used their own version of the foot prior to metrication, as evidenced by a fairly large list of obsolete feet measurements.

Current use: The foot is primarily used in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom for many everyday applications. In the US, feet and inches are commonly used to measure height, shorter distances, field length (sometimes in the form of yards), etc. Feet are also commonly used to measure altitude (aviation) as well as elevation (such as that of a mountain). The international foot corresponds to human feet with shoe size 13 (UK), 14 (US male), 15.5 (US female), or 46 (EU).

Meter

Definition: A meter, or metre (symbol: m), is the base unit of length and distance in the International System of Units (SI). The meter is defined as the distance traveled by light in 1/299 792 458 of a second. This definition was slightly modified in 2019 to reflect changes in the definition of the second.

History/origin: Originally, in 1793, the meter was defined as one ten-millionth of the distance from the equator to the North Pole. This changed in 1889, when the International prototype metre was established as the length of a prototype meter bar (made of an alloy of 90% platinum and 10% iridium) measured at the melting point of ice. In 1960, the meter was again redefined, this time in terms of a certain number of wavelengths of a certain emission line of krypton-86. The current definition of the meter is effectively the same as the definition that was adopted in 1983, with slight modifications due to the change in definition of the second.

Current use: Being the SI unit of length, the meter is used worldwide in many applications such as measuring distance, height, length, width, etc. The United States is one notable exception in that it largely uses US customary units such as yards, inches, feet, and miles instead of meters in everyday use.

Foot to Meter Conversion Table

Foot [ft] Meter [m] 0.01 ft 0.003048 m 0.1 ft 0.03048 m 1 ft 0.3048 m 2 ft 0.6096 m 3 ft 0.9144 m 5 ft 1.524 m 10 ft 3.048 m 20 ft 6.096 m 50 ft 15.24 m 100 ft 30.48 m 1000 ft 304.8 m

How to Convert Foot to Meter

1 ft = 0.3048 m

1 m = 3.280839895 ft



Example: convert 15 ft to m:

15 ft = 15 × 0.3048 m = 4.572 m

Popular Length Unit Conversions

cm to inches inches to cm mm to inches inches to mm meters to feet feet to meters km to miles miles to km cm to feet feet to cm inches to feet feet to inches meters to yards yards to meters mm to cm cm to mm cm to m m to cm cm to km km to cm mm to feet feet to mm meters to miles miles to meters feet to miles miles to feet yards to feet feet to yards See Also Feet to Meter Conversion (ft to m)3 Ways to Convert Feet to Meters - wikiHowFeet to Meters Conversion (ft to m) - Inch CalculatorFeet to Meters Converter - Convert ft to m Online - Robo Calculator inches to meters meters to inches mm to m m to mm km to m m to km inches to yards yards to inches yards to miles miles to yards

Convert Foot to Other Length Units