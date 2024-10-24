Convert inches to mm (2024)

Please provide values below to convert inch [in] to millimeter [mm], or vice versa.


Inch

Definition: An inch (symbol: in) is a unit of length in the imperial and US customary systems of measurement. An inch was defined to be equivalent to exactly 25.4 millimeters in 1959. There are 12 inches in a foot and 36 inches in a yard.

History/origin: The term "inch" was derived from the Latin unit "uncia" which equated to "one-twelfth" of a Roman foot.

There have been a number of different standards for the inch in the past, with the current definition being based on the international yard. One of the earliest definitions of the inch was based on barleycorns, where an inch was equal to the length of three grains of dry, round barley placed end-to-end. Another version of the inch is also believed to have been derived from the width of a human thumb, where the length was obtained from averaging the width of three thumbs: a small, a medium, and a large one.

Current use: The inch is mostly used in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It is also sometimes used in Japan (as well as other countries) in relation to electronic parts, like the size of display screens.

Millimeter

Definition: A millimeter (symbol: mm) is a unit of length in the International System of Units (SI). It is defined in terms of the meter, as 1/1000 of a meter, or the distance traveled by light in 1/299 792 458 000 of a second.

History/origin: The milli- prefix is one of many metric prefixes. It indicates one thousandth of the base unit, in this case the meter. The definition of the meter has changed over time, the current definition being based on the distance traveled by the speed of light in a given amount of time. The relationship between the meter and the millimeter is constant however. Prior to this definition, the meter was based on the length of a prototype meter bar. In 2019, the meter has been re-defined based on the changes made to the definition of a second.

Inch to Millimeter Conversion Table

Inch [in]Millimeter [mm]
0.01 in0.254 mm
0.1 in2.54 mm
1 in25.4 mm
2 in50.8 mm
3 in76.2 mm
5 in127 mm
10 in254 mm
20 in508 mm
50 in1270 mm
100 in2540 mm
1000 in25400 mm

How to Convert Inch to Millimeter

1 in = 25.4 mm
1 mm = 0.0393700787 in

Example: convert 15 in to mm:
15 in = 15 × 25.4 mm = 381 mm

FAQs

How many mm is 1 ⁄ 4 inch? ›

6.35 mm

What is 1 inch in mm exactly? ›

One inch is equal to 25.4 millimeters.

How many mm is 1 ⁄ 2 inch? ›

Inches to millimeters conversion table
Inches (")Millimeters (mm)
1/4 ″6.35 mm
1/2 ″12.7 mm
1 ″25.4 mm
2 ″50.8 mm
23 more rows

How many mm is 1 ⁄ 8 inch? ›

To convert 1/8 inch to mm, divide 1 by 8 to convert the fraction to a decimal. Then, multiply that by 25.4 since there are 25.4 millimeters in one inch. That's the formula that our calculator uses to find that 1/8 inch to millimeters is 3.175 mm.

Is 7 mm the same as 1 4 inch? ›

7mm = almost 9/32 inch (= a bit over 1/4 inch) 8mm = 5/16 inch. 9mm = almost 3/8 inch. 10mm = just over 3/8 inch.

Is 25 mm the same as 1 inch? ›

One inch is eqaul to 25.4 millimeters (mm).

Is 30 mm equal to 1 inch? ›

Since there are 25.4 millimeters in one inch, the length in inches is equal to millimeters divided by 25.4. Thus, the formula to convert millimeters to inches is the length divided by 25.4.

How big is 6 mm? ›

A measurement of 6 millimeters (mm) is roughly equivalent to the width of a standard paperclip or the thickness of a U.S. dime, making it a relatively small dimension, approximately 1/25th of an inch.

Is 20 mm the same as 1 inch? ›

Answer: 20 millimeters is equal to approximately 0.7874 inches. Here's how the calculation is done: Given Measurement: 20 mm. Conversion Factor: 1 inch = 25.4 mm.

What is 1mm as an inch? ›

1 MM = 0.0393701 Inches.

What is 1 mm on a ruler? ›

The numbers on the ruler represent centimeters (cm). There are 10 millimeters for each centimeter. To read a metric ruler, each individual line represents . 10 (1/10) of a centimeter, or 1 millimeter.

How thick is 5 mm? ›

5 millimeters (mm) is a very small unit of measurement. It is roughly the width of a small paperclip or the thickness of a nickel coin. It is about 0.2 inches. About 0.197 inch.

How thick is 32 mm in inches? ›

Example #2: If an item measures 5mm wide... so 5mm is about 3/16" wide. Example #3: If an item measures 32mm tall... so 32mm is about 1-1/4" tall.

How many mm is 1/4 inch? ›

To convert 1/4 inch to mm, divide 1 by 4 to convert the fraction to a decimal. Then, multiply that by 25.4 since there are 25.4 millimeters in one inch. That's the formula that our calculator uses to find that 1/4 inch to millimeters is 6.35 mm.

Is a quarter of an inch 5 mm? ›

So, 1/4 inch is approximately 6.35 millimeters, not 5mm. There is a slight difference between the two measurements, which can be significant when precision is required, especially in fields such as engineering, construction, and manufacturing.

How many millimeters is a quarter? ›

Coin Specifications
DenominationCentQuarter Dollar
CompositionCopper Plated Zinc 2.5% Cu Balance ZnCupro-Nickel 8.33% Ni Balance Cu
Weight2.500 g5.670 g
Diameter0.750 in. 19.05 mm0.955 in. 24.26 mm
Thickness1.52 mm1.75 mm
2 more rows
Apr 28, 2022

How many mm is a 1 4 inch fitting? ›

How to Measure Your BSP Fittings
BSP Thread SizeOutside Diameter mm / inchTPI
1/4 Inch BSP13.16 mm / 0.518"19
3/8 Inch BSP16.66 mm / 0.656"19
1/2 Inch BSP20.99 mm / 0.825"14
5/8 Inch BSP22.99 mm / 0.902"14
14 more rows

