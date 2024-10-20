Convert NGN to EUR: Nigerian Naira To Euro Exchange Rates (2024)

1.0000 NGN = 0.0006029 EUR July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC

Check the latest currency exchange rates for the Nigerian Naira, Euro and all major world currencies. Our currency converter is simple to use and also shows the latest currency rates.

Live Currency Exchange Converter

swap

1Nigerian Naira=0.0006029Euros

1 NGN = 0.0006029 EUR1 EUR = 1,658.53 NGN

Last update 2024-7-8 1:00 AM UTC

InvertNGN to EUR Conversion Chart

  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 1Y
  • 3Y
  • 5Y

This chart shows data from 2023-7-6 to 2024-7-5. The average exchange rate over this period was 0.0009435 Euros per Nigerian Naira.

What was the highest NGN to EUR exchange rate in the lastyear?

The high point for the NGN/EUR ratewas 0.001249 Euros per Nigerian Naira on September 13, 2023.

What was the lowest NGN to EUR exchange rate in the lastyear?

The low point was 0.0005660 Euros per Nigerian Naira on March 12, 2024.

Is NGN up or down compared to EUR in the lastyear?

The NGN/EUR rate is down -48.83%. This means the Nigerian Naira has decreased in value compared to the Euro.

View History Table

NGN to EUR Exchange Rates

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High0.00062410.0008259
Low0.00060550.0006010
Avg0.00061450.0006649
Volatility-1.01%-15.83%
Download History
10 000 Euro to Naira

Convert NGN to EUR

Nigerian Naira Euro
₦1,0000.6029
₦5,0003.0147
₦10,0006.0294
₦15,0009.0442
₦20,00012.059
₦25,00015.074
₦50,00030.147
₦100,00060.294
₦500,000301.47
₦1,000,000602.94
₦2,500,0001,507.36
₦5,000,0003,014.72
₦10,000,0006,029.45
₦25,000,00015,074
₦50,000,00030,147
₦100,000,00060,294

Convert EUR to NGN

Euro Nigerian Naira
€11,658.53
€58,292.63
€1016,585
€1524,878
€2033,171
€2541,463
€5082,926
€100165,853
€500829,263
€1,0001,658,526
€2,5004,146,316
€5,0008,292,631
€10,00016,585,262
€25,00041,463,156
€50,00082,926,312
€100,000165,852,624

NGN to EUR History Rates by Year

To view rates between the Nigerian Naira and the Euro for a particular year, click on one of the links below.

  • 2024
  • 2023
  • 2022
  • 2021
  • 2020
  • 2019
  • 2018
  • 2017
  • 2016
  • 2015

How to Convert Nigerian Nairas to Euros?

You can convert Nigerian Nairas to Euros by using the exchange-rates.org currency converter in just one easy step.Simply enter the amount of NGN you want to convert to EUR in the box labeled "Amount", and you’re done!You’ll now see the value of the converted currency according to the most recent exchange rate.

NGN to EUR Currency Converter - FAQs

How much is 1 in EUR?

1 Nigerian Naira = 0.0006029 Euros as of July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC.You can get live exchange rates between Nigerian Nairas and Euros using exchange-rates.org,which aggregates real-time forex data from the most authoritative sources.

How much is 100 in EUR?

100 Nigerian Nairas = 0.06029 Euros as of July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC.

What was the highest NGN to EUR exchange rate in the last 10 years?

In the last 10 years, the highest rate from Nigerian Nairas to Euros was on March 15, 2015 when each Nigerian Naira was worth 0.004789.

When is the best time to convert NGN to EUR?

The NGN and EUR can be traded 24x5 starting from the time markets open on Monday mornings in Sydney all the way to the time markets close on Fridays at 5 pm in New York. Exchange rates can fluctuate by the minute while markets are open. However, the time between 3-4 PM GMT is often a good time to convert Nigerian Nairas to Euros because currency market liquidity and trading volume tend to be the highest during this time. Also, it’s best to convert Nigerian Nairas to Euros early in the week if you need Euros urgently. If you execute a trade late in the week, it might not settle until the following week given that forex markets are closed on weekends.

Which is stronger, NGN or EUR?

The Euro is currently stronger than the Nigerian Naira given that 1 EUR is equal to 1,658.53 NGN.Conversely, 1 NGN is worth 0.0006029 EUR.

Is the Nigerian Naira up or down against the Euro?

The Nigerian Naira isdown -40.16%year to date against the Euro.In the last 10 years, the Nigerian Naira isdown -86.65%against the Euro.As a result, the Nigerian Naira haslostpurchasing power compared to the Euro over the last 10 years.

Convert NGN to EUR: Nigerian Naira To Euro Exchange Rates (2024)

What is the exchange rate for Naira to euro in Nigeria?

1 NGN = 0.000575 EUR Aug 13, 2024 11:50 UTC.

What is the exchange rate for Naira to euro in Nigeria? ›

1 NGN = 0.000575 EUR Aug 13, 2024 11:50 UTC.

How much is Nigerian naira to € 1?

Download Our Currency Converter App
Conversion rates Euro / Nigerian Naira
1 EUR1,753.34000 NGN
5 EUR8,766.70000 NGN
10 EUR17,533.40000 NGN
20 EUR35,066.80000 NGN
8 more rows

How much is $100 in euros in Naira?

Download Our Currency Converter App
Conversion rates Euro / Nigerian Naira
100 EUR175,226.00000 NGN
250 EUR438,065.00000 NGN
500 EUR876,130.00000 NGN
1000 EUR1,752,260.00000 NGN
8 more rows

How much is the euro in the black market in Nigeria today? ›

1 Euro (EUR) to Naira Black Market Rate Today - 8/13/2024 is 1700 Naira.

How much is € 1000 in nigeria to naira?

Download Our Currency Converter App
Conversion rates Euro / Nigerian Naira
1000 EUR1,753,340.00000 NGN
2000 EUR3,506,680.00000 NGN
5000 EUR8,766,700.00000 NGN
10000 EUR17,533,400.00000 NGN
8 more rows

How much is 1 euro in naira aboki?

Euro to Naira Black Market Rate - Eur to NGN Today
ConversionBlack Market Rate in Naira
1 Euro to Naira1,685
1 Australian Dollar to Naira850
1 US Dollar to Naira1,595
1 Pound to Naira2,030
7 more rows

How much is € 500 euro in nigeria currency?
876,670.00000 NGN

876,670.00000 NGN

How much is 1 dollar today in Nigeria?
1,589.97000 NGN

1,589.97000 NGN

100 Euro to Naira Black Market Rate - Eur to Naira Today

100 Euro to Naira Black Market Rate - Eur to Naira Today
Amount in Euro (€)Black Market Rate in Naira
100 Euro to Naira168,500
200 Euro to Naira337,000
300 Euro to Naira505,500
400 Euro to Naira674,000
11 more rows

How much is € 50 euro in nigeria?

Download Our Currency Converter App
Conversion rates Euro / Nigerian Naira
50 EUR87,512.00000 NGN
100 EUR175,024.00000 NGN
250 EUR437,560.00000 NGN
500 EUR875,120.00000 NGN
8 more rows

How much is 1 euro in Naira recently?

Handy Conversion Data Table
Euros to Nigerian-NairaNigerian-Naira to Euros
1 EUR1744.8809 NGN0.0006 EUR
2 EUR3489.7617 NGN0.0011 EUR
5 EUR8724.4043 NGN0.0029 EUR
10 EUR17448.8086 NGN0.0057 EUR
10 more rows

What is the euro to naira prediction?

Euro to Naira Forecast For 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 And 2028
MonthOpenLow-High
Sep17371700-1847
Oct17261726-1805
Nov17781767-1821
Dec17941794-1876
24 more rows

What is the exchange rate of Naira to euro?

Convert Nigerian Naira to Euro
NGNEUR
1 NGN0.000571495 EUR
5 NGN0.00285747 EUR
100.00571495 EUR
250.0142874 EUR
6 more rows

Which currency is the highest in the world? ›

Which currency has the highest value in the world? Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) is the world's most valuable currency.

500 Euro to Naira Black Market Rate - Eur to Naira Today

500 Euro to Naira Black Market Rate - Eur to Naira Today
Amount in Euro (€)Black Market Rate in Naira
500 Euro to Naira842,500
600 Euro to Naira1,011,000
800 Euro to Naira1,348,000
1000 Euro to Naira1,685,000
11 more rows

500 Euro to Naira Black Market Rate - Eur to Naira Today

500 Euro to Naira Black Market Rate - Eur to Naira Today
Amount in Euro (€)Black Market Rate in Naira
500 Euro to Naira842,500
600 Euro to Naira1,011,000
800 Euro to Naira1,348,000
1000 Euro to Naira1,685,000
11 more rows

