Convert NGN to EUR: Nigerian Naira To Euro Exchange Rates (2024)

1.0000 NGN = 0.0006029 EUR July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC

The NGN/EUR rate is down -48.83% . This means the Nigerian Naira has decreased in value compared to the Euro.

This chart shows data from 2023-7-6 to 2024-7-5 . The average exchange rate over this period was 0.0009435 Euros per Nigerian Naira.

You can convert Nigerian Nairas to Euros by using the exchange-rates.org currency converter in just one easy step.Simply enter the amount of NGN you want to convert to EUR in the box labeled "Amount", and you’re done!You’ll now see the value of the converted currency according to the most recent exchange rate.

NGN to EUR Currency Converter - FAQs

How much is ₦ 1 in EUR?

1 Nigerian Naira = 0.0006029 Euros as of July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC.You can get live exchange rates between Nigerian Nairas and Euros using exchange-rates.org,which aggregates real-time forex data from the most authoritative sources.

How much is ₦ 100 in EUR?

100 Nigerian Nairas = 0.06029 Euros as of July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC.

What was the highest NGN to EUR exchange rate in the last 10 years?

In the last 10 years, the highest rate from Nigerian Nairas to Euros was on March 15, 2015 when each Nigerian Naira was worth €0.004789.

When is the best time to convert NGN to EUR?

The NGN and EUR can be traded 24x5 starting from the time markets open on Monday mornings in Sydney all the way to the time markets close on Fridays at 5 pm in New York. Exchange rates can fluctuate by the minute while markets are open. However, the time between 3-4 PM GMT is often a good time to convert Nigerian Nairas to Euros because currency market liquidity and trading volume tend to be the highest during this time. Also, it’s best to convert Nigerian Nairas to Euros early in the week if you need Euros urgently. If you execute a trade late in the week, it might not settle until the following week given that forex markets are closed on weekends.

Which is stronger, NGN or EUR?

The Euro is currently stronger than the Nigerian Naira given that 1 EUR is equal to 1,658.53 NGN.Conversely, 1 NGN is worth 0.0006029 EUR.

Is the Nigerian Naira up or down against the Euro?

The Nigerian Naira isdown -40.16%year to date against the Euro.In the last 10 years, the Nigerian Naira isdown -86.65%against the Euro.As a result, the Nigerian Naira haslostpurchasing power compared to the Euro over the last 10 years.