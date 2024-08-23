Convert NGN to EUR: Nigerian Naira To Euro Exchange Rates (2024)

Table of Contents
Live Currency Exchange Converter InvertNGN to EUR Conversion Chart What was the highest NGN to EUR exchange rate in the lastyear? What was the lowest NGN to EUR exchange rate in the lastyear? Is NGN up or down compared to EUR in the lastyear? NGN to EUR Exchange Rates Convert NGN to EUR Convert EUR to NGN NGN to EUR History Rates by Year How to Convert Nigerian Nairas to Euros? NGN to EUR Currency Converter - FAQs More NGN Conversions Why Trust Us? Popular Conversions References

1.0000 NGN = 0.0006029 EUR July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC

Check the latest currency exchange rates for the Nigerian Naira, Euro and all major world currencies. Our currency converter is simple to use and also shows the latest currency rates.

Live Currency Exchange Converter

swap

1Nigerian Naira=0.0006029Euros

1 NGN = 0.0006029 EUR1 EUR = 1,658.53 NGN

Last update 2024-7-8 1:00 AM UTC

InvertNGN to EUR Conversion Chart

  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 1Y
  • 3Y
  • 5Y

This chart shows data from 2023-7-6 to 2024-7-5. The average exchange rate over this period was 0.0009435 Euros per Nigerian Naira.

What was the highest NGN to EUR exchange rate in the lastyear?

The high point for the NGN/EUR ratewas 0.001249 Euros per Nigerian Naira on September 13, 2023.

What was the lowest NGN to EUR exchange rate in the lastyear?

The low point was 0.0005660 Euros per Nigerian Naira on March 12, 2024.

Is NGN up or down compared to EUR in the lastyear?

The NGN/EUR rate is down -48.83%. This means the Nigerian Naira has decreased in value compared to the Euro.

View History Table

NGN to EUR Exchange Rates

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High0.00062410.0008259
Low0.00060550.0006010
Avg0.00061450.0006649
Volatility-1.01%-15.83%
Download History
See Also
10 000 Euro to Naira

Convert NGN to EUR

Nigerian Naira Euro
₦1,0000.6029
₦5,0003.0147
₦10,0006.0294
₦15,0009.0442
₦20,00012.059
₦25,00015.074
₦50,00030.147
₦100,00060.294
₦500,000301.47
₦1,000,000602.94
₦2,500,0001,507.36
₦5,000,0003,014.72
₦10,000,0006,029.45
₦25,000,00015,074
₦50,000,00030,147
₦100,000,00060,294

Convert EUR to NGN

Euro Nigerian Naira
€11,658.53
€58,292.63
€1016,585
€1524,878
€2033,171
€2541,463
€5082,926
€100165,853
€500829,263
€1,0001,658,526
€2,5004,146,316
€5,0008,292,631
€10,00016,585,262
€25,00041,463,156
€50,00082,926,312
€100,000165,852,624

NGN to EUR History Rates by Year

To view rates between the Nigerian Naira and the Euro for a particular year, click on one of the links below.

  • 2024
  • 2023
  • 2022
  • 2021
  • 2020
  • 2019
  • 2018
  • 2017
  • 2016
  • 2015

How to Convert Nigerian Nairas to Euros?

You can convert Nigerian Nairas to Euros by using the exchange-rates.org currency converter in just one easy step.Simply enter the amount of NGN you want to convert to EUR in the box labeled "Amount", and you’re done!You’ll now see the value of the converted currency according to the most recent exchange rate.

NGN to EUR Currency Converter - FAQs

How much is 1 in EUR?

1 Nigerian Naira = 0.0006029 Euros as of July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC.You can get live exchange rates between Nigerian Nairas and Euros using exchange-rates.org,which aggregates real-time forex data from the most authoritative sources.

How much is 100 in EUR?

100 Nigerian Nairas = 0.06029 Euros as of July 8, 2024 01:00 AM UTC.

What was the highest NGN to EUR exchange rate in the last 10 years?

In the last 10 years, the highest rate from Nigerian Nairas to Euros was on March 15, 2015 when each Nigerian Naira was worth 0.004789.

When is the best time to convert NGN to EUR?

The NGN and EUR can be traded 24x5 starting from the time markets open on Monday mornings in Sydney all the way to the time markets close on Fridays at 5 pm in New York. Exchange rates can fluctuate by the minute while markets are open. However, the time between 3-4 PM GMT is often a good time to convert Nigerian Nairas to Euros because currency market liquidity and trading volume tend to be the highest during this time. Also, it’s best to convert Nigerian Nairas to Euros early in the week if you need Euros urgently. If you execute a trade late in the week, it might not settle until the following week given that forex markets are closed on weekends.

Which is stronger, NGN or EUR?

The Euro is currently stronger than the Nigerian Naira given that 1 EUR is equal to 1,658.53 NGN.Conversely, 1 NGN is worth 0.0006029 EUR.

Is the Nigerian Naira up or down against the Euro?

The Nigerian Naira isdown -40.16%year to date against the Euro.In the last 10 years, the Nigerian Naira isdown -86.65%against the Euro.As a result, the Nigerian Naira haslostpurchasing power compared to the Euro over the last 10 years.

More NGN Conversions

NGN to AED

NGN to AUD

NGN to BRL

NGN to CAD

NGN to CHF

NGN to CNY

NGN to CZK

NGN to DKK

NGN to EUR

NGN to GBP

NGN to HKD

NGN to HUF

NGN to IDR

NGN to ILS

NGN to INR

NGN to JPY

NGN to KRW

NGN to MXN

NGN to NOK

NGN to NZD

NGN to PLN

NGN to SAR

NGN to SEK

NGN to SGD

NGN to THB

NGN to TRY

NGN to TWD

NGN to USD

Why Trust Us?

Exchange-rates.org has been a leading provider of currency, cryptocurrency and precious metal prices for nearly 20 years. Our information is trusted by millions of users across the globe each month . We have been featured in some of the most prestigious financial publications in the world including Business Insider, Investopedia, Washington Post, and CoinDesk.

We partner with leading data providers to bring you the latest and most accurate prices for all major currencies, cryptocurrencies and precious metals. The currency, cryptocurrency and precious metals prices displayed on our site are aggregated from millions of data points and pass through proprietary algorithms in order to deliver timely and accurate prices to our users.

Used and trusted by millions
of people.

Featured in reputable financial publications like Business Insider, Investopedia and Coindesk

Popular Conversions

20000 Yen to USD

400 Pesos to US Dollars

100 Million Won to USD

1500 Euros to US Dollars

3000 CAD to USD

600 Pesos to US Dollars

50 Million Won to USD

2000 Yen to USD

300 US Dollars to Pesos

1200 Euros to US Dollars

Convert NGN to EUR: Nigerian Naira To Euro Exchange Rates (2024)

References

Top Articles
Working At Sono Bello: Employee Reviews and Culture
Top 20 Sono Bello Interview Questions & Answers
Research Tome Neltharus
Kbb Motorcyle
Meal Plans - Middle Georgia State University | Aladdin Campus Dining
Everything You Need to Know About GSU Dining Halls
Onedrive Txstate
Gilfnation
SPN 3251: After treatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure - ZIPtuning Blog
SPN 3246: Aftertreatment 1 Diesel Particulate Filter Outlet Temperature - ZIPtuning Blog
Old Time Pottery Daytona Beach Photos
How to Schedule Your US Passport Appointment Online
Latest Posts
How Much Does Belly Fat Removal Cost? 
Pros and Cons of Sono Bello - Pros & Cons Reviews
Article information

Author: Nicola Considine CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6443

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nicola Considine CPA

Birthday: 1993-02-26

Address: 3809 Clinton Inlet, East Aleisha, UT 46318-2392

Phone: +2681424145499

Job: Government Technician

Hobby: Calligraphy, Lego building, Worldbuilding, Shooting, Bird watching, Shopping, Cooking

Introduction: My name is Nicola Considine CPA, I am a determined, witty, powerful, brainy, open, smiling, proud person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.