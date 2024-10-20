Convocation Congrats! June 14: Law, Arts, Extension, and Physical Education and Recreation (2024)

Today, the U of A community celebrates the academic achievements of its Spring graduates from the Faculties of Law, Arts, Extension, and Physical Education and Recreation. Each has toiled and excelled in their field, and we’d like to take this opportunity to say congrats — well done, everyone!

FACULTY OF LAW

Juris Doctor

Jaffar Abbas-Hasanie, Calgary

Ryan Jeffrey Ackerman, Edmonton

Bradley William Arnold Angove, Edmonton

Christopher Anninos, British Columbia

Stephanie Arseneault, New Brunswick

Terence Bradley Arthur, Edmonton

Gavyn Backus, British Columbia

Amanda Grace Lesley Baker, British Columbia

Hailee Felicia Barber, Irma

Eric Harold Barstad, Brooks

Grayson Jonathan Andrew Bateyko, St Paul

Gordon Joseph Becher, Fairview

Bryan Martin Beck, British Columbia

Angela Rose Beierbach, Medicine Hat

Jeffrey Tyler Bengry, Lethbridge

Johanna Elizabeth Berry, British Columbia

Jasmine Billing, Edmonton

Melis Nihan Bittman, British Columbia

Blaine Ty Bowman, Edmonton

Andrea Miyoko Brooks, Edmonton

Jenna Joyce Broomfield, Edmonton

Stephen Brophy, Ontario

James Cantwell, British Columbia

Michael Kyle Cantwell, British Columbia

Jessica Lynn Cartwright, Edmonton

Adam Richard Cembrowski, Edmonton

Lauren Nicole Chalaturnyk, St Albert

Matthew Chao, British Columbia

Carina Grace Yat-Yan Chiu, Calgary

Denny Chung, British Columbia

Ksenija Ciric, British Columbia

Evan Davis Clarke, British Columbia

Paula Teagan Cooper, British Columbia

David Scott Cowley-Salegio, Edmonton

Nizar Dahrouge, Edmonton

Jeffrey Landon Daniels, Lac La Biche

Stefan Louis Delblanc, Edmonton

Sarah Grace Denholm, Edmonton

Aditya Dhingra, Ontario

Julie Mien An Dinh, Edmonton

Matthew Richard Dolan, Edmonton

Brendan Kristjan Downey, British Columbia

Jordan Michael Drexler, Ontario

Alexandra Joanne Dunn, Grande Prairie

James Herbert Dyck, Calgary

Haley Ellen Edmonds, Edmonton

Karsten Zachary Erzinger, British Columbia

Benjamin Ferland, Edmonton

Caitlyn Mary Anne Field, Edmonton

Robyn Arlene Fischer, Calgary

Jamie Alexandra Fitzel, Whitecourt

Chelsea Lynn Flintoff, British Columbia

Michelle Fong, Edmonton

Allen William Fowlis, Calgary

Ashley Christine Gelinas, Edmonton

Robley Ludiane Goff, New Brunswick

Emily Helen May Gore, British Columbia

Chelsey Tamsen Grue, Edmonton

Elizabeth Grzyb, Calgary

Evan Gerald Halbert, Ontario

Jason Rodney Harley, St Albert

Jack Thomas Harmon, Edmonton

Jason Harp, British Columbia

Samantha Nicole Harper, Edmonton

Nadia Haymour, Edmonton

Emma Gabrielle Himsl, Vegreville

Juliana Kar Yan Ho, Edmonton

Caitlin Briana Hodgson, British Columbia

Conor James Holash, Saskatchewan

Taylor Morgan Holland, Red Deer

Dawson Horning, Calgary

Zachary Houston, Manitoba

Sean Patrick Hume, Calgary

Mark Irvin Husband, Edmonton

Robin Jawanda, British Columbia

Afshaan Jiwaji Kapasi, Edmonton

Si Yeon Joo, British Columbia

Jotika Kaur Kaler, Calgary

Lana Joelle Kampitsch, Edmonton

Jesse Kasprow, British Columbia

Peter Mark Keohane, Calgary

Jessica Kind, British Columbia

Lerina Koornhof, British Columbia

Carrie Lynn Koperski, Edmonton

Jennifer Danielle Kozak, Edmonton

Kerri Elizabeth Krawchuk, Spruce Grove

Victoria Maria Kubinski, Edmonton

Hyuk Ju Kwon, Calgary

Jason Tyler Lai, Edmonton

Simon Harris Lambert, Edmonton

Chelsea Elouise Charlie Langlois, British Columbia

Allie Lynn Larson, Devon

Brooklyn Milan LeClair, Edmonton

John Lee, British Columbia

Rebecca Sarah Lee, Edmonton

Chyna Marie Anastasia Lines, British Columbia

Jeremy Paul Livingston, Prince Edward Island

August Locke, Ontario

Maxime Curtis Lutz, Edmonton

Denny Alexander Mah, Edmonton

Jeevanjot Singh Mann, Edmonton

Matthew Alexander Fraser Martin, Fort McMurray

Vicki Lynn Martin, Edmonton

Allana McComb, Ontario

Tyler David McDonough, Calgary

Krista McFadyen, Edmonton

Olivia Ariel McGhan, Sherwood Park

Molly Gretna Heather McIntosh, British Columbia

Barret Joeseph Zupan McNally, Edmonton

James Robert McTague, Edmonton

Shaheer Ahmad Meenai, Edmonton

Ashton Nicole Menuz, Calgary

Alexander Michel, Ontario

Sean Declan Midwood, British Columbia

Kevin Jordan Mitchell, British Columbia

Christopher Monfette, Spruce Grove

Jae Stuart Morris, Ontario

Joel Murphy, Edmonton

Patrick Michael Newman, Edmonton

Amy Kathryn Maria Nothof, Sherwood Park

Kaetlyn Anne Elaine Oates, Edmonton

Matthew Parent, Edmonton

Calvin Gary Patterson, Edmonton

Kristin Jamie Plester, Edmonton

Marko Pokrajac, British Columbia

Allison Marjorie Purdon, Edmonton

Richard Raffai, Northwest Territories

Matthew Masculino Ramos, Edmonton

Martin Joseph Redman, Calgary

Brandyn James Rodgerson, Saskatchewan

Christina Emma Roth, Edmonton

Elena Karis Ryland, Calgary

Sarah Elizabeth Sager, Edmonton

Chase Salembier, Saskatchewan

Anthony Saric, British Columbia

Michael Glenn Saunders, Calgary

Megan Elizabeth Schaub, Edmonton

Matthew Devon Schneider, Calgary

Dorian Simonneaux, British Columbia

Patrick Michael Smith, Ontario

Joseph Aaron Soifer, Edmonton

Matthew James Summers, Ontario

Mark Benjamin Tagg, Stony Plain

Samantha Alli Taylor, Calgary

Christine Dominique Tays, Edmonton

Kimberly Gurnisha Kaur Thauli, British Columbia

Jacqueline Tory Thibaudeau, Edmonton

Kayla Marie Thompson, Edmonton

Nicholas Yukio Todd, Calgary

Randell Robert Trombley, Edmonton

Bryan Peter Tsui, British Columbia

Daniel Van den Berg, British Columbia

Jenna Elizabeth Vivian, Edmonton

Maryna Vysotski, Edmonton

Monica Juan Wang, China

ShiYuan Wang, British Columbia

Melanie Paige Webber, Calgary

Paul Roy Welke, Edmonton

Bryce William Wells, Cochrane

Ian Spenser Wilson, Edmonton

Terra Ashley Woelke, Edmonton

Andrew Scott Wood, Lac La Biche

Sunhae Youm, United States

Ben Robert Young, Edmonton

Luke Lee Young, Edmonton

FACULTY OF ARTS

Doctor of Philosophy

Eduard Baidaus, History in History and Classics, Edmonton

Lizaveta Kasmach, History in History and Classics, Belarus

Danielle Monica Lamb, Comparative Literature, British Columbia

Audra Ellen Phillips, Linguistics, Calgary

Tamara Gayle Sorenson Duncan, Linguistics, Saskatchewan

Hillary Anne Sparkes, Anthropology, United States

Jill Susanne Taylor-Hollings, Anthropology, Ontario

Regan Cathryn Treewater, Comparative Literature, United States

Mark Stanley Wheller, Religious Studies, Edmonton

Master of Arts

Mi Kwi Cho, East Asian Interdisciplinary Studies in East Asian Studies, Japan

Aaron Daniel Coons, Anthropology, Saskatchewan

Anita Cutic, English in English and Film Studies, Croatia

Milos Dumanovic, Economics, Yugoslavia

Gerald Ejike Ezenwa, Economics, Nigeria

Wafa Gaiech, English in English and Film Studies, Tunisia

Brieanne Taylor Glaicar, Ancient Societies and Cultures in History and Classics, Northwest Territories

Jennifer Irene Hallson, Anthropology, Edmonton

Rachael Joan Heffernan, Religious Studies, Ontario

Mengqi Li, East Asian Studies, China

Yifan Li, History of Art, Design, and Visual Culture in Art and Design, China

Julie-Ann Mercer, History of Art, Design, and Visual Culture in Art and Design, Edmonton

Tetsuya Miyaguchi, Japanese Language and Linguistics in East Asian Studies, Japan

Kerry Lynn Sluchinski, East Asian Studies, Edmonton

Jane Kamjing Traynor, East Asian Studies, Calgary

Master of Science

Graham Tomkins Feeny, Linguistics, Edmonton

Matthew Curtis Kelley, Linguistics, United States

Master of Fine Arts

Adrian Marcus Emberley, Painting in Art and Design, Edmonton

Suzanne Elisabeth Martin, Directing in Drama, Manitoba

Miriam Rudolph, Printmaking in Art and Design, Manitoba

Angela Yvonne Snieder, Printmaking in Art and Design, Ontario

Megan Elizabeth Warkentin, Painting in Art and Design, Leduc

Ashley Wright, Directing in Drama, Edmonton

Master of Design

Devaki Ajit Joshi, Visual Communications Design in Art and Design,

India

Bachelor of Arts with Honors

Hasan Seyfullah Birer, Economics, Turkey

Erin Alana Carter, Creative Writing — Cooperative Education Program, Edmonton

Bowen Deng, Economics, China

Frank-Olivier Yatoa Garane, Economics, Burkina Faso

Kathleen Elan Hallson, History, Edmonton

Mitchell Chase Hughes, Economics, Edmonton

Emily Barbara Kaliel, History, Edmonton

Andrey Kirillin, Economics, Edmonton

Kasjan Ivan Mark Koziak, Economics, Edmonton

Callum MacGilp MacDonald, History, Edmonton

Rebecca Marie Nokleby, Anthropology, Edmonton

Megan Leigh Paranich, Anthropology, Lac La Biche

Zhang Qiu, Economics, China

Siobhan Dong Fa Alookie Quigg, English, Northwest Territories

Sarah Louise Rose, English, Edmonton

Dimple Singh Saggar, Economics, Edmonton

Aphra Mary Sutherland, English, Calgary

Kira Naomi Constance Thibaudeau, Religious Studies, Edmonton

Stephanie Erin Thomlinson, Linguistics, St Albert

Connor John Thompson, History, Edmonton

Emily Yi Tran, History, Edmonton

Nathan Malektoo Vandermolen-Pater, Linguistics, Edmonton

Daniel Benjamin Walker, History of Art, Design and Visual Culture, Edmonton

Bachelor of Arts

Phoebe May Amendt, History with Physics Minor, Breton

Tomas Andel, English with Music Minor, Edmonton

Leah Patricia Anderson, Planning with Drama Minor, Edmonton

Oleksandr Oleksandr Antonenko, Economics with Mathematics Minor, Edmonton

Jennifer Christine Argan, Anthropology with Latin American Studies Minor, Edmonton

Jean Bae, Classics with English Minor, Fort McMurray

Akshat Bajaj, Economics with Psychology Minor, India

Ailin Bao, Economics and Mathematics, China

Binbin Bao, Economics with Computing Science Minor, China

Jayden Kennedy Sidney Bearchell, Economics with Political Science Minor, St Albert

Robyn Natasha Bekkema, English with Anthropology Minor, Cold Lake

Alexander Andre Belanger, English and Philosophy, Edmonton

Rochelle Brooke Bergeron, Linguistics with Psychology Minor, British Columbia

Casie Amber Berggren, Anthropology with East Asian Studies Minor, Whitecourt

Teresa Jean Brodhead, English with Philosophy Minor, St Albert

Seth Benjamin Burnard, History with Political Science Minor, Lacombe

Phillip James Burrows, Human Geography with Philosophy Minor, St Albert

Dongrui Cai, Economics and Art and Design, China

Yayuan Cao, Japanese Language and Literature with Psychology Minor, China

Marie Colette Carabine, Linguistics with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Sandra Elizabeth Castillo Rosa, Anthropology with Classical Studies Minor, Edmonton

Claudette Gamboa Castro, Linguistics with Psychology Minor, Philippines

Catherine Mary May Chan, Human Geography with Economics Minor, Vegreville

Natalie Erin Chan, East Asian Studies with Religious Studies Minor, Edmonton

Andrew Mckeen Chell, Planning — Cooperative Education Program with Economics Minor, Edmonton

Chu An Annie Chen, Economics with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Tianyang Chen, Economics and East Asian Studies, China

Tingting Chen, Art and Design with History Minor, China

Jiaxin Cheng, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Rachel Sara Chenier, Linguistics with Sociology Minor, Nunavut

So Yeon Cho, English with Art and Design Minor, Sherwood Park

Kaitlyn Ann Christopherson, History with Anthropology Minor, Drayton Valley

Po-Yu Chuang, Economics with Sociology Minor, Taiwan

Gene Chui, Economics with East Asian Studies Minor, Edmonton

Jue Hao China Chung, Anthropology with Economics Minor, Hong Kong SAR

Victoria Hunter Clegg, Linguistics with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Brendan Thomas Cook, Economics with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Shivon Stacey-Anne Cooper, English with Drama Minor, Edmonton

Caitlyn Angelina Couturier, Linguistics with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Heather Ann Davidson, Human Geography and Classical Studies, British Columbia

Rebecca Emily Mary Day, English with Anthropology Minor, St Albert

Lonneke De Groot, Linguistics with Sociology Minor, Sherwood Park

Venus Agnes De Guzman, Anthropology with English Minor, Edmonton

Daniel James Frederick Decker, English with French Language and Literature Minor, Edmonton

Shuang Deng, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Nour Deni, Linguistics with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Jeskiran Kaur Dhaliwal, Science, Technology and Society with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Jotbir Kaur Dhillon, History with Psychology Minor, British Columbia

Anna Sarahfay Diaz, Drama with Classical Studies Minor, St Albert

Chad Barry DieBold, Linguistics with German Language and Literature Minor, Claresholm

Deanna Kathryn Dombroski, Chinese Language and Literature with East Asian Studies Minor, Edmonton

Yunze Dong, Economics with History Minor, China

Jinshan Du, History with Economics Minor, China

Xinyu Du, Economics with History Minor, China

Elizabeth Grace Duke, English and French Language and Literature, Calgary

Stephen Andrew Joshua Dyck, Linguistics and Philosophy, Edmonton

Jacy Kale David Eberlein, English with Philosophy Minor, St Albert

Nathan Richard Eifert, Human Geography with German Language and Literature Minor, Edmonton

Melody Lee Everest, Religious Studies with Christian Theology Minor, Edmonton

Stacy Ann Thelma Fairfull, History with English Minor, Edmonton

Boya Fan, History with English Minor, China

Xue Fang, Economics with Statistics Minor, China

Xuehan Feng, East Asian Studies with Japanese Language and Literature Minor, China

Zhu Feng, Economics with Statistics Minor, China

Matthew Mark Ferbey, English with Philosophy Minor, Edmonton

Silvia Cecilia Fernandez, Linguistics with History Minor, Sherwood Park

Heather Lynne Finlayson, History with German Language and Literature Minor, Edmonton

Lindsay Erin Fraughton, Religious Studies and Sociology, Fort Saskatchewan

Jared Joseph Albert John French, History and Political Science, Edmonton

Xiaoxun Fu, Economics with Linguistics Minor, China

Zhan Gao, Economics with Sociology Minor, China

Clancylyn Lilybeth Gerla, Anthropology and Sociology, Edmonton

Neelam Kaur Gill, English with History Minor, Edmonton

Eugenia Gokhman, Linguistics and Psychology, Ontario

Yunfei Gong, Economics with East Asian Studies Minor, China

Treena Gould, Art and Design with Music Minor, Edmonton

Joshua Gabriel Greschner, English with History Minor, Sherwood Park

Winona Rose Grosh Susut, Economics with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Kangge Guo, Japanese Language and Literature with East Asian Studies Minor, China

Lulu Guo, Economics with Psychology Minor, China

Lauren Hall, Anthropology with Women’s and Gender Studies Minor, St Albert

Ara Bettina Doloiras Hamor, Economics and Political Science, Philippines

Yue Han, Economics and East Asian Studies, China

Meng qi Qi Hao, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Trent Glen Harris, English with Biological Sciences Minor, British Columbia

Caitlin Joanna Patten Hart, English with Drama Minor, Edmonton

Shaneen Dawn Hartwig, Linguistics with Psychology Minor, Spruce Grove

Jamie Alison Hatfield, Linguistics with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Sanling He, Economics with Japanese Language and Literature Minor, China

Zhewei He, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Emilie Catherine Heaton, Classical Studies and Anthropology, Calgary

Josephine Emelia Hendrick, English and Women’s and Gender Studies, Edmonton

Morgan Russell Hendry, Economics with Political Science Minor, British Columbia

Lisa Anne Marie Hennig, English with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Cole Lewis Heppell, Drama, Edmonton

Susannah Louise Hermaszewska, History and Political Science, United Kingdom

Luigi Tiu Hernandez, Economics with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Joshua Terry Hillaby, English — Cooperative Education Program with Anthropology Minor, St Albert

Brooke Ashley Hodgson, Drama, Edmonton

Jiyang Hu, East Asian Studies with Mathematics Minor, Edmonton

Jingbo Hua, East Asian Studies with Political Science Minor, China

Beishi Huang, Linguistics with Mathematics Minor, China

Chen’en Huang, Economics and Mathematics, China

Robyn Anne Hynes, Anthropology with Russian Language and Literature Minor, Edmonton

Johanna Margaret Louise Ibsen, History with Christian Theology Minor, Spruce Grove

Hayley Joy Irvine, Drama, Cochrane

Deanna Iris Irwin, Linguistics and Psychology, Edmonton

Lindsey Kristine Jacobsen, Anthropology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Xuan Jiao, Economics with History Minor, China

Zhengfan Jin, Economics with History Minor, China

Xinyu Jing, Economics with Linguistics Minor, China

Krystal Jayne Johnson, Drama, Edmonton

Melissa Caitlin Johnson, Linguistics and Psychology, Sherwood Park

Regan Janae Kaasten, English with Comparative Literature Minor, Edmonton

Mbabazi Akiiki Kachope, English with Women’s and Gender Studies Minor, Sherwood Park

Caitlin Grace Kamminga, English with Film Studies Minor, St Albert

Harshbir Singh Kang, Classical Studies with History Minor, Edmonton

Kai Kang, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Leyi Kang, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Amy Irene Kasper, Anthropology with History Minor, Edmonton

Helen Kathleen Kawalilak, Economics with Political Science Minor, Edmonton

Michelle Janae Kerr, English with Film Studies Minor, Edmonton

Narek Khachatryan, Economics with Sociology Minor, Northwest Territories

Tanzila Khawaja, History with English Minor, Edmonton

Madyson Isabella Kjosness, English with Art and Design Minor, Edmonton

Gabrielle Mary Kocken, English with Creative Writing Minor, Sherwood Park

Nicole Haley Kolkman, Anthropology and Classical Studies, Sherwood Park

Daniel George Kolotyluk, Economics with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Lynn Ashley Jane Indrani Krishnasami, History of Art, Design and Visual Culture with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Jessica Morgan Kuehnemuth, Art and Design with Philosophy Minor, Edmonton

Do Hee Kwon, Economics and Sociology, Edmonton

Ka Wing Lai, Economics with East Asian Studies Minor, Hong Kong SAR

Danielle Elizabeth Georgina Lamoureux, Anthropology with Human Geography Minor, Edmonton

Alison Kar Kay Lau, Linguistics with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Jonathan Sheridan Krinkie Lawrence, Planning with Art and Design Minor, Edmonton

Meredith Eileen Leary, Anthropology with Arts Cultural Management Minor, Edmonton

Ann Chan-hee Lee, English with Creative Writing Minor, Calgary

Cheng-Han Lee, Economics with Mathematics Minor, Taiwan

Christine Lee, Planning and Art and Design — Cooperative Education Program, Edmonton

Hyewon Lee, Combined Chinese and Japanese with Economics Minor, Edmonton

Janice Tze-Vui Lee, Planning — Cooperative Education Program with Computing Science Minor, Beaumont

Wei Ping Lee, Economics with East Asian Studies Minor, Taiwan

Emily Ruth Lehune, English and Japanese Language and Literature, Edmonton

Gloria Hip Tung Leung, Economics with Sociology Minor, Hong Kong SAR

Kitty Leung, Linguistics with Sociology Minor, Hong Kong SAR

Luowen Li, Human Geography and Economics, China

Shuanghong Li, Economics and East Asian Studies, China

Wenxin Li, Film Studies with Chemistry Minor, China

Yankun Li, History with Economics Minor, China

Yufei Li, Economics and Mathematics, China

Zhouyutong Li, Economics with Linguistics Minor, China

Yaomin Liang, History with Economics Minor, China

Tae Hyeon Lim, Economics with East Asian Studies Minor, British Columbia

Mark Lin, Classical Studies with English Minor, Edmonton

He Liu, Economics with History Minor, China

Yijiang Liu, Economics and East Asian Studies, China

Hei Tong Lo, Economics with East Asian Studies Minor, Macao

Amanda Lea Lopushinsky, Linguistics with English Minor, Edmonton

Pearl Louise Lorentzen, Linguistics with Creative Writing Minor, Three Hills

Xuan Lu, Economics with Statistics Minor, China

Yangfan Lu, Economics with Music Minor, China

Haofeng Luo, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Qianrui Luo, Economics with East Asian Studies Minor, China

Alexander St Clair Mackay, English and Film Studies, Edmonton

Aaron Timothy Mah, Economics with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Daniel George Mains, East Asian Studies with History Minor, Edmonton

Anna Kathleen Maki, History with English Minor, Edmonton

Mark David Mandrusiak, English with History Minor, Edmonton

Taylor-Ann Marie Mason, Linguistics with Political Science Minor, Edmonton

Miranda Kathleen McGeean, English with Classical Studies Minor, Edmonton

Rachel Joanna McPhee, Linguistics with French Language and Literature Minor, Nova Scotia

Xinnan Mei, Economics with History Minor, China

Ruchen Meng, Economics with History Minor, China

Dianchun Miao, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Jiajun Miao, Economics with Computing Science Minor, China

Emily Grace Miazga, Drama, Edmonton

Patrick Denis Michaud, Drama with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Jean Agnes Dalgetty Middleton, History with Anthropology Minor, Edmonton

Stefan Milanovic, Economics and History, Edmonton

Kimberly Jennifer Miller, Japanese Language and Literature and French Language and Literature, Edmonton (awarded January 12, 2017)

Madelyne Dorothy Milne, Economics with Psychology Minor, Calgary

Vincent Ettore Mizzaro, History with English Minor, Grande Prairie

Ivy Mok, Linguistics and East Asian Studies, Edmonton

Joseph Osikpemi Momoh, Economics with International Studies Minor, Calgary

Carolyn Maria Morie, Anthropology with History of Art, Design and Visual Culture Minor, Edmonton

Andrew James Albert Morland, English with Creative Writing Minor, Northwest Territories

Christopher Jade Victor Nadeau, Drama with Native Studies Minor, Slave Lake

Xinyi Nie, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Graham Kiyoshi Nishikawa, Economics with Human Geography Minor, Yukon

Lucas Antoni Nowosiad, History with Religious Studies Minor, Edmonton

Rachel Osemudiamhen Okoduwa, Economics with International Studies Minor, Nigeria

Marjory Elizabeth Olsen, English with History Minor, Edmonton

Jason Dael Olsonberg, Economics with Sociology Minor, Leduc

Natasha Dawn Onyskiw, English with Women’s and Gender Studies Minor, Edmonton

Kelly Vannesa Ortiz Pulido, Art and Design with Spanish Language and Literature Minor, Edmonton

Alisa Oum, Planning with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Alyssa Danielle Marquez Palma, Art and Design with Human Geography Minor, Edmonton

Ray Chao-Jui Pan, Economics and East Asian Studies, Taiwan

Suiyi Pan, Economics with Linguistics Minor, China

Melissa Louise Partridge, Drama with Art and Design Minor, British Columbia

Katelynn Marie Pawlenchuk, Linguistics with Spanish Language and Literature Minor, Edmonton

Liam David Pearce, Anthropology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Azure Yvette Pham, Art and Design with Human Geography Minor, Edmonton

Kaitlin Irene Poapst, Anthropology with Philosophy Minor, Stettler

Marcus Albert Polasek, Economics with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Laura Porter, Art and Design with Anthropology Minor, Sherwood Park

Larissa Sarah Eve Poseluzny, Human Geography with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Amit Noel Prasad, Economics with Philosophy Minor, Edmonton

Charity Grace Principe, Drama with English Minor, British Columbia

Kelly-Ann Provencal, Anthropology and Sociology, Edmonton

Yujie Qin, Art and Design and Economics, China

Shanil Asanka Ranasinghe, Chinese Language and Literature with Political Science Minor, Edmonton (awarded February 14, 2017)

Kate Louise Renfree, English with Biological Sciences Minor, Grande Prairie

Tristan Jacob Roberts, Art and Design with Russian Language and Literature Minor, Red Deer

Jia Rong, Economics with Psychology Minor, China

Merlin Daniel Rosser, History with Anthropology Minor, St Albert

Michael William Rykes, History with Anthropology Minor, Edmonton

Antonio Pietro Saccomanno, History with Philosophy Minor, Edmonton

Catherine Anne Saffran, History and Classical Studies, Edmonton

Alexandra Louise Fabian San Diego, East Asian Studies with International Studies Minor, Edmonton

Ami Anne Schmidtke, History and Sociology, Sherwood Park

Nicole Virginia Schneider, English with Women’s and Gender Studies Minor, Edmonton

Brett Daniel Schnell, Human Geography with Sociology Minor, Lacombe County

Aaron Alexander Seltz, Planning — Cooperative Education Program with History Minor, Edmonton

Gregory Jonathan Severin, History of Art, Design and Visual Culture and English, Edmonton

Ke Shen, English with Creative Writing Minor, Edmonton

Wenhui Shi, Economics with Sociology Minor, China

Kalyna Eleonora Somchynsky, History of Art, Design and Visual Culture with History Minor, Edmonton

Meixuan Song, Art and Design with Linguistics Minor, China

Xueyao Song, Economics with History Minor, China

Meagan Nicole Soroka, English with Sociology Minor, Sylvan Lake

Kaylyn Taylor Stark, Planning with Economics Minor, Hines Creek

Lucas Andrew Stevens, English with Film Studies Minor, Okotoks

Linlin Sun, Economics with History Minor, China

Michael John Sydora, Planning with History Minor, Edmonton

Kyungshik Tai, East Asian Studies with History Minor, High Level

Adrianne Joanne Thomson, History of Art, Design and Visual Culture with East Asian Studies Minor, Edmonton

Arwen Marta Mei Thysse, History with English Minor, Edmonton

Noah James Toth, History with Political Science Minor, Edmonton

Khanh Ngoc Tran Chau, East Asian Studies with Japanese Language and Literature Minor, Calgary

Christopher Warren Triff, East Asian Studies with Linguistics Minor, St Albert

Kristen Marie Van Roijen, Classical Studies with History Minor, Stony Plain

Cheryl Elizabeth Vandergraaf, Drama and English, Calgary

Joseph Allan Roy Vanderzee, Economics with Political Science Minor, Edmonton

Jennifer Lynn Vos, Planning with Biological Sciences Minor, Edmonton

Bingjie Wang, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Chaoqun Wang, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Fan Wang, Economics and East Asian Studies, China

Jinjin Wang, Economics with History Minor, China

Kai Wang, Economics with History Minor, China

Kailun Wang, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Min Wang, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Qianrun Wang, History with Economics Minor, China

Sijia Wang, Economics with History Minor, China

Siyi Wang, Economics with East Asian Studies Minor, China

Yi Cheng Wang, East Asian Studies with History Minor, China

Zhaoci Wang, Drama with Philosophy Minor, China

Yulin Wei, Economics with History Minor, China

Bronte Marie Wells, History and English, Edmonton

Ruo Lei Wen, Economics with East Asian Studies Minor, China

Jenna Leigh Whitby, English with Spanish Language and Literature Minor, Edmonton

Laurel Ellen Wilkie, Anthropology with Sociology Minor, Athabasca

Yoochan David Won, Economics with Psychology Minor, Blackfalds

Michael Tekie Wondu, Economics with Mathematics Minor, Eritrea

Melissa Hei Man Wong, Chinese Language and Literature with Political Science Minor, Calgary

Maximilian Kristof Sintenis Wood, Human Geography with History Minor, Edmonton

Lucy Mae Wright, English with Arts Cultural Management Minor, Edmonton

Meijia Wu, Economics with Art and Design Minor, China

Meile Wu, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Mengyao Wu, Economics with History Minor, China

Yang Yu Pei Wu, Economics with History Minor, China

Yilin Wu, Japanese Language and Literature with Spanish Language and Literature Minor, China

Yufan Wu, History with Economics Minor, China

Meichen Xi, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Wenwen Xiang, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Jiaqing Xiao, Economics with East Asian Studies Minor, China

Meng Xiao, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Fan Xie, Economics and Philosophy, China

Jiayu Xie, Human Geography with Economics Minor, China

Xiaoran Xin, Economics with Linguistics Minor, China

Chong Xin Xu, Art and Design with History Minor, China

Hanlin Xu, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Xiaoyun Xu, Economics with Psychology Minor, China

Bingran Yan, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Daren Yang, History with Economics Minor, China

Jinzi Yang, Economics and French Language and Literature, China

Shunchi Yang, Economics and History, China

Yan Zhe Yang, Economics and History, China

Ying Yao, Economics and French Language and Literature, China

Li Yin, Economics with History Minor, China

Ziting Yin, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Peiyu Yu, Economics with Psychology Minor, China

Sushan Yu, Economics and Mathematics, China

Yi Han Yu, Human Geography with Mathematics Minor, China

Erin Lorraine Yurchi, Linguistics with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Omolola Monsurat Yusuf-Aliyu, Economics with International Studies Minor, Nigeria

Lianhan Zeng, Economics with Linguistics Minor, China

Linshuo Zhan, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Jia Yan Zhang, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Jingyi Zhang, Economics with Psychology Minor, China

Yan Zhang, Economics with Statistics Minor, China

Yingqiu Zhang, East Asian Studies with Economics Minor, China

Jiayi Zhao, Economics and Mathematics, China

Min Zhao, Economics with Linguistics Minor, China

Meihong Zhou, Film Studies and Mathematics, China

Rouxu Zhou, Art and Design with Japanese Language and Literature Minor, China

Rowley Zhou, Planning — Cooperative Education Program with History Minor, Edmonton

Rui Zhou, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Yanan Zhou, Economics with Mathematics Minor, China

Jiaxiang Zhu, Economics with East Asian Studies Minor, China

Hengyi Zhuang, Economics and Mathematics, China

Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art and Design

Connor Charles Cantelon, Edmonton

Mitchell Jay Chalifoux, Leduc

Kun Chen, China

Madison Jade Dewar, Edmonton

Agata Garbowska, Edmonton

Chaisi Deborah Glover, St Albert

Martina Gutfreund, Edmonton

Robyn Michelle Hamel, Sherwood Park

Taryn Marie Helms, Edmonton

Angelina Kealy Kindrachuk, Grande Prairie

Lindsay Patricia Kirker, Edmonton

Kaida Elsie Kobylka, Edmonton

Nathan Donovan Maykut Levasseur, Edmonton

Wei Li, China

Gabrielle Olivia Lussier, Grande Prairie

Abigail Lee Nyman, Edmonton

Eliza Sylwia Odyjewski, Edmonton

David Platek, Sturgeon County

Deltra Leona Powney, Stony Plain

Courtney Jean Stevens, Edmonton

Bachelor of Design

Graeme Riley Cooper Arnison, Edmonton

Mariah Mary Barnaby-Norris, Hinton

Christopher Ryan Carline, Sturgeon County

Jamie Elizabeth Craig, British Columbia

Chad Allen Hore, Fort McMurray

Ru Cindal Huang, Edmonton

Zhaocheng Huang, China

Ashna Jacob, Edmonton

Thomas William Jeffery, Edmonton

Akaiyan Michael Keewatin, Edmonton

John Samuel Leung, Edmonton

Cayley Lux, Edmonton

Eliza Kate Gibson Manzer, Calgary

Nikolina Mileusnic, Edmonton

Andrea Gabriela Monterroso, Guatemala

Jessica Elizabeth Nepton-Chayer, Sherwood Park

Michael Villanueva Parillas, Edmonton

Ravin Brian Jude Perera, Edmonton

Yingnan Qi, China

William Edward Ramsey, Edmonton

Lara Noelyn Saulog Reyes, Edmonton

Dane Sharmel Santos, Saskatchewan

Hannah Song, Calgary

Ye Zhou Sun, China

Jonathan Jun-Xian Tieh, Edmonton

Yunmeng Wang, China

Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama

Rebecca Antonakis, Design, Edmonton

Nyssa Maighdlin Beairsto, Technical Theatre — Stage Management, Edmonton

Sarah Jean Culkin, Acting, Edmonton

Alexandra Leigh Dawkins, Acting, St Albert

Chayla Celeste Day, Acting, Edmonton

Philip Jonah Logan Geller, Acting, Edmonton

Erin Vivian Hayes, Technical Theatre — Stage Management, Edmonton

Jacob Holloway, Acting, British Columbia

Emma Jean Rose Fowler Houghton, Acting, Edmonton

Emily Jayne Howard, Acting, Calgary

Nicholas Leon John Juba, Technical Theatre and Production, Edmonton

Marc Rico Ludwig, Acting, Edmonton

Sarah Kathryn Ormandy, Acting, St Albert

Jordan Eric Joseph Parasynchuk, Acting, Sherwood Park

Jaimi Mija Reese, Acting, Edmonton

Zoë Nicole MacLeod Rod, Design, Ontario

Tegan Siganski, Technical Theatre — Stage Management, Saskatchewan

Jake Derek Tkaczyk, Acting, Holden

Irina Tuzlukova, Technical Theatre — Stage Management, Russia

Kai Brennan Villneff, Design, Edmoton

Aidan Daniel Ware, Technical Theatre and Production, Edmonton

Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies

Elizabeth Clara Bacon, Edmonton

Moira Lynne McBeath Kelly, Alexander First Nation

See Also Kristine Leahy is Dating her personal trainer and instructor Aaron Hines!!

FACULTY OF EXTENSION

Master of Arts

Jonathan Ryan Daryl Krywulak, Communications and Technology, Edson

Melissa Lynn Myskiw, Communications and Technology, Edmonton

Howard Scott Rollans, Communications and Technology, Edmonton

Sean Marc Claude Thibault, Communications and Technology, United States

FACULTY OF ARTS

Doctor of Philosophy

Darren Bohle, Political Science, British Columbia

Peng Chien, Philosophy, Taiwan

Jillian Elizabeth Paragg, Sociology, Saskatchewan

William Andrew Silver, Sociology, Ontario

Robin Delbert Willey, Sociology, Viking

Master of Arts

Sumaya Khalid Aljamily, Comparative Literature in Modern

Languages and Cultural Studies, Saudi Arabia

Armen Martin Dumanian, Political Science, Ontario

John Leo Haney, Criminal Justice in Sociology, St Albert

Tasha Ruvini Jayatunge, Criminal Justice in Sociology, Edmonton

Ana Paula Magalhaes, Comparative Literature in Modern Languages and Cultural Studies, Brazil

Janine Muster, Sociology, Germany

Dana Christine Myers, Political Science, Ontario

Wioletta Lucja Polanski, Translation Studies in Modern Languages and Cultural Studies, Edmonton

Master of Music

Jee Won Chang, Performance, Edmonton

Camilla Carrel Kershaw, Performance, Edmonton

Minghao Liu, Performance, China

Kyungrok Moon, Performance, Edmonton

Oliver Munar, Performance, Calgary

Mingmei Xu, Performance, China

Bachelor of Arts with Honors

Shireen Bangash, Political Science, Calgary

Julia Anne Jantje Biederstadt, German Language and Literature, Edmonton

Christian Joseph Degrand, Philosophy, Spruce Grove

Travis Walter Neil Dueck, Political Science, British Columbia

Kennedy Lyn Fjellner, Psychology, Edmonton

Emily Friesen-Peters, Psychology, Grande Prairie

Dylan Hanwell, Political Science, Mulhurst Bay

Luke Murray Jansen, Political Science, Sherwood Park

Zackary Michael Kirsch, Political Science, Spruce Grove

Ya Lei, Psychology, Calgary

Tyler George Loohuizen, Political Science, St Albert

Thomas William Mathieu, Philosophy, Stony Plain

Trevor McPherson, Political Science, Edmonton

Elizabeth Christine Pankratz, German Language and Literature and Linguistics, Edmonton

Natasha Lonnie Jean Pigford, Sociology, Edmonton

Sarah Joan Poirier, Psychology, Edmonton

Courteney Rose Rickert, Political Science, Coaldale

Maura Frances Roberts, Women’s and Gender Studies, Edmonton

Lauren Leigh Smith, Women’s and Gender Studies, Edmonton

Rebecca Zoe Smith-Mandin, Sociology, Edmonton

Matti Paul Thurlin, Philosophy, Edmonton

Jessica Lee Van Mulligen, Political Science, Red Deer

Bachelor of Arts

Munira Nwaakuso Abdulkadir, Political Science with Sociology Minor, Quebec

Nafisa Abdul-Razak, Sociology with Mathematics Minor, Edmonton

Martin Abramowski, Psychology with Political Science Minor, Edmonton

Abeer Akram, Psychology with Drama Minor, Calgary

Martha Lorena Alba Soto, Sociology with Human Geography Minor, Edmonton

Kayla Jean Aldoff, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Stony Plain

Elsa Margarita Amaya Harker, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Colombia

Victoria Mary Ascah, Political Science with English Minor, Edmonton

Diltaj Kaur Atwal, Political Science with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Teshoma Tabor Aytenfisu, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Xue Hua Bai, French Language and Literature with Economics Minor, China

Caitlin Marie Jackson Bailer, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Keith James Balisky, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Jason Banh, Psychology with Biological Sciences Minor, Ontario

Lauren Ann Banks, Psychology with Anthropology Minor, Edmonton

Sarah Evelyn Barnes, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Fort McMurray

Justine Cara Basilan, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Alanna Kristen Bauman, Psychology with Anthropology Minor, Cold Lake

Madeline Jane Belter, Political Science with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Noel Beltran, Sociology with Biological Sciences Minor, Calgary

Alexandra Maria Besoi, Psychology with Biological Sciences Minor, Edmonton

Cody Robert Bondarchuk, Sociology with English Minor, Edmonton

Kyneeshaw Elizabeth Brightley, Psychology and Sociology, Edmonton

Alexandra Bily Brooker, French Language and Literature with Women’s and Gender Studies Minor, Edmonton

Hannah Meaghanne Brunsdon, Women’s and Gender Studies with Drama Minor, Ontario

Marek James Buchanan, Psychology — Cooperative Education Program with Philosophy Minor, Edmonton

Cindy Karen Busby, Psychology — Cooperative Education Program with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Dulce Maria Calderón Noguez, Political Science and History, Mexico

Matthew Scott Callaway, Sociology with Political Science Minor, Edmonton

Alana Olga Alice Campbell, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Nicholas Rashid Hamdon Carlson, Political Science with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Chantel Carrier, Sociology with Classical Studies Minor, Sherwood Park

Beatriz Castro, Political Science and History, Edmonton

Adam Chadi, Political Science with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Cher-Ann Chai, Sociology and Human Geography, Fort McMurray

Madison Raven Lee Chalifoux, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Omeirah Elizabeth Jaie Charles, Sociology with Anthropology Minor, St Albert

Zoe Katharine Chaytors, Women’s and Gender Studies with Christian Theology Minor, Edmonton

Emily Anne Louise Chelkowski, Psychology with Sociology Minor, St Albert

Yu Xin Cheng, Psychology with East Asian Studies Minor, Edmonton

Krista Rose Chiponski, Sociology with Native Studies Minor, Edmonton

Jordan Giuliano Chow, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Faizah Samanjar Chowdhury, Psychology with Economics Minor, Bangladesh

Diana Marija Cicek, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Abbey Olivia Cimolai, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Andrew John Cisna, Political Science and Philosophy, Edmonton

Corey Jared Colling, Political Science with Economics Minor, Sherwood Park

Telisa Courtney, Psychology and Political Science, Edmonton

Maddison Lee Croden, Political Science with History Minor, Edmonton

Miya Hyatt Cunningham, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Lac La Biche

Leyi Dai, Psychology with Economics Minor, China

Nimei Dai, Psychology with Science, Technology and Society Minor, China

Maria Regina Mercado de la Fuente, Psychology with Biological Sciences Minor, Edmonton

Kelsey Helina DeGraaf, Comparative Literature with Sociology Minor, Ontario

Rebecca Marion Derwantz, Political Science with International Studies Minor, Lacombe

Chloe Daniel Derworiz, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Jasdeep Kaur Dhaliwal, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Sarah Sukbinder Dhaliwal, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Maria Adela Diaz Bollain, Political Science with International Studies Minor, Edmonton

Fallon Ann Dickie, French Language and Literature with English Minor, St Albert

Tzerina Xanthy Pare Dizon, Sociology with Philosophy Minor, Edmonton

Elizabeth Marisa Dolcemore, Political Science with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Dana Marie Doucette, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Jamie Lynn Drake, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Angelique Jena Dusseault, Spanish Language and Literature with Political Science Minor, Edmonton

Christian Peterson Ka-Chun Dy, Political Science with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Jari Kjiel Edinger, Psychology with Political Science Minor, Edmonton

Claire Avery Edwards, Political Science with Women’s and Gender Studies Minor, Edmonton

Anthony Peter Estephan, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Pema Lily Evaski-Mclean, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Luc Thierry Fagnan, Sociology with Political Science Minor, Edmonton

Mikail Shiraz Fancy, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Feona Teara Fead, Psychology and Linguistics, Sangudo

Devin Anthony Feuer, Psychology with Music Minor, British Columbia

Veronica Lee Fraser, Sociology with Anthropology Minor, Edmonton

Danielle Jocelyne French, Political Science with Spanish Language and Literature Minor, Edmonton

Ivan Felipe Fuentes Calabrano, Psychology with Art and Design Minor, Edmonton

Tina Gal, Psychology with English Minor, Edmonton

Vince Garcia, Political Science with German Language and Literature Minor, Edmonton

Brittney Amanda Giacchetta, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Calgary

Cristine Louise Gibson, Political Science with History Minor, Edmonton

James Joseph Henry Gilbert, Political Science with History Minor, British Columbia

Keegan Jacob Goerz, Psychology — Cooperative Education Program with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Cole Timothy Goshulak, Political Science with Human Geography Minor, Edmonton

Tory Aime Lillian Gosselin, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Sherwood Park

Britani Cera Madison Gough, Political Science with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Nicholas Michael Gregg, Sociology with Drama Minor, Edmonton

Jesus Enrique Grisanti, Political Science with International Studies Minor, Edmonton

Breanne Michelle Grover, Sociology and Political Science, Edmonton

Maria Celine Siman Gutierrez, Psychology with English Minor, Edmonton

Janice Tracy Halfe, Women’s and Gender Studies with Native Studies Minor, Northwest Territories

Dorothy Mhairi Hamilton, Philosophy with German Language and Literature Minor, Edmonton

Kinsey Amelia Hamilton, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Spruce Grove

Rebecca Anne Hamilton, German Language and Literature with English Minor, Edmonton John Sidney Hampson, Political Science with International Studies Minor, Medicine Hat

Lars Sean Hansen, Political Science with History Minor, Leduc

Braidon Emil Hastings, Psychology with Philosophy Minor, Bawlf

Yuxuan He, Psychology with Linguistics Minor, China

Naseem Hedayatipoor, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Caleb Edwin Harris Henry, Political Science with Anthropology Minor, Edmonton

Lauren Ysabelle Hidalgo, Sociology with English Minor, Edmonton

Iain Sheppard Hill, Philosophy with East Asian Studies Minor, Edmonton

Brittani Amber Rae Hodgson, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Sherwood Park

Christopher Geoffrey Hone, Philosophy with Political Science Minor, Edmonton

Rhiannon Sophia Grace Howell-Matwichuk, Political Science with English Minor, Edmonton

Kathryn Anne Huber, Sociology and Human Geography, Edmonton

Jodi Lynn Nicole Jackson, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Lacombe

Tymothy Stephen Paul Jaddock, Political Science with Ukrainian Folklore Minor, Manitoba

Imran Jamal, Political Science with Anthropology Minor, Edmonton

Holly Justine Jamieson, Psychology with Linguistics Minor, Sherwood Park

Spencer Connie Jensen, Sociology with Political Science Minor, British Columbia

Deborah Tiffany Johnson, Psychology with Biological Sciences Minor, Edmonton

Vannesa Jenae Joly, Psychology with Linguistics Minor, Medicine Hat

Cory James Jordan, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Alexandra Justine Joseph, Sociology with Biological Sciences Minor, Edmonton

Emilie Margaurite Josh, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Sydney Kaleta, French Language and Literature and Economics, British Columbia

Tucker Mathius Chernenko Karpoff, French Language and Literature and Linguistics, Sherwood Park

Sasha Kassam, Political Science with Sociology Minor, Calgary

Rebecca Stacy Kazma, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Daniel Maurice Kelliher, Scandinavian Language and Literature with Psychology Minor, United States

Christine Elizabeth Kennedy, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Sherwood Park

Matthew Wyatt Kern, Political Science with Human Geography Minor, Edmonton

Christopher Dennis Ali Khan, Sociology with English Minor, Edmonton

Mursal Khedri, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Bismillah Javed Kiani, Political Science with History Minor, Edmonton

Kaitlin Margaret Klak, Sociology with Psychology Minor, St Albert

Abbigail Jane Knowles, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Sylvan Lake

Rianne Christine Kortko, Sociology with Native Studies Minor, Saskatchewan

Sarah Jacqueline Krzesak, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Alyssa Taylor Kun, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Tasha Luv Kwan, Political Science with International Studies Minor, Edmonton

Tryphena Tsz-Kwan Lai, Psychology — Cooperative Education Program with Sociology Minor, Hong Kong SAR

Aleysha Lail, Psychology with Art and Design Minor, Edmonton

Keenan Radyk James Lang, Political Science with Philosophy Minor, Saskatchewan

Elizabeth Margaret Lapp, Political Science with Anthropology Minor, Saskatchewan

Paige Elizabeth Larsen, Sociology with Philosophy Minor, Edmonton

Fong Yu Lau, Sociology with History Minor, Hong Kong SAR

Trevor Lau, Psychology with Economics Minor, Edmonton

Erin Nicole Lee, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Jessica Pearl Lee, Psychology with Linguistics Minor, Red Deer

Petra Lee, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Republic of Korea

Victoria Eirene Lemmons, Women’s and Gender Studies with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Michelle Dawn Lemoine, Spanish Language and Literature with Linguistics Minor, Edmonton

Bethany Helena Lenihan, Psychology with Linguistics Minor, Edmonton

Shaun Albert Steven Lewandoski, Political Science with Anthropology Minor, St Albert

Garry Jia Ning Liao, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

William Ming Min Liu, Political Science with Sociology Minor, British Columbia

Jaslin Bagazi Lori, Political Science with Economics Minor, Edmonton

Taylor Elisabeth Jean Low, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Becky Ma, Sociology with English Minor, Edmonton

Leona Ma, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Yue Ma, Psychology with Economics Minor, China

Jean-Paul Gerald Magnan, Political Science with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Lisa Jennifer Cynthia Mah, French Language and Literature with Linguistics Minor, Ontario

Stefan John Kazimierz Makowski, Music with Creative Writing Minor, St Albert

Daniella Jerry Marchand, Political Science and Women’s and Gender Studies, St Albert

Emily Theresa Katherine Anne Marriott, Women’s and Gender Studies with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Matthew Alexander Fraser Martin, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Fort McMurray

Mehrshad Masoumi, Political Science with History Minor, Edmonton

Emily Stephanie Matejko, Psychology with Anthropology Minor, Edmonton

Larissa Laura McConnell, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Drayton Valley

Jennifer Emily Marie McCurdy, Political Science and French Language and Literature, Sherwood Park

Maura Rani McDowell, Sociology with English Minor, Edmonton

Cammi Jean McInroy, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Viking

Catalina Mejia, Psychology — Cooperative Education Program with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Mikaela Christine Metcalfe, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Mark Miller, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Sadaf Mirzahi, Sociology with English Minor, Edmonton

Prachi Mishra, Political Science with Psychology Minor, Calgary

Kieran Peter Moran, Sociology with Political Science Minor, Leduc

Remus Griego Moreno, Sociology with Philosophy Minor, Edmonton

Lynn Esther Nduta Muhoro, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Kenya

Darbra Jean Lyndon Nelson, Psychology and German Language and Literature, Edmonton

Shannon Marie Netterfield, Women’s and Gender Studies with Political Science Minor, Edmonton

Sarah Jane Norton, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Jake Roger Nowicki, Political Science with History Minor, Lac La Biche

Ruta Kidane Nuguse, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Alykhan Nurani, Political Science with History Minor, Edmonton

Summer Michele Oliver, Psychology with Anthropology Minor, Edmonton

Sophie Kisa Orydzuk Olsen, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Jon Christopher Paradis, Sociology with Political Science Minor, Saskatchewan

Athena Elizabeth Sung-ji Park, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Krizelle Mae Alegre Pascual, Political Science with Classical Studies Minor, Edmonton

Hailing Peng, French Language and Literature with Japanese Language and Literature Minor, Edmonton

Jennifer Penkov, Philosophy with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Jordan Joseph Perreault, Sociology with Drama Minor, Calgary

Mateja Petrovic, French Language and Literature with Spanish Language and Literature Minor, Edmonton

Baotran Pham, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Jennifer Phan, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Katelyn Anne Podlowski, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Sherwood Park

Cameron Kenneth Powell, Music with Political Science Minor, Edmonton

Devin MacGillivray Hamilton Pratt, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Asad Ahmad Qandhari, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Yasmin Nur Qassim, Political Science with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Rachel Elizabeth Ramsey, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Harjot Kaur Randhawa, Sociology with Classical Studies Minor, Edmonton

Christian Alexander Ream, Psychology and Sociology, Edmonton

Taylor Danielle Reid, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Calgary

Hyun-uk Rhee, Political Science with Economics Minor, Edmonton

Lukas Anthony Robinson, Political Science and Philosophy, Edmonton

Paige Mackenzie Ross, French Language and Literature and Spanish Language and Literature, St Albert

Olivia Rudnicki, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Alexis Maria Danielle Ruettnauer, Psychology with Women’s and Gender Studies Minor, Northwest Territories

Kevin Ntwali Rwigamba, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Megan Petrina Ryll, Mathematics with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Joshua Isaar Dass Sahunta, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Rebeka Lynn Sawyers, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Kaitlin Marie Schamber, Psychology — Cooperative Education

Program with Women’s and Gender Studies Minor, Edmonton

Lydia Dayle Schamehorn, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Morgan Kimberly Dawn Scheves, Political Science with Sociology Minor, British Columbia

Kendra Raquel Helena Schmidt, Psychology and Linguistics, Fort McMurray

Kate Nicole Schouten, Psychology with Film Studies Minor, Edmonton

Kelsey Lynne Schultz, Sociology with Women’s and Gender Studies Minor, Sherwood Park

Glenda Secord, Psychology with History Minor, Edmonton

David William Selsky, Sociology with Women’s and Gender Studies Minor, Edmonton

Meryn Annissa Severson, Sociology and Human Geography, Sherwood Park

Yue Shi, Psychology with Economics Minor, China

Lateefat Olamide Shokoya, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Nigeria

Crystal Yee Wern Sia, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Malaysia

Byron Chen Shuo Sinclair, Political Science with East Asian Studies Minor, Edmonton

Sherani Sivakumar, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Alec Stewart James Skillings, Sociology with Anthropology Minor, Edmonton

Matana Marlene Skoye, Political Science with Women’s and Gender Studies Minor, St Albert

Enas Smaili, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Mitchel Paul Smith, Sociology with Economics Minor, Edmonton

Maryn Lenore Sommerfeldt, Sociology with Film Studies Minor, Edmonton

Bairong Song, Psychology with Linguistics Minor, China

Aleksander Paul Spachynski, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Matthew James Innis Spencer, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Calgary

Christa Dianne Spenrath, Psychology with Biological Sciences Minor, Edmonton

Kelsie Lynn Spurvey, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Laura Anne Stewart, Psychology with Linguistics Minor, Edmonton

Michael Patrick Stewart, Political Science with History Minor, Edmonton

Zhongpeng Sun, Psychology with Economics Minor, China

Theresa Andi Sweet, Sociology with Creative Writing Minor, Edson

Nasim Olinga Switzer, Psychology — Cooperative Education Program with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Desiree Kathryn Syroid, Sociology with History Minor, Edmonton

Mackenzie Maria Szabo, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Marcus David Patrick Szyron, Psychology with History Minor, Edmonton

Devan Kiomi Tamura, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Jill Alana Tarrabain, Philosophy with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Alana Mary Taylor, Political Science with English Minor, Edmonton

Kaden Linton Terepocki, Political Science with Scandinavian Language and Literature Minor, St Albert

Melissa Rae Tester, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Sherwood Park

Natasha Thathiah, Sociology with Women’s and Gender Studies Minor, Edmonton

Jaima Theethe, Psychology and French Language and Literature, Calgary

Rhyanna Kathryne Adeline Thomas, Sociology and Psychology, Edmonton

Ben Jacob Throndson, Political Science with Sociology Minor, St Albert

Kyle Douglas Tomalty, Psychology and Religious Studies, Edmonton

Catherine Teresa Trovato, Political Science with German Language and Literature Minor, Edmonton

Monica Trisha Tungul, French Language and Literature with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Alicia Louise Tuomisto, Psychology with History of Art, Design and Visual Culture Minor, Edmonton

Ryan David Turner, Psychology with Anthropology Minor, Stony Plain

Samantha Noelle Turner, Sociology with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Sara Ugljesic, Sociology and Philosophy, Edmonton

Julianne Brooke Van Halst, Sociology with Native Studies Minor, Edmonton

Sydney Rae Vandergaag, Psychology with Linguistics Minor, British Columbia

Janver Veneracion, Spanish Language and Literature with East Asian Studies Minor, Edmonton

Katarzyna Wachowska, Psychology with Classical Studies Minor, Spruce Grove

Chantel Jasmine Wagner, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Lloydminster

Tiffany Chirish Eireann Walsh, Psychology and Women’s and Gender Studies, Edmonton

Natricia Kareema Walters, Psychology with English Minor, St Albert

Haodi Wang, Mathematics with Economics Minor, China

Siyi Wang, Economics with East Asian Studies Minor, China

Wanchen Wang, Sociology and Economics, China

Xiaorong Wang, French Language and Literature with History Minor, China

Amanda Maria Warnock, Psychology with Music Minor, Thorsby

Megan Howard Wenschlag, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Jeremy William Witten, Music with Linguistics Minor, Edmonton

Jenna Marie Wold, Psychology with Drama Minor, Grande Prairie

Kwunwai Jessica Wong, Psychology with Spanish Language and Literature Minor, Calgary

Tsz On Wong, Political Science with Linguistics Minor, British Columbia

Yee Man Wong, Psychology and Economics, Edmonton

Sara Louise Wood, Psychology with English Minor, Peace River

Evan Richard Worman, Sociology with International Studies Minor, United States

Ashley Dawn Wozniak, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Elk Point

Bill Xuan Wu, Psychology and Political Science, China

Bowen Wu, Psychology and Economics, China

Linye Xiang, Spanish Language and Literature with English Minor, China

Yidong Linda Yan, Political Science and History, Calgary

Christopher Ying Feng Yee, Psychology with Sociology Minor, Edmonton

Amanda Leigh Young, Psychology with Philosophy Minor, Edmonton

Stephanie Kaye Yu, Sociology with Philosophy Minor, Edmonton

Sada Zarpoun, Philosophy with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Helen Bi Daun Zhang, Political Science with Film Studies Minor, British Columbia

Juntong Zhang, Mathematics with Economics Minor, China

Hao Han Zheng, Mathematics with Economics Minor, China

Xinmei Zheng, French Language and Literature with Japanese Language and Literature Minor, China

Hanchen Zhu, Psychology with Sociology Minor, China

Liyan Zhu, Psychology with East Asian Studies Minor, China

Jonathan Herman Zilinski, Sociology with Creative Writing Minor, Edmonton

Xiaoyu Zong, Psychology with Economics Minor, China

Manuel Alexander Zuniga, Political Science with Psychology Minor, Edmonton

Bachelor of Music

Louise Margaret Ashdown, Edmonton

Sean Campbell Borle, Edmonton

Michael Buckler, Edmonton

Michaela Nicole Chiste, Okotoks

Sarah Choi, Edmonton

Christopher James Friesen, Medicine Hat

Kara Jane Gregson, Edmonton

Rachelle Lynn Hlushak, Fort McMurray

Kendra Nicole Litwin, Edmonton

Augustin Nguyen, Edmonton

Taran James Plamondon, Edmonton

Tatiana Stanishich, Edmonton

Kelsey Anne Vankosky, Stony Plain

Kayla Megan Willsey, Grande Prairie

Bachelor of Arts in Criminology

Matthew George Stanley Ackerman, Edmonton

Nicole Courteney Barrett, Sherwood Park

Stefano Alexander Bevilacqua, Edmonton

Ryley Courtlyn Bissell, Leduc

Kirsten Jordan Cram, St Albert

Nishant Happy, Edmonton

Mitchell Ryan Hayward, Edmonton

Alysa Dawn Holmes, Edmonton

Shaylyn Cecile Hunter, St Albert

Kathleen Duna Jo, Edmonton

Jonathan Hikari Kikuchi, Edmonton

Helin Seyda Koyuncu, Edmonton

Huibin Lin, China

Ryan Peter Migadel, Edmonton

Abel Tesfaldet Paulos, Edmonton

Rachel Valerie Poelzer, Edmonton

Alissa Ann Ricioppo, Edmonton

Courtney Ann Stringham, Edmonton

Megan Haley Washington, Edmonton

FACULTY OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION AND RECREATION

Doctor of Philosophy

Katherine Cora Neely, Physical Education and Recreation, Edmonton

Master of Arts

Bobbi-Jo Lisa Atchison, Physical Education and Recreation, Edmonton

Kassi Anne Boyd, Physical Education and Recreation, St Paul

Heejun Lim, Physical Education and Recreation, Republic of Korea

Kelci Lyn Mohr, Recreation and Leisure Studies in Physical Education and Recreation, Edmonton

Damien Philip Traverse, Recreation and Leisure Studies in Physical Education and Recreation, St Albert

Tina Wing See Watchman, Physical Education and Recreation, Claresholm

Master of Science

Bradley William Byers, Physical Education and Recreation, Edmonton

Master of Coaching

Martin Fenger-Andersen, Physical Education and Recreation, Edmonton

Raeleen Nicole Hunter, Physical Education and Recreation, Beaumont

Megan Marie Wickstrom, Physical Education and Recreation, Sherwood Park

Bachelor of Physical Education

Delanie Rose Allen, Irma

Bachelor of Kinesiology

Leighton Ainsley Atema, Hay Lakes

Braden Douglas Bairstow, Calgary

Molly Karen Ballhorn, Wetaskiwin

Juan Norbert Jed Batacan, Edmonton

Sarah Marie Bax, Red Deer

Shelby-Lee Amanda Benson, Edmonton

Zachary Thomas Herbert Birch, St Albert

Stacey Marie Bjornsson, Sherwood Park

Kyle David Bouthillier, Edmonton

Colby Blaine Bowers, Ardmore

Jessica Grace Brown, Edmonton

Farrah Chau, British Columbia

Kimberly Ann Davies, Edmonton

Alexa Catherine De Grace, Edmonton

Ryan Matthew Demharter, Edmonton

Megan Victoria Denholm, Edmonton

Kevin Matthias Denniss, Sherwood Park

Brittni Chantal Desranleau, Athabasca

Eve Alexandra Dewart, Edmonton

Jaden Chanelle Douville, Grande Prairie

Kent Austin Dudley, Edmonton

Jessica Mae Dunne, Beaumont

Sarah Christine Dunnet, Calgary

Kyle Glenn Erickson, Grande Prairie

Travis George Ernewein, Spruce Grove

Uno Xavier Santos Evangelista, Edmonton

Erin Kathleen Forsyth, Edmonton

Robyn Victoria Gillespie, Sherwood Park

Tiffany Grace Gingras, Lac La Biche

David John Goertzen, Edmonton

Daniel Matthew Grenier, Red Deer

Logan James Grenier, Olds

Kataryna Lynn Hagglund, Edmonton

Myles Lloyd Hansen, Edson

Amy Catherine Nicole Hayward, Beaumont

Kelsey Lynn Heatherington, Calgary

Sean Michael Heidebrecht, Edmonton

Cole Austin Hogarth, Edmonton

John Michael Holowaychuk, Edmonton

Robyn Nancy Homans, Pincher Creek

Bryce Robert Hughes, Calgary

Rachelle Bernadette Johnston, Beaumont

Chris Jones, Edmonton

Jared Riley Kambeitz, Edmonton

Nicole Kimberley Kennedy, Sherwood Park

Troy Ralph Austin Kinash, Edmonton

Amanda Carol Mary Klimec, Edmonton

Esteban Alexander Koshy, Red Deer

Tess Verna May Krause, Wetaskiwin

Keanna Rae Kutschinski, Edmonton

Katreena Julianna Kwasek, Leduc

Ryan Thomas Lacy, Edmonton

Kevin Thomas Paul Leahy, Medicine Hat

Joseph Choong Kwon Lee, Edmonton

Julia Katherine Lema, Sturgeon County

Rebecca Emily Linville, Edmonton

Hailey Marie Lutz, St Albert

Sarah Jane Patiag Marcelino, Edmonton

Kelsey Renee McGonigal, Edmonton

Brenna Kathleen McNulty, Manitoba

David Raymond Merkosky, Edmonton

Brent Henrik Moldrup, Three Hills

Katelyn Marie Monea, Edmonton

Jenelle Erin Monty, Leduc

Madison Alice Mora, Sherwood Park

Lucas Charles Nash, Edmonton

Katarzyna Nicewicz, Edmonton

Fraser Donald Oliver, Northwest Territories

Kacey Marie Otto, Calgary

Joanna Frances Parkinson, Edmonton

Brett James Payne, Rocky View County

Katelynn Lucille Payne, Spruce Grove

Kara Lynn Piro, Bawlf

Kim Pocha, Edmonton

Tyler Lloyd Carl Przybylski, Grande Prairie

Laura Elizabeth Reed, Edmonton

Krysta Renee Robinson, Edmonton

Erinn Elizabeth Rolheiser, Edmonton

Robert Cody Rondeau, Carvel

Melissa Anne Rutter, British Columbia

Cathryn-Rose Gaetanne Ryan, Edmonton

Courtney Paige Seitz, Edmonton

Spencer Peter Sharpe, Edmonton

Tracy Alexandra Simon, Red Deer

Janelle Christine Slugoski, Sherwood Park

Dallas Ryan Snider, Blackfalds

Anna Marika Soby, Calgary

Daniel Raymond Starosta, Edmonton

Michael Andrew Christopher Swampy, Enoch

Tate Elin Joy Thornton, Banff

Aidan Louis Toth, Edmonton

Esther Ying Tran, Edmonton

Tessa Patricia Greer Vanzella, Edmonton

Jay Martin Vetsch, Edmonton

Marc Robert Villeneuve, Leduc County

Lauren Nicole Vincent, Bonnyville

Carly Ann Weiler, St Albert

Jandra Sadie Ettrich Wells, Wetaskiwin

Sierra Dawn Wigmore, Blackfalds

Lindsey Megan Wilton, Drumheller

Devin Anton Wittig, Northwest Territories

Celine Wong, Edmonton

Vita Wong, Edmonton

Amy Sarah Wooldridge, Okotoks

Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology

Dallas Benjamin Ansell, Cold Lake

Levi Jacob Ansell, Cold Lake

Ory John Louis Baron, Athabasca

George Allen Biener, St Albert

Melissa Anne Bird, Edmonton

Allison Paige Bodnar, Edmonton

Andrew Ryan Brotto, Edmonton

Margaret Joan Casault, Edmonton

Nicholas Kin Yun Cheung, Manitoba

Sydney Dawn Capella Chodan, Sherwood Park

Jillian Lynn Christiansen, Edmonton

Danika Claire Desjardins, Edmonton

Emily Anne Devlin, Grande Prairie

Emilie Elaine Dick, Edmonton

Brandon William Dola, Medicine Hat

Kelsey Rose Fleury, Stony Plain

Keenan Kenneth Charles Gough, Edmonton

Ashley Brook Gunderson, Sherwood Park

Brandon Hoang, Edmonton

Amariah Johanna Kathol, Drayton Valley

Jacob Michael Kretzel, Athabasca

Jasmyn Leah Kwong, Edmonton

Macaulay Lou, Edmonton

Brittany Marie McGonigal, Stony Plain

Dylan Justin Miller, Edmonton

Mikayla Kaytlyn Milne, Lloydminster

Brittany Theresa Marie Molner, Edmonton

Anisha Monga, Edmonton

Ashley Jeannine Ouellette, Donnelly

Sean Robin Peister, Edmonton

Josh Perdaems, Barrhead

Clifton Chi Chung Pho, Edmonton

Tamara Alanna Pisio, Edmonton

Emily Joy Prete, Edmonton

David Brian Ravnsborg, Edmonton

Katelyn Amelia Rose Ringrose, St Albert

Sarah Annelise Rintoul, Edmonton

Madeleine Grace Rogers, Calgary

Daniel Stephen Rombough, St Albert

Leah Dawn Rusnell, Edmonton

Susan Eva Sevcik, Gibbons

Irina Simin, Edmonton

Kennedy Anne Simpson, Edmonton

Genieva Rianne Slomp, Edmonton

Bryce Jonathan Snow, Edmonton

Caleb Zackery Snyder, Stony Plain

Frances Mary Sobierajski, Sherwood Park

Matthew Allan Southwick, Manning

Ryan Berry St James, Edmonton

Andrew Robert Steele, Sherwood Park

Sadie Leah Sych, Fairview

Byron Matthew Turba, Edmonton

Stephanie Rae Powley Unrau, Edmonton

Elizabeth Eve Wishart, Edmonton

Maggie Cassandra Zacsko, Peace River

Bachelor of Arts in Recreation, Sport and Tourism

Jesse Anthony Dustin Bierman, British Columbia

Cheyla Jean Bossert, Edmonton

Jacqueline Bugeaud, Edmonton

Alexandra Ann DeGrande, Sherwood Park

Larissa Nicole Eigner, Edmonton

Diane Marie Fletcher, Edmonton

Alyssa Rachelle Gardner, Edmonton

Danika Janie Gaudreault, Edmonton

Hailey Victoria Gillrie, Red Deer

Adriana Beatriz Guzman Delgado, Chile

Sarah Jane Hall, Calgary

Chloe Alexandra Hodgson, Edmonton

Daesuk Hong, Edmonton

Mitchell Everett Koch, Calgary

Samantha Patricia Kuzio, Thorsby

Joshua Labrie, Edmonton

Elizabeth Yee Leong, Edmonton

Aiden Angelika Lutzmann, Grande Prairie

Brandi Mary Ellen Mass, Ponoka

Kayla Elizabeth McCagherty, Edmonton

Jaime Lynn McLachlan, Edmonton

Carline Stacey-Ann Muir, Edmonton

Haley Dawn O’Neill, Sherwood Park

Frederic Taylor Ostrosser, Calgary

Brayden Nicholas Oswald, Edmonton

Kaitlin Victoria Sue Paulson, Camrose

Carolyn Mary Playdon, Edmonton

Lindsey Post, Quebec

Jessica Lauren Redmond, Edmonton

Lauren Heather Riesterer, Edmonton

Kelsey Elizabeth Rocque, Fort Saskatchewan

Amee JoAnne Svatos, United States

Mason Alexander Wheadon, Edmonton

Kellen Elliot Wickman, Edmonton