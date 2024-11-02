Coordinator, Human Resources (2024)

OMG23 is An Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status, age or any other federally protected class.

Compensation Range: $34,000 – $60,000 annually. This is the pay range the Company believes it will pay for this position at the time of this posting. Consistent with applicable law, compensation will be determined based on relevant experience, other job-related qualifications/skills, and geographic location (to account for comparative cost of living). The Company reserves the right to modify this pay range at any time. For this role, Benefits include: health/vision/dental insurance, 401(k), Healthcare Flexible Spending Account, Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account, vacation, sick, personal days, paid parental leave, and paid medical leave, STD/LTD insurance benefits.

The Coordinator, Human Resources provides assistance with administering the day-to-day functions and processes of the Human Resources team. This candidate is highly organized, has a strong attention to detail, loves to problem solve and is willing to pitch in wherever help is needed.

We encourage you to apply if the below describes your experience and talents:

OMG23 is the Omnicom Media Group agency dedicated to Walt Disney Studios, Disney+ and Disney’s multiple television networks. At OMG23, we have the privilege of partnering with Disney on the planning, buying and implementation of its integrated ad campaigns for some of the entertainment industry’s most iconic brands. Our Walt Disney Studios team works on titles that include a wide variety of blockbuster films distributed under the Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century, and Searchlight banners. We are also proud to be Disney’s Agency of Record for their premier television networks including ABC, ABC News, Disney Channels, Freeform, National Geographic and FX. We live movies and TV. If you do too, see below for an opportunity to join our team.

HR coordinators are responsible for the administrative and clerical functions of HR departments, performing such tasks as maintaining personnel records, creating and updating employee handbooks, and developing employee orientation programs.

Hr Coordinator Salary Annual Salary Hourly Wage Top Earners $63,000 $30 75th Percentile $55,000 $26 Average $49,866 $24 25th Percentile $42,000 $20

HR Coordinator Job Description



HR coordinators guide employees through various employment processes, answer questions about existing policies, and handle any problems that employees might have in their day-to-day roles.

Coordination - organizing the various parts of an activity to enable collaboration and efficient communication. Advisory - giving information or advice or a recommendation about what should be done. Training and awareness – teaching and raising awareness of access and privacy responsibilities.

Most Important Skills Required to Be a Hr Coordinator as Listed by Employers and Employees Skills Required by Employers Share Communication Skills 10.79% OnBoarding Management 10.18% MS Office 9.90% Detail Oriented 9.74% 6 more rows

If you're an organized, detail-oriented individual who excels in collaborative roles, then becoming a HR coordinator can be a rewarding, fulfilling career choice.

HR Coordinators are professionals who complete administrative duties for the HR department. They assist HR managers with a number of roles including recruitment, maintenance of employee records, payroll assistance and administrative support to all employees.

IMHO the progress path is something akin to HR Assistant/Admin>HR Coordinator>HR Advisor/Specialist>HRBP>HR Manager.

The next logical step would be to move to an HR director role or, depending on the organization, they may move into a specialist role. People Business Partner, Talent Business Partner, People & Culture Business Partner, HR Strategic Partner, HR Engagement Partner, HR Solutions Partner, HR Talent Advisor.

Use your answer to highlight your communication skills, empathy and ability to work as part of a team. Answer Example: “I believe that successful HR Coordinators need to have excellent communication skills, as they are often the first point of contact for employees with questions or concerns.

HR professionals often deal with sensitive issues such as employee conflicts, terminations of contracts, and compliance with employment laws and regulations. These responsibilities can be stress-inducing, as they require careful handling and can have significant consequences for both employees and the organisation.

The VP of Human Resources will be the highest-paying HR job in 2024. This position has a yearly salary range of USD 271,000 to USD 455,000, and an average annual salary of USD 347,500. The compensation packages also include an estimated additional pay of USD 145,900.

Human resources are one of the fastest-growing career paths in the United States. In addition to high-earning potential, a human resources career can be personally rewarding and offer longevity. It can even lead to an executive-level position within an organization.

