Coordinator, Human Resources (2024)

Recruitment began on February 14, 2024

Expires August 14, 2024

Full-time

Apply Now

OMG23 is the Omnicom Media Group agency dedicated to Walt Disney Studios, Disney+ and Disney’s multiple television networks. At OMG23, we have the privilege of partnering with Disney on the planning, buying and implementation of its integrated ad campaigns for some of the entertainment industry’s most iconic brands. Our Walt Disney Studios team works on titles that include a wide variety of blockbuster films distributed under the Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century, and Searchlight banners. We are also proud to be Disney’s Agency of Record for their premier television networks including ABC, ABC News, Disney Channels, Freeform, National Geographic and FX. We live movies and TV. If you do too, see below for an opportunity to join our team.

We encourage you to apply if the below describes your experience and talents:

  • Bachelor’s degree required; undergraduate degree in Human Resources, Human Resources internship or graduate Human Resources education, preferred
  • 0-1 year of Human Resources or Administrative experience, preferably working in a fast-paced agency or media environment – Human Resources internship experience, a plus
  • High level of proficiency with Adobe Acrobat Pro and Microsoft Office applications (particularly Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Teams)
  • Experience working with an applicant tracking system (ATS) such as iCIMS, a plus
  • Knowledge of media, marketing, advertising or communications industries, preferred

Skills and Abilities

  • Must have laser-sharp detail orientation, excellent organizational skills and the ability to multi-task and prioritize
  • Strong time-management skills, sense of urgency and delivery
  • Must have strong interpersonal skills and the ability to maintain a professional demeanor when engaging with all levels of employees
  • Excellent communication skills both written and verbal, clearly, concisely and confidently
  • Ability to maintain the strictest level of confidentiality, and express high standards of professionalism
  • Demonstrated ability to be a strong team collaborator and ability to be agile and adaptable within a quick turnaround business environment
  • Ability to take initiative and formulate solutions and has a demonstrated proactive approach to problem solving and critical thinking

The Coordinator, Human Resources provides assistance with administering the day-to-day functions and processes of the Human Resources team. This candidate is highly organized, has a strong attention to detail, loves to problem solve and is willing to pitch in wherever help is needed.

Responsibilities include:

  • Support all activities surrounding the Human Resources team in managing an employee’s life cycle from pre-hire to off-boarding, including but not limited to the following:
  • Support the Recruitment team by scheduling interviews, sending calendar invitations and confirmation details to candidates
  • Generate offer letters and Microsoft Outlook calendar invitations for new hires
  • Distribute, collect, and process all new hire paperwork, including verifying I-9 documentation and E-verify submission
  • Ensure IT tickets are generated and submitted for new hires for proper new hire setup
  • Create and maintain employee files
  • Ensure timely processing of all payroll transactions including pay changes, data changes, employee referral bonuses and separations
  • Collaborate with infrastructure teams to ensure all employee changes are communicated and processed, including sending calendar invitations, employee notifications and system updates
  • Coordinate all termination paperwork and generate Microsoft Outlook calendar invitations for exiting employees
  • Support the Human Resources team’s goals and objectives including diversity initiatives, training and talent development and engagement initiatives in partnership with leadership
  • Support the agency, IT and office management leads to manage space, remote work initiatives and facilities, as OMG23 continues to grow
  • Support the Human Resources team in managing a summer internship program
  • Help coordinate special projects (i.e. charity and blood drives, etc.)

This is a hybrid role based in Burbank, CA.

Compensation Range: $34,000 – $60,000 annually. This is the pay range the Company believes it will pay for this position at the time of this posting. Consistent with applicable law, compensation will be determined based on relevant experience, other job-related qualifications/skills, and geographic location (to account for comparative cost of living). The Company reserves the right to modify this pay range at any time. For this role, Benefits include: health/vision/dental insurance, 401(k), Healthcare Flexible Spending Account, Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account, vacation, sick, personal days, paid parental leave, and paid medical leave, STD/LTD insurance benefits.

OMG23 is An Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status, age or any other federally protected class.

Coordinator, Human Resources (2024)

FAQs

Coordinator, Human Resources? ›

HR coordinators are responsible for the administrative and clerical functions of HR departments, performing such tasks as maintaining personnel records, creating and updating employee handbooks, and developing employee orientation programs.

View Details
What is the role of a resource coordinator? ›

The Resource Coordinator is responsible for coordinating and assisting participants in receiving resources. This role involves collaborating with various agencies, service providers, and stakeholders to address the complex needs of clients and ensure they receive integrated and personalized care.

Get More Info Here
What is the difference between HR and HR coordinator? ›

Hi Agnes , In my experience a hr coordinator is the level below a hr administrator. The coordinator literally co-ordinates mostly interviews and sometimes training and other ad hoc requests. It's generally used in companies that tend to have high recruitment needs and frees up time for the recruiter/manager.

View Details
What does an HR system coordinator do? ›

An HRIS Coordinator plays a key role in managing and maintaining HR information systems. They ensure data accuracy, generate reports, troubleshoot system issues, implement updates, and train HR staff on system functionalities and best practices.

Get More Info
How much does a human resources coordinator make in the US? ›

Hr Coordinator Salary
Annual SalaryHourly Wage
Top Earners$63,000$30
75th Percentile$55,000$26
Average$49,866$24
25th Percentile$42,000$20

Get More Info Here
What does a human resources coordinator do? ›

HR Coordinator Job Description

HR coordinators guide employees through various employment processes, answer questions about existing policies, and handle any problems that employees might have in their day-to-day roles.

Read On
What are 3 duties of a coordinator? ›

Coordination - organizing the various parts of an activity to enable collaboration and efficient communication. Advisory - giving information or advice or a recommendation about what should be done. Training and awareness – teaching and raising awareness of access and privacy responsibilities.

Discover More
What skills do you need to be a HR coordinator? ›

Most Important Skills Required to Be a Hr Coordinator as Listed by Employers and Employees
Skills Required by EmployersShare
Communication Skills10.79%
OnBoarding Management10.18%
MS Office9.90%
Detail Oriented9.74%
6 more rows

View Details
Is HR coordinator a good role? ›

If you're an organized, detail-oriented individual who excels in collaborative roles, then becoming a HR coordinator can be a rewarding, fulfilling career choice.

Learn More Now
What does an HR people coordinator do? ›

HR Coordinators are professionals who complete administrative duties for the HR department. They assist HR managers with a number of roles including recruitment, maintenance of employee records, payroll assistance and administrative support to all employees.

Show Me More

What is the next level of HR coordinator? ›

IMHO the progress path is something akin to HR Assistant/Admin>HR Coordinator>HR Advisor/Specialist>HRBP>HR Manager.

Get More Info Here
What is the next step after HR coordinator? ›

The next logical step would be to move to an HR director role or, depending on the organization, they may move into a specialist role. People Business Partner, Talent Business Partner, People & Culture Business Partner, HR Strategic Partner, HR Engagement Partner, HR Solutions Partner, HR Talent Advisor.

Continue Reading
Why should we hire you as HR coordinator? ›

Use your answer to highlight your communication skills, empathy and ability to work as part of a team. Answer Example: “I believe that successful HR Coordinators need to have excellent communication skills, as they are often the first point of contact for employees with questions or concerns.

Read More
Is HR coordinator stressful? ›

HR professionals often deal with sensitive issues such as employee conflicts, terminations of contracts, and compliance with employment laws and regulations. These responsibilities can be stress-inducing, as they require careful handling and can have significant consequences for both employees and the organisation.

Read More
What is the highest paid HR? ›

The VP of Human Resources will be the highest-paying HR job in 2024. This position has a yearly salary range of USD 271,000 to USD 455,000, and an average annual salary of USD 347,500. The compensation packages also include an estimated additional pay of USD 145,900.

Keep Reading
Is human resources a good career in us? ›

Human resources are one of the fastest-growing career paths in the United States. In addition to high-earning potential, a human resources career can be personally rewarding and offer longevity. It can even lead to an executive-level position within an organization.

Find Out More
What is a resourcing coordinator job description? ›

Project and Resourcing Coordinator

Coordination of key meetings for the client teams including review resourcing and budgets, etc. Processing of regular reporting based on our resourcing system, such as weekly availability reports.

Find Out More
What is another name for a resource coordinator? ›

For example, some employers may refer to a Resource Coordinator as either a Resources Manager or a Program Coordinator.

View More
What is the role of an employee resource group coordinator? ›

The coordinator will work closely with ERG leaders and members to support initiatives that enhance employee engagement, foster diversity and inclusion, and create a sense of belonging within the organization.

Keep Reading
What is the meaning of resource coordination? ›

Resource coordination means services which assist people with gaining access to a full range of Medical Assistance services, as well as to any additional needed DDA funded or otherwise funded generic, medical, social, habilitative, vocational, educational, recreational, financial assistance, counseling, housing, ...

Discover More

References

Top Articles
10 Pubic Hair Removal Creams Derms Recommend for Smoothing Things Out *Down There* Without the Irritation or Ingrowns
This Is the Hair Removal Cream I Use for My Sensitive Skin
Lineare Algebra 1 Klausur bestehen
Latest Posts
The Best Shaving Creams Don't Come From a Can | Gear Patrol
The difference between men’s and women’s shaving cream, according to experts
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Tyson Zemlak

Last Updated:

Views: 6482

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tyson Zemlak

Birthday: 1992-03-17

Address: Apt. 662 96191 Quigley Dam, Kubview, MA 42013

Phone: +441678032891

Job: Community-Services Orchestrator

Hobby: Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Metalworking, Fashion, Vehicle restoration, Shopping, Photography

Introduction: My name is Tyson Zemlak, I am a excited, light, sparkling, super, open, fair, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.