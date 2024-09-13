Coordinator, Human Resources (2024)

OMG23 is the Omnicom Media Group agency dedicated to Walt Disney Studios, Disney+ and Disney’s multiple television networks. At OMG23, we have the privilege of partnering with Disney on the planning, buying and implementation of its integrated ad campaigns for some of the entertainment industry’s most iconic brands. Our Walt Disney Studios team works on titles that include a wide variety of blockbuster films distributed under the Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century, and Searchlight banners. We are also proud to be Disney’s Agency of Record for their premier television networks including ABC, ABC News, Disney Channels, Freeform, National Geographic and FX. We live movies and TV. If you do too, see below for an opportunity to join our team.

We encourage you to apply if the below describes your experience and talents:

Bachelor’s degree required; undergraduate degree in Human Resources, Human Resources internship or graduate Human Resources education, preferred

0-1 year of Human Resources or Administrative experience, preferably working in a fast-paced agency or media environment – Human Resources internship experience, a plus

High level of proficiency with Adobe Acrobat Pro and Microsoft Office applications (particularly Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Teams)

Experience working with an applicant tracking system (ATS) such as iCIMS, a plus

Knowledge of media, marketing, advertising or communications industries, preferred

Skills and Abilities

Must have laser-sharp detail orientation, excellent organizational skills and the ability to multi-task and prioritize

Strong time-management skills, sense of urgency and delivery

Must have strong interpersonal skills and the ability to maintain a professional demeanor when engaging with all levels of employees

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal, clearly, concisely and confidently

Ability to maintain the strictest level of confidentiality, and express high standards of professionalism

Demonstrated ability to be a strong team collaborator and ability to be agile and adaptable within a quick turnaround business environment

Ability to take initiative and formulate solutions and has a demonstrated proactive approach to problem solving and critical thinking

The Coordinator, Human Resources provides assistance with administering the day-to-day functions and processes of the Human Resources team. This candidate is highly organized, has a strong attention to detail, loves to problem solve and is willing to pitch in wherever help is needed.

Responsibilities include:

Support all activities surrounding the Human Resources team in managing an employee’s life cycle from pre-hire to off-boarding, including but not limited to the following:

Support the Recruitment team by scheduling interviews, sending calendar invitations and confirmation details to candidates

Generate offer letters and Microsoft Outlook calendar invitations for new hires

Distribute, collect, and process all new hire paperwork, including verifying I-9 documentation and E-verify submission

Ensure IT tickets are generated and submitted for new hires for proper new hire setup

Create and maintain employee files

Ensure timely processing of all payroll transactions including pay changes, data changes, employee referral bonuses and separations

Collaborate with infrastructure teams to ensure all employee changes are communicated and processed, including sending calendar invitations, employee notifications and system updates

Coordinate all termination paperwork and generate Microsoft Outlook calendar invitations for exiting employees

Support the Human Resources team’s goals and objectives including diversity initiatives, training and talent development and engagement initiatives in partnership with leadership

Support the agency, IT and office management leads to manage space, remote work initiatives and facilities, as OMG23 continues to grow

Support the Human Resources team in managing a summer internship program

Help coordinate special projects (i.e. charity and blood drives, etc.)

This is a hybrid role based in Burbank, CA.

Compensation Range: $34,000 – $60,000 annually. This is the pay range the Company believes it will pay for this position at the time of this posting. Consistent with applicable law, compensation will be determined based on relevant experience, other job-related qualifications/skills, and geographic location (to account for comparative cost of living). The Company reserves the right to modify this pay range at any time. For this role, Benefits include: health/vision/dental insurance, 401(k), Healthcare Flexible Spending Account, Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account, vacation, sick, personal days, paid parental leave, and paid medical leave, STD/LTD insurance benefits.

OMG23 is An Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status, age or any other federally protected class.