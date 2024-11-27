Copycat Panera Chicken and Wild Rice Soup (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Copycat Panera Chicken and Wild Rice Soup is a family favorite soup. This creamy soup is loaded with flavor and is easy to make.

Copycat Panera Chicken and Wild Rice Soup:

Chicken and Wild Rice Soup Panera Bread Recipe is delicious and loaded with easy ingredients. We love how creamy it is and one of our favorite soups that we get at Panera Bread.

We all know that I love recreating our favorite recipes from restaurants. This allows me to control the ingredients. Not add anything that is not necessary. This copycat recipe is one of our favorite soup recipes and it saved me time and money making it at home.

This soup is delicious served with a slice of French bread or a grilled cheese sandwich. You can make this soup in a Dutch oven on your stovetop or in your slow cooker. You are going to love how easy this soup is to make.

Ingredients:

Carrots (peeled and finely diced)

Ribs Celery (finely diced)

Onion (finely diced)

Olive Oil

Chicken Breasts (diced into 1 inch pieces)

Minced Garlic

Chicken Broth

Water

Milk

Pepper

Salt

Dried Oregano

Bay Leaf

All Purpose Flour

Rice a Roni Long Grain and Wild Rice (4.3 oz box)

How to Make Panera Chicken and Wild Rice Soup:

Step 1 – Cook Vegetables – Heat the olive oil in a large pot or dutch oven over medium high heat. Add in the carrots, celery and onions to the pan. Sauté for 10-12 minutes until the onions are translucent.

Step 2 – Brown Chicken – Add in the chicken and garlic. Sauté for 4-5 minutes until the chicken is browned.

Step 3 – Stir in broth, milk and seasoning – Then stir in the chicken broth, water, 1 cup of milk and seasonings. Allow the soup to simmer over medium high heat for 15 minutes.

Step 4 – Whisk flour and milk – Then whisk together the remaining milk with the flour. Stir this mixture into the pot.

Step 5 – Stir in rice and seasoning – Then stir in the wild rice and the seasoning mixture from the package. Allow the soup to simmer for 20 minutes or until the rice is tender and cooked through.

Step 6 – Serve and enjoy – Taste test the soup and add more salt and pepper if needed. Serve warm and enjoy.

What to Serve with Chicken and Wild Rice Soup:

There are many sides that would pair perfectly with this soup. Here are some of our favorites.

French Bread – Serve this soup with some french bread for dipping and to make sure you get every last drop.

Grilled Cheese – There is nothing better there the combination of a grilled cheese and soup. It is even delicious to dip your sandwich into the soup.

Turkey Sandwich – Anytime we go to Panera, I always get their turkey sandwich and it goes well with this soup.

Cheese and Crackers – This is a simple side but one of my favorites. I like to crumble crackers in my soup while eating.

Bacon Sandwich – Make a delicious BLT to pair with this tomato soup for a delicious combination.

Salads –A nice green salad pairs perfectly with this soup. Makes for a light and healthy lunch or dinner. Try making this Panera Fuji Apple Salad .

Panera Cream of Chicken and Wild Rice Soup Tips:

Thickening Soup – You can use cornstarch instead of flour to thicken the soup if you prefer.

Cook Vegetables – Before combining ingredients, cook the vegetables in oil on the skillet.

Chicken – Brown chicken before adding to the soup. The chicken will continue to cook while it is in the soup.

Cooking Time – Cooking time will vary depending how large you cut your vegetables.

Serving Soup – We love to serve this soup in a bread bowl because of how creamy it is. The soup really soaks in the bread and I like to eat it all together.

How to Store:

Refrigerate the leftovers in an airtight container for up to 5 days.When you are ready to reheat, we recommend reheating on the stove in a sauce pan. This makes sure there is no hot spots.

You can also reheat in the microwave in a microwave safe bowl. Reheat in 30 second intervals to make sure that it doesn’t overheat.

Recipe Variations:

Chicken – This is great soup to use leftover cooked chicken. We have even used rotisserie chicken as a variations.

Vegetable – Change the vegetables and use what you have on hand. Green beans, peas or chopped broccoli would be a great addition to this soup.

Seasoning – Feel free to change the seasoning to what you prefer. This wild rice soup recipe with a seasoning packet or other seasoning that you have on hand.

Chicken Broth – You can substitute the chicken broth with chicken stock.

Heavy Cream – If you prefer, you can substitute the milk for heavy cream.

Can you Freeze Chicken and Wild Rice Soup?

Yes, you can freeze this soup. I like to put the soup in small pre-portioned containers or bags so that I can easily grab for quick lunches and dinners.

When you are ready to reheat, thaw the soup in the fridge overnight. Then place in a saucepan or reheat in the microwave.

Freezing leftover soup saves time and money.

Print Recipe here for Copycat Panera Bread Chicken and Wild Rice Soup:

Review Pin Print Copycat Panera Chicken and Wild Rice Soup 5 from 46 votes Copycat Panera Chicken and Wild Rice Soup is a family favorite soup. This creamy soup is loaded with flavor and is easy to make. Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 50 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Servings 6 Cuisine American See Also Roasted Frozen Broccoli Course Soup Calories 279 Author Carrie Barnard Ingredients ▢ 3 Carrots peeled and finely diced

▢ 2 Ribs Celery finely diced

▢ ½ Onion finely diced

▢ 1 teaspoon Olive Oil

▢ 2 Chicken Breasts diced into 1 inch pieces

▢ 1 Tablespoon Minced Garlic

▢ 32 oz Chicken Broth

▢ 2 cups Water

▢ 2 cups Milk

▢ ½ teaspoon Pepper

▢ ½ teaspoon Salt

▢ ½ teaspoon Dried Oregano

▢ 1 Bay Leaf

▢ ½ cup All Purpose Flour

▢ 1 box Rice a Roni Long Grain and Wild Rice 4.3 oz box Instructions Heat the olive oil in a large pot or dutch oven over medium high heat. Add in the carrots, celery and onions to the pan. Sauté for 10-12 minutes until the onions are translucent.

Add in the chicken and garlic. Sauté for 4-5 minutes until the chicken is browned.

Then stir in the chicken broth, water, 1 cup of milk and seasonings. Allow the soup to simmer over medium high heat for 15 minutes.

Then whisk together the remaining milk with the flour. Stir this mixture into the pot. Then stir in the wild rice and the seasoning mixture from the package. Allow the soup to simmer for 20 minutes or until the rice is tender and cooked through.

Taste test the soup and add more salt and pepper if needed. Serve warm and enjoy! Recipe Notes Refrigerate the leftovers in an airtight container for up to 5 days. You can use cornstarch instead of flour to thicken the soup if you prefer. Nutrition Facts Calories 279kcal, Carbohydrates 32g, Protein 24g, Fat 6g, Saturated Fat 2g, Polyunsaturated Fat 1g, Monounsaturated Fat 2g, Trans Fat 0.01g, Cholesterol 61mg, Sodium 901mg, Potassium 650mg, Fiber 3g, Sugar 7g, Vitamin A 5268IU, Vitamin C 4mg, Calcium 137mg, Iron 1mg Pin This Now to Remember It Later Pin Recipe

