Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (2024)

Table of Contents
Story Achievements Quest Related Item Related Exploration and Misc. References
Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (1)

(WORK IN PROGRESS) A one stop shop for achievements, which is sorely lacking for this game.

Story Achievements

These are pretty self explanatory, some of these achievements are important branching choices. Always keep back-up saves to ensure you don’t lock yourself out of an achievement.
Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (2)

During the tutorial the first choice you make. Choose the option “Do Nothing.” The achievement will not immediately pop-up. I had to choose to help Cait and “Wait” 5 hours before it popped.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (3)

After making it through the tutorial talk to Cait in the Frost Hound under the “Guests” Option. Choose the option to recruit her.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (4)

Head north into the woods north of Hawkethorne you’ll run into Brint who you can recruit via the “Join” option.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (5)

Continue heading north through the woods from Brint and you will eventually reach the Alraune. You may need to level up once based on the difficulty you chose at the beginning.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (6)

Once the Alraune is defeated and dealt with. Further north you will find yourself in the Wayfort. The waystone will be in one of the spaces off to the left. (The icon is that of the achievement.) Just activate it and use it to teleport back to Hawkethorne for the achievement.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (7)

The current final story achievement. It is a series of battles in the far north past the kitsune den. Once they are all complete and the story sequence ends the achievement will pop.


Quest Related

(This is the last main section and most of the work in progress currently. Always save before attempting any of these achievements as most are PERMANENT branching paths for your save.)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (8)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (9)

Located in the Old Woods here. Solution to the three door puzzles are seen below. Place the final Gem in the empty slot.
Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (10)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (11)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (12)

Put it on and sleep to start Kiyoko’s quest.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (13)

Once past the wayfort you will find yourself in the Frost Wood, home of the Tanuki and Kitsune. After a conversation with Lady Evergreen she will give you a quest to retrieve her bag from the Kitsune den in the north. I recommend being level 5 and being familiar with Kiyoko and the talisman of before attempting the Kitsune den, making it to the end will award you the achievement.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (14)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (15)

These two achievements are currently achieved the same way. Complete the quest for Rindo (The half burnt kitsune.) The quest involves fighting waves of training dummies. Swear your loyalty to Keros once he reveals himself to become a Kitsune and complete these achievements.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (16)

Ask the Head of the Kitsune den located upstairs for her blessing once you have freed Kyoko and go through with the story sequence.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (17)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (18)

SAVE AS SOON AS YOU BEGIN KIYOKO’S QUEST or this achievement will be much more annoying to unlock.

As you raise Kinu she gains a hidden personality score starting at 1. Upon escaping her prison with her mother the final personality score is checked; a negative score will mean Kinu takes on the Kitsune Hime personality; zero or above means she takes on the Inari Shoujo personality. You can influence the outcome via events that occur when you visit Kiyoko with the amulet on.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (19)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (20)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (21)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (22)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (23)

These four achievements are all linked. Below are a series of steps to get these achievements.

See Also
Corruption of Champions 2 Gem Puzzle: Achievement GuideThe Ring of Fate - Corruption of Champions IIWinter Wolf - Corruption of Champions II

  • First- Win against or surrender to Arona 10 times until she approaches you about infiltrating the Orc Camp.
  • Save in front of the Orc camp to go down the different paths.
  • Get the orc disguise, go into the bar and start a brawl. You have to fight a lot of orcs.
  • Go to the arena and follow Arona’s instructions only attacking when she gives the signal.
  • Go back to your save and go through the Orc camp again until the fight, letting Arona lose to get her exiled.
  • Finally, repeat the event again and jump out as soon as you are given the option. Defeat her brother and she will ask if there is anywhere she can go. Send her to the Frost Hound and you will be able to recruit her there.


Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (24)

Go to Leorah’s shop in Hawkethorne and wait in her shop. She will ask you to retrieve her Wyvern Venom. Head out east to the Foothills and explore until you find a wyvern. Defeat it and milk the venom from it. Return the venom and quest complete.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (25)

Eventually you will be approached by a minotaur mercenary in Hawkethorne who will say his “harem” of Cat-folk have gone missing. They can be found hiding and playing in a cave in the Foothills to the east. Agree to help them take on the mercenary and bring them the weapons and armor they request. Fight off the merc and take them in as your own harem to complete the quest and earn the achievement.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (26)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (27)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (28)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (29)

Berwyn can be encountered in the Foothills to the east. If you are level 3 or greater and have beaten him once he will ask for your help defeating his mistress. Go along with him, search the and dressers in the mistresses tower for Berwyn’s panties (Can steal Ryn’s during the assault on winter city if missed here.) Once you encounter the witch she will escape and Berwyn will be recruitable at the Frost Hound.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (30)

Head back to the area in the tutorial where you fought Master Tollus, in the North East of Hawkethorne. You will encounter a mysterious knight. After defeating her it is revealed to be Atugia a dullahan. Find her and come back or wait until you find her in the shower. After having relations with her you will be able to take her contract and recruit her.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (31)

While adventuring in Harvest Valley to the south you will eventually come across Quintillus investigate his cries for help, fight off the cultists and help him back to town. Head back to the Frost Hound and chat with him. Offer him your help and he will ask for a few items. Return them to him (all buyable throughout town) and he will be recruitable.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (32)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (33)

Talk to Brother Sanders at the church in Hawkethorne. He will ask for your assistance and start the quest “Getting in the closet.” Head to the mountains on the west side of Harvest Valley and you will find a sectioned off area which is filled with cultists. Make sure to search around and open the wordlock chest. (The word which opens it is “STORM”). Finish the area and head back to Brother Sanders to finish the quest and unlock the cloister.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (34)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (35)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (36)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (37)

Another choice achievement. Save before you take on the Centaur village and reset after corrupting or purifying the village and do the opposite.


Item Related

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (38)

Once you unlock the Kitsune Den, Kohaku will begin to sell her wares. There is a random chance each day that she will have a “special” offer for you. A rare item costing up to thousands of electrum coins. Wait or sleep until she asks if you’d like to buy one!

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (39)

One of the most annoying achievements, this can take many in game weeks to achieve. Do this this you need several things:

  • First to become a kitsune, you must complete the quest and swear loyalty to Keros. (Check the Quest section for more details on achieving this.
  • Swift Sword- A rare deal from Kohaku
  • Fluffy Scarf- A rare deal from Kohaku (Different from Fluffy Sash)
  • Kabuto- Sold in Kohaku’s shop randomly
  • Lamellar Armor- Sold in Kohaku’s shop randomly


Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (40)

Ask Ivris about alchemy in Hawkthorne then purchase the portable kit.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (41)

While talking with Cait there will be an option to give her Bovum Sherry infused with Sweet Cream through alchemy. Bovum sherry can be purchased from Kohaku in the Kitsune den, Tamarind from the travelling caravan, or the Minotaur Gate Guard located in the foothills.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (42)

It can take a significant number to top off Cait’s lactation. In my experience it took between 15-20 Sweet Cream Bovum Sherry, so buy extras.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (43)

Find and consume 2 bimbo-brews within a short amount of time. They frequently drop from the imp hordes in Frostwood. This is a permanent character alteration.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (44)

Hands down the hardest achievement to get. Requires upwards of 500,000 Electrum poured into the nursery in Hawkthorne. Donations can be made 10,000 electrum at a time. A lot of grinding. Fight monsters in glacial rift for some of the highest payouts, and sell items often.


Exploration and Misc.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (45)

Talk to River in the middle of Hawkethorne near the Waystone. Costs 10 EC.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (46)

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (47)

Head to this location in Harvest Valley, fight off the cultists and choose the option to “Hang out” and you will find yourself at Pupperidge Farms.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (48)

Requires heavy transformation towards being an Elf. Wyld Wine can be bought for 50 EC each. Once you are an elf-kin. Head south. Hashat can be found near the Mare Village, once you find her and let her show you a good time, the achievement will pop.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (49)

The only current seasonal events occur in October and November. Two of which occur randomly when sleeping, and the third can occur randomly in the Old woods or Frost Woods areas.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (50)

In the far south of Harvest Valley, and east of Mare village you will find a cave that contains armor that Brint can wear. Once he equips this armor he will start to have interesting thoughts and the “Mad Cow” quest will begin. If you complete this quest the achievement is locked. You must wait 3 days and Brint will transform into Brienne giving you the achievement. I recommend working on the achievement I guess we’ll both be mommies at the same time.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (51)

This achievement may require a bit of planning. It requires you have both “equipment,” perform procreation with Brint, and then quickly go to Harvest Valley and find the cursed armor that transforms Brint into Brienne after 3 days (See Moo! achievement above for further details.)
Once done perform lots of procreative activities with Brienne and once she has the scene with Cait and Gwyn go through all her dialogue options in the Frost Hound for the achievement.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (52)

Once Cait is a high enough level she will learn a spell that can revive you if you fall in battle.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (53)

Will more than likely occur naturally during the course of the game, or while you are working on other achievements.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (54)

Talk to Garth at the Frost Hound and purchase the chest for him as extra storage for an easy achievement.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (55)

Father or Mother a child with one of the many NPC’s in the game and Gwyn will happily take care of the child for you.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (56)

Get your corruption to 100. I found the easiest way to accomplish this is to head south into Harvest Valley and attempt to Ford the river. Surrender or have relations with the tentacle cultist for an easy 5 corruption all the way until 75. Once 75 perform horrid actions like ruining Ryn, equipping the tentacle staff the aforementioned cultist drops and performing actions with Kasyrra during story events. Once close to 100 I found the easiest way to get the remaining points was to surrender to the imp horde in the Frost Woods. I recommend saving “Winterstem” from random encounters in that area for the next achievement.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (57)

Once you reach 100 corruption lowering it is a bit easier. If you have a good amount of winter stem and have completed the “Getting into the Closet” quest for Brother Sanders. You can repeatedly choose the cloister option, pay 500 EC each time and bring your corruption back to 0. Other options include the Statue random event in the Old Woods area available every 7 days. Moving after reaching 0 corruption should give the achievement.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (58)

Easiest way is to go back and forth spending “quality time” with Brint in all 3 orifices.

Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (59)

Get Brienne pregnant and go adventuring in any wild area (Old Woods, Frost Woods, Harvest Valley.) Eventually… you’ll get a random event and the achievement.

Written by Livo

I hope you enjoy the Guide we share about Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II; if you think we forget to add or we should add more information, please let us know via commenting below! See you soon!



Recommended for You:

  • All Corruption of Champions II Posts List

Related posts:

  1. Corruption of Champions II – How to Get the Best Flag Pole
  2. Corruption of Champions II – In-Depth Guide for New Players + Basic Gameplay Tips (July 2021)
  3. Corruption of Champions II – How to Create Your Own Character in Game Tutorial
Corruption of Champions II – 100% Achievements and Secrets COC II (2024)

References

Top Articles
Binary Code Converter - Translator - Online Decoder
Convert Binary to Text!
Albedo Drawing
Krix Beeble Net Worth
Airikacal Telegram
Behr Sculptor Clay Vs Revere Pewter
5 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Baked Potatoes
Loaded Baked Potatoes
Halifax County Property Records | Owners, Deeds, Permits
Three people arrested following racially charged Virginia City TikTok video post bail
Temporary jobs | Manpower NL
678 Jobs in Amstelveen, Noord-Holland | Randstad
Latest Posts
Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Tests Understand the Test & Your Results
Binary Translator - Binary to Text Converter
Article information

Author: Ms. Lucile Johns

Last Updated:

Views: 5667

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Ms. Lucile Johns

Birthday: 1999-11-16

Address: Suite 237 56046 Walsh Coves, West Enid, VT 46557

Phone: +59115435987187

Job: Education Supervisor

Hobby: Genealogy, Stone skipping, Skydiving, Nordic skating, Couponing, Coloring, Gardening

Introduction: My name is Ms. Lucile Johns, I am a successful, friendly, friendly, homely, adventurous, handsome, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.