CoryxKenshin Age, Bio, Net Worth, Career, Personal Life and FAQs (2024)

Williams first joined YouTube on April 26, 2009, at 16 years old with his first video in May of the same year. In October 2013, Cory played his first horror game called White Finger. The first game series he created was about 1994’s “Super Punch-Out!”. Cory attended several gaming festivals such as Comic-Con International and PAX East, during which he met other YouTubers such as Muyskerm, Yamimash, LordMinion777, and jacksepticeye.

Williams is also known for playing horror games, especially RPG horrors, but he has also played action games such as Bloodborne and Dark Souls. His favorite playthroughs are Outlast, The Evil Within, and Corpse Party.

Williams's first-ever video on YouTube, titled - “Girls in particular”, amassed over 1.5 million views, dating back to May 26, 2009.

On August 27, 2021, one day after Williams returned to YouTube, his channel received a Community Guidelines strike on a Try Not to Laugh video he uploaded back in 2019. It is flagged as "Child abuse". In response, on September 2, 2021, Cory uploaded a video titled "YouTube Gave Me A Strike & Won't Tell Me Why", in which he explains the situation as well as expresses his frustration and disdain for YouTube's lack of communication when situations like these occur. The video reached #1 on Trending within hours of being uploaded.

As much as Williams is known for his gaming content, he also has a strange knack for hiatuses. Since the first one in 2011, he has had a total of 13 hiatuses, one of which is ongoing right now. On September 30, 2011, Cory took a two-year hiatus, not uploading again until July 4, 2013. This is not a well-known hiatus as this occurred when Cory was still a small YouTuber.

On February 16, 2016, Cory stopped uploading for two months. During this time, he wasn't active on Twitter, Instagram, or any of his other social media platforms. On April 29, 2016, Cory announced he would return, and uploaded a video on April 30. He apologized for not updating any of his social media sites and also apologized for leaving his fans un-updated.

On January 16, 2018, Williams stopped uploading again for four months. He was on a trip before he stopped uploading. On May 20, 2018, he returned with a live stream in which he explained that he was not 100% ready, wasn't well-rested, and just wanted to quit.

On September 20, 2018, Williams announced he was taking a hiatus from losing his aunt due to cancer. This hiatus was the shortest, lasting only four days. On November 16, 2018, Cory took yet another hiatus, but returned one month later with a comical skit video called "ASMR HORROR GAMES".

On May 8, 2019, he uploaded the video "THE 100-DAY STREAK IS OVER! 100 Upload Days In a Row." in which he explains that he would be consistent for 100 days before taking a four-month break as a joke. He uploaded a gameplay video one month later on June 12, 2019, and said he was going to return on June 16, 2019, but did not.

During this time he took many trips, notably one to Japan with his friend Dashie, and was spending a lot of time with his family. Cory would also remove his Instagram page in July 2019, but then re-uploaded it in September 2019. This hiatus was the second-longest, lasting nine months long from June 28, 2019, to April 3, 2020.

On May 31, 2020, Williams uploaded a video stating why 2020 was the worst year of his life. In the video, he stated that he needed to spend some time away from his videos and social media. He revealed that he found himself depressed and anxious because of YouTube. He stated that he wished his life would have amounted to more and he felt he spent too much time focusing on his videos and overthinking them. Williams left for two weeks until June 19 when he uploaded a video in which he plays The Last of Us 2, which he stated had to come back.

Throughout both July and August, Cory uploaded videos consistently. However, he stopped uploading after September 19, 2020. Cory's 9th hiatus would last for nearly two months, with him returning on November 6, 2020. Cory would again upload consistently until January 25, 2021, when he stated in a community post that he had personal stuff going on and couldn't upload on that day. He stated he would upload the next day at 2:00 pm but did not, and had a brief 10th hiatus which would last until January 28, 2021.

Following his 9 million subscriber milestone that was uploaded on March 6, 2021, Cory stopped posting on YouTube, Twitter, or Instagram, making this his 11th hiatus. On June 23, 2021, Cory reached 10 million subscribers. On August 26, 2021, Cory released a video titled "Regarding My Retirement" in which he announced that he was not retiring and that he was going back to school while still uploading videos, and he unboxed his new Diamond Play Button for hitting 10 million subscribers.

From August 2021 to December 2021, Williams was consistent and was uploading between 2-5 videos a week. On December 23, 2021, Cory released the finale to his FNAF: Security Breach series. This would be the last video he would upload until February 26th, 2022, with the upload of his new video "ELDEN RING is RAGE GAME of 2022". This would be his 12th hiatus. On April 10, 2022, Cory uploaded the last video before his thirteenth hiatus which was called "who sent me this video bro...[SSS #058]". This hiatus is ongoing.