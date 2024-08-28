CoryxKenshin Age, Bio, Net Worth, Career, Personal Life and FAQs (2024)

Cory DeVante Williams, better known online as CoryxKenshin, is an American gaming YouTuber and social media influencer. Williams’ fans call him "The Shogun Himself". He is currently based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, United States.
CoryxKenshin started making vlogs for YouTube when he was in college. Over the past decade through persistence, dedication, and more than a few breaks, he's built a channel with over 18.3 million subscribers. Now, Kenshin doesn't always need to stream. In fact, sometimes he doesn't even have to post videos to see his channel grow.
CoryxKenshin's fans stick around for his warm personality and spectacular sense of humor. In just over a decade, CoryxKenshin has gone from a goofy high-schooler to the leader of a legion of Samurai.
Contents
- CoryxKenshin's Personal Information
- CoryxKenshin's Social Media Stats
- CoryxKenshin's Career
- CoryxKenshin's Net Worth
- TikTok
- YouTube
- Twitch
- Brand Endorsem*nts
- Business Ventures - Merchandise
- CoryxKenshin’s Personal Life
- CoryxKenshin’s Social Media Presence
- Content On YouTube
- Facts about CoryxKenshin
- FAQs
CoryxKenshin's Personal Information
|Name
|Cory DeVante Williams
|Date Of Birth (Age)
|November 9, 1992, 31 years old
|Date Of Joining YouTube
|April 26, 2009
|Net Worth
|$15 million
|Total Videos
|1.6k
|Upload Schedule/YouTube Status
|Not Active/ On Hiatus
|Residence
|Farmington Hills, Michigan, United States
|Nationality
|American
CoryxKenshin's Social Media Stats
CoryxKenshin's Career
Williams first joined YouTube on April 26, 2009, at 16 years old with his first video in May of the same year. In October 2013, Cory played his first horror game called White Finger. The first game series he created was about 1994’s “Super Punch-Out!”. Cory attended several gaming festivals such as Comic-Con International and PAX East, during which he met other YouTubers such as Muyskerm, Yamimash, LordMinion777, and jacksepticeye.
Williams is also known for playing horror games, especially RPG horrors, but he has also played action games such as Bloodborne and Dark Souls. His favorite playthroughs are Outlast, The Evil Within, and Corpse Party.
Williams's first-ever video on YouTube, titled - “Girls in particular”, amassed over 1.5 million views, dating back to May 26, 2009.
On August 27, 2021, one day after Williams returned to YouTube, his channel received a Community Guidelines strike on a Try Not to Laugh video he uploaded back in 2019. It is flagged as "Child abuse". In response, on September 2, 2021, Cory uploaded a video titled "YouTube Gave Me A Strike & Won't Tell Me Why", in which he explains the situation as well as expresses his frustration and disdain for YouTube's lack of communication when situations like these occur. The video reached #1 on Trending within hours of being uploaded.
As much as Williams is known for his gaming content, he also has a strange knack for hiatuses. Since the first one in 2011, he has had a total of 13 hiatuses, one of which is ongoing right now. On September 30, 2011, Cory took a two-year hiatus, not uploading again until July 4, 2013. This is not a well-known hiatus as this occurred when Cory was still a small YouTuber.
On February 16, 2016, Cory stopped uploading for two months. During this time, he wasn't active on Twitter, Instagram, or any of his other social media platforms. On April 29, 2016, Cory announced he would return, and uploaded a video on April 30. He apologized for not updating any of his social media sites and also apologized for leaving his fans un-updated.
On January 16, 2018, Williams stopped uploading again for four months. He was on a trip before he stopped uploading. On May 20, 2018, he returned with a live stream in which he explained that he was not 100% ready, wasn't well-rested, and just wanted to quit.
On September 20, 2018, Williams announced he was taking a hiatus from losing his aunt due to cancer. This hiatus was the shortest, lasting only four days. On November 16, 2018, Cory took yet another hiatus, but returned one month later with a comical skit video called "ASMR HORROR GAMES".
On May 8, 2019, he uploaded the video "THE 100-DAY STREAK IS OVER! 100 Upload Days In a Row." in which he explains that he would be consistent for 100 days before taking a four-month break as a joke. He uploaded a gameplay video one month later on June 12, 2019, and said he was going to return on June 16, 2019, but did not.
During this time he took many trips, notably one to Japan with his friend Dashie, and was spending a lot of time with his family. Cory would also remove his Instagram page in July 2019, but then re-uploaded it in September 2019. This hiatus was the second-longest, lasting nine months long from June 28, 2019, to April 3, 2020.
On May 31, 2020, Williams uploaded a video stating why 2020 was the worst year of his life. In the video, he stated that he needed to spend some time away from his videos and social media. He revealed that he found himself depressed and anxious because of YouTube. He stated that he wished his life would have amounted to more and he felt he spent too much time focusing on his videos and overthinking them. Williams left for two weeks until June 19 when he uploaded a video in which he plays The Last of Us 2, which he stated had to come back.
Throughout both July and August, Cory uploaded videos consistently. However, he stopped uploading after September 19, 2020. Cory's 9th hiatus would last for nearly two months, with him returning on November 6, 2020. Cory would again upload consistently until January 25, 2021, when he stated in a community post that he had personal stuff going on and couldn't upload on that day. He stated he would upload the next day at 2:00 pm but did not, and had a brief 10th hiatus which would last until January 28, 2021.
Following his 9 million subscriber milestone that was uploaded on March 6, 2021, Cory stopped posting on YouTube, Twitter, or Instagram, making this his 11th hiatus. On June 23, 2021, Cory reached 10 million subscribers. On August 26, 2021, Cory released a video titled "Regarding My Retirement" in which he announced that he was not retiring and that he was going back to school while still uploading videos, and he unboxed his new Diamond Play Button for hitting 10 million subscribers.
From August 2021 to December 2021, Williams was consistent and was uploading between 2-5 videos a week. On December 23, 2021, Cory released the finale to his FNAF: Security Breach series. This would be the last video he would upload until February 26th, 2022, with the upload of his new video "ELDEN RING is RAGE GAME of 2022". This would be his 12th hiatus. On April 10, 2022, Cory uploaded the last video before his thirteenth hiatus which was called "who sent me this video bro...[SSS #058]". This hiatus is ongoing.
CoryxKenshin's Net Worth
Williams’ net worth is courted to be an estimated $15 million. Most of Cory’s earnings come from his social media presence as a content creator, YouTube, brand endorsem*nts, and business ventures.
TikTok
On TikTok, the creator could potentially earn upwards of an estimated $3k per post, excluding brand-sponsored deals.
YouTube
A large chunk of Williams’ earnings come from his streaming as well as the AdSense revenue from his YouTube channel. Apart from that, Williams also earns a decent amount from any tips and donations he may receive from his viewers while live streaming. Net Worth Spot estimates that CoryXKenshin's YouTube channel has an estimated net worth of about $20.19 million on its own and the channel earns an estimated $5.05 million a year based on the estimate that YouTube channels earn anywhere between $3-$7 per one thousand views. However, these are conservative estimations and CoryXKenshin could very well earn over $9.08 million a year. SocialBlade reports CoryXKenshin makes an estimated $14,000-$223,500 per month and anywhere between $167,600 - $2.7 million per year.
Twitch
During their time on Twitch, a streamer usually earns approximately $3.50 per subscriber. Given that CoryXKenshin had over 156 thousand followers, multiple reports suggest he made at least $4500 to $9000 during his short Twitch career.
Brand Endorsem*nts
Due to the success of his streams, Williams has been sponsored or has done sponsored content for the likes of Astro Gaming, Warner Bros., 7 Eleven, Microsoft Store, and The Division 2 video game, among others.
Business Ventures - Merchandise
CoryxKenshin has his own merch store in collaboration with Represent, where he sells hoodies, t-shirts, coffee mugs, and mobile covers.
CoryxKenshin’s Personal Life
Cory Williams was born on November 9, 1992, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was raised in Detroit, Michigan. He has a brother named Anthony, who has appeared in a couple of his videos, and a pet dog named Samson the Savage, also known as "Sam", who joined the Samurai Community on May 3, 2016. Originally, Williams went to the University of Michigan but later dropped out to further pursue his YouTube career.
Williams has made sure he told his fans about his Christian faith and has also reminded his fans multiple times about his faith by adding verses to the end of most of his videos, while also making many references to God on his channel.
On April 25, 2017, Williams announced in a video that he has Ectodermal Dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder that he inherited from his father. He only has 24 teeth instead of 32 and lacks any normal amount of hair on his body. He announced in a Try Not to Laugh video that his Mom opened up a beauty shop.
Not much else is known about his family or his background. His private life is kept under wraps on most occasions and with the numerous times he’s stepped away from YouTube and social media, it’s only fair to say that his fans have viewed him with an air of mystery. Currently, his relationship status is unknown and he could presumably be single.
CoryxKenshin’s Social Media Presence
Williams’s dominance on social media is very evident with over 18.3 million YouTube subscribers, while on Instagram he has over 3.2 million followers, on TikTok, he has 5.4 million followers, and on Twitter, he has 2 million followers.
Content On YouTube
Williams's content on YouTube mostly revolves around gaming and gameplay. Some games that have been featured on his channel are Life is Strange, Yandere Simulator, Kindergarten,Cooking with Kenshin, Injustice 2, Emily Wants To Play & Emily Wants To Play 2, Duck Season, Mortal Kombat X, Five Nights at Freddy's, Detroit: Become Human, Hello, Neighbor, Baldi’s Basics in Education and Learning, Geometry Dash, Granny, Resident Evil 2, Nun Massacre,Dark Deception, Spooky Scary Sundays, Mortal Kombat 11, Minecraft, Among Us, and Friday Night Funkin'.
A comedic skit with over 32 million views about Lebron James in a Horror game.
A Mortal Kobat gameplay video with over 31 million views.
A gameplay video by Williams of the horror game “Poppy Playtime”
A “Marvel’s Spider-man - Miles Morales” gameplay video with over 24 million views.
A gameplay video of Friday Night Funkin’ by CoryxKenshin
Facts about CoryxKenshin
- As he is known for sitting in front of a camera and recording videos, it may be easy to assume that he loves spending all of his time indoors. Williams, however, enjoys being outside and he looks forward to being able to explore his surroundings and the outdoors.
- Williams loves connecting with his fans. He’s acknowledged on many occasions that he couldn’t have amassed his current success without the love and support of the fans, which Williams has never taken for granted. He is very thankful for all of the people who have been on his YouTube journey with him over the years and he likes to interact with them as much as he can.
- Williams has been fairly open about a lot of things in his personal life, including his rare genetic condition. Williams revealed that his rare condition is called ectodermal dysplasia. “Ectodermal dysplasia” is a group of conditions in which there is abnormal development of the skin, hair, nails, teeth, or sweat glands.” In Williams’ case, he has fewer teeth than normal and he also has less body hair than most people.
FAQ's On CoryXKenshin
Q. Who is CoryXKenshin and is he rich?
A. Cory DeVante Williams, popularly known by his online name CoryXKenshin, is an American YouTube personality, vlogger, Let's Play commentator, and comedian, with an estimated net worth of $15 million as reported by multiple sources like Net Worth Spot, and an estimated annual income of over $1 million.
Q. Has CoryXKenshin retired?
A. No, CoryXKenshin has not retired, though Williams has become quite popular for his ‘hiatuses’. Ever since 2013, the CoryXKenshin account has gone on a hiatus at least 13 times owing to several factors, one of which was William choosing to pursue his studies.
Q. Why was CoryXKenshin banned on YouTube?
A. In a video uploaded in August 2021 following William’s return from one of his famous hiatuses, his YouTube channel received a Community Guidelines strike on a Try Not to Laugh video he uploaded back a couple of years back for apparent child abuse. The following month, Williams responded to this in his video “YouTube Gave Me A Strike & Won't Tell Me Why”, which subsequently reached #1 on the trending list within its first couple of hours and discussed William’s frustration and disdain for YouTube's lack of communication during situations like these.
Q. What is CorXKenshin’s real name?
A. CoryxKenshin’s real name is Cory DeVante Williams.
