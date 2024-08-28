CoryxKenshin – Age, Bio, Personal Life, Family & Stats - CelebsAges (2024)

Birth Name: CoryxKenshin Occupation: YouTuber Born In: Detroit, Michigan, USA Birthdate: November 9, 1992 Age: 31 years old (as of 2024) Ethnicity: Unknown Nationality: American Sexuality: N/A

CoryxKenshin was born on the 9th of November, 1992. He is popular for being a YouTuber. He and Michael Shaevitch both specialize in Five Nights at Freddy’s content. CoryxKenshin’s age is 31. Popular video content creator on YouTube whose most-viewed videos feature Five Nights at Freddy’s and Mortal Kombat X. The 31-year-old youtuber was born in Detroit, Michigan, USA. He launched his YouTube channel in 2009 as simply a vlogging channel. It wasn’t until 2014 that he began producing video game content. He has more than 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube as well as 140,000 followers on Instagram. Countdown to CoryxKenshin’s next birthday. CoryxKenshin is a Scorpio and his 32nd birthday is in

JUMP TO: CoryxKenshin’s biography, facts, family, personal life, zodiac, videos, net worth, and popularity.

Childhood

CoryxKenshin was born in 1990s. The 1990s is often remembered as a decade of peace, prosperity and the rise of the Internet (World Wide Web). In 1992 the first text message was sent, DVDs were invented, Sony PlayStation was released and Google was founded. Oh, and the Soviet Union fell and boy bands ruled the music charts. Discover what happened on this day.

CoryxKenshin is part of a Millennial Generation (also known as Generation Y). Millennials is a generation who grew up with computers, internet and social networks. Having been raised under the mantra "follow your dreams" and being told they were special, they tend to be confident and tolerant of difference.

It's hard to know CoryxKenshin birth time, but we do know his mother gave birth to his on a Monday. People born on a Monday tend to be a bit sensitive and emotional. They have imagination and don't like planning things in advance. They're flexible and good at improvising.

The 31-year-old American was born in the Millennials Generation and the Year of the Monkey

Education

The education details are not available at this time. Please check back soon for updates.

Family

CoryxKenshin’s mother’s name is unknown at this time and his father’s name is under review. We will continue to update information on CoryxKenshin’s parents.

Personal Life

Like many famous people and celebrities, CoryxKenshin keeps his personal life private. Once more details are available on who he is dating, we will update this section.

Fast Facts

REAL NAME: CoryxKenshin NICKNAME: CoryxKenshin

MARTIAL STATUS: Pending RELIGION: Unknown TATTOOS: N/A AGE GENERATION: Millennials Generation BIRTH SIGN: Scorpio BIRTH DAY: Monday DAYS SINCE BIRTH:

Net Worth

The 31-year-old American youtuber has done well thus far. Majority of CoryxKenshin’s money comes from being a youtuber. CelebsMoney has recently updated CoryxKenshin’s net worth .

Videos

Horoscope

Zodiac Sign: CoryxKenshin is a Scorpio. People of this zodiac sign like truth, being right, longtime friends, teasing, and dislike dishonesty, revealing secrets, passive people. The strengths of this sign are being resourceful, brave, passionate, a true friend, while weaknesses can be distrusting, jealous, secretive and violent. The greatest overall compatibility with Scorpio is Taurus and Cancer.

Chinese Zodiac: CoryxKenshin was born in the Year of the Dragon. People born under this sign love to make people laugh and are generally energetic and upbeat but sometimes lack self-control.

Ruling Planet: CoryxKenshin has a ruling planet of Pluto and has a ruling planet of Pluto. Back the early 2,000 B.C. the outer planets, Uranus and Neptune were not yet discovered, since the telescope had not yet been invented. Astrologers and astronomers could only work with planets visible to the eye.

CoryxKenshin's birth sign is Scorpio

