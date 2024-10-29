CoryxKenshin - Age, Height, Bio, Brother, Dead, Net Worth (2024)

CoryxKenshin (born November 9, 1992) is a phenomenal YouTuber who makes entertaining vlogs on ‘Comedy and Gaming’. He has more than 6 million subscribers on YouTube. Apart from YouTube, CoryxKenshin is active on other social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and even his merchandise named CoryxKenshin Merch Shop.

Biography: Age and more

Regarding age, CoryxKenshin is 31 years old as of 2024. His birthday is on the 9th of November. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. As his zodiac suggests, CoryxKenshin is quite relentless and ambitious in what he does. He is an American. His ethnicity is black. Also, he is a Christian. CoryxKenshin often expresses his faith in God in the end verses of his videos.

Early Life and Education

The full name of CoryxKenshin is Cory DeVante Williams. He has nicknamed himself as ‘the ankle breaker’. Despite this, he prefers his pseudonym- ‘coryxkenshin’ for his online identity. He was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan. However, he currently resides in Detroit, Michigan. According to some sources, he moved to this part of Michigan in 2017 after he bought a home at $415,000.

It is said that Cory’s house has 2,705 sq. ft. area. Cory was born to Anthony K. Williams Jr. and Stephanie Williams. He has a sister named Aleya and a brother named Anthony. He had shown his brother Anthony in his FNaF 2 video. His brother has a YouTube channel named ‘Certified AK’. He also has a cute pet dog named Samson. He also calls him by Samson the Savage or Sam. Cory says that Sam is the first pet dog he has ever owned.

Something quite interesting about Cory is that he left his college to further build his career on YouTube. He was attending Michigan State University to study media arts until 2012. After that, he joined the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor to study Game Development under Computer Science before he dropped out. Or let’s say he dropped out to become a full-time YouTuber.

In the video that Cory posted in April of 2017, he says that he has Ectodermal Dysplasia which he inherited from his father. Ectodermal Dysplasia is a genetic disorder that involves defects of the hair, skin, teeth, nails, and glands. Cory confessed that he has 24 teeth and rarely any hair in his body.

Career Information

Corry started his journey as a YouTuber since he uploaded his first video in 2009. He started as a vlogger back then.

In his first video, he talked about a movie, girls, and dating. His contents were primarily focused on his school and college life and his friends there.

He posted videos once or twice a week, which hasn’t changed much since then. He used to upload videos once or twice a week.

He started uploading videos at the age of 16.

Around the end of 2011, he took a break from YouTube and only resumed in 2013.

Then, in 2013, Cory played his first survival horror game called The White Finger.

The very first game series Cory ever made was about ‘Super Punch Out’ – the 1994 sports game.

He became close friends with some popular YouTubers like Muyskerm’, ‘Yamimash’, ‘LordMinion777’, ‘Jacksepticeye’, to name a few. It is said that he met these YouTubers from gaming festivals.

Cory usually plays horror games and action games.

He had recently shared a video on Twitter named ‘death’ where his fans shared their experiences and ideas on death.

CoryxKenshin Net Worth

The net worth of CoryxKenshin is $1 million as of 2024. He earns mostly through his merchandise on spreadshirt.com where he sells hoodies, t-shirts, mugs, and mobile covers.

Height and more

CoryxKenshin is 6 feet and 3 inches tall for the height. Not much is known about his weight. Although it can be said that his estimated weight is about 70 kg. His eye color is light brown. His hair color is black. He has not yet revealed anything regarding tattoos. His US shoe size is 9.

Girlfriend and Dating

CoryxKenshin does not have a girlfriend as of 2024. According to some sources, he had one past relationship but he is currently single.

Wife and Children

CoryxKenshin is unmarried and does not have any kids.

Quick Wiki and Bio

