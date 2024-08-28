CoryxKenshin Height, Weight, Age, Girlfriend, Family, Facts, Biography (2024)

|CoryxKenshin Quick Info
|Height
|6 ft 3 in
|Weight
|88 kg
|Date of Birth
|November 9, 1992
|Eye Color
|Dark Brown
CoryxKenshin is an American social media star and comedian, best known for creating the YouTube channel of the same name, which has amassed more than 4.5 million subscribers. Cory created his channel on April 26, 2009, and uploaded his 1st video on May 25, 2009. In the beginning, he discussed dating and girls in general, spoke of romantic comedies such as Hitch (2005), and talked about his school and college life. He took a break from YouTube between late 2011 and April 2013, after which he returned with a new genre of content. After Cory played a short survival/horror video game named White Finger around October 2013 and received positive feedback, he continued uploading gaming videos.
The 1st gaming series that he showcased was the sports game from 1994 titled Super Punch-Out. After getting help from a fellow YouTuber TwistedFalcon in 2015, Cory became a verified creator on YouTube, and by July 2016, reached 700k subscribers. He also promised he would sign up his millionth subscribers as “a samurai”, which happened on November 19, 2016. In 2017, he began focusing on a variety of both well-known and indie horror, slasher, sports, and action games. On May 8, 2019, he completed his “100 Upload Days In a Row” challenge video series successfully. Cory also has a large social media fanbase consisting of more than 600k followers on Instagram and more than 500k followers on Twitter.
Born Name
Cory Devante Williams
Nick Name
CoryxKenshin, Best Samurai, Ankle Breaker
Born Place
Detroit, Michigan, United States
Residence
Farmington Hills, Michigan, United States
Nationality
Education
CoryxKenshin attended Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, United States, and studied media arts between 2010 and 2012, but dropped out.
In 2012, he enrolled in University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States, and studied computer science (game development) until 2016, after which he dropped out to pursue his YouTube career full-time.
Occupation
Social Media Star, Comedian
Family
- Father – Anthony K. Williams Jr. (Ford Motors Employee)
- Mother – Stephanie Williams
- Siblings – Aleya Williams (Younger Sister), Anthony Williams (Younger Brother)
Build
Slim
Race / Ethnicity
Black
He is of African-American descent.
Hair Color
Black
Sexual Orientation
Unknown
Distinctive Features
- Afro haircut
- Tall physique
- Wide nose tip
Brand Endorsem*nts
CoryxKenshin has promoted brands such as –
- Spreadshirt CoryxKenshin Merchandise
- ASTRO Gaming (2019)
- Warner Bros. (2019)
- 7 Eleven (2019)
- Microsoft Store (2019)
- The Division 2 Video Game (2019)
Religion
Christianity
Best Known For
Being a social media star, and having a YouTube channel with more than 4.5 million subscribers
CoryxKenshin Favorite Things
- Interests – Reading & Studying The Bible
- Video Game Genre – Horror, Action, Adventure
- Car – Ford Mustang
- Snacks – Pop Tarts
- Video Games – The Division 2, Mortal Combat XI, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Resident Evil 2, Outlast, The Evil Within, Corpse Party
- Movie – The Avengers: Endgame (2019)
- Personal Quote – “Stay Positive.”
CoryxKenshin Facts
- Early in his career, he had a completely straight haircut that reached his shoulders.
- He calls his fanbase ‘Samurai Brothas’ and ‘Samurai Sistas’.
- He often speaks Japanese in his videos, mostly in phrases.
- Cory has worked with Charity: Water fundraising and pledged to help people in developing or war-torn countries get access to safe and clean drinking water.
- He has a large dog that he named Samson the Savage and nicknamed Sam. He got him in May 2016 and said Sam was the 1st pet that he ever owned.
- Cory is deeply religious and often ends his videos with Bible verses, and adds quotes to the video description.
- As a devout Christian, he doesn’t curse in real life, nor does he curse in his videos.
- He is known for his friendship with other well-known YouTubers such as Jacksepticeye, TeaofGrace, BangBangBrandon, PoiiSED, LordMinion777, Yamimash, and Muyskerm.
- For around a year, the video that he uploaded on October 15, 2015, and titled FNAF DUBSTEP G-DASH LEVEL!? YES PLS. | Geometry Dash (2.0) was his most watched video.
- In February 2016, he took a sudden break from uploading which lasted until April 30, 2016. Cory came back and swiftly apologized to his fanbase for not giving an update.
- On November 11, 2016, he uploaded a video titled I’M GOING TO ENJOY THI — I MEAN UH, WATCH OUT! | Mr. President which quickly broke the record for the most watched video, and amassed more than 8.47 million views.
- Cory, on multiple occasions, said that his father is his hero.
- In April 2017, Cory went public with public and said he suffered from ectodermal dysplasia, inherited from his dad. Only 7k people in the entire world were diagnosed with this genetic disorder.
- As a result of ectodermal dysplasia, Cory was born with 24 teeth instead of 32 and doesn’t grow hair anywhere besides on his head and face.
- His trademark video outro was: “Hopefully you guys enjoyed it. If you did, be sure to S-S-S-S-SAMURAI slice that like button. Subscribe today to join the samurai. Until next time my brothers and sisters.”
- On January 16, 2018, Cory once again stopped uploading videos. After he returned in May 2018, Cory claimed that he wasn’t well-rested and feeling his best, and was even close to quitting YouTube forever during that period.
- After finishing his “100 Upload Days In a Row” video series on May 10, 2019, Cory claimed that he would take a 4-month vacation from uploading, and visit the Caribbean islands first.
Featured Image by CoryxKenshin / Instagram