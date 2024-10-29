CoryxKenshin YouTube Review (2024)

Diverse Representations

a lot

Creator Cory DeVante Williams (aka CoryxKenshin) is Black. Many videos include Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), people with disabilities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community in neutral and mostly positive ways. The creator himself is present in every video, collaborates with other YouTubers like Dashie, Berleezy, Poiised who are all BIPOC. Even memes added into Cory's videos are likely representative of his audience. Has taken a stance against YouTube in the past because of racism and favoritism. A video on the channel explains the back and forth the creator had with YouTube. Cory is open and honest in talking about mental health and the toll being a content creator can take on you mental health. That's why he practices taking breaks from creating content, which can be a positive example for tweens and teens.

