CoryxKenshin YouTube Review (2024)

A Lot or a Little?
What you will—and won't—find in this youtube.
-
Positive Messages
some
Righteousness, courage, compassion, honor, and honesty. These are just some of the values Cory thinks he and his community should stand for. Cory has hosted several fundraisers for charity and encourages others to donate. Made a community out of his YouTube following and shows gratitude. Has a genuine appreciation for video games as they are constantly pointing out the impressive graphics, acting, CGI, etc. Cory is also a religious person, often thanking God for his success.
-
Positive Role Models
some
Cory hosted a live YouTube video where he and his followers raised over $300,000 for access to water in Mali. Strives for righteousness, courage, compassion, honor, and honesty. Shows a real appreciation for the technology/science behind video games which can be a positive influence to teen viewers by exposing them to the career values of video games. Cory will sometimes take breaks from creating videos and has been open in some of his videos that he does this for his own mental health, sharing the toll constantly creating content can take on your mental health.
-
Diverse Representations
a lot
Creator Cory DeVante Williams (aka CoryxKenshin) is Black. Many videos include Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), people with disabilities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community in neutral and mostly positive ways. The creator himself is present in every video, collaborates with other YouTubers like Dashie, Berleezy, Poiised who are all BIPOC. Even memes added into Cory's videos are likely representative of his audience. Has taken a stance against YouTube in the past because of racism and favoritism. A video on the channel explains the back and forth the creator had with YouTube. Cory is open and honest in talking about mental health and the toll being a content creator can take on you mental health. That's why he practices taking breaks from creating content, which can be a positive example for tweens and teens.
Did we miss something on diversity? Suggest an update.
-
Violence & Scariness
a lot
Graphic video games, jump scares, suspenseful short films are all present on this channel. Realistic blood and gore in video games is shown and may be inappropriate for younger viewers. Up close scenes in video games where your character is fighting a bear with an axe, a jump scare in a video game with a creepy giant kids toy, a scary leprechaun in a short animated film.
Did you know you can flag iffy content? Adjust limits for Violence & Scariness in your kid's entertainment guide.
Get started
-
Sex, Romance & Nudity
a little
Some video games and short films shown in videos reference sex and sexualized women. The creator shares an explicit freestyle rap mentioning how he prefers women, occasionally making suggestive jokes when there's an attractive character in a video game.
Did you know you can flag iffy content? Adjust limits for Sex, Romance & Nudity in your kid's entertainment guide.
Get started
-
Language
some
Words like "f--k" and "s--t" are occasionally used. "WTF" is part of the title of a video. Explicit swear words in featured video games are bleeped out of the audio but still shown on screen. Creator jokes around and uses insults when playing games. Insults like "idiot", "dumb." Some "your mom" jokes.
Did you know you can flag iffy content? Adjust limits for Language in your kid's entertainment guide.
Get started
-
Products & Purchases
a lot
Links to merchandise and sponsored content. Has an entire video dedicated to showcasing his merch and where to buy it. Sponsorships with big gaming companies, video games, mobile games all with instructions on how to buy and/or download. Partners with a custom PC building company and encourages viewers to enter for a chance to win a PC just like Cory's. YouTube is an ad-based platform, so there are likely to be many ads featured.
-
Drinking, Drugs & Smoking
very little
Occasional moments all taking place in video games and short films where characters are seen taking a smoke break, drinking alcohol. Cory himself doesn't smoke or drink in videos.
Did you know you can flag iffy content? Adjust limits for Drinking, Drugs & Smoking in your kid's entertainment guide.
Get started
-
Parents Need to Know
Parents need to know that CoryxKenshin is a gaming YouTube channel that features a lot of scary and sometimes violent video games and some strong language. Video games will often times include jump scares and other scary elements. Realistic blood and gore in video games is shown and may be inappropriate for younger viewers. Explicit swear words in video games are cut out of audio, but they still appear in writing on screen. Th creator, Cory, plays all sorts of games like God of War: Ragnarok, Five Nights at Freddy's, Poppy Playtime, Atomic Heart. He also has a weekly video series called "Spooky Scary Sundays" where asks viewers to tweet him scary short films for a shout out. Cory has built a strong positive community in the gaming space on YouTube as a Black creator and often features other creators of color and from the LGBTQ+ community. Righteousness, courage, compassion, honor, and honesty are just some of the values Cory thinks he and his community should stand for. Parents should also know Cory is a religious person, never preaching in videos but often thanking God for his success. Verses from the Bible are a part of every ending to every video on the channel.
What’s It About?
CORYXKENSHIN is a YouTuber that's been on the platform since 2009. With over 15 million subscribers, creator Cory DeVante Williams posts videos and hosts lives where he plays video games and gives commentary. He also has a weekly video series called "Spooky Scary Sundays" where he asks viewers to tweet him scary short films for a shout out. Cory is a creator who keeps up with the internet trends like eating hot sauce, diss tracks, and playing trendy games like Among Us, Fortnite and Fall Guys. It's clear Cory has an appreciation for video games as he's always impressed by the graphics, plot, character abilities, etc.
Talk to Your Kids About ...
Families can talk about how much violence is in some of the video games played on CoryxKenshin. Do you think violent video games have a psychological effect on teen viewers? If so, what kind of effect do violent games have?
Cory is a very popular Black YouTuber in the gaming space, a category where many of the notable creators are White. How important is the representation of BIPOC creators in the YouTube gaming community? Can you find other gaming creators you like that come from diverse and inclusive backgrounds? Check out our study on representation on YouTube.
This channel has lots of advertisem*nts before and during videos. Discuss the purpose and impact of advertising on tweens and teens so kids can think more critically when these ads are presented to them.