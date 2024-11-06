Countdown - No. 11: Bill Parcells (2024)

ESPN celebrates the 100th anniversary of Vince Lombardi's birth with the "Greatest Coaches in NFL History" series, saluting the finest innovators, motivators, tacticians, teachers and champions ever to stalk the sidelines. Follow along as we reveal our list of the top 20 coaches of all time and document the lineage of the league's most influential coaching trees.

Bill Parcells is one of the most influential and successful coaches in NFL history and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2013 class. He gained a reputation for turning struggling franchises into winners and was the first coach to take four franchises to the postseason.

In 19 seasons as a head coach, he won two Super Bowls (1986, '90) with the New York Giants and led the New England Patriots to a third (1996). He took the New York Jets within one game of his fourth Super Bowl in the 1998 season.

His teams finished .500 or better 14 times, made 10 trips to the playoffs and won five division titles. With an overall regular-season record of 172-130-1, he ranked 10th in career wins when he retired for good from the Dallas Cowboys in 2006. (He also had "retired" after leaving the Giants in 1990 and the Jets in 1999.) After he left Dallas, he helped build a playoff team as an executive with the Miami Dolphins.

Each team he took over had won five or fewer games the previous season. And all four times, Parcells had the team in the playoffs by his second season. His most extreme turnaround was with the Jets, who were 1-15 in 1996 before hiring Parcells. They went 9-7 in his first season and 12-4 in his second, when they won the division title and reached the AFC Championship Game. It was the best two-year turnaround for a 1-15 team in NFL history.

Before reaching the NFL in 1979 as the Giants' defensive coordinator (under Ray Perkins on a staff that included Bill Belichick as special-teams coordinator), Parcells spent 15 seasons in multiple college coaching positions. His only season as a college head coach was 1978 with Air Force.

Super Bowl champions Belichick, Tom Coughlin and Sean Payton are among the numerous NFL head coaches who worked under Parcells.

-- Kevin Stone

PARCELLS THROUGH THE EYES OF A PLAYER: LAWRENCE TAYLOR

The key to Bill, I think, was his philosophy of football: what you have to do in order to win. That was second to none. Everybody has 53 players, and he had 53 different ways to motivate guys. The things he would use on Phil Simms to get his ass in gear, well, he's not going to try that with me because I won't stand for it.

The one thing I loved about him was he treated you like a man. There was no talking behind your back. If he had something to say to you, he's going to say it to your face, man to man.

You talk about motivation. Sixteen games is a long season, a lot of football. Throw in the preseason and playoffs and there always comes a time when you get tired or run down or mentally not into the game. Bill always found a way to keep you motivated.

As good a player as I was, there were times when I wasn't into it. The way he got you hyped up was amazing. When he said something, I believed what he said. I would have a bad game the week before and people were asking, "What's the matter with Taylor?" Reporters were asking, "What's the matter with Taylor?" So all week long he'd call me "What's-the-matter-with?" He had them put that on the back of my practice jersey.

He's was such a master of B.S. You'd get so fired up, you'd go out and destroy people. I was All-Pro for 10 years, but when Bill left, I mentally left. I was retired three years before I actually retired. I only came outside once a week to practice. It was like losing a mentor, a friend.

One time, before we played the Redskins, he put plane tickets in my locker. [New Orleans Saints linebacker] Pat Swilling had a great game against Washington the week before, and he said, "Go down to New Orleans and trade helmets with Pat Swilling." That just got me riled up and made me want to kick the s--- out of them. After the game, he came up to me and said, "You know, you played well." There was nothing better than when he'd put his arm around you and say you played a hell of a game.

-- Former Giants linebacker and Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, as told to Greg Garber

ESPN "Greatest Coaches in NFL History" voting panel: Chris Berman, Jeffri Chadiha, John Clayton, Colin Cowherd, Mike Ditka, Gregg Easterbrook, Herm Edwards, David Fleming, Ashley Fox, Greg Garber, Mike Golic, Suzy Kolber, Eric Mangini, Chris Mortensen, Sal Paolantonio, Bill Polian, Rick Reilly, Mike Sando, Adam Schefter, Ed Werder, Seth Wickersham, Trey Wingo.

How many Super Bowl rings does Bill Parcells have? ›

Duane Charles "Bill" Parcells (born August 22, 1941) is a former American football coach who served as a head coach in the National Football League (NFL) for 19 seasons. He came to prominence as the head coach of the New York Giants from 1983 to 1990, where he won two Super Bowl titles.

Who did Bill Parcells marry? ›

What QBs did Bill Parcells draft? ›

Here are the QBs that Parcells drafted:
  • Jeff Hostetler (2 year starter)
  • Dave Walter (Michigan Tech won 11 games while he was there)
  • Mike Perez (2 year starter)
  • Craig Kupp (2 year starter)
  • Drew Bledsoe (underclassman)
  • Jay Walker (2 year starter)
  • Chuck Clements (Houston won 11 games while he was there)
Aug 17, 2023

Who won 3 Super Bowls in a row? ›

Has a Team Won 3 Straight Super Bowls? No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls.

Which coach has the most Super Bowl rings? ›

Four NFL head coaches have won at least three Super Bowls, led by Bill Belichick with six career Super Bowl wins. Belichick also leads head coaches with the most Super Bowl appearances (nine).

Why was Bill Parcells such a good coach? ›

One of Parcells' greatest attributes as a coach was his ability to have success with franchises that had been struggling to do so prior to his arrival. New York had just one winning season from 1973-83 until Parcells guided the Giants to their first of three consecutive playoff berths in 1984.

Why did Bill Parcells leave the Jets? ›

But today, less than 24 hours after he concluded his third season with the Jets, the 58-year-old Parcells said he could not put forth the 365-days-a-year effort it took to coach in the National Football League, and stepped down as the head coach of the Jets.

How many Super Bowls did Bill Cowher win? ›

Cowher's Steelers teams earned 10 post-season berths, captured eight division titles, advanced to six AFC Championship games, made two Super Bowl appearances and won one Super Bowl title.

Why are Bill Parcells called the big tuna? ›

The story goes that during the 1986 season, Parcells was having dinner with his coaching staff, and he ordered a tuna melt sandwich. Lawrence Taylor, one of the star players on the team, noticed the size of the sandwich and started calling Parcells "the Big Tuna" as a playful and affectionate nickname.

Did Bill Parcells draft Drew Bledsoe? ›

“I promise you, I will not throw him to the wolves,” Parcells told reporters after the draft, though Bledsoe would end up opening the 1993 season as the team's starter. It would be a rough rookie year, as the team trudged to a 5-11 record, though things improved quickly (culminating with the run to Super Bowl XXXI).

Who was supposed to draft John Elway? ›

A top prospect in the draft inevitably will refuse to play for the team that is poised to take him. That happened in 1983, when quarterback John Elway didn't want to play for the Baltimore Colts. His posture, which included planning to play baseball instead, forced the Colts to trade Elway to the Broncos.

How many Super Bowls has Bill Parcells? ›

The Buffalo Bills have 4 games played in Super Bowls all-time.
TEAMRESULT
1BillsL 19-20
2BillsL 24-37
3BillsL 17-52
4BillsL 13-30
2 more rows

Who else has 6 Super Bowl rings? ›

Tom Brady is widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and he tops the list of players with the most Super Bowl championships to his name. Brady won a record six titles with the New England Patriots, before winning a further ring in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

How many coaches have 3 Super Bowl rings? ›

Reid has entered the pantheon of the greatest head coaches. He's the fifth head coach with three-or-more Super Bowl titles, joining Bill Belichick (six), Chuck Noll (four), Joe Gibbs (three) and Bill Walsh (three).

Does Randy Moss have a Super Bowl ring? ›

Moss' legendary 14-season career included stints with five different teams and numerous accolades such as the single-season record for receiving touchdowns (23). Despite making Super Bowl appearances with both the Patriots and the 49ers, Moss and co. could never overcome the final hurdle and win it all.

