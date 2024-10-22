Countries of the World Quiz (2024)

Countries of the World Quiz (1)

How many countries can you name? As you answer, the map will be filled in.

Use the common, English name. Has to be a sovereign nation, so Scotland and England don't count, etc...

Click the map to zoom

Quiz by Quizmaster

Last updated: June 18, 2020

First submittedJuly 14, 2011
Times taken35,699,855
Average score57.1%
Rating5.00

Europe

Albania

Andorra

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and
Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Vatican City

Asia

Afghanistan

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Cambodia

China

Cyprus

East Timor

Georgia

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Lebanon

Malaysia

Maldives

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

North Korea

Oman

Pakistan

Philippines

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Turkey

Turkmenistan

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Yemen

Africa

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African

Republic

Chad

Comoros

Democratic Republic
of the Congo

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Republic of the Congo

Rwanda

São Tomé and

Príncipe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Sudan

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

North America

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Canada

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominica

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Grenada

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the
Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

United States

South America

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Guyana

Paraguay

Peru

Suriname

Uruguay

Venezuela

Oceania

Australia

Federated States of
Micronesia

Fiji

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Nauru

New Zealand

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

103 Recent Comments

alex03321

+1

Level 18

May 20, 2024

let's go i can finally comment

anyways.. my personal record is 4:06 and fighting for under 4 minutes, it's so hard!

alex03321

+3

Level 18

May 21, 2024

one day later.. got 4:01....🥲

edit: lets gooo i got 3:57😆

alex03321

+2

Level 18

May 28, 2024

3:49 ... heading for sub 3, will take a long time😅

PomegFox

+1

Level 15

Aug 5, 2024

oof 3:44

MasterKenobi

+1

Level 61

May 21, 2024

Just came here to invite as many of you as possible to be my friend on here! (For the Daily Challenge leaderboard, of course).

https://www.jetpunk.com/friends/invite/8cVTNAtL

emmalikescheese

+2

Level 36

May 22, 2024

recently got my pb of 6:19, next goal is sub 5 minutes :)

aslushieguysfan

+2

Level 20

May 22, 2024

stuck on singapore for two minutes, still made it tho

cyceryx

+4

Level 44

May 23, 2024

196/196, first try :3 proud to have learned this much geography despite being an american :3

MountainGoat213

+1

Level 44

May 23, 2024

Try my quizzes🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐

Interest1ngFacts

+2

Level 18

May 24, 2024

still can't beat my PR of 4:30, I type fast but I get flustered and make a lot of spelling mistakes that I have to correct

LoneAtlas

+1

Level 20

May 25, 2024

Im from west asia but the hardest to type are the west/central asian countries with -istans

Interest1ngFacts

+3

Level 18

Jun 2, 2024

I mostly get tripped typing-wise up on these:

-Solomon Islands

-Marshall Islands

-Equatorial Guinea

-Mauritius

-Liechtenstein

-Montenegro

h4rv3y

+2

Level 30

Aug 9, 2024

idk why but this works for me: PUKAKA TT

stands for pakistan uzbekistan kazakhstan afghanistan kyrgyzstan azerbaijan tajikistan turkmenistan

(yes i know azerbaijan isnt a stan but i group it there

Masteraabel

+2

Level 24

May 25, 2024

im 9 and got 196/196 in 13:02

LoneAtlas

+1

Level 20

May 25, 2024

omg i finally got the countries but I think it needs an update with some name changes

gomateo2014

+1

Level 28

May 27, 2024

LoneAtlas how old are you

keylimepiee

+1

Level 15

May 28, 2024

What is your highest score? Mine is 157

Lio5

+1

Level 32

May 29, 2024

9 minutes let's go!

Lio5

+1

Level 32

May 30, 2024

8 minutes!

AarshJetpunker

+3

Level 21

May 30, 2024

My score is 192\196

I am just ten

ScottyB

+1

Level 32

Jun 1, 2024

After taking this quiz 35 times, my time to 196 has gone from 14:48 to 5:59. I will get sub five within the next month

Interest1ngFacts

+1

Level 18

Jun 2, 2024

PSB for Plurinational State of Bolivia would be great

razvi

+1

Level 18

Jun 3, 2024

5:57 time used I'm getting better and better guys

Ubisnow

+9

Level 2

Jun 4, 2024

Palestine is starting to get recognized by lots of states when will it be added to this list ?

razvi

+1

Level 18

Jun 4, 2024

5:47 better and better

gomateo2014

+1

Level 28

Jun 5, 2024

please type jamiaca instead of jamaica

Interest1ngFacts

+2

Level 18

Jun 8, 2024

Uhh… why?

simplysim

+1

Level 36

Jun 6, 2024

First time completing this quiz!! Got it in 13:23 very chuffed :)

jijij

+1

Level 17

Jun 7, 2024

4:44

NFLTickets

+2

Level 50

Jun 7, 2024

Anyone else try to beat their score every time? I'm down to 3:54

WickedSmaht1

+1

Level 15

Jun 9, 2024

5:06 and yes

NFLTickets

+1

Level 50

Jun 10, 2024

3:31 ;)

WickedSmaht1

+2

Level 15

Jun 9, 2024

5:06!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Potterhead67

+1

Level 17

Jun 11, 2024

what is wr time for this quiz?

IamTheSam

+7

Level 41

Jun 12, 2024

Where is Palestine?

SonoS

+1

Level 75

Jun 12, 2024

SUB 3! 2:59 feels pretty good

shadoW35345

+1

Level 20

Jun 14, 2024

9:01 ggs

WickedSmaht1

+1

Level 15

Jun 14, 2024

5:01

WickedSmaht1

+1

Level 15

Jun 14, 2024

4:47

WickedSmaht1

+3

Level 15

Jun 14, 2024

This is my secret nerd pleasure.

TopCat123

+1

Level 18

Jun 15, 2024

Let's goo! Finally sub 4 minutes! (3.56)

WickedSmaht1

+2

Level 15

Jun 16, 2024

yeah right you lie

Continental

+1

Level 22

Jun 19, 2024

Woah this is actually making me type faster. My current record as of today is exactly 4:30 which beat my record from before which was 5:09.

ThatCountryGuy48

+2

Level 27

Jun 21, 2024

3 years ago i did this quiz and totally forgot about it. I just started again and got 194 and couldnt get st kitts and nevis and st vincent and the grenadines but i got it again yesterday and today

Otterboy

+1

Level 64

Jun 21, 2024

Finally have a sub 5 minute time! 4:48, great typing practice quiz

WickedSmaht1

+1

Level 15

Jun 24, 2024

But I have 4:47. I am superior.

Kobith

+1

Level 65

Aug 8, 2024

4:46

Velhol

+2

Level 1

Jun 23, 2024

Hi, i am Finnish human and i don't speak very good english,but this is good quiz👍 i got 156/196.

AnimalAl

+3

Level 39

Jun 24, 2024

Nice! Beat my personal best by four minutes, changing 13:20 to 9:15. Not great time still, but improving.

NGGYU377

+1

Level 20

Jun 25, 2024

I got 8.33 with a week of training from almost scratch

NGGYU377

+1

Level 20

Jun 25, 2024

actually 8.27

AnimalAl

+1

Level 39

Jun 26, 2024

Scoring

You scored 196/196 = 100%

9.7% of test takers also scored 100%

The average score is 112

Your high score is 196

Your fastest time is 6:29

I likely won’t beat this again…got 40 in one minute, and by the third minute had 100!

slenderman201

+1

Level 45

Jun 27, 2024

broke my pb of 6:00 with 4:48

NJYCA72

+1

Level 44

Jun 28, 2024

Can you Feature my quizzes

mhdlsg

+1

Level 23

Jun 28, 2024

9,24 not too bad

mhdlsg

+1

Level 23

Jun 29, 2024

actually i did it in 8,24 today lol

also not too bad

mhdlsg

+1

Level 23

Jul 8, 2024

7:44

Paulforteen

+2

Level 47

Jul 1, 2024

Just did a 2:45 after 2 years of trying :)

WickedSmaht1

+1

Level 15

Jul 19, 2024

wow what a journey

BakedBeans198

+1

Level 15

Jul 3, 2024

4:54 babyyy!!!

CurtisNewton

+1

Level 48

Jul 6, 2024

Finally under six minutes!

AAAbatteries

+1

Level 28

Jul 6, 2024

Quizmaster, how do I get my quiz turned into a "Featured Quiz"?

nichster

+2

Level 55

Jul 8, 2024

Make a high quality quiz which receives lots of takes and praise in the comments. Wait for QM to see it and review whether it is worth featuring. Take inspiration from users with multiple featured quizzes if you are unsure of what type of quizzes get featured. I hope this helps!

AnimalAl

+1

Level 39

Jul 9, 2024

In other words, hope anyone ever even knows you exist. I’ve made eleven quizzes, which have only gotten an average of twenty takes each. Most of which are from relatives.

AnimalAl

+1

Level 39

Jul 24, 2024

Starts playing edit of “The Sound of Silence.”

“Hello CLINICAL DEPRESSION my old friend…I’ve come to make quizzes no one cares about with you again……..”

slenderman201

+1

Level 45

Jul 6, 2024

4:18!!

WickedSmaht1

+1

Level 15

Jul 7, 2024

New pr: 4:40.

TheMapNerd69

+1

Level 17

Jul 9, 2024

Did it in 8:52, very impressed with myself!

ck614

+1

Level 61

Jul 15, 2024

I think i've reached my peak time 2:19. I'd love to shatter the current world record of i think 1:53

JohnBobson

+2

Level 19

Jul 17, 2024

broke my 3 seconds wr doing all 196 in 2 seconds

Absolutely breathtaking performance by myself

WickedSmaht1

+1

Level 15

Jul 19, 2024

really????

Tetuti

+1

Level 17

Jul 18, 2024

I've been attempting this for the past 2 months. I finally got 193. I forgot comoros, sao tome, and sierra leone. Maybe tomorrow ill finally get all.

Edit 7/18 4:51 pm... I completed all 196 in 11:50!!! Im shook!

WickedSmaht1

+1

Level 15

Jul 19, 2024

new pr 4;38

astraiakahina

+7

Level 46

Jul 20, 2024

Palestine/the Palestinian territories should be recognised and listed, especially since the Palestinian state is now recognised by 146 countries, and seems only fair since Taiwan (another disputed region), is given recognition - yet is only recognised by 13.

WickedSmaht1

+1

Level 15

Jul 21, 2024

4:26!

WickedSmaht1

+1

Level 15

Jul 24, 2024

4:24!

GeographyQuizlet

+1

Level 37

Jul 26, 2024

4:49!

WickedSmaht1

+1

Level 15

Jul 26, 2024

4:14!

Udun

+2

Level 43

Jul 27, 2024

2:56, finally sub 3

Udun

+2

Level 43

Aug 1, 2024

2:53 now

Udun

+2

Level 43

Aug 4, 2024

2:48

Interest1ngFacts

+1

Level 18

Aug 7, 2024

Udun evolution arc

caskain

+2

Level 17

Jul 28, 2024

2:43

WickedSmaht1

+3

Level 15

Jul 29, 2024

seriously?

Foxae

+2

Level 72

Jul 29, 2024

current record is 3:30

WickedSmaht1

+2

Level 15

Aug 3, 2024

4:12!!

windoe45

+1

Level 15

Aug 4, 2024

it is one of my first times doing this and i got more knowledge of the countries then anybody has in my neighborhood and family

KittyFan

+1

Level 23

Aug 4, 2024

This quiz gets like one take every second.

getinthebinn

+1

Level 29

Aug 7, 2024

guys i think its time to add palestine

Vaswani

+1

Level 20

Aug 7, 2024

Can you include England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Great Britain, Quizmaster?

h4rv3y

+1

Level 30

Aug 10, 2024

why, they aren't sovereign countries. also great britain isn't a country anyway its an island thats like saying to include borneo

Vaswani

+1

Level 20

Aug 7, 2024

Try my quizzes everyone, I have 7 of them.

nijlk42

+1

Level 37

Aug 7, 2024

Your fastest time is 7:53

Interest1ngFacts

+1

Level 18

Aug 7, 2024

Did this in under 4:35 for my school talent show. Huge round of applause, thank you JetPunk

Vaswani

+3

Level 20

Aug 7, 2024

Can you accept Palestine as a country, Quizmaster?

Vaswani

+1

Level 20

Aug 7, 2024

In the Oceanian countries, can you make them look like an underwater nation, Quizmaster?

Nicky9270

+1

Level 15

Aug 8, 2024

My best score was 121.Is it good for a 15 year old?

h4rv3y

+1

Level 30

Aug 10, 2024

no

roosterman115

+1

Level 28

Aug 8, 2024

Turns out, this quiz isn't that hard

Great quiz

h4rv3y

+1

Level 30

Aug 10, 2024

finally did it... in 12:44 :(

Sixtus

+1

Level 18

Aug 11, 2024

Why Crimea is part of russia on the map? It is controlled by russia, but it is de jure belongs to Ukraine.

zbyr1673

+1

Level 15

Aug 12, 2024

easy bro 9.34 ı finally beat it.next time ı complate the none map version

