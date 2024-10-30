COVID Summer Surge: How to Get Free Tests to Keep Yourself Safe and Informed (2024)

Table of Contents
What are my free COVID-19 testing options? HRSA health centers offer free COVID-19 testing Test to Treat locations have COVID testing and medicine Increasing Community Access to Testing provides COVID testing for the uninsured How can I get free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots? FAQs References

It seems like nothing is safe from COVID-19 this summer -- the Paris Olympics and San Diego's Comic-Con have both shown how quickly COVID is spreading. Whether it's the heat waves or the new COVID variants that are to blame, doctors are saying that this summer is much worse than the last.

California was one of the first states this summer to report rising COVID cases, but it's not the only one -- 21 states and Washington DC are all displaying "high levels" of COVID-19 in their wastewater, per the CDC. If you're planning on spending time indoors with other people, especially for extended periods of time, at-home COVID-19 tests can be essential for keeping your loved ones safe.

Read more:Are Your COVID Tests Really Expired? How to Find Out

Back on March 8, 2024, the Federal Government halted the US Postal Service's free COVID program, which would allow you to order free COVID-19 tests through the USPS. However, hope is not lost when it comes to getting free tests to detect COVID-19 infections. Read on to find out the ways you can still get free COVID testing, as well as how to get your hands on free treatments andCOVID vaccines.

For more, here's what to know about long COVID, and all of the latest information about bird flu in humans.

What are my free COVID-19 testing options?

Now that you can no longer receive tests from the Postal Service, you have three main avenues to find free COVID-19 testing locations across the US: HRSA health centers, Test to Treat locations and ICATT testing sites. These options function similarly, but we'll break down the specific steps to find your nearest free testing location.

HRSA health centers offer free COVID-19 testing

COVID Summer Surge: How to Get Free Tests to Keep Yourself Safe and Informed (1)

The Health Resources and Services Administration funds health centers across the US. At these HRSA health centers, you will be able to receive free COVID-19 testing. You can use HRSA's locator tool to find a center near you.

First, select the language you would like to receive your results in. Then simply enter the location you wish to search into the box labeled Location. The locator also allows you to widen your search radius, so you can see all the options your area has to offer.

Once you've found a center that works for you, click through to that particular location's website and follow their specific instructions for obtaining a free COVID-19 test.

Test to Treat locations have COVID testing and medicine

COVID Summer Surge: How to Get Free Tests to Keep Yourself Safe and Informed (2)

Test to Treat is a federally funded health care initiative that provides more accessible COVID-19 care. This option differs from the others in this article as you can use the Test to Treat centers to receive both COVID testing and treatment for infections. Like the other COVID-19 free testing options, Test to Treat has a locator tool that you can use to find an eligible Test to Treat center near you.

The Test to Treat center locatorworks like the other COVID testing search tools. Enter your location into the search bar and the tool will display Test to Treat locations in your area. A sliding bar lets you resize the search radius to capture all of the Test to Treat centers within your area.

Within the Test to Treat locator results, you'll be able to see each location's address, which COVID-19 therapeutics they offer and other special instructions you might need to know to get tested. If there's not an option to schedule a COVID test online through your chosen site, you may need to call.

Increasing Community Access to Testing provides COVID testing for the uninsured

COVID Summer Surge: How to Get Free Tests to Keep Yourself Safe and Informed (3)

Increasing Community Access to Testing, or ICATT, is another free testing program that you can use if you need access to free COVID-19 testing. ICATT works a bit differently than the other programs on this list.

ICATT is specifically designed for uninsured patients who have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone can get an ICATT test at one of the program's locations, regardless of insurance status. If you are uninsured and you wish to be tested at an ICATT-eligible site, you will not need to pay for your test. If you are insured, you might need to pay a fee.

TheICATT locator tool works just like the other locator tools for free COVID testing -- input your address or your ZIP code to find ICATT locations near you. There is a search radius adjuster in this locator to tweak your searches to capture the entire area that you want to search.

Once you've found a location, follow your testing site's steps for scheduling your appointment.

How can I get free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots?

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are an important protection against contracting or getting seriously ill from the virus. Since the CDC has recommended updated COVID-19 booster shots for everyone 6 months or older, you might be wondering how to find free COVID-19 vaccines.

If you don't have insurance or a health provider, don't worry. The Department of Health and Human Services websitesays, "COVID-19 vaccines are 100% free for every individual living in the United States."

On Sept. 14, the Department of Health and Human Services launched theBridge Access Program, which will continue to provide free vaccines to those who are uninsured through local health departments and HRSA centers. CDC has also partnered with "more than 20,000 retail pharmacy locations nationwide" to provide free vaccines by modifying the existing ICATT program mentioned above.

The Bridge Access Program will end in December 2024, but until then, you'll be able to access free COVID-19 vaccines. To use it, go to vaccines.gov, choose which shot you want, and then click the "search" button. On the next page, select the option that says "Bridge Access Program Participant" to show which locations offer no-cost vaccines.

For more, learn how your blood type could make you more susceptible to COVID and everything to know about the updated COVID-19 boosters.

Correction, Sept. 21, 2023: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the cost of vaccines for people without insurance. It has been updated with information about how people can get free vaccines.

COVID Summer Surge: How to Get Free Tests to Keep Yourself Safe and Informed (2024)

