Craigslist Trucks And Cars (2024)

FAQs

Not only are trucks and SUVs generally more expensive to purchase than cars, they may also be more costly to own over an extended period of time. Using a cost of ownership calculator, such as the Edmunds True Cost to Own calculator , you can discover some of the hidden burdens larger vehicles present to buyers.

Do work trucks wear out faster? While you might worry that work trucks wear out faster, pickup trucks last longer than cars on average. They are designed to withstand more wear and tear, so you don't have to worry about handling heavy-duty jobs.

The rule of thumb is "If you drive more than 25,000 miles a year and will need a truck for at least 5 years, buy new". A used truck on the other hand can be the best & most cost effective solution in a variety of situations. A quality 4 to 5 year old truck will typically cost 40 to 60 percent less than when it was new.

With their muscular build, enhanced towing capabilities, and off-roading prowess, trucks have become the epitome of reliability on wheels.

In fact, it's said that the value of a brand-new car begins to depreciate as soon as you drive it off the car lot. As the car ages, it becomes less expensive to repair and thus, less risky for the insurance company to cover. Therefore, the older your car is, the less it tends to cost to insure.

Size, cargo space, and seating capacity



Trucks, by their nature, are larger, offer more cargo space, and have variable seating capacities depending on the model. However, cars provide ample space for daily needs and secure, enclosed cargo areas.

Pickup trucks are built to handle tough work, so they feature durable materials like high-strength steel and sturdy suspensions. These heavy-duty materials are naturally more expensive than their less sustainable counterparts.

Pickup trucks tend to have heftier price tags than smaller vehicles. Additionally, their appetite for fuel can contribute to ongoing expenses, especially for drivers covering long distances or hauling heavy loads.

Cars and trucks tend to lose value as they age and experience wear and tear through everyday use. This loss of value is known as depreciation. How much these vehicles tend to depreciate will vary. For example, trucks tend to hold their value better than cars.