Create a forest plot from an 'rtable' (2024)

g_forest {tern}R Documentation

Create a forest plot from an rtable

Description

Usage

g_forest( tbl, col_x = attr(tbl, "col_x"), col_ci = attr(tbl, "col_ci"), vline = 1, forest_header = attr(tbl, "forest_header"), xlim = c(0.1, 10), logx = TRUE, x_at = c(0.1, 1, 10), width_row_names = lifecycle::deprecated(), width_columns = NULL, width_forest = lifecycle::deprecated(), lbl_col_padding = 0, rel_width_forest = 0.25, font_size = 12, col_symbol_size = attr(tbl, "col_symbol_size"), col = getOption("ggplot2.discrete.colour")[1], ggtheme = NULL, as_list = FALSE, gp = lifecycle::deprecated(), draw = lifecycle::deprecated(), newpage = lifecycle::deprecated())

Arguments

tbl

(VTableTree)
rtables table with at least one column with a single value and one column with 2values.

col_x

(integer(1) or NULL)
column index with estimator. By default tries to get this fromtbl attribute col_x, otherwise needs to be manually specified. If NULL, points will be excludedfrom forest plot.

col_ci

(integer(1) or NULL)
column index with confidence intervals. By default tries to get this fromtbl attribute col_ci, otherwise needs to be manually specified. If NULL, lines will be excludedfrom forest plot.

vline

(numeric(1) or NULL)
x coordinate for vertical line, if NULL then the line is omitted.

forest_header

(character(2))
text displayed to the left and right of vline, respectively.If vline = NULL then forest_header is not printed. By default tries to get this from tbl attributeforest_header. If NULL, defaults will be extracted from the table if possible, and set to"Comparison\nBetter" and "Treatment\nBetter" if not.

xlim

(numeric(2))
limits for x axis.

logx

(flag)
show the x-values on logarithm scale.

x_at

(numeric)
x-tick locations, if NULL, x_at is set to vline and both xlim values.

width_row_names

[Deprecated]

width_columns

(numeric)
a vector of column widths. Each element's position incolwidths corresponds to the column of tbl in the same position. If NULL, column widths are calculatedaccording to maximum number of characters per column.

width_forest

[Deprecated]

lbl_col_padding

(numeric)
additional padding to use when calculating spacing betweenthe first (label) column and the second column of tbl. If colwidths is specified,the width of the first column becomes colwidths[1] + lbl_col_padding. Defaults to 0.

rel_width_forest

(proportion)
proportion of total width to allocate to the forest plot. Relativewidth of table is then 1 - rel_width_forest. If as_list = TRUE, this parameter is ignored.

font_size

(numeric(1))
font size.

col_symbol_size

(numeric or NULL)
column index from tbl containing data to be usedto determine relative size for estimator plot symbol. Typically, the symbol size is proportionalto the sample size used to calculate the estimator. If NULL, the same symbol size is used for all subgroups.By default tries to get this from tbl attribute col_symbol_size, otherwise needs to be manually specified.

col

(character)
color(s).

ggtheme

(theme)
a graphical theme as provided by ggplot2 to control styling of the plot.

as_list

(flag)
whether the two ggplot objects should be returned as a list. If TRUE, a named listwith two elements, table and plot, will be returned. If FALSE (default) the table and forest plot areprinted side-by-side via cowplot::plot_grid().

gp

[Deprecated]

draw

[Deprecated]

newpage

[Deprecated]

Details

Given a rtables::rtable() object with at least one column with a single value and one column with 2values, converts table to a ggplot2::ggplot() object and generates an accompanying forest plot. Thetable and forest plot are printed side-by-side.

Value

ggplot forest plot and table.

Examples

library(dplyr)library(forcats)library(nestcolor)adrs <- tern_ex_adrsn_records <- 20adrs_labels <- formatters::var_labels(adrs, fill = TRUE)adrs <- adrs %>% filter(PARAMCD == "BESRSPI") %>% filter(ARM %in% c("A: Drug X", "B: Placebo")) %>% slice(seq_len(n_records)) %>% droplevels() %>% mutate( # Reorder levels of factor to make the placebo group the reference arm. ARM = fct_relevel(ARM, "B: Placebo"), rsp = AVALC == "CR" )formatters::var_labels(adrs) <- c(adrs_labels, "Response")df <- extract_rsp_subgroups( variables = list(rsp = "rsp", arm = "ARM", subgroups = c("SEX", "STRATA2")), data = adrs)# Full commonly used response table.tbl <- basic_table() %>% tabulate_rsp_subgroups(df)g_forest(tbl)# Odds ratio only table.tbl_or <- basic_table() %>% tabulate_rsp_subgroups(df, vars = c("n_tot", "or", "ci"))g_forest( tbl_or, forest_header = c("Comparison\nBetter", "Treatment\nBetter"))# Survival forest plot example.adtte <- tern_ex_adtte# Save variable labels before data processing steps.adtte_labels <- formatters::var_labels(adtte, fill = TRUE)adtte_f <- adtte %>% filter( PARAMCD == "OS", ARM %in% c("B: Placebo", "A: Drug X"), SEX %in% c("M", "F") ) %>% mutate( # Reorder levels of ARM to display reference arm before treatment arm. ARM = droplevels(fct_relevel(ARM, "B: Placebo")), SEX = droplevels(SEX), AVALU = as.character(AVALU), is_event = CNSR == 0 )labels <- list( "ARM" = adtte_labels["ARM"], "SEX" = adtte_labels["SEX"], "AVALU" = adtte_labels["AVALU"], "is_event" = "Event Flag")formatters::var_labels(adtte_f)[names(labels)] <- as.character(labels)df <- extract_survival_subgroups( variables = list( tte = "AVAL", is_event = "is_event", arm = "ARM", subgroups = c("SEX", "BMRKR2") ), data = adtte_f)table_hr <- basic_table() %>% tabulate_survival_subgroups(df, time_unit = adtte_f$AVALU[1])g_forest(table_hr)# Works with any `rtable`.tbl <- rtable( header = c("E", "CI", "N"), rrow("", 1, c(.8, 1.2), 200), rrow("", 1.2, c(1.1, 1.4), 50))g_forest( tbl = tbl, col_x = 1, col_ci = 2, xlim = c(0.5, 2), x_at = c(0.5, 1, 2), col_symbol_size = 3)tbl <- rtable( header = rheader( rrow("", rcell("A", colspan = 2)), rrow("", "c1", "c2") ), rrow("row 1", 1, c(.8, 1.2)), rrow("row 2", 1.2, c(1.1, 1.4)))g_forest( tbl = tbl, col_x = 1, col_ci = 2, xlim = c(0.5, 2), x_at = c(0.5, 1, 2), vline = 1, forest_header = c("Hello", "World"))

