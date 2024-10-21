Create a forest plot from an 'rtable' (2024)

Given a rtables::rtable() object with at least one column with a single value and one column with 2values, converts table to a ggplot2::ggplot() object and generates an accompanying forest plot. Thetable and forest plot are printed side-by-side.

( flag ) whether the two ggplot objects should be returned as a list. If TRUE , a named listwith two elements, table and plot , will be returned. If FALSE (default) the table and forest plot areprinted side-by-side via cowplot::plot_grid() .

( numeric or NULL ) column index from tbl containing data to be usedto determine relative size for estimator plot symbol. Typically, the symbol size is proportionalto the sample size used to calculate the estimator. If NULL , the same symbol size is used for all subgroups.By default tries to get this from tbl attribute col_symbol_size , otherwise needs to be manually specified.

( proportion ) proportion of total width to allocate to the forest plot. Relativewidth of table is then 1 - rel_width_forest . If as_list = TRUE , this parameter is ignored.

( numeric ) additional padding to use when calculating spacing betweenthe first (label) column and the second column of tbl . If colwidths is specified,the width of the first column becomes colwidths[1] + lbl_col_padding . Defaults to 0.

( numeric ) a vector of column widths. Each element's position in colwidths corresponds to the column of tbl in the same position. If NULL , column widths are calculatedaccording to maximum number of characters per column.

( character(2) ) text displayed to the left and right of vline , respectively.If vline = NULL then forest_header is not printed. By default tries to get this from tbl attribute forest_header . If NULL , defaults will be extracted from the table if possible, and set to "Comparison

Better" and "Treatment

Better" if not.

( numeric(1) or NULL ) x coordinate for vertical line, if NULL then the line is omitted.

( integer(1) or NULL ) column index with confidence intervals. By default tries to get this from tbl attribute col_ci , otherwise needs to be manually specified. If NULL , lines will be excludedfrom forest plot.

( integer(1) or NULL ) column index with estimator. By default tries to get this from tbl attribute col_x , otherwise needs to be manually specified. If NULL , points will be excludedfrom forest plot.

( VTableTree ) rtables table with at least one column with a single value and one column with 2values.

