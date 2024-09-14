Create a forest plot from an 'rtable' (2024)

|g_forest {tern}
|R Documentation
Create a forest plot from an
rtable
Description
Usage
g_forest( tbl, col_x = attr(tbl, "col_x"), col_ci = attr(tbl, "col_ci"), vline = 1, forest_header = attr(tbl, "forest_header"), xlim = c(0.1, 10), logx = TRUE, x_at = c(0.1, 1, 10), width_row_names = lifecycle::deprecated(), width_columns = NULL, width_forest = lifecycle::deprecated(), lbl_col_padding = 0, rel_width_forest = 0.25, font_size = 12, col_symbol_size = attr(tbl, "col_symbol_size"), col = getOption("ggplot2.discrete.colour")[1], ggtheme = NULL, as_list = FALSE, gp = lifecycle::deprecated(), draw = lifecycle::deprecated(), newpage = lifecycle::deprecated())
Arguments
Details
Given a
rtables::rtable() object with at least one column with a single value and one column with 2values, converts table to a
ggplot2::ggplot() object and generates an accompanying forest plot. Thetable and forest plot are printed side-by-side.
Value
ggplot forest plot and table.
Examples
library(dplyr)library(forcats)library(nestcolor)adrs <- tern_ex_adrsn_records <- 20adrs_labels <- formatters::var_labels(adrs, fill = TRUE)adrs <- adrs %>% filter(PARAMCD == "BESRSPI") %>% filter(ARM %in% c("A: Drug X", "B: Placebo")) %>% slice(seq_len(n_records)) %>% droplevels() %>% mutate( # Reorder levels of factor to make the placebo group the reference arm. ARM = fct_relevel(ARM, "B: Placebo"), rsp = AVALC == "CR" )formatters::var_labels(adrs) <- c(adrs_labels, "Response")df <- extract_rsp_subgroups( variables = list(rsp = "rsp", arm = "ARM", subgroups = c("SEX", "STRATA2")), data = adrs)# Full commonly used response table.tbl <- basic_table() %>% tabulate_rsp_subgroups(df)g_forest(tbl)# Odds ratio only table.tbl_or <- basic_table() %>% tabulate_rsp_subgroups(df, vars = c("n_tot", "or", "ci"))g_forest( tbl_or, forest_header = c("Comparison\nBetter", "Treatment\nBetter"))# Survival forest plot example.adtte <- tern_ex_adtte# Save variable labels before data processing steps.adtte_labels <- formatters::var_labels(adtte, fill = TRUE)adtte_f <- adtte %>% filter( PARAMCD == "OS", ARM %in% c("B: Placebo", "A: Drug X"), SEX %in% c("M", "F") ) %>% mutate( # Reorder levels of ARM to display reference arm before treatment arm. ARM = droplevels(fct_relevel(ARM, "B: Placebo")), SEX = droplevels(SEX), AVALU = as.character(AVALU), is_event = CNSR == 0 )labels <- list( "ARM" = adtte_labels["ARM"], "SEX" = adtte_labels["SEX"], "AVALU" = adtte_labels["AVALU"], "is_event" = "Event Flag")formatters::var_labels(adtte_f)[names(labels)] <- as.character(labels)df <- extract_survival_subgroups( variables = list( tte = "AVAL", is_event = "is_event", arm = "ARM", subgroups = c("SEX", "BMRKR2") ), data = adtte_f)table_hr <- basic_table() %>% tabulate_survival_subgroups(df, time_unit = adtte_f$AVALU[1])g_forest(table_hr)# Works with any `rtable`.tbl <- rtable( header = c("E", "CI", "N"), rrow("", 1, c(.8, 1.2), 200), rrow("", 1.2, c(1.1, 1.4), 50))g_forest( tbl = tbl, col_x = 1, col_ci = 2, xlim = c(0.5, 2), x_at = c(0.5, 1, 2), col_symbol_size = 3)tbl <- rtable( header = rheader( rrow("", rcell("A", colspan = 2)), rrow("", "c1", "c2") ), rrow("row 1", 1, c(.8, 1.2)), rrow("row 2", 1.2, c(1.1, 1.4)))g_forest( tbl = tbl, col_x = 1, col_ci = 2, xlim = c(0.5, 2), x_at = c(0.5, 1, 2), vline = 1, forest_header = c("Hello", "World"))
[Package tern version 0.9.5 Index]