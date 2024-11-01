Creating A Pool House Paradise In Bloxburg (2024)

Building a pool house in Bloxburg is a creative and fun endeavour. To get started, you'll need to ensure you have the funds for the foundation, the pool, and any desired decorations. In the game, players can create pools of varying shapes and sizes, with the option to customise features such as colour and wall design. The cost of a pool varies depending on its size and type, with prices starting at $200 for a 1x1 tile of a shallow pool and going up to $1,152,000 for a classic pool filling an expanded plot. Once the pool is in place, players can build inside it, adding items such as floaties, lights, or fountains to enhance the space. With some imagination and the right resources, players can design and build their ideal pool house in Bloxburg.

Planning and Costing

First, you need to plan your pool house and its location. Consider the size and shape of the pool you want and the surrounding area you will need for the pool house. Keep in mind that pools can be customized to different sizes and shapes, but currently, they can only be rectangular or square. Additionally, plan your budget as the costs can vary depending on your choices. A 1x1 tile of a shallow pool costs $200, a classic pool costs $500, and a deep pool costs $800. If you want to fill an entire regular-sized plot (28 x 28) with a classic pool, it will cost $392,000, while an expanded plot (48 x 48) will cost $1,152,000.

Building the Pool

Once you have planned and budgeted, it's time to build your pool. Enter Build Mode and select the pool option. Use the cursor to drag and form the shape and size of your pool. Remember, you can get creative with the design, but stick to rectangular or square shapes for now. You can also customize the colour of the pool and the surrounding concrete walls.

Adding Extras

To make your pool house even more enjoyable, consider adding some extras. You can build things inside your pool, such as floaties, pool lights, or even fountains. These additions can be selected through the Build Mode options. Additionally, you can enhance the area around the pool by adding fencing, doors, and paths using floors. These extras will not only make your pool house more functional but also more aesthetically pleasing.

Enhancing Realism

To add more realism to your pool house, consider including pool items optimized for use near or inside the pool. These items can be anything from inflatable pools to above-ground pools with decks and stairs. You can also add surrounding features such as a plain fence around the pool to define the space and create a more immersive experience.

Maintenance and Usage

Remember to consider the maintenance and usage of your pool house. Swimming in the pool will increase hygiene and fun but will decrease your character's energy. Additionally, most furniture cannot be placed on or inside the pool, so plan accordingly. Also, note that you cannot build a pool at the 1x1 edge of the plot, similar to the restrictions on basements.

Creating a pool in Build Mode

Once you have the basic structure of your pool, you can start to customise it. You can change the colour of the water and the pre-made concrete walls. If you have the basement game pass, you can create walls around your pool to make it more aesthetically pleasing and personalised. Before you create your pool, it might be a good idea to put a plain fence around the area where you plan to build it so that you know how big it will be.

You can also add various items to your pool to make it more realistic and fun. These include floaties, pool lights, and fountains. These items will make your pool area truly unique and allow you to express your creativity. Most furniture, however, cannot be placed in pools. Additionally, pools can only be rectangular or square in shape, with curved or circular pools currently unavailable in the game.

Customising your pool

Firstly, you can customise the shape and size of your pool. While pools in Bloxburg are currently limited to rectangular or square shapes, you can get creative by combining these shapes to create a unique design. Additionally, you can adjust the depth of your pool, with options ranging from 3.5 to 11 studs.

Another way to customise your pool is by changing its colour. You can choose from a variety of colours to make your pool stand out or blend in with your desired aesthetic. This feature was added in 2023, along with the ability to customise the pre-made concrete walls of the pool.

To make your pool even more realistic and functional, you can add various pool items. These items can be placed inside or near the pool to enhance its overall appearance and utility. Some examples of pool items include floaties, pool lights, fountains, diving boards, water slides, ladders, and pool noodles. These items can be found in the "Pool Items" section of the Build Mode menu.

It's important to note that most furniture cannot be placed on the pool, so choosing the right pool items is essential. Additionally, certain pool items may require specific game passes, such as the Advanced Placement and Basement game passes, to be placed in your pool.

By combining different shapes, sizes, colours, and pool items, you can create a customised pool that reflects your style and adds a touch of personality to your Bloxburg home.

Building inside your pool

To build a pool house in Bloxburg, you will first need to build a pool. To do this, select the pool option in build mode and click and drag the cursor on the Build Mode grid to form a rectangular pool. You can also change the colour of the pool and the pre-made concrete walls. Pools can be any shape or size, but currently, curved or circular pools are not available in the game.

Once you have your pool, building inside it is similar to building anywhere else in Bloxburg. Use the build mode to select items you want to place in your pool. This could be anything from floaties, pool lights, or even fancy fountains. You can also add additional assets to your pool, such as a deck or stairs.

To add more realism to your pool, you can add pool items that are optimized for usage near or inside the pool. These items can increase your mood, as swimming in water increases hygiene and fun but decreases energy.

Adding pool items

Once you have your pool, it's time to start adding features and items to make it unique and personalised. This can be done by accessing the Build Mode and selecting items you want to place in and around your pool.

There are a variety of items to choose from, including floaties, pool lights, and fountains. These items can add flair and a touch of creativity to your pool area. You can also customise your pool by changing the colour of the water and the surrounding walls.

To enhance the realism of your pool, consider adding Pool Items that are specifically designed for usage near or inside the pool. These items will not only make your pool look more authentic but also provide functionality for your Bloxburg character. For example, adding floaties can be a fun way to decorate and also provide a way for your character to relax in the pool.

Additionally, you can add features like a deck or stairs leading into the pool, creating a seamless transition from your house to the pool area. These extra touches will make your pool house feel more cohesive and inviting.

Remember, the key is to let your imagination guide you and create a space that reflects your style and personality. Whether it's adding a colourful array of floaties or installing a sophisticated fountain, the options are endless to make your Bloxburg pool area truly one-of-a-kind.

