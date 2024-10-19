Creative uses of Artificial Gravity (2024)

Gravity Generator are versatile blocks that can be used to propel things in interesting ways.The following ideas only work in space (zero g), their effect will be drastically reduced or even negated in the natural gravity of planets.

Gravity Cannon / Gravgun

Gravguns are simplistic Player Built Weapons dating back to the days before specialized weapon blocks were available. Its practical value in the current state of the game is doubtful; however, proper designs do demonstrate considerable damage potential regardless of range to target.

To build a gravity cannon, you need: a battery of gravity generators, preferably tuned to affect a narrow column of space, and, mounted in that area of space via a Landing Gear, a slug of arbitrarily large size, with or without an explosive payload. The slug obviously has to be equipped with Small Reactors, Artificial Mass cubes, and Gyroscopes to prevent tumbling. Calculate the exact quantity of artificial masses and gravity generators using the equations "(quantity of gravity generators) * 9.8 m/s^2 * (artificial mass, kg) = (inert mass, kg) * (imparted acceleration, m/s^2)", "v(t)=a*t" (the definition of acceleration), and "s(t)=(a*t^2)/2" (simplified by presuming a uniform field; a good approximation is only counting the area where all the generators overlap) with the aim to achieve the maximum velocity possible in the game, in the range of 145 m/s.

An exemplar gravgun, which generates 36g over a 62.5 m track, projects a 5x5x14 small-block cylindrical slug of heavy armor with sufficient force to penetrate 10 light armor blocks or 4 heavy armour blocks. Without mods, such player-built railguns are limited by maximum speed, but can deal tremendous amounts or damage when mods allow higher speed limits.

A strong advantage of gravguns is that powered projectiles have a virtually unlimited range in zero g, compared to under 1km for regular weapons. This allows performing "sniper bombing" of very heavily defended ships that would leave no chance to smaller ships within range.

Non-jetpack travel

Use targeted placement of multiple sources of Artificial Gravity on a space station to make walking on foot and jumping more intuitive in any orientation desired. You can also use gravity fields to create transport tubes for players. Or you can let players walk on the inside of a “rotating” space station drum, like in Babylon 5 or in the movie “2001”. You don’t actually need to rotate the drum since in game, rotation is not what creates the centripetal force.

Wheeled vehicles on asteroids

Artificial gravity and Mass blocks are a must when using wheeled vehicles on asteroids due to obvious reasons. Gravity Generators also help conserve suit power by allowing travel on foot and jumping. For example vehicles, see the Sparks of the Future Scenario.

Acceleration Gate

Propelling ore, personnel, and ships from point A to point B in space by imparting acceleration far in excess of what engines can produce. Inertial dampeners on grids must be offline until destination.

Floating ore may despawn over longer distances: Check your Trash Cleanup settings on the Admin Screen.

Gravity Drive

A peculiar characteristic of in-game physics is that gravity generators affect even Artificial Mass blocks mounted on the same ship. This is frequently exploited to create a reactionless drive/warp drive, with the potential of being more effective at accelerating large-grid ships than thrusters. You control your flight by changing the generator's Area of Effect. Gravity Drives work in space only.

Load video

YouTube

YouTube might collect personal data. Privacy Policy

Gravity funnel

The gravitational force produced by a Spherical Gravity Generator will affect any small rocks and ore produced while mining asteroids in zero g. Similarly, it affects floating components when salvaging. This can be utilized to funnel floating ores and components for easy collection. Typically, four generators are focused toward a central point, where a fifth generator will draw them toward the ship's Collector. This can be combined with angled armor to build a physical funnel.

Gravity grapple

The gravity grapple works along the same lines as the funnel, using six gravity fields in combination with Artificial Mass blocks. Small ships with artificial mass blocks can be held in position near a larger ship even while it's moving. The small ship's inertial dampeners must be turned on so that they help stabilize its position.

Launch tubes

A must-have among Battlestar Galactica fans is a reduced-power gravity cannon and an artificial mass cube in the nose of their replica Colonial Viper, which cause the craft to be violently propelled out of the carrier when combined (disable inertial dampeners for launch). "Necessary" amenities are a triangular-shaped launch tube and two blast doors; and install a Connector to control the launch process from inside the craft.

Practical applications utilize the capacity to quickly pick up distance from a carrier, either to avoid being blasted on take-off or to quickly enter the battlezone; see Acceleration Gate above.

You can also have a 3-4 gravity generators and have a connector and a storage container filled with items (drills or other tools, components, stone/ore). Put 1 item into the connector, have the connector eject the item, and then turn the gravity on. Aim before you fire.

Gravity shield

If you equip all ships and PBW with artificial mass blocks you can set up gravity generators around your ships so that they repel gravity-affected grids that get close. This would be a mod-free way to make a gravity-based shield that repels incoming items and PBW projectiles.

Creative uses of Artificial Gravity

How does artificial gravity help astronauts? ›

The idea of using artificial gravity within a spacecraft is an intriguing one. Many say it would be a good way to keep astronauts healthy on long trips, preventing bone and muscle loss for the 18 or so months it would take in weightlessness to travel to and from Mars.

Is NASA working on artificial gravity? ›

Above Space's gravity control system isn't NASA's first attempt at artificial gravity — artificial gravity has been demonstrated in space at a small scale during the space shuttle program, for example.

What are the uses of artificial gravity? ›

For both space tourism and space exploration, there is an interest in generating artificial gravity in space for entertainment, recreational, and scientific purposes, as well as to counter the health concerns of extended exposure to a microgravity environment.

Is there a way to create artificial gravity? ›

The only known way to create artificial gravity it to supply a force on an astronaut that produces the same acceleration as on the surface of earth: 9.8 meters/sec2 or 32 feet/sec2. This can be done with bungee chords, body restraints or by spinning the spacecraft fast enough to create enough centrifugal acceleration.

Is artificial gravity possible without spinning? ›

In science fiction, artificial gravity (or cancellation of gravity) or "paragravity" is sometimes present in spacecraft that are neither rotating nor accelerating. At present, there is no confirmed technique as such that can simulate gravity other than actual rotation or acceleration.

What would NASA most likely use gravity assist to do? ›

Generally it has been used in solar orbit, to increase a spacecraft's velocity and propel it outward in the solar system, much farther away from the Sun than its launch vehicle would have been capable of doing.

Why can't we make artificial gravity? ›

Creating artificial gravity

The problem is you can't always be accelerating at this rate in space, especially in an orbiting space station. Fortunately, there is more than one form of acceleration — and by using centrifugal force we can generate something equivalent to gravity on Earth.

What companies are working on artificial gravity? ›

NASA has agreed to partner with Long Beach-based Vast Space, the agency announced on Thursday, June 15, to help develop the company's artificial gravity stations — which they hope to use, eventually, to house humans across the solar system.

Is artificial gravity possible in the future? ›

The Coriolis effect illustrates a subtle point that was recognised by Einstein: gravity is only truly indistinguishable from acceleration in very small volumes of space. This means that, although it is possible for us to simulate something like Earth's gravity, we can never really do it perfectly.

Does centrifugal force exist? ›

Centrifugal force is an outward force apparent in a rotating reference frame. It does not exist when a system is described relative to an inertial frame of reference. All measurements of position and velocity must be made relative to some frame of reference.

Can we create artificial anti-gravity? ›

The possibility of creating anti-gravity depends upon a complete understanding and description of gravity and its interactions with other physical theories, such as general relativity and quantum mechanics; as of the current year, physicists have yet to discover a quantum theory of gravity.

Can magnets be used to create artificial gravity? ›

Current magnetic technologies have not yet developed to the point that such an artificial gravity system can be created in this way. Similar effects can certainly be created through the mechanism of diamagnetism.

Can we create zero gravity? ›

Duration: Achieving extended periods of true zero gravity on Earth is impossible. Short bursts on aircraft or slightly longer ones in drop towers suffice for some tests, but not all.

Is antigravity possible? ›

Many scientists strongly believe that antigravity isn't possible, given what we know about the universe and the laws that govern it. So for now, all those amazing antigravity gizmos are going to have to remain within the realm of science fiction.

Can you alter gravity on Earth? ›

The only thing we know that affects a body's gravity is the amount of mass it contains. So to change Earth's gravity we would need to add or remove mass from our planet. But to make a noticeable change, we would need to move vast amounts of material. Another factor is the rate at which our planet rotates.

How does AI help astronauts? ›

AI excels at processing and analyzing large datasets, identifying patterns, and extracting meaningful insights. AI-powered tools can analyze data from telescopes, satellites, and rovers to identify celestial bodies, detect anomalies, and even predict astronomical events.

How does gravity affect an astronaut? ›

When you go to space, gravity weakens and thus fluids are no longer pulled down, resulting in a state where fluids accumulate in the upper body. This is why the face swells in space. The mucous membranes of the nose also swell, so astronauts often have congested noses.

Why is gravity important in space exploration? ›

Every object in space exerts a gravitational pull on every other, and so gravity influences the paths taken by everything traveling through space. It is the glue that holds together entire galaxies. It keeps planets in orbit. It makes it possible to use human-made satellites and to go to and return from the Moon.

How does artificial gravity work in space engineers? ›

In game, natural planetary gravity affects only a mobile grid's "natural" mass. Similarly, artificial gravity only affects mobile grids with Artificial Mass blocks. Always keep in mind that it isn't the ship itself, but its Artificial Mass that is affected by Artificial Gravity.

